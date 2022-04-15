Billy Craft Honda
Customer Reviews of Billy Craft Honda
Great experience
by 04/15/2022on
Ricky was so great in helping us get into a used van for our family!! He was knowledgeable and made the whole process easy and pleasant. I highly recommend Ricky and Billy Craft Honda for selling you a great car at a great deal!
New Ridgeline HPD
by 02/20/2022on
We were looking for a 2022 Honda Ridgeline and it was very difficult do to with the short in inventory. After looking from Harrisonburg to Roanoke, from Staunton to Richmond and finally we called Billy Craft Honda and spoke with Jessica Hicks. Thank to Jessica for making this experience excellent and you went above and beyond. We have never had a car buying experience like this before. Billy Craft-- You employ excellent people with great personalities. I will continue to drive the hour and a half to get this customer service every day!!
Friendly people
by 02/01/2022on
If you’re in the market for a new car these guys are top notch! Got exactly what I was wanting for my trade with no question asked. If you haven’t already spoken to a sales person I’d highly recommend Katy Baldock.
2017 Honda Accord EX
by 03/05/2021on
Luke Okes listened to what I wanted and what I needed. This made the purchasing of my Accord so easy and trouble free. If you are looking for a Honda vehicle see Luke at Bill Craft Honda.
happy camper
by 02/17/2021on
all experience with billy craft has been awesome to this point. Jessica Hicks has been exceptional thru 3 automobile purchases
Exceeded Expectations!
by 11/04/2020on
I could not have hoped for a better experience! It was a genuine pleasure to work with Jessi Hicks and Doug Pendleton. They both provided exceptional service... professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. Thank you!
Highly Recommend
by 09/30/2020on
Enjoyable to be around, helpful, friendly, gave me a great deal.
great service
by 09/20/2020on
makes car buying a quick and easy process
The Best
by 08/02/2020on
After going to 8 different car dealers, I bought my car from Billy Craft Honda in Lynchburg, Virginia. My sales consultant, Chris Wilmouth, was amazing! Not only did he show me details on my car that were missed by other dealers, he took the time to answer all of my questions and then explained the intricate electronics of my new vehicle - and he then helped me set them up! Both he and Robert Charte, (business manager), set up a great financing package for me and walked me through an excellent extended warranty package. I definitely shopped around. These guys were the BEST!
Sale
by 04/23/2020on
Jessica hicks was very helpful and went out the way to make sure I had the car I wanted. Definitely was a great experience.
Excellent Sales & Service
by 01/02/2020on
My sales associate, Jessica Hicks, provided excellent service from the test drive to delivery. She was able to answer all my questions and was very genuine. This is my 2nd experience buying a vehicle from this dealership. All I can say is thank you for another great deal. Jessica provided service beyond my expectations.
Good experience at Billy Craft Honda
by 10/31/2019on
We worked with Chris Wilmouth at Billy Craft Honda. Chris was very helpful and had us in new vehicle in no time! Was very flexible with our busy schedule. Would highly recommend for a salesman when your in the market for a new vehicle!
NEW CR-V
by 09/19/2019on
Tuesday 9/17/2019 my wife and I traded our 2016 CR-V (purchased new from Billy Craft Honda) for a new 2019. Our salesperson both times was Jessica Hicks. Best two car buying experiences ever. Not many sales people would come in on their day off. Great customer service! Love the new CR-V!
The way it should be.....
by 07/27/2019on
Buying a new vehicle from Billy Craft Honda, Eddie Vest, was painless and a pleasant experience. The way it should be when purchasing a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales people!
by 07/02/2019on
My wife was interested in a Honda Pilot. Ricky our salesman was the best! Answered all of our questions and even some we didn't think to ask! He got us in a 2016 Pilot. great service and experienced sales people! will be returning!
Mike & Pat Love my Acura TLX
by 04/15/2019on
We had a 2004 Honda Pilot with 160,000 miles on it and still going strong. We decided to give it to our granddaughter since we knew it had many more miles in it, and that it would be dependable. We went to Billy Craft Honda looking for me a car for around town and small trips. We decided on a 2015 Acura TLX with only 20,000 miles on it. We were well pleased with how good Billy Craft Honda was to deal with. We especially loved how knowledgeable our sales lady, Jessica Hicks was!! My husband had lots of questions and she did not hesitate in giving him the answers!! She was well adverse on the Honda cars!! Thanks Billy Craft Honda, and thanks especially to Jessica Hicks for making our experience with y’all so very pleasant!! We would highly recommend Billy Craft Honda, and highly recommended Jessica!! We would give 7 stars if possible!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/20/2018on
We purchased a 2018 CR-V and not only is it a wonderful vehicle but the people that work at Billy Craft Honda are friendly and ready to answer all questions. There is no pressure and I got some honest feedback from Ricky about other vehicles we were considering. All said and done, we chose Honda because they hold their value and for the 5 star safety record. I hope to purchase more in the future. Great family to be a part of!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall service
by 10/10/2018on
The folks at Billy Craft Honda are fabulous! Ricky guided me through purchasing my vehicle with professionalism, courtesy and knowledge. He and the staff made me feel like family. Thank you for your service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth Online Purchase Tranaction 2018 Honda Pilot
by 04/01/2018on
Jessica Hicks at Billy Craft Honda Dealership in Lynchburg, Va. provided an excellent purchasing experience during my wife and my recent purchase of a 2018 Honda Pilot EXL. We have owned a few Hondas now and knew for sure we wanted to purchase a Pilot. After our personal research we contacted Jessica online about a purchase. Jessica quickly responded and was very efficient at answering any questions we had and managing all of the logistics of processing the transaction. When we arrived at the dealership, she had everything completed and literally ready for us to pick up keys to leave. Jessica spent extra time going through all of the features of our new Pilot and answered all of our questions. My wife loves the Pilot and really appreciated Jessica's professionalism. We would highly recommend Jessica Hicks and Billy Craft Honda if you are looking for a smooth purchase experience.
Great Experience
by 02/13/2018on
I recently purchased a new car from Billy Craft Honda and was super pleased with my experience with Ben H. He literally spent all day with us (6 hours!) as I test drove multiple cars and he answered all of our questions. Robert C. in the business office was very pleasant and made the purchasing process very easy. I would recommend Billy Craft to anyone who is the market for a new (or new to them) Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes