Strosnider Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Strosnider Chevrolet
Awesome experience
by 05/13/2022on
Ty made the vehicle buying process fun and enjoyable. I’m pleased to say that I finally have my dream truck because of him. Thank you to Ty and the rest of the Strosnider Team.
THE BEST DEALERSHIP AROUND!
by 04/28/2022on
If I could do more than 5 stars I would! Adam was THE best to work with! Felt like we were just looking at vehicles with a friend! He answered all our questions, really worked with us and helped me find literally my DREAM vehicle I've been on the hunt for a while now! I have to say Strosnider Chevrolet is THE BEST dealership around! 100% recommend to anyone! Thank you again!
Awesome service
by 04/21/2022on
Awesome service. Jason was great. Definitely recommend if you’re in the market.
Great place!
by 04/14/2022on
My husband and I had an amazing experience here! Kyra helped us with everything we wanted, she took her time to explain things, and make us feel welcomed! She and the other staff did everything they could to make sure we walked out with the best deal possible. We highly recommend them for all your vehicle needs.
Great Experience!
by 04/14/2022on
Definitely recommend going to this dealership and talking to Candy. She was very informative and extremely nice and helpful. She made sure I was happy with my purchase and explained everything in detail and answered all of our questions.
2022 Trail Boss
by 04/05/2022on
Kyra help get the exact deal I was looking for in a new Trail Boss. I don’t think I wouldn’t purchased anything if it was for her help and continuous effort. 100% recommended her if you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle!
Just purchased a new Equinox
by 04/01/2022on
Thank you Jason Carroll for helping me and my wife through this process. You were very helpful and extremely patient to answer our questions about financing and discounts. We found you to be very knowledgeable about the vehicle. We would buy from you again.
Excellent service
by 03/30/2022on
I was in the market for a new truck. Jason was very helpful with giving me the knowledge I needed for the truck that I wanted to purchase. I had my heart sat on another truck that was not even there yet. Jason was honest in telling me that there was no date on when that particular truck might be in, so we started looking at others. From there I looked at a couple vehicles and made my decision. I am completely happy with my purchase and the service I received while there. Thank you Jason!!
Love my new Chevy
by 03/30/2022on
My experience was great Jason was attentive and professional. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
Great Customer Service
by 03/09/2022on
We worked with Jason Carroll and had a fantastic experience with Strosnider. We were pleased with the honest approach he took with us. You can tell that the company values integrity. Jason made the process smooth and easy. We never felt pressured but were able to gather the information needed to make a purchase in a timely manner. I would highly recommend them!
Great buying experience
by 12/22/2021on
My experience from beginning to the end was top notch. My salesman Shaun conducted himself in a very professional manner and is highly recommended if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle.
Terrible!!!!
by 06/02/2021on
service. Made an appointment and was confirmed, when I showed up no one even knew to expect me. Was handled by a sales person whose attention was divided by other customers. Was also given the impression that they DID NOT try everything they could to get me a vehicle. And the end resulting attitude was "Oh well. so sorry", They do not live up to the core values they advertise and care less about the customer and more about the bottom line. I have had much better experiences from grocery clerks. I think they need to own up to the face that they are a mediocre dealership who does the bare minimum.
Personable and Professional
by 10/14/2020on
Rob Amirault worked diligently to help us get into a vehicle that fit our needs and budget! He was personable, professional and he seemed genuinely happy to help us out. We recommend Rob at Strosnider Chevrolet to anyone in the market for a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/28/2020on
I highly recommend this dealership. This was our fourth vehicle we purchased from Strosnider Chevrolet. Our salesman; Mr. Mike Bujakowski was amazing! He was very thorough and knowledgeable. Mr. Bujakowski was patient and did not pressure us. He understood our needs and worked with us until he found the perfect truck. Mr. Rob Amirault stepped up to assist us when Mr. Bujakowski wasn’t available, and he was extremely professional and very friendly. If you need a vehicle; this is the place to go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/31/2020on
We met with Greg and he is a great salesman and we feel we got a great deal on our new car and the staff is very attentive. Great dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Salesman
by 07/17/2020on
Shaun was attentive and took extra time to help educate my son on car buying. Everyone was nice and we left with the car that my son wanted as well as the monthly payment we were hoping for. Great dealership and great salesman!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Our New 2017 Chevrolet Equinox
by 04/12/2017on
Very pleased with Craig Strosnider and our dealings with him personally as well as staff on the purchase end, will be back again.
Excellect car buying experience
by 09/14/2016on
I have to say it was the easiest car buying experience I have ever had. My salesman Dane Ragsdale went above my expectations and Dave Benson spent almost 2 hours helping me learn about all the features of my new Tahoe. Couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible customer service by David Banty
by 07/06/2016on
Back in Jan 2016 I bought a van that had been inspected by them. I noticed that 3/4 tires were dry rotted. I could not afford tires so added money on the price tag to buy 3 new tires. It took over a week to get the car back. On 03Jul2016, after 13000 miles on the tire, it blew from what I believe was from the inside out with the back second tire having a grapefruit sized bulge. I stated that I thought the tires were defected and asked for some sort of warranty. They said that they would give me a free rental but when they brought out the car it reeked of smoke, when I told them that my wife could not deal with the smoke due to asthma, David Banty, the person dealing with me, became upset telling me that he was "doing me a favor!" after getting in the car and smelling the smoke himself he told me that he would get us another one but it would not be a clean car off the lot! The next day the manager called saying that they would not be giving any warranty and that they would charging the full amount to fix everything, including a rim, after taking to another mechanic he told me that the rim was fine and believed that they were just trying to get more money from us. My wife and I were very upset by the lack of care shown by David when we told him that because of his attitude he had lost us as costumers after offering us a very pitiful and half-hearted apology we left. My wife was also appalled at the sexism that he showed her, by calling her "pretty" and trying to deflect her questions.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments