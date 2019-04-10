**warning for new car buyer pls stay away!!!!!
by 10/04/2019on
******Warning new buyer!!!!!! , pls see the attachment of my lease paper and follow my YouTube video about Radley Acura dealer ship and Edmund , pls help each other tell all your friend and family , I will leave my case for " case study" as a big mistake to lease your car in this dealer pls use your word of mouth to stop dealing business with this dealer , they never treat you good after you lease the car , they are not trustworthy , even the manager can not help you , if you work hard and you want new car pls go somewhere else , I am very happy if you want to inbox me and I will send all my lease detail and paper why you have to stay away , my ILX was 798$ 7000 miles per year per month lease cos of my credit score , but I go somewhere else , other dealer gave me super better than this , after I sent the email to nego they give me 653$ for 12,000 miles , but still stab on my back , cos they run promo 99$ per month and 239$ for premium . I am so stupid to sign the lease but they won't help after all , pls pls pls stop purchase any car from them , right now I paid 2,000$ for YouTuber you do the video about my lease , you will get my money some thousand$ but u will lose of million$ after I post my YouTube video , stay tune it is a time for me to stab on your back , for future car customer , I recommend you check the promo page on the internet make sure you screenshot and nego the price pls don't be hurry and pls take your time , there are another dealer in VA or somewhere you can ask , pls make sure that the deal that you get it is worth it , don't be like me , I just sign it in 4 hrs feel like being force and my trade in just 2,200 lowest ever !!! I did attach my lease Paper if you guys have any question pls inbox and I will recommend you to go somewhere believe me you never get a good deal there , people there just try to kill your wallet suck your blood out never treat you as a Human
Not the place to go for customer service
by 07/13/2019on
Had an appointment at Radley to see a used Acura. I received a call the morning of my appointment to confirm that I was coming. When I arrived (about 2 hours after the call), I was told that the car I came to see had been sold the previous day. Clearly, the dealer knew that the car wasn't available and didn't care about wasting my time. The manager seemed to think the situation was amusing. There are other Acura dealers in the area who have more of a customer service orientation.
Bait and switch!
by 08/12/2018on
Visited this dealership earlier today to view a certified preowned acura. We were told that the vehicle had been sold and then offered a new 2018 RDX for about the same price, $27,999. After test driving, we chose to talk it over at home. After we decided to go forward with the purchase, we received a voicemail from the salesman who said he misquoted and could not honor the price. He then proceeded to try to talk us into a lease (which we have no desire for). I plan on contacting the better business bureau first thing Monday morning.
BEST DEALERSHIP, EVER!!!
by 07/03/2018on
I REALLY LOVE RADLEY ACURA!!! This dealership really goes above and beyond for both their new and returning customers and treats everyone who walks through the doors with the utmost respect, care, and honesty. You can tell that they really appreciate you!!! We worked with Brian W., who greeted us right away and asked us if we needed any assistance. He took the time to get to know us and really listened to what we were looking for. The whole process was so comfortable and so smooth! There was never a time we felt pressured or that we were be played around with - he was courteous, genuine, and just offered top-notch service! THANK YOU, Brian W., and THANK YOU, Mr. Aaron, for making our experience so wonderful! We will continue to recommend this dealership and continue to be lifelong customers!!! If you're in the market to buy or lease, Radley Acura is the place to go. We all know that Acura/Honda makes the BEST and the most RELIABLE cars - go to a dealership that really CARES for their customers!!!
2011 Acura RDX
by 11/20/2016on
I liked, that even though my deal looked impossible. Radley put me in a car. They made me, and my three kids feel at home.
Appointment time
by 11/18/2016on
I had an appointment time, and I did not have to wait very long for the service to be completed.
2006RL
by 11/17/2016on
Always a great experience. Have been dealing with JEREMY for at least 7 years and he is by far the best also Dan Choi does an outstanding job. I always feel confident that the job will be done right
Great Service
by 11/16/2016on
Great customer service and help with a rental car. They are very professional and explain things in a clear and concise fashion.
Radley
by 11/16/2016on
My service advisor was personable and very accommodating. I'm glad with his service. I would recommend him to anyone, thank you!
Purchase your next Acura from Radley Acura in Northern VA
by 11/14/2016on
Mr. Tony Nazir is an excellent sales person, I liked working with him. He understands customer requirements, he wants to work with you, it was a pleasant experience. He will offer you the best deal on Acura.
Excellent Service experience
by 11/13/2016on
Habib and the service department were phenomenal and attentive. I had no questions or concerns regarding my vehicle in their care. Even the estimated time-frame for service completion was accurate and helpful. I was at ease with Habib as the honest broker.
Benchmark Service:Radley Acura
by 11/13/2016on
Excellent service and great customer focus -- provided consistently! I have purchased vehicles and received service from Radley Acura for more than sixteen years! Satisfaction has always been expected -- and provided!
Great service!!
by 11/13/2016on
The facility could use some updating, but Service Director Jeremy Logsdon always does a great job making sure that we are taken care of. That's why we come back.
Outstanding Service!
by 11/11/2016on
The service was outstanding! it took me a long time to make up my mind about purchasing a new car. I left the dealership and went back a couple of times but Roland always took the time to answer my questions which is to me a sign of a true professional. The sales manager, Sam, was also very engaged in the process which made my experience a very positive one.
Radley Acura
by 11/08/2016on
They are very kind and tried to do their best to make customers happy. I thank Natalie, Roland, and Muhammed for their service to my family.
2017 MDX
by 11/08/2016on
Sales associate was much more engaged in pre sales discussions compared to Sales Associates at other Acura dealers I was working with.
Great experience
by 11/07/2016on
Mr Baltimore was very pleasant and helpful. He went out of his way to get the car I wanted. The finance manager was also great to work with.
Acura Service
by 11/06/2016on
I like that every one is friendly,you dont have to sit aroujd and wait all day when your car is being serviced
Barba Visit
by 11/03/2016on
Despite how busy it was, Art did a great job of making me feel like everything would be ok and had a great attitude!
Radley Acura
by 10/30/2016on
Quick service. Polite staff. Work was completed on time and fixed the problem. The original estimate was below the actual amount we were charged but Radley graciously charged us only the original estimate. Thanks guys!
