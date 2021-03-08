1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

WORST EXPERIENCE EVER BUYING A CAR Honestly, if someone even paid me to buy a car from this dealership I wouldn’t because no amount of money is worth the mental stress and lack of customer service skills this dealership has. First, they leased us a car without having proper approval from Honda. Then they called me and told me I had to finance or return the car and take my trade in and pay for the cleaning they did on my trade. Then when I agreed to financing for a reasonable amount, they forced me to come back in and made me wait 2 hours before calling me up instead of having the paperwork ready to go. When we got up to finance, the amount they told me over the phone was different than the amount that was discussed on the phone. The finance director is a rude man and said, “I don’t care what sales told you this is what I have for you, take it or leave it.” I decided to walk out at this point and then the salesman harassed me to bring the car back. Finally they called me and apologized and brought the paperwork to my house and finally signed everything. Now they’ve had my trade for over 20 days and they haven’t paid off the balance with Capital One on my trade. I let the salesman know to please look into this for me and he didn’t get back to me because he was off and didn’t have anyone else reach out to me. Then when I tried to call the dealership to the finance department no one answered. I had to drive 30 mins to the dealership to get any answer on this for me. When I got there none of the managers even knew what was going. This is the worst car buying experience I’ve ever had. Honda of Fairfax has a huge problem with internal communication and how they treat their customers. Most of the people in there are fake and just put on a smile to get you to buy a car but don’t care about what they are putting you through. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED GOING ELSEWHERE. Read more