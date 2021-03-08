Rosenthal Fairfax Honda
Customer Reviews of Rosenthal Fairfax Honda
Very dishonest
by 08/03/2021on
Just goto Chantilly Honda for better experience and service.
Avoid at all cost
by 01/06/2021on
Went to Rosenthal Fairfax honda (where I purchase my new 2015 accord) to show them the flaking paint on the hood of my accord. The service rep and the service manager brushed me off without even following honda protocol. Prior to my visit to Rosenthal Fairfax honda, I've called my friend who works for honda in another state. He said the dealer should take pictures of the paint and submit it to honda (corporate) for remediation options if the flaking paint on the car was due to defect. Rosenthal Fairfax honda didn't even take the time to do that! They brushed me off and said they will not cover it. Once I got out of the Rosenthal service department, I called Honda (corporate) and explained my experience and situation. They agreed Rosenthal honda did not follow honda's protocol and opened a case so they can follow-up. I subsequently went to Honda of Chantilly, the service rep and service manager knew exactly how to follow protocol. They took various pictures of the flaking paint and advised me they're going to submit the pictures for review. It ridiculous how a dealership where I purchased my car can just brush me off without batting an eye and another dealership goes out of the way to help any customer. Rosenthal Fairfax Honda should be avoided at any cost!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Visit to the dealership
by 08/16/2020on
I was urged by Abigail to come in because she promised to honor the out the door price for the honda car i was interested in buying. Needless to say her offer was a few thousand dollars off.
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER
by 07/11/2020on
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER BUYING A CAR Honestly, if someone even paid me to buy a car from this dealership I wouldn’t because no amount of money is worth the mental stress and lack of customer service skills this dealership has. First, they leased us a car without having proper approval from Honda. Then they called me and told me I had to finance or return the car and take my trade in and pay for the cleaning they did on my trade. Then when I agreed to financing for a reasonable amount, they forced me to come back in and made me wait 2 hours before calling me up instead of having the paperwork ready to go. When we got up to finance, the amount they told me over the phone was different than the amount that was discussed on the phone. The finance director is a rude man and said, “I don’t care what sales told you this is what I have for you, take it or leave it.” I decided to walk out at this point and then the salesman harassed me to bring the car back. Finally they called me and apologized and brought the paperwork to my house and finally signed everything. Now they’ve had my trade for over 20 days and they haven’t paid off the balance with Capital One on my trade. I let the salesman know to please look into this for me and he didn’t get back to me because he was off and didn’t have anyone else reach out to me. Then when I tried to call the dealership to the finance department no one answered. I had to drive 30 mins to the dealership to get any answer on this for me. When I got there none of the managers even knew what was going. This is the worst car buying experience I’ve ever had. Honda of Fairfax has a huge problem with internal communication and how they treat their customers. Most of the people in there are fake and just put on a smile to get you to buy a car but don’t care about what they are putting you through. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED GOING ELSEWHERE.
Fixed a problem with electrical tape
by 02/16/2018on
My car stalled on Monday and needed to be towed to Honda. The Honda Roadside Assistance that I purchased was useless and I got rid of Triple A because they made it sound like it was all I would need. My fault. My car stayed at Honda all day Tuesday and they told me that a fuse was blown and said it was because I had an air purifier plugged into the 12V power outlet. They told me not to plug anything in and the car should be fine. Then what are the outlets for?! I obliged because I had a trip to NY planned this weekend and didn't want to take any chances. Lo and behold Thursday night my car stalled again and had to be towed again! They had the car half the day Friday and said that the fuse blew because the wires behind the rearview mirror were frayed, probably because I had been hanging parking tags from the rearview mirror. They fixed the problem with no charge which I appreciated. It was only later that I realized that they "fixed" the car by wrapping the wires in electrical tape. I wish there was a way I could add a picture to this review because I know it sounds unbelievable but it's true. A Honda dealership fixed my car by wrapping a visible car part in electrical tape. I'm done with Honda and I'm about to trade my car in for something more reliable and get it from a dealership that has better ratings. I've had the other typical issues there, such as service providers trying to sell me repairs that my car didn't need. They had someone call me after each service to ask me my experience and I told them what the service person did, not knowing that they would have that person call me and argue with me. I had moved on from that but the electrical tape...I can't. I won't ever be back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Sales Rep
by 10/30/2017on
I went to the Rosenthal Fairfax Honda, 11020 Fairfax Blvd,Fairfax, VA 22030 dealership to buy Honda CR-V 2017. At the entrance Mr. Samy/Sami welcomed me and i told my requirements. I also said, "if i get a good deal, i will buy the car today". Initially Mr. Samy was in good terms and showed the features of the car and gave me option of Honda CR-V 2016 as well. Since i was not sure about the 2016 model i said i need some time to think and would like to see the prize difference between different models. I asked about the prizes and quotes for Honda CR-V 2016, 2017 etc. and he was reluctant to give me the prizes. He asked me to choose only one model and not all. He also started arguing that i promised him that i will buy a car today, which i never did. He was so arrogant and showing such attitude like "Do it as i say" or "Do or Die". He was rude and with no sales representative skills. I just walked out of the dealership. Not sure why, people with such temperament work as a sales representative. I will never step into Fairfax Honda, 11020 Fairfax Blvd,Fairfax, VA 22030
worst customer service on service center.
by 10/18/2017on
I bought car but when you go for servicing worst customer service. Kendall jackson, worst. Honda need some experience people for customer service. Worst experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What A Major Difference One Impressed Customer!
by 09/07/2017on
I cannot express how wonderful this dealer is to do business with! What a massive difference! I purchased a 2017 Honda Accord Touring at another dealer. Two weeks later I was in a terrible accident and the car was deemed a total loss. I did not want to return to the previous dealer as the whole buying experience there was a nightmare! GEICO recommended Fairfax Honda and I cannot say enough or express enough how great this dealer and its staff truly is! I wanted another 2017 Accord, and with the 2018 due to release this month they held a unit for me while my insurance company settled with AHM finance. My sales person John Balkenbush actually delivered my vehicle. My totaled one I was just handed the keys by the "other dealer". John actually taught me things about my car I didn't even know about. The whole process from signing to driving away was about 1 hour! They expressed compassion over my situation, worked with me, and my new car was delivered with a beautiful showroom look! Thank you to the entire staff for all that you did, and especially John for showing me cool things I had no clue about! John really knows his Honda products well! I would highly recommend this dealer to anyone, and definitely John as there salesperson if you really want to know all there is to know about Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Misleading and Dishonest Customer Service-Bait and Switch
by 08/11/2017on
I visited their dealership to look at a manual transmission car advertised on Edmunds. While there, the sales rep told me about another manual car which I preferred over the more expensive car. I test drove it and expressed my strong interest. I asked the sales rep to hold it for one day and he checked with his manager who agreed to hold it for 24 hours. I made an appointment to return the next day around 7:00pm. The sales rep called me the next day around 4:00pm to confirm the appointment which I confirmed. 20 minutes later, the sales rep called me to let me know that the car had been sold, but offered the other, more expensive car. I asked to speak with the general manager and was not able to leave him a voicemail. I spoke with a sales manager who basically said that's the way they do things. I left a message with the general manager's assistant asking to speak with the general manager and have not received any response.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fairfax Honda is very easy to work with
by 03/12/2016on
This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Jesse Colunga was so easy to work with, and made it a breeze. Everyone was very honest with us, and I would happily recommend Jess and Fairfax Honda to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Place to Buy a New Honda!
by 09/22/2014on
I contacted several Northern VA dealerships in the area trying to gather information for my purchase. I contacted Fairfax Honda and the sales manager, Kenny S answered the phone. He was very professionally and provided the information that all the prior dealerships declined to answer. We made an appointment and I was greeted by him when I came in. He already had his sales advisor clean the car and it right outside ready for me. The paperwork was done in less than 15 minutes and before you know it was in finance and taking my car home within one hour. AMAZING! I recommend this dealership to anyone that does not like the normal dealership games that most dealerships in the area play. Very straightforward, very professional and service is top notch. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phenomenally well run dealership
by 07/12/2014on
I have bought a number of cars over the years and this was by far the most professionally run operation I have experienced. My salesman, Mohammad O was an extremely professional, well mannered, and knowledgeable young man straight out of college. After deciding on the car he went over all the bells and whistles on it and answered every question I had. He was extremely patient with me as I am not the most tech savvy guy. As I was going through the financing process I, again, encountered extremely professional, polite, and happy employees...people you could tell enjoyed their job and worked very hard at the same time, it was impressive to say the least. The financing process was efficient, meticulous...and never once did I feel that they didn't have my best interests in mind. The leadership at Rosenthal Fairfax Honda has cultivated and created a fine tuned machine equal to the fine tuned machines they sell. I will recommend this dealership to all of my family and friends...best experience I have ever had buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Job
by 01/14/2014on
I was very pleased with our visit to Rosenthal Honda. Basky was responsive, polite and accomodating. He was honest and forthright. Ryan the finance manager was also efficient and wonderful to work with. Everything began with a short email for information, there was no game playing and no trying to "get over"
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exactly As Advertising
by 12/26/2013on
We recently purchased a 2014 CR-V from Carlos F. at Rosenthal Honda. He responded quickly to our emails and delivered the car we wanted at the recommended target price. With a terminal at his desk, he was able to quickly access the answers we needed. All negotiations were done over the internet. The transaction was low stress and as advertised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 10/13/2013on
I was incredibly disappointed in the customer service and the argumentative behavior of the manager and sales representative. Instead of trying to offer the best price the manager tried to make me pay above the MSRP. They ended up wasting a few hours of my time and insulted my intelligence. Dont waste your time at this dealer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Same Old Sales Treatment
by 07/23/2013on
Having discussed the car I was looking for by phone with salesman Sam, I was quite disappointed when, following the test drive, he quoted me a lease price that was based on a sales price $2300 above MSRP. It was both a waste of my time and an insult to my intelligence.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Lied about repairs needed
by 03/12/2013on
I took my car into Fairfax Honda to get a recall taken care of and to get an estimate on maintenance service. The estimate came with 2 separate estimates. But there was an item on one list that is an overlap of a service on the other estimate. So that was a double charge for almost the same maintenance item. I told them Ill decide on where to take the car for maintenance later and to just do the recall. Later in the morning, I got a call from them indicating that they noticed that my state inspection will be expiring soon and that they would do it for free. I hesitated because it wasnt due for while, but he insisted that its better for me since the car is already there and repeated that it was for free. I said ok. They called back saying that the inspection failed because my front and side engine mounts were broken. He gave me a price, which of course was high, and tried to convince me to get them to repair it since its already there and now that I have a failed inspection sticker. I went elsewhere to get it fixed due to the high price and something told me not to trust them. When I took it to an independent auto repair shop, they said that the front mount was not broken at all. After repair of the side mount, my car was taken to get the state inspection and it passed; basically the front mount was not broken. I did get a 3rd independent check on the front engine mount and again was told no damage to front mount. I talked to Oscar the head of service and he did not even apologize. He kept insisting that it was broken. I feel that Fairfax Honda is just trying to rip people off and customer service is not good.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
3 hours
by 09/14/2012on
Very good experience from the sales man Joseph Grosso. Did all the homeworkonline. Got the price. Matched the other lowest offer. Was very helpful from the purchase to take the car home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 06/10/2011on
My fiancée and I were looking at the new Honda Civic 2012 as first-time car buyers, and the sales representative we had was fantastic! Unlike some other dealerships that had been a bit aggressive, Tony was calm, knowledgeable, and not pressuring in the least! He was also one of only two salesmen to actually test-drive a car with us - most dealerships gave us the keys and let us try it on our own. Having a representative there to answer additional questions was really nice. The after-market items were negotiable to a point (as always), and there was some pressure to buy an extended warranty, but we decided against it. Still, Tony's friendliness made us return to him for the sale, and it was a pleasure working with him. Ask for Tony! :) -Ross
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales review
by 04/05/2011on
excellent sales assistance from Chris Kraus
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car broke down while test driving! Unprofessional staff
by 11/15/2009on
This was about a year ago but I will never go back to this dealership. I was at the start of my car hunting and was interested in a CRV. I was considering new, but the first salesman that came up to us dealt in used Hondas and convinced me to test drive a year old CRV in good condition. He brought the car up and I got in. Not even a half a mile into the road I noticed the car was driving really rough. It then started smoking and we had to pull off onto a small patch of grass near an off ramp on the road. Cars were whizzing by us and the salesman was cursing his head off about the piece of (censored) car and so on. He called someone to pick us up and after waiting a long while a man in his own personal vehicle with windows down and music blasting told us to get in. He was a horrible erratic driver, almost got us into an accident and wasn't even courteous enough to turn the music down. He dropped us back off at the car dealership and told us to wait inside. We waited, thinking we were going to get an apology. Instead our salesman sends another salesman over to us to show us the new cars...no apology, no nothing. We shook our heads and walked out. Never have I been treated so unprofessionally at a dealership. It was bad enough the car broke down..but there is no excuse for the awful customer service. Later our salesman told us he took the car from the service dept, thinking it was fixed when it wasn't. How dense can you be!?
1 Comments