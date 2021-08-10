1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went back & forth via emails with Pedro Romero, we finally came to an agreement -the stipulation was to finance with them -we had already been pre qualified with Capital One. I explained that we were from Maryland, an hour and some minutes from the dealership, that I didn't want to waste mine or their time. They ran my credit app via online with their in house financing. A hour or so later I had to reach out and ask about the status -received an email stating we were approved. Great, right?! No, that is when the real fun started. They're great at playing games. After dealing with Pedro all morning, I received a call from Christian, he couldn't even spit out a coherent sentence with all the lies he kept trying to sell me on. Apparently they only ran my credit through 2 of their banks, one being Capital One (they already knew I was approved through Capital One). The Ally bank denied us, so they said, but couldn't answer why I received a congratulatory email with approved financing. I asked to speak to Pedro -was put on hold & then conveniently the call dropped on their end. I called back... I finally got Pedro -he seemed annoyed and was rushing me off the phone. He let me know that someone was in the dealership looking at the car we were interested in and that he would call me back if the deal didn't go through with the other buyer. But that they had to offer the first come customer the chance to buy the car. I could tell I was being strung along by the nonsense Christian was trying to sell me, and with Pedro's very clear patronizing tone with me. During the last 30 minutes of this, unbeknownst to them, I was speaking with them on my cell phone, in their parking lot. I walk in right after being told the car was being seriously looked at by another potential buyer - I walked up to the nearest desk, explain I wanted to view/test drive the 2016 Kia Sportage I had seen online. Within a minute I was walking towards the vehicle by Tony. The car reeked of cigarettes' smoke, the paneling and upholstery were yellow from the nicotine. I asked Tony if the previous owner was a smoker, he said not likely, that not many people smoke in their cars anymore, but he did noticed and agree it was probably a smoker that last owned it when I pointed out the very obvious staining from nicotine. We test drove it, the car just felt dirty but we were willing to overlook that, figured we get a detailed cleaning after purchase. We went in to see if we could work out a deal. The price I received earlier that day from Pedro was $15,930 (they agreed to take off the dealer processing fees of $795 -note to unaware buyers, processing fees are not legally required, like taxes are). Tony comes back with a quote for $18,000 and some. I explained to him that I was already offered the deal of $15,930, and that was before I viewed the car -that surely they would either lower their asking price to compensate for the cleaning that would need to be done due to the smoke damage (not to mention the CarFax showed moderate damage to the left rear and side of car). Nope! Tony went back to the sales manager, came back after 20+ minutes to say that, that was their final offer. I'm sure once they realized that Capital One was offering a better APR/term length than their in house financing was, they realize they weren't going to be able to make a killing on this deal -they just figured they weren't going bother with me as a buyer anymore. I got up and walked out and they had no problem watching me leave, after driving an hour to get there and hours wasted on line. Never even got introduced to Pedro. Please don't give them your business. They are looking for buyers that are desperate, that will take any financing they can get, even if it means they end up paying twice what the car is worth. Disgusted with the whole ordeal. Oh & BTW, still waiting on that return call from Pedro with the outcome of that other "serious buyer". Buyers beware! Read more