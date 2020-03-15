sales Rating

I went to buy a used car from Beyer Kia and the salesman didn't know anything about the car really. I did buy the car because they had exactly what I was looking for but if you can find the car you're looking for elsewhere, I would never go to this dealer willingly. I certainly will not be back. Not only did the salesman know nothing about the car, it was not a KIA so I wasn't expecting too much from them but still, afterward, the first finance manager I dealt with accused me of not understanding how a loan worked. I won't go into the details but he was actually misunderstanding some critical components of how financing works which is a big red flag for a finance manager. I came back in the next day and worked with a different finance manager (the finance manager at their sister dealership across the street - Don Beyer Volvo of Falls Church, I believe) and as I was trying to pull a form up for him on my phone, he not so kindly told me that I was not prepared and to get out of his office. He then left without saying anything. So not only was he incredibly unhelpful but he was then just mean. Had I known how this dealership dealt with people, I never would've come in. I'd happily wait as long as it takes (if possible) to find the car you want from anyone else. They managed to turn what should be an exciting experience, buying a car, into an endless display of ignorance, rudeness, and lack of human decency. Read more