Car Web
Customer Reviews of Car Web
Love these guys!
by 04/07/2021on
This dealership is professional and reliable. They back their cars with a 30 day/1000 mile warranty, they are not pushy and they are kind! They only stock good cars so you can trust that you are getting a quality car for your budget. My family has bought 5 cars from over the years and we have been very happy.
CarWeb inc
by 08/27/2020on
I purchase a SUV from CarWeb and AJ was very professional and went above and beyond to help me, he took his time to explain everything to me before and after I purchase the vehicle AJ even help me set up certain functions on the vehicle. I must say if anyone is looking to purchase a vehicle from CarWeb I would highly recommend AJ and Majid
Best Company to Purchase Vehicle
by 10/24/2018on
CarWeb Inc. is the best place to purchase your next vehicle. I had the opportunity to meet Mallie Stephens, the best salesman that will get you what you want as well as need. I give this salesman 5 stars!!!! There was no question he didn't leave unanswered. Very customer service oriented and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible
by 04/24/2018on
I bought I used suv. They totally lied about the condition of the vehicle. Paid a good bit of money for the vehicle and was very disappointed in the dishonesty and truth withholding on the things that were broke prior to buying the car. They sale persons response was. you didnt ask. Never buy from this company without really checking the vehicle out first. The bad thing is that these sell persons did this to another salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Experience!
by 09/29/2017on
We had such a great experience at CarWeb. I purchase a 2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-350 about 20 days ago. Katie and the staff were very helpful and great to work with. The service manager answered all our questions and was honest about what they did to the vehicle. We were able to examine the car without any pressure or staff looking over our shoulders. About seven day later I noticed that the rear seat belts where slow in retracting. I called CarWeb somewhat expecting the "as is" line. Not the case at all... Katie and the service manager had me bring the vehicle back and they fixed the problem with no question asked. They are committed to making sure your buying & service experience is painless!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fred was outstanding
by 04/17/2017on
My wife was in the process of shopping for a used BMW 6 series and we called the Dealership to make sure the Car was still available upon arrival the Car was gassed up and clean for our test drive. our Salesperson Fred was outstanding to work with we came into the Dealership shopping and we left as Buyers thanks to Fred!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buy
by 12/05/2016on
Traded in my used truck for a reasonable offer and upgraded to a new Tundra. Good service and friendly/helpful sales staff. Very easy in and out in my new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Walter answered the phone after hours
by 08/13/2016on
I've been looking for a Mercedes ML350 for quite some time. I ran across car web on auto.com. I was really amazed at the mileage and the color of the vehicle which was the Artic White with the beige interior. I was also impressed with Mahjid, the finance guy that has the most pleasant personality and business savvy ever. Thanks again Car Web!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent customer service
by 06/28/2016on
It is very difficult today to find honest people to deal with. But it was a pleasure dealing with the honest people at Car Web. They truly care about the customer and sell a good vehicle for the $$. No pressure sales along with a personal touch. I would high recommend Car Web to anyone looking for a great deal and an easy car buying experience.
Incompetent Shop
by 06/17/2016on
I purchased an 09 mercury mountaineer in November. I understand that when purchasing a non-certified vehicle that there may be things wrong with the vehicle at first. Not a problem. The sales team promised to fix some issues with the vehicle. It was all part of the deal. I live about an hour and half away from this dealership. I did not expect to return more than once to have the issues resolved. Sadly, I wasted at least 3 Saturdays returning to have some issues repaired. And these were easy issues at that!!! I was promised a transmission service, a/c recharge, heated seat repair, a replacement of a plastic piece, and the replacement of the tire pressure sensors. The a/c and plastic piece were fixed. After 3 visits neither the heated seat nor the tire pressure sensors were fixed. I had to finally take the car to my mechanic for the tire pressure sensors. CARWEB did cut me a check to have this issue resolved. The heated seat is not fixed to this day. Some other things to mention. They tried to sell me a vehicle with fresh front tires and bald rear tires. We agreed that I would pay for one tire and they would pay for the other. Fine. They did not put the same brand tire on the rears as the fronts. Different tread patterns are not a good thing for an AWD vehicle. Also, the car drove with a vibration. This shop couldn't even balance tires correctly. They claimed they took it to another tire shop, but this was completely unacceptable. My tire shop resolved the issue by re-rotating and balancing the tires which came out of my pocket. A month later I noticed that the transmission was leaking. Supposedly CARWEB did the transmission service. If this is the case, I blame them for the leak. It ended up needing a new drip pan. My extended warranty covered this thankfully. But here we are 7 months later and 10,000 miles later, and I put my car in for an oil change and to check the front brakes. Needless to say, CARWEB said they put new brakes on the truck. They did. However, the incompetent mechanics put the cheapest brakes they could find on the vehicle, and didn't grease the calipers correctly. The front brakes were shot, and I had to have them replaced by my mechanic which again came out of my pocket. The calipers were only closing on the inside, and wore the inside pads to nothing. After my mechanic did his magic, the difference is night and day. I will never deal with CARWEB again, and I will never recommend to anyone to buy from this company. And if you feel that you need to buy from this company, do yourself a favor and record what’s wrong with the vehicle, get them to come down on the price so you can take it to your personal mechanic to do the work for you. Do not let them work on your vehicle. I will say that I absolutely love this truck. I just wish I never had to deal with these headaches. This is not good business. I felt as if I was mistreated and lied to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 03/08/2016on
I spent a lot of time looking for a specific vehicle: a 2010 to 2012 Subaru Forester that had about 12,000 miles per year, one previous owner, no recalls, a moon roof, leather interior, a clean CarFax, in Sage Green. Believe it or not, Sage Green is a popular color--every time I found a vehicle that met all the standards, I'd call the dealer and it'd be gone or on its way out. Each dealer I spoke to was either rude or unfriendly. It seemed they were really only interested in making the sale. When I finally found my Forester--which was listed as Blue--via the USAA Car Buying Service, I called Car Web Inc. thinking that it too would be gone. I spoke to Nate on a Friday night and explained that I wasn't having a whole lot of luck finding a Forester in Sage Green but that I saw a Blue Forester on the website. He mentioned that he thought that it was Sage Green as opposed to Blue, so I asked him if I could come from Alexandria to see it the next day. I was worried about timing since I had a morning appointment, but he let me know that I didn't have to give him a specific time, and best of all, he let me put a small deposit on the car to hold it until I was able to get to Fredricksburg. I was wary to put a deposit down in the event that I'd arrive and not like it for some reason, but Nate assured me that if I for some reason did not decide to purchase the vehicle, that I'd be refunded my full deposit. I arrived the next day and they had the car ready for me. I test drove it and it was in impeccable condition (and it really was Sage Green)! I had my own financing in place before arriving, and I'd been told by a few friends throughout my car buying process that dealers will often give customers a hard time and try to push them into getting financing through dealership banks, but this was not the case with Car Web Inc. Not only did they not pressure me to get financing through them, but they didn't pressure me at all. At no time did I feel like they were trying to take advantage of me. And because I had my financing squared away, I was in and out in about an hour and a half. Simply put: if you're looking for a used vehicle and are overwhelmed by the thought of dealing with "traditional" dealerships, do yourself a favor and check out Car Web Inc. Nate, Shawn, and literally everyone else, are genuine, friendly, and actually care about customer service and satisfaction as opposed to just making the sale. 10/10 will return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
terrible
by 01/28/2016on
Bought a 06 hummer from them they only give u 1000k mile warranty but assured me all our vehicles are straight we put them through strict service check take it to your mechanic it will all check out so i bought the truck took it to my mechanic two days later and it had a leaking water pump and broken engine mount so called them back and they said service manager will call u within 24 hours as i write this i have called 3 days straight got no response and service manager has still not called i guess they are waiting for me to put the 1000k miles on the truck first... very disappointed because they had so many good reviews but be careful because if something is wrong they won't fix or even call u back
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding
by 10/14/2015on
We drove all the way from Baltimore and couldn't be happier with the deal! They even stayed late to accommodate us because we got stuck in traffic. Thanks guys!! We will definitely be back when ready to buy again :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Horrendous service
by 07/25/2015on
I cannot begin to convey how horrible this experience was. The salesperson we talked to was lovely, but once the owner got involved everything went down hill. The owner was pompous and arrogant, continuously disrespecting my father - a 20 year military vet. Instead of trying to sell us his car, he instead used our time to bash other dealers that we had visited. The owner showed me cars I blatantly told him I had no iterest in, with over 50,000 more miles than I told him I would even consider. After making the man a fair offer for a car (that the owner had gotten into an accident with himself), he continuously disrespected myself and my father. On our way out the door the owner told us that he should change his company name to "CarWeb institute of used car knowledge" because he certainly gave us an education. I can confirm that the only thing I learned from this man was how to run a terrible business operation and to lose sales by running your mouth. --my father called back the next day in hopes to negotiate further. He again spoke to the owner who said that the price had gone up by $1000 dollars, so we have since moved on to a reasonable dealer. I could not be more displeased with this service and because of this man, I will never buy a used car again.
Car Web has been in business since 1997, serving the nation with a diverse selection of nearly every automobile make and model imaginable at the best possible prices!
Every car sold at Car Web is purchased by our owners and we consider this to be our competitive advantage. Car Web’s history spans 20 years, starting in the wholesale business to many national companies including CarMax®, AutoNation®, DriveTime®, Ourisman®, Koons®, Ted Britt®, Priority®, Lustine®, Rosenthal®, and many more. We opened our doors to the general public three years ago, cutting out the middle man, and transferring huge savings directly to our customers.
Our inventory has been selectively priced by our internet sales managers. We take pride in our extremely competitive pricing and stand by our customer satisfaction guarantee. We buy for our customers as though we are buying for our own families – it is as simple as that.
