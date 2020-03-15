hard problem solver
by 03/15/2020on
Took my 2019 Sorento in for 15K service. Have had an annoying tire noise. They finally found the issue. While I've only had the car for 14 months, they diagnosed the problem as tire rot on all four tires. David Chang was my service advisor, Great guy, good work. Now, I'll have to see if Kumho will help.
Used Sales Review
by 02/15/2018on
I went to buy a used car from Beyer Kia and the salesman didn't know anything about the car really. I did buy the car because they had exactly what I was looking for but if you can find the car you're looking for elsewhere, I would never go to this dealer willingly. I certainly will not be back. Not only did the salesman know nothing about the car, it was not a KIA so I wasn't expecting too much from them but still, afterward, the first finance manager I dealt with accused me of not understanding how a loan worked. I won't go into the details but he was actually misunderstanding some critical components of how financing works which is a big red flag for a finance manager. I came back in the next day and worked with a different finance manager (the finance manager at their sister dealership across the street - Don Beyer Volvo of Falls Church, I believe) and as I was trying to pull a form up for him on my phone, he not so kindly told me that I was not prepared and to get out of his office. He then left without saying anything. So not only was he incredibly unhelpful but he was then just mean. Had I known how this dealership dealt with people, I never would've come in. I'd happily wait as long as it takes (if possible) to find the car you want from anyone else. They managed to turn what should be an exciting experience, buying a car, into an endless display of ignorance, rudeness, and lack of human decency.
Excellent service!
by 07/21/2017on
I was totally satisfied with the 60,000 mile service I received at Don Beyer Kia this week. The work was done within the time promised, even slightly earlier, and the car looked like new after the complimentary car wash and vacuuming. Thank you, Kenneth, for the excellent service!
Great service
by 07/21/2017on
The service was completed faster than I expected and the work and customer service was great!
2016 Kia Optima 7500 mile service
by 07/11/2017on
Great service always! Love DBV & Kia!
An excellent experience
by 07/01/2017on
Each of the service staff was pleasant & engaging. I was on a tight schedule that they met with time to spare! Much appreciated.
Great Customer Service
by 06/24/2017on
They were extremely helpful, very friendly and kept me informed very step of the way. BEST Kia dealership I've been too!
Subpar Service
by 06/21/2017on
My sales person Heidi was great. Unfortunately her boss almost ruined it for her. I noticed the car had scratches on the mirrors. The manager said he could have it fixed. When I picked up the car, the mirrors looked like white out had been applied. The job looked very unprofessional. I explained my concern to the manager, his demeanor was nonchalant and unapologetic. He even offered me a bottle of paint for the future. That was absurd. If I knew how to paint a car I would have fixed the mirrors myself.
Excellent service and attentive reps.
by 06/17/2017on
Very fine and attentive KIA service and parts; and also milieu of waiting area, refreshments is well above average. Car wash included with service saves equiv. $15-20. per visit. Good experiences overall.
Thanks for the great service
by 06/04/2017on
Great service done on my Kia Forte -- oil/filter changed, tires rotated, free alignment, state inspection, etc .. most of all thanks for the very friendly greetings from the staff, especially Ken Garcia. Very comfy waiting room with complimentary free coffee and chips. Looking forward to my next service visit
Outstanding Service
by 05/25/2017on
Not only did Beyer's KIA do all the work I requested, the manager worked with me to ensure I received the best price for what was done, then called me back to return to the service area just to double check to ensure the proper filter was used. That is the sort of personalized service that keeps me coming back!
Respect for the Customer
by 05/21/2017on
We prearranged thru their website a test drive for a Kia Soul that was in stock with options that we wanted. Called back w/i their 20 minute window and they stated the car would be pulled around and have it ready to go for us with the hour...and indeed there it was right by the door. No hassles with the test drive or ride along with the sales agent... just let us go and be back a half hour or so. Our sales agent Heidi Sullivan was low key but supportive in our purchase...no pressure...smart young lady...that said we already knew what we were looking for...so we weren't one of those "challenging" customers. One quirk with the Kia Soul's is that the spare tire and jack is a $200 option... given all the other things that were standard on + w/ UVO package car we were testing. Kia Souls come w/ free road side assistance, but I am kind of old school on this. The sales manager, Bobby Wallace, help us with the financial package. There were a couple of different options w/ rebates and interest rates/loan durations. price was very good vs. invoice, definitely a good deal. Checked the numbers, did the paper work and out the door. None of the back and forth to the "tower" for the deal to be approved. One best purchase experiences we have encountered.
Wonderful Car Buying Experience!
by 05/17/2017on
The entire team at Beyer Kia is truly amazing. They made my first leasing experience quick and easy. It is very much a fun-loving family environment and I felt well cared for throughout the entire process. I can't thank the employees of Beyer Kia enough! I would recommend this dealership to anyone without hesitation.
Assessment of My Service Visit to Beyer Kia in Falls Church
by 05/13/2017on
I was very satisfied with my service visit and the work performed. It was my first visit. My advisor was professional, courteous, and answered all my questions. Let it suffice for me to say I will visit again for my future service requirements.
under warranty repair
by 04/26/2017on
Excellent service and you have an outstanding Service Manager in, Deborah Stack. I'm driving a leased KIA, from N.Y. state and Ms. Stack made me feel like a long term Beyer customer.
Service call and Inspection
by 04/26/2017on
Service was great. They looked over my whole car, called with recommendation, and left the car pristine. Because I bought the car at Kia, inspection was free.
Prompt, professional, helpful
by 04/21/2017on
The team is always helpful, knowledgeable and informative. On this visit they helped me navigate coverage on a policy that covered some of the work that was done - really went the extra mile for me.
Buying a New Kia
by 04/21/2017on
After owning my car for over 10 yrs it was time for a new car, I was looking for something affordable and reliable. I went into the dealership just to look around, Kamiran the sales rep came out to greet me, right away, put me on a vehicle to test drive, even let me take it to my appointment for a few hours. When I came back negotiated the price to stay within my budget. After a long day I finally came out buying a brand new 2017 Kia Sorento, I'm very happy with the car, the whole experience and I highly recommend Beyer Kia and Kamiran as the sales person, and his manager Bob they both listened and understood what I was looking for, so if you are looking for a car he's the person to talk to.
overall great service
by 04/14/2017on
I had an issue with a door. Service was very helpful, kind, professional. I had to bring it back a total of 3 times to get it fixed correctly but no complaint with that because they handled it so well and they let me have a loaner which minimized inconvenience. I will continue to use / recommend you all highly
Stress free car purchase
by 04/12/2017on
Kamiran accommodated my schedule, my price and model requirements, and minimized the time spent. He valued my time and my business
Satisfied customer
by 03/17/2017on
Great service at a good price performed by nice people--what else can I say.