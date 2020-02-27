1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The way I was treated for TWO months dealing with bill page Honda was hell... unprofessional... and unacceptable... It took two months to get my dad's tags for his buyout accord after leasing it and I cant help but to think that they purposely took this long and purposely made me and my dad go through hell for TWO whole months. I understand it's a long process but my biggest issue wasn't even the time it took, it was the way they went about and handled and the way they treated me which only makes me think that the so-called GENERAL SALES MANAGER JEREMIAH AND TAG AND TITLE CLERK SHEENA were doing it on purpose. It was extremely difficult trying to get in contact with them both just to check on the status of the tag and title which we already paid for and the only time they actually called me back was when I got the CFO who was at the top of their management list involved. There was a time where I even tried for days and I had no luck even calling their direct line. It came to a point where I was calling and asking for anyone, I didnt care if it was a maintenance worker, I was just trying to get anyone to rely the message to call me back and even when I did get someone to have them call me back I didnt get any call back. So yes it sounds like whatever they were doing it was done on purpose. I bet if I was someone who was interested in buying a car they would've picked up the phone or called me right back. I was there with my dad on April 16th and did a lease buyout and didnt get the tags until June 13th which was THE DAY 2ND TEMPORARY TAG EXPIRED. I hope going there with my dad who doesn't speak English and both with no car buying experience, coming from an hour away in Maryland, being Asian, being easy to deal with and not having much time because the lease was due on the day we were there have nothing to do with anything because that would be a whole another story to talk about. Maybe they weren't happy because they were trying to take advantage of us and pull an easy one but didnt work because they almost fooled us for almost $1100 on the buyout. $1100 is a lot of money and FINANCE MANAGER OMAR with help from ALMIS ANOTHER FINANCE MANAGER which I dealt with a week prior almost got us into signing with that amount included. Long story short, after going back and forth talking to my sister over the phone who has a lot of experience dealing with dealerships, I guess OMAR knew I wasn't gonna fall for it and gave up and said oh so dumb of me the sales tax was accidently included again. Those were his exact words, "oh so dumb of me the sales tax was accidently included again". Earlier he told me that computer automatically generates the amount and numbers so whatever shows is it and he doesn't know how that additional $1100 got added but he tells me at the end that he accidentally included the sales tax again... Almost getting fooled wasn't even my biggest issue, yes "almost loosing close to $1100" wasn't even the biggest issue. No one who sets their foot on that door should be treated like this, especially someone who gave them business. One of the biggest mistake I ever made was to go to this dealership. We dont regret buying a Honda but We regret dealing with this dealership. I'm going to write separate reviews on different sites regarding on my experience with Jeremiah and Sheena because if I can prevent even just one person from going through what my dad and I went through it's worth my time and effort to write this review because no one, no one deserves this from any business. Read more