We had a 2004 Honda Pilot with 160,000 miles on it and still going strong. We decided to give it to our granddaughter since we knew it had many more miles in it, and that it would be dependable. We went to Billy Craft Honda looking for me a car for around town and small trips. We decided on a 2015 Acura TLX with only 20,000 miles on it. We were well pleased with how good Billy Craft Honda was to deal with. We especially loved how knowledgeable our sales lady, Jessica Hicks was!! My husband had lots of questions and she did not hesitate in giving him the answers!! She was well adverse on the Honda cars!! Thanks Billy Craft Honda, and thanks especially to Jessica Hicks for making our experience with y’all so very pleasant!! We would highly recommend Billy Craft Honda, and highly recommended Jessica!! We would give 7 stars if possible!!!! Read more