On a Sunday evening our vehicle broke down on the side of the highway and was towed to Shenandoah Ford in Front Royal, Virginia at the recommendation of AAA. Our experience with the service department at this dealership was horrendous. Our vehicle was mixed up with someone elses. Upon arrival, the entire night drop envelope was filled out including the tag # etc. When we called to check on the progress the service coordinator mentioned a vehicle that did not belong to us. When we corrected him, he said Hmm, that is weird and proceeded to tell us what was wrong with our truck. The repairs were authorized and we received a phone call that all work was completed. We drove 2 hours back to the dealership to pick up our vehicle. When we went to pay for the repairs they handed us the wrong keys. We corrected them and pointed out which keys belonged to us. Again, the comment was made that is was strange. When we got in our truck to leave it did not start. It turns out that our truck had never even been looked at because they had fixed someone elses truck under our name. Of course, we were very upset about this error. We talked with the service manager and he could get us repaired and on the road with a few hours. I do not understand how a huge error like this could have been made. We authorized and paid for repairs to a vehicle that did not belong to us and the keys to the wrong vehicle were made available to us. We handed over the receipt for the cash we had paid to the service manager so he could research what had happened and he lost it. When we asked for a copy of the receipt it took them a while to produce another one because the entire ticket had been deleted out of the system. The worst experience of all occurred with an employee of the service department as I was leaving the business. The error had been resolved and we were calmly leaving to begin our long drive back home several hours later. A man stood up from his desk, unprovoked, and proceeded to shout at me from across the room. He stated to me that he had made the error (which I did not know) and was shouting at me because I was upset about the error. We were leaving and everything was over. I have never been treated so poorly by an employee of a business before. It was extremely unprofessional and unwarranted. The service manager was yelling at him to sit down and be quiet but he continued his tirade. I do not understand how the mix up occurred when all the correct vehicle and contact information was included on the envelope that contained the keys. I also am extremely upset about being verbally attacked by an employee that was not involved in the resolution of the problem and to whom I had not had a discussion about the incident with. I had to make several phone calls to the director of Shenandoah Ford before she returned my call so that I could discuss this matter. I do not believe this is good professional customer service either. I would NOT recommend this service department to anyone and I will not use their services again. They have TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE!!