1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I purchased an 09 mercury mountaineer in November. I understand that when purchasing a non-certified vehicle that there may be things wrong with the vehicle at first. Not a problem. The sales team promised to fix some issues with the vehicle. It was all part of the deal. I live about an hour and half away from this dealership. I did not expect to return more than once to have the issues resolved. Sadly, I wasted at least 3 Saturdays returning to have some issues repaired. And these were easy issues at that!!! I was promised a transmission service, a/c recharge, heated seat repair, a replacement of a plastic piece, and the replacement of the tire pressure sensors. The a/c and plastic piece were fixed. After 3 visits neither the heated seat nor the tire pressure sensors were fixed. I had to finally take the car to my mechanic for the tire pressure sensors. CARWEB did cut me a check to have this issue resolved. The heated seat is not fixed to this day. Some other things to mention. They tried to sell me a vehicle with fresh front tires and bald rear tires. We agreed that I would pay for one tire and they would pay for the other. Fine. They did not put the same brand tire on the rears as the fronts. Different tread patterns are not a good thing for an AWD vehicle. Also, the car drove with a vibration. This shop couldn't even balance tires correctly. They claimed they took it to another tire shop, but this was completely unacceptable. My tire shop resolved the issue by re-rotating and balancing the tires which came out of my pocket. A month later I noticed that the transmission was leaking. Supposedly CARWEB did the transmission service. If this is the case, I blame them for the leak. It ended up needing a new drip pan. My extended warranty covered this thankfully. But here we are 7 months later and 10,000 miles later, and I put my car in for an oil change and to check the front brakes. Needless to say, CARWEB said they put new brakes on the truck. They did. However, the incompetent mechanics put the cheapest brakes they could find on the vehicle, and didn't grease the calipers correctly. The front brakes were shot, and I had to have them replaced by my mechanic which again came out of my pocket. The calipers were only closing on the inside, and wore the inside pads to nothing. After my mechanic did his magic, the difference is night and day. I will never deal with CARWEB again, and I will never recommend to anyone to buy from this company. And if you feel that you need to buy from this company, do yourself a favor and record what’s wrong with the vehicle, get them to come down on the price so you can take it to your personal mechanic to do the work for you. Do not let them work on your vehicle. I will say that I absolutely love this truck. I just wish I never had to deal with these headaches. This is not good business. I felt as if I was mistreated and lied to. Read more