Harrisonburg Ford
Customer Reviews of Harrisonburg Ford
Amazing and Wonderful Team at Ford
by 09/30/2020on
I had such a great experience with purchasing my first Ford automobile. Lee, treated me so well, with respect, with no pushiness at all, and gave me the time and space to think. He answered all of my questions and just made this process enjoyable. I also got to work with the Sales Manager, David, who made financing so easy. Overall, a great atmosphere and I love love love my Escape!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
👍🏻
by 05/03/2018on
I purchased a 2018 F-150 from Harrisonburg Ford last week and I couldn't be happier! Honestly, besides having killer prices what sold me was Harrisonburg Ford's Lifetime Powertrain warranty! I know that I'll be covered as long as I own my truck! Megan was the salesperson who sold me the truck, and she was such a huge help! She is very personable, kind, followed up with me after the sale, and answered all my questions! I definitely recommend buying from Harrisonburg Ford.. and if you go I recommend buying from Megan!! I'm a very very happy customer!
Awesome
by 04/25/2017on
excellent service. love my Edge and my service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service did not solve the problem
by 11/22/2016on
College students BEWARE! The service depart made expensive repairs that didn't solve the problem with my 2013 Ford Focus. In fact they refused to perform Ford factory recall warranty work. I had to take my Ford to another Ford dealer to have repairs made which fixed my original problem. The general manager will not return my calls. The Harrisonburg Ford website welcomes visitors to call or email the owners, but does not give contact info. I asked for contact info from 3 different people at the dealership and none would give out a contact number or take a message for the owners. I will NEVER do business at this dealership again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No