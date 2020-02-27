I could not be happier with my vehicle or the purchase process. This is my second purchase from Bill Page and this was the best purchase experience. Working with Syed, Larry and Habib was Great! They were really nice and professional. They stayed super late with us to get the job done and because of them I would definitely come back to buy more cars in the future!
by W.B on 06/21/2019
The way I was treated for TWO months dealing with bill page Honda was hell... unprofessional... and unacceptable... It took two months to get my dad's tags for his buyout accord after leasing it and I cant help but to think that they purposely took this long and purposely made me and my dad go through hell for TWO whole months. I understand it's a long process but my biggest issue wasn't even the time it took, it was the way they went about and handled and the way they treated me which only makes me think that the so-called GENERAL SALES MANAGER JEREMIAH AND TAG AND TITLE CLERK SHEENA were doing it on purpose. It was extremely difficult trying to get in contact with them both just to check on the status of the tag and title which we already paid for and the only time they actually called me back was when I got the CFO who was at the top of their management list involved. There was a time where I even tried for days and I had no luck even calling their direct line. It came to a point where I was calling and asking for anyone, I didnt care if it was a maintenance worker, I was just trying to get anyone to rely the message to call me back and even when I did get someone to have them call me back I didnt get any call back. So yes it sounds like whatever they were doing it was done on purpose. I bet if I was someone who was interested in buying a car they would've picked up the phone or called me right back. I was there with my dad on April 16th and did a lease buyout and didnt get the tags until June 13th which was THE DAY 2ND TEMPORARY TAG EXPIRED. I hope going there with my dad who doesn't speak English and both with no car buying experience, coming from an hour away in Maryland, being Asian, being easy to deal with and not having much time because the lease was due on the day we were there have nothing to do with anything because that would be a whole another story to talk about. Maybe they weren't happy because they were trying to take advantage of us and pull an easy one but didnt work because they almost fooled us for almost $1100 on the buyout. $1100 is a lot of money and FINANCE MANAGER OMAR with help from ALMIS ANOTHER FINANCE MANAGER which I dealt with a week prior almost got us into signing with that amount included. Long story short, after going back and forth talking to my sister over the phone who has a lot of experience dealing with dealerships, I guess OMAR knew I wasn't gonna fall for it and gave up and said oh so dumb of me the sales tax was accidently included again. Those were his exact words, "oh so dumb of me the sales tax was accidently included again". Earlier he told me that computer automatically generates the amount and numbers so whatever shows is it and he doesn't know how that additional $1100 got added but he tells me at the end that he accidentally included the sales tax again... Almost getting fooled wasn't even my biggest issue, yes "almost loosing close to $1100" wasn't even the biggest issue. No one who sets their foot on that door should be treated like this, especially someone who gave them business. One of the biggest mistake I ever made was to go to this dealership. We dont regret buying a Honda but We regret dealing with this dealership. I'm going to write separate reviews on different sites regarding on my experience with Jeremiah and Sheena because if I can prevent even just one person from going through what my dad and I went through it's worth my time and effort to write this review because no one, no one deserves this from any business.
I want to thank Cassandra, Tom and Tyrone, for their excellent customer service in getting the interior and exterior detailing of my 2011 Honda CRV completed. My car looks brand new! They also did an excellent job in making sure my car headlights were polished and that my new window wipers were inserted correctly. Very nice people who did an excellent job at completing the work needed for my car. I would highly recommend them when visiting Bill Page Honda.
I am greatly disappointed by the service I am receiving after buying a vehicle here at Bill Page Honda. Our temporary registration has expired, so I called Almis and left him a voicemail and didn't receive any word. Since our temporary registration has expired, we had to go out of our way to go order a duplicate registration for $5. We live in MD and do not have the time to drive back and forth to Falls Church to pick these things up. I know it's not much, but we expect better communication and service for people that just bought a 20k vehicle.
We have been looking for a car for our daughter for some time now. From our first call and our encounter with Syed and all the way through the process of buying a car, we have been nothing but pleased and thrilled to find a dealer with integrity and the desire to truly put the customer first. Both Syed and the managers were concerned that we would have the safest car they could provide. We will be recommending this dealership to everyone who wants to buy a car, because through their integrity, caring and commitment to excellence, Bill Page Honda has restored our faith in car buying! A big thank you to Syed...you are a gentleman!
We want to thank Jon Vu and Almis for their professionalism and all around good nature in helping us with our recent purchase.
They were very friendly, and most importantly, not pushy or pressuring!
Thank you so much for your help and guidance!
My experience was very pleasant at Bill Page Honda, Ted was very professional, friendly and knowledgeable. He showed us everything about the cars we wanted to see, and was very patient to show us the different models and let us try the ones we like. Almis, the Finance Manager, was also very helpful and knowledgeable.
Thanks for a great first time experience! I highly recommend this dealership to everyone in the market!
I am a long-standing Bill Page Honda (BPH) customer - nearly 20 years - during which time BPH provided maintenance service and repairs for three Hondas and, more recently, sold me two used cars with trade-ins. At every point, my BPH experience has been superb. Service Advisor Danny Dodge is extremely knowledgeable, thorough, and efficient. Business Associate Alfonso Yamakawa first sold me a 2008 Honda Civic and some time later also a 2010 Honda Accord. Alfonso provided personalized quality service and high-level customer satisfaction throughout the entire sales process with excellent follow-up. Pre-owned Director Harry Hamidi personally engaged in helping me resolve complexities in achieving the best purchase and trade-in prices, as did Pre-owned Manager Larry Labonte. Finance Manager Luis Camacho skillfully guided me through finalizing the sale. I therefore have great respect for and gratitude to each member of this team and recommend Bill Page Honda without reservation to others seeking a top-flight automotive experience.
Do not do business there. I had a confirmed out the door price on a new car on email and had my wife go drop off a deposit. My wife shows up and they told her the calculations were wrong. It's just bad business. It's not the customers fault the dealership cannot do math. If you agree on an out the door price you should honor it. I spoke to the sales manager Lorenzo and he basically said no it's our mistake and you can write whatever review you want. I hope this rating reaches above him. Attention to detail is key on both parties. As for the dealership you should never give an out the door price on email and pull back. This is truly unprofessional and unethical.
Went to get my 2015 Honda accord and overall it was a great experience everyone was super nice and helpful especially Syed who was the person helping me and my mom he answered all of our question and gave great service would recommend to come here if your looking for a good deal and friendly service!
I went in to buy a used Audi Q5 and I was dealing with Syed Hussain for my purchase. He was an amazing salesman and made the entire process very comfortable. The rest of the team at Bill Page Honda was also very helpful with the paperwork, trade-in and financing. They made the car buying process very easy and painless. Three cheers to the entire team at Bill Page Honda!!
We are very happy with the CR-V we got from Bill Page, it is our third CR-V in a raw and the 2018 model (EX-L Nav trim) looks to be completely renovated from our older model.
Ed Rojas has been so dedicated to us, he has lead us through all the process of acquiring our vehicle, always attentive and friendly and having lots of patience with us tough buyers. He has been very professional and sincere since the very first moment he introduced himself, giving us really valuable advise during our visit at the dealer. We recommend everyone ask for him when coming here. Thank you so much Ed!!
I'd like to personally thank Syed Hussain for seamlessly walking me through the process from start to finish. This was a no pressure, take care of the customer's needs no matter what, experience and I was greatly impressed. In addition, I have received follow-up communications to ensure I am completely comfortable with the sale and to keep me informed. Without a doubt, I would be more than happy to refer friends and acquaintances to this dealership, and in particular to Syed. Love my new car!
I am absolutely delighted to have bought a car from this dealership. Syed, knows cars and is fully equipped with knowledge on what is in stock and what the best fit was for me. Smooth shopping experience. I know where to buy the car again.
We bought a used car from Syed and his manager. They really spent a lot of time working with us on our trade in value and pricing on our "new" used car. I appreciated their positive attitude and patience. I did not enjoy the pressure from the sales guy to buy a warrenty. Overall I really enjoyed working with Syed and the manager.
I had the best customer service experience of my driving history at this dealership. From the gentleman who tells you where to park to the cashier this crew was absolutely perfect; courteous and professional. In particular the person who was my service manager was the consummate professional. Maria Delgado should be recognized. She is excellent. She worked our issue/request and addressed our concerns on the spot. She was so pleasant and professional we decided to give this service department our business on the spot. Until we stopped into your dealership and Maria helped us, only BMW dealership's employees were the standard we held all car dealerships to; now your shop's employees-specifically Maria- defines our new standard for customer service. Often negative things happen and service experiences vary; we get that. We think you need to know how impressed we are with your team. Excellent excellent manner of performance from your service staff.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Our history began in 1950 when William H. Page opened a Buick Dealership on this very site. At the age of 14 William H Page’s oldest son, William J. Page came to work for his father cleaning automobiles. The two worked hand and hand committed to serving customers for life. Two years later the Dealership became a Ford Store and then later a Pontiac Store. In 1971 the Page’s decided to add the Honda Franchise on to the Pontiac Store. William J. Page purchased the dealerships from his father in 1980. At this point, a decision had to be made as to which franchise was going to remain. By the end of 1982 William J. Page had made up his mind. Bill Page was now an exclusive Honda Dealer. Fifty years later, Bill Page Honda continues to be a family owned dealership, ensuring the family values they have been known for stay intact, along with their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.
