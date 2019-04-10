sales Rating

******Warning new buyer!!!!!! , pls see the attachment of my lease paper and follow my YouTube video about Radley Acura dealer ship and Edmund , pls help each other tell all your friend and family , I will leave my case for " case study" as a big mistake to lease your car in this dealer pls use your word of mouth to stop dealing business with this dealer , they never treat you good after you lease the car , they are not trustworthy , even the manager can not help you , if you work hard and you want new car pls go somewhere else , I am very happy if you want to inbox me and I will send all my lease detail and paper why you have to stay away , my ILX was 798$ 7000 miles per year per month lease cos of my credit score , but I go somewhere else , other dealer gave me super better than this , after I sent the email to nego they give me 653$ for 12,000 miles , but still stab on my back , cos they run promo 99$ per month and 239$ for premium . I am so stupid to sign the lease but they won't help after all , pls pls pls stop purchase any car from them , right now I paid 2,000$ for YouTuber you do the video about my lease , you will get my money some thousand$ but u will lose of million$ after I post my YouTube video , stay tune it is a time for me to stab on your back , for future car customer , I recommend you check the promo page on the internet make sure you screenshot and nego the price pls don't be hurry and pls take your time , there are another dealer in VA or somewhere you can ask , pls make sure that the deal that you get it is worth it , don't be like me , I just sign it in 4 hrs feel like being force and my trade in just 2,200 lowest ever !!! I did attach my lease Paper if you guys have any question pls inbox and I will recommend you to go somewhere believe me you never get a good deal there , people there just try to kill your wallet suck your blood out never treat you as a Human Read more