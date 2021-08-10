Radley Acura
Customer Reviews of Radley Acura
Buyers Beware!
by 10/08/2021on
I went back & forth via emails with Pedro Romero, we finally came to an agreement -the stipulation was to finance with them -we had already been pre qualified with Capital One. I explained that we were from Maryland, an hour and some minutes from the dealership, that I didn't want to waste mine or their time. They ran my credit app via online with their in house financing. A hour or so later I had to reach out and ask about the status -received an email stating we were approved. Great, right?! No, that is when the real fun started. They're great at playing games. After dealing with Pedro all morning, I received a call from Christian, he couldn't even spit out a coherent sentence with all the lies he kept trying to sell me on. Apparently they only ran my credit through 2 of their banks, one being Capital One (they already knew I was approved through Capital One). The Ally bank denied us, so they said, but couldn't answer why I received a congratulatory email with approved financing. I asked to speak to Pedro -was put on hold & then conveniently the call dropped on their end. I called back... I finally got Pedro -he seemed annoyed and was rushing me off the phone. He let me know that someone was in the dealership looking at the car we were interested in and that he would call me back if the deal didn't go through with the other buyer. But that they had to offer the first come customer the chance to buy the car. I could tell I was being strung along by the nonsense Christian was trying to sell me, and with Pedro's very clear patronizing tone with me. During the last 30 minutes of this, unbeknownst to them, I was speaking with them on my cell phone, in their parking lot. I walk in right after being told the car was being seriously looked at by another potential buyer - I walked up to the nearest desk, explain I wanted to view/test drive the 2016 Kia Sportage I had seen online. Within a minute I was walking towards the vehicle by Tony. The car reeked of cigarettes' smoke, the paneling and upholstery were yellow from the nicotine. I asked Tony if the previous owner was a smoker, he said not likely, that not many people smoke in their cars anymore, but he did noticed and agree it was probably a smoker that last owned it when I pointed out the very obvious staining from nicotine. We test drove it, the car just felt dirty but we were willing to overlook that, figured we get a detailed cleaning after purchase. We went in to see if we could work out a deal. The price I received earlier that day from Pedro was $15,930 (they agreed to take off the dealer processing fees of $795 -note to unaware buyers, processing fees are not legally required, like taxes are). Tony comes back with a quote for $18,000 and some. I explained to him that I was already offered the deal of $15,930, and that was before I viewed the car -that surely they would either lower their asking price to compensate for the cleaning that would need to be done due to the smoke damage (not to mention the CarFax showed moderate damage to the left rear and side of car). Nope! Tony went back to the sales manager, came back after 20+ minutes to say that, that was their final offer. I'm sure once they realized that Capital One was offering a better APR/term length than their in house financing was, they realize they weren't going to be able to make a killing on this deal -they just figured they weren't going bother with me as a buyer anymore. I got up and walked out and they had no problem watching me leave, after driving an hour to get there and hours wasted on line. Never even got introduced to Pedro. Please don't give them your business. They are looking for buyers that are desperate, that will take any financing they can get, even if it means they end up paying twice what the car is worth. Disgusted with the whole ordeal. Oh & BTW, still waiting on that return call from Pedro with the outcome of that other "serious buyer". Buyers beware!
STAY AWAY FROM [non-permissible content removed]!
by 05/24/2021on
STAY AWAY FROM [non-permissible content removed]! I went to this dealership to purchase a 2021 ILX. They were very nice and friendly at the beginning (of course because I was serious to get a car). They tried to give me many interesting deals, to convince me to lease a car instead and to consider financing with them. And yeah, I was sold. A month later, they called and asked me to text them a picture of my SSN card. I felt it was kinda weird. I went on Youtube and found some videos about it. People said some dealership is trying to scam you by asking for weird thing like that before your first payment due, your bank approval is expired, you've settled with a new car, etc. in order to go back to the deal they gave you or, higher interest rate. And, it happened exactly like that. They were very rude by keep calling me during work hour, when I called them back during lunch time or after work hour (after 5PM, their dealership is open until 9PM) they were not available. Then, on Saturday morning, they called me and sent a lot of rude, impolite and unprofessional text messages. A guy name Derek kept threatening me to come to their dealership. I told him that I was busy at that moment I would call him back later. He said it wasn't up for discussion, he wasn't asking for my permission, I had to answer the phone right the way or to bring the car back ASAP or fix it with them. He was very very rude and unprofessional. All of my friends who were there with me reading those messages couldn't believe that those text messages were sent from such a big dealership. To be honest, before I received his texts. I was still thinking of keeping the vehicle. But after receiving such a rude attitude, I decided to drop my plans and return it immediately as he wanted. I came to their dealership a day after, Derek didn't even try to pretend to be professional. He told me that there were still options if I wanted to keep it, I said I wanted to return and I do not have a desire to do business with Radley Acura anymore. I asked if they would give me a official letter (all the conversations with them were just texts, I requested for emails but they just called and texted). I wanted a letter to state that I returned a car per their request and no longer be responsible for any future payment or loan with them. He said after they would have to inspect the car. It's been more than 2 weeks now and I see that they listed the car on their website and sell it as a brand new one but I still haven't heard back from them. I emailed but no one responded. 1. If I failed to get a loan with them because I did not provide SSN card, then I assume I wouldn't be qualified for any loans without providing SSN card. but then they could still give me a loan, just higher interest rate? 2. Someone hit my car in the parking lot just a week after I bought it. I brought the car to their dealership and they fixed and painted it for FREE. I thought they were nice. The invoice mentioned nothing about the paint job, they only listed inspection and car wash. Was it because they want to keep the car record clear in case they have to take it back? 3. I drove about 600miles. They are listing the car that was being used for a month, 600miles and used to have minor accident as a brand new car. The car is listed to sell as a new car that means there is no problem with it. they still haven't sent me any confirmation as agreed. 4. If you purchase a vehicle from them, you think you are paying for a REAL brand new vehicle? you think you are getting a vehicle that hasn't been used, scratched or fixed? I hope you find your own answers but me myself would never want to get any more Acura ever again in my life.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
**warning for new car buyer pls stay away!!!!!
by 10/04/2019on
******Warning new buyer!!!!!! , pls see the attachment of my lease paper and follow my YouTube video about Radley Acura dealer ship and Edmund , pls help each other tell all your friend and family , I will leave my case for " case study" as a big mistake to lease your car in this dealer pls use your word of mouth to stop dealing business with this dealer , they never treat you good after you lease the car , they are not trustworthy , even the manager can not help you , if you work hard and you want new car pls go somewhere else , I am very happy if you want to inbox me and I will send all my lease detail and paper why you have to stay away , my ILX was 798$ 7000 miles per year per month lease cos of my credit score , but I go somewhere else , other dealer gave me super better than this , after I sent the email to nego they give me 653$ for 12,000 miles , but still stab on my back , cos they run promo 99$ per month and 239$ for premium . I am so stupid to sign the lease but they won't help after all , pls pls pls stop purchase any car from them , right now I paid 2,000$ for YouTuber you do the video about my lease , you will get my money some thousand$ but u will lose of million$ after I post my YouTube video , stay tune it is a time for me to stab on your back , for future car customer , I recommend you check the promo page on the internet make sure you screenshot and nego the price pls don't be hurry and pls take your time , there are another dealer in VA or somewhere you can ask , pls make sure that the deal that you get it is worth it , don't be like me , I just sign it in 4 hrs feel like being force and my trade in just 2,200 lowest ever !!! I did attach my lease Paper if you guys have any question pls inbox and I will recommend you to go somewhere believe me you never get a good deal there , people there just try to kill your wallet suck your blood out never treat you as a Human
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Not the place to go for customer service
by 07/13/2019on
Had an appointment at Radley to see a used Acura. I received a call the morning of my appointment to confirm that I was coming. When I arrived (about 2 hours after the call), I was told that the car I came to see had been sold the previous day. Clearly, the dealer knew that the car wasn't available and didn't care about wasting my time. The manager seemed to think the situation was amusing. There are other Acura dealers in the area who have more of a customer service orientation.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Not the place to go for customer service
by 07/13/2019on
Had an appointment at Radley to see a used Acura. I received a call the morning of my appointment to confirm that I was coming. When I arrived (about 2 hours after the call), I was told that the car I came to see had been sold the previous day. Clearly, the dealer knew that the car wasn't available and didn't care about wasting my time. The manager seemed to think the situation was amusing. There are other Acura dealers in the area who have more of a customer service orientation.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Bait and switch!
by 08/12/2018on
Visited this dealership earlier today to view a certified preowned acura. We were told that the vehicle had been sold and then offered a new 2018 RDX for about the same price, $27,999. After test driving, we chose to talk it over at home. After we decided to go forward with the purchase, we received a voicemail from the salesman who said he misquoted and could not honor the price. He then proceeded to try to talk us into a lease (which we have no desire for). I plan on contacting the better business bureau first thing Monday morning.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
BEST DEALERSHIP, EVER!!!
by 07/03/2018on
I REALLY LOVE RADLEY ACURA!!! This dealership really goes above and beyond for both their new and returning customers and treats everyone who walks through the doors with the utmost respect, care, and honesty. You can tell that they really appreciate you!!! We worked with Brian W., who greeted us right away and asked us if we needed any assistance. He took the time to get to know us and really listened to what we were looking for. The whole process was so comfortable and so smooth! There was never a time we felt pressured or that we were be played around with - he was courteous, genuine, and just offered top-notch service! THANK YOU, Brian W., and THANK YOU, Mr. Aaron, for making our experience so wonderful! We will continue to recommend this dealership and continue to be lifelong customers!!! If you're in the market to buy or lease, Radley Acura is the place to go. We all know that Acura/Honda makes the BEST and the most RELIABLE cars - go to a dealership that really CARES for their customers!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2011 Acura RDX
by 11/20/2016on
I liked, that even though my deal looked impossible. Radley put me in a car. They made me, and my three kids feel at home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Appointment time
by 11/18/2016on
I had an appointment time, and I did not have to wait very long for the service to be completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2006RL
by 11/17/2016on
Always a great experience. Have been dealing with JEREMY for at least 7 years and he is by far the best also Dan Choi does an outstanding job. I always feel confident that the job will be done right
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 11/16/2016on
Great customer service and help with a rental car. They are very professional and explain things in a clear and concise fashion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Radley
by 11/16/2016on
My service advisor was personable and very accommodating. I'm glad with his service. I would recommend him to anyone, thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase your next Acura from Radley Acura in Northern VA
by 11/14/2016on
Mr. Tony Nazir is an excellent sales person, I liked working with him. He understands customer requirements, he wants to work with you, it was a pleasant experience. He will offer you the best deal on Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service experience
by 11/13/2016on
Habib and the service department were phenomenal and attentive. I had no questions or concerns regarding my vehicle in their care. Even the estimated time-frame for service completion was accurate and helpful. I was at ease with Habib as the honest broker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Benchmark Service:Radley Acura
by 11/13/2016on
Excellent service and great customer focus -- provided consistently! I have purchased vehicles and received service from Radley Acura for more than sixteen years! Satisfaction has always been expected -- and provided!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!!
by 11/13/2016on
The facility could use some updating, but Service Director Jeremy Logsdon always does a great job making sure that we are taken care of. That's why we come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Service!
by 11/11/2016on
The service was outstanding! it took me a long time to make up my mind about purchasing a new car. I left the dealership and went back a couple of times but Roland always took the time to answer my questions which is to me a sign of a true professional. The sales manager, Sam, was also very engaged in the process which made my experience a very positive one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Radley Acura
by 11/08/2016on
They are very kind and tried to do their best to make customers happy. I thank Natalie, Roland, and Muhammed for their service to my family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 MDX
by 11/08/2016on
Sales associate was much more engaged in pre sales discussions compared to Sales Associates at other Acura dealers I was working with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 11/07/2016on
Mr Baltimore was very pleasant and helpful. He went out of his way to get the car I wanted. The finance manager was also great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Acura Service
by 11/06/2016on
I like that every one is friendly,you dont have to sit aroujd and wait all day when your car is being serviced
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments