1 out of 5 stars service Rating

College students BEWARE! The service depart made expensive repairs that didn't solve the problem with my 2013 Ford Focus. In fact they refused to perform Ford factory recall warranty work. I had to take my Ford to another Ford dealer to have repairs made which fixed my original problem. The general manager will not return my calls. The Harrisonburg Ford website welcomes visitors to call or email the owners, but does not give contact info. I asked for contact info from 3 different people at the dealership and none would give out a contact number or take a message for the owners. I will NEVER do business at this dealership again. Read more