Fairfax Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Fairfax Hyundai
Bad Customer Service
by 04/09/2014on
I bought a Santa Fe Sport and have been having problems from day 1. Two months after purchase, Fairfax Hyundai said they were going to replace the engine with a brand new one to solve my problems. One week later, I had a remanufactured (i.e. "used") engine in my two month old Santa Fe. Now my gas mileage sucks and they're telling me to go to arbitration if I don't like it. Talk about a HASSLE! That's not what I call good customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent buying experience
by 03/11/2014on
Compared to another Hyundai dealer which we were dealing with at the same time, Fairfax was much more professional and upfront. Whereas the other one required a lot of back and forth and bait and switch, the online manager at Fairfax gave us the price and specific vehicle we agreed upon before we even got there. That eliminated any haggling and made the process once we got there more streamlined. We simply took the vehicle which we were expecting to look at for a test drive, liked it, and then bought it. It still can be a full afternoon but much easier and stress-free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent buying experience
by 03/11/2014on
Compared to another Hyundai dealer which we were dealing with at the same time, Fairfax was much more professional and upfront. Whereas the other one required a lot of back and forth and bait and switch, the online manager at Fairfax gave us the price and specific vehicle we agreed upon before we even got there. That eliminated any haggling and made the process once we got there more streamlined. We simply took the vehicle which we were expecting to look at for a test drive, liked it, and then bought it. It still can be a full afternoon but much easier and stress-free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2013 Sonata Limited
by 08/19/2013on
Bought a 2013 Sonata Limited August 2013 at Fairfax Hyundai. Salesman TK was upfront and selling price was no hassle. Happy with the sales price. As with all car sales, be prepared for a long day and stay alert the whole time. The financing guy matched a very low bank APR but was suckered into buying an extended warranty on a Hyundai? (America's best warranty). Went the next day and got a full refund on the extended warranty (declined $500 "employee discount"). Overall, very happy with the car and Fairfax Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Sonata Limited
by 08/19/2013on
Bought a 2013 Sonata Limited August 2013 at Fairfax Hyundai. Salesman TK was upfront and selling price was no hassle. Happy with the sales price. As with all car sales, be prepared for a long day and stay alert the whole time. The financing guy matched a very low bank APR but was suckered into buying an extended warranty on a Hyundai? (America's best warranty). Went the next day and got a full refund on the extended warranty (declined $500 "employee discount"). Overall, very happy with the car and Fairfax Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy sales process
by 07/05/2013on
Good follow-up without being overbearing. Friendly and engaged. Other friends have used Fairfax Hyundai and I agree with their assessment--I'd go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So Far So Good
by 07/01/2013on
06-27-2013 I visited to test drive an Elantra, Alladin showed me the car. He was polite and respectful of my time. I was straight up with him that I would not be buying today. I also let him know I had bought a Sonata, Santa Fe and Veracruz from them. One thing I noticed was that the area where the managers sit; they seemed less comfortable than in the past. I sensed a lack of ease or tenseness from the bosses. It is not a good environment when the bosses are torqued, the sales staff was behaving differnt than in the past too. I'm not quite sure what has changed but it was different. For reasons of my own I will not be buying a car this year, I will return to Fairfax and test drive the car of my choice when I am ready. I've worked with these folks since 1999 and am hoping to continue to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Look No More!
by 11/29/2012on
If you are in the market for a Hyundai and trying to decide which dealership to buy from...STOP! LOOK NO MORE! Go to Fairfax Hyundai and see Don B. Donnie will take care of you and you will have the best car buying experience of your life. Period. End of discussion!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Rude Sales Staff
by 11/28/2012on
I was greeted at Fairfax Hyundai in such a way that I seemed to have come at a bad time (2:30 p.m. on a Wednesday), but was lead to an Elantra out in the lot anyway. When we returned to the inside of the dealership to discuss prices, I was asked to take a seat at a table while the salesman got his manager. The manager came and immediately asked me, before greeting me: "Why don't you buy now? Why aren't you going to buy the car now?" I told him that I was just starting to gather prices from other dealers, and he said, "I can't guarantee the price except for today, so you need to buy now!" I was already extremely put-off by how he was talking to me, but decided to humor him. I asked what the price would be. He told me it was, "$2500 under MSRP." I asked what MSRP was, and he gave me a vague answer. I asked him to write down some of these numbers he was throwing out, and I was denied that because, "I can't guarantee the prices, it's only for today, so I can't write it down." If I had only caught a whiff of the BS before, then at this point the stench was filling the room. After being told that they can't write numbers down, the manager asked if I would buy the car. I said I'm not sure and I'd like to see the numbers on paper, and then the manager left. The salesman then repeated that I couldn't see any numbers, and then shook my hand, and I left. This is not only extremely rude and no way to speak to anyone, let alone a potential customer, it's also a terrible way to sell cars.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Hassle-free shopping
by 08/27/2012on
bought a brand new 2013 GLS Auto with PEP (plus mats/nets/mud guards/rear spoiler) for an amazing deal. it was a very smooth process - worked with a salesman Alauddin who was not pushy at all and was willing to work with my numbers and took time to wait with me while there was a long wait due to a finance back-up. it helped that I had researched a lot here on edmunds and was sure of what car I wanted. These guys provide free tires for life and free services/inspections for life - which is so good. Loaner cars are also included. I definitely recommend going to this dealership plus meet with Alauddin for your needs. These guys kept the showroom open for me until 11p on a Thursday until I was completely satisfied before they locked up and left for the day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A customer for life
by 06/07/2012on
I purchased my second car from Fairfax Hyundai not only because Hyundai's are one of the most reliable, reasonably price and safest cars out there today but mostly due to my salesman, Don Barker. He is truly an asset to his company. His knowledge of the product, ability to listen to what is important to the customer he is dealing with and his honesty have made me a customer for life. As long as Hyundai's are being produced I will never own another make of car and as long as Don Barker is there he will have my business. The service is second to none, and you are not forgotten once they have your business. Fairfax Hyundai and Don know how to make a consumer keep coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Internet sales were aggressive, uncompetitive
by 04/15/2012on
When I requested quotes for an Elantra, they didn't offer a competitive price and told me anyone who offered me less was lying to me. I bought the car from another dealer for $1000-$2000 less iirc.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Hyundai Sonata and Don Barker
by 12/13/2011on
As a first time car buyer (new car buyer) - I cannot begin to say just how smooth and painless the process was made by Don Barker and the folks at Fairfax Hyundai. I am sure the other salesmen there are of high quality too, but I cannot stress enough that you MUST go see Don Barker if you want to look into getting a new/used car - he is the absolute opposite of your atypical car salesman. He made me and my fiance feel absolutely at home in the dealership, never pressured us into anything and backed all of his suggestions up with information that was clear and relate-able to exactly what we asked. While we did head over there towards the end of the day, they worked VERY hard to get us the deal WE wanted and get us home with the car. Really, stop reading this review and go get your new Hyundai from Don Barker - you will NOT regret it. Oh, and the Sonata has been an absolute dream - it is comfortable, a ton of useful gadgets and the gas mileage is fantastic (36 MPG has been the height). We took it down to North Carolina this past weekend and it purred all the way down (minus some major traffic), and all the way back without a hitch. If your looking for a nice sized sedan with great gas mileage, this is it - and I'd further recommend the SE model, a bit extra but worth it for the good looks alone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Hyundai Sonata Purchase
by 12/01/2011on
This was a very smooth and professional purchase. My sales person, David Aghel, was very knowledgeable, professional, customer-oriented, and took great care of me. He was able to find the exact car that I wanted at the price I wanted to pay and had it available on my schedule. The entire process throughout the whole dealership was easy and professional, yet low-key with no pressure to purchase unwanted options or services. I highly recommend both Fairfax Hyundai and David Aghel for anyone interested in purchasing a new Hyundai!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Hyundai Elantra
by 10/24/2011on
I purchased my car on Friday night. even though the dealership was closing, David Aghel assisted me without any hesitation. He was very patient, informative, and super helpful. I am very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
outstanding
by 10/18/2011on
I purchased my 06 Sonata from Fairfax Hyundai. In almost 6 years i've managed to put 220,000 miles on my car and it is still running great. I will continue to purchase my vehicles from Fairfax Hyundai. I feel they as a whole, and my sales person, Don Barker, gave me the best experience. I felt any question that I needed answered was answered accurately and true by Don without him needing to go to a manager or another sales person. Great job Don and Fairfax Hyundai!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10 Thumbs up
by 10/18/2011on
Fairfax Hyundai is one of kind and Don Barker is the salesman to go to! I have three words for this dealership and salesman....SIMPLY THE BEST! I purchased my Hyundai and will forever own a Hyundai from Fairfax Hyundai and Don Barker. The customer service is outstanding and never once did I feel like I was receiving the runaround.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Service
by 10/05/2011on
This is the 4th(?) vehicle that I have purchased from Fairfax Hyundai and Donnie Barker. Whenever someone mentions to me that they are looking for a car, I tell them if they are interested in a Hyundai, I have the person to go to. I trust Donnie. I've never felt like I got a raw deal when I've purchased from him, hence my continuing return....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I Love Fairfax Hyundai!
by 09/22/2011on
This is the second car purchased from Fairfax Hyundai. My Sales Consultant is Don Barker and he is the best! Don makes buying a car easy and he is very knowledgeable and through. It's like buying a car from a friend. I have all my service work done at the dealership too. They are always accommodating. Thank you Fairfax Hyundai!!! I highly recommend this dealership and Don Barker!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
amazing
by 06/04/2010on
i was in the market for a 2010 hyundai elantra. i got some email quotes from various dealers and fairfax hyundai was the lowest price by far. no pressure, they had the car i wanted, and the price was exactly as quoted. the finance process was easy, the business guy i dealt with was andrew. he went over everything and even gave my the hyundai special rate even though it was my first car loan. my salesperson steve was great. went over all the options and equipment on the car. plus free oil changes and safety inspections for life! overall, amazing experience. i'd buy from them again, and i'll definitely send my friends there.
genesis coupe 2.0 is a sweet ride
by 05/29/2010on
i got price quotes via internet from many dealers.. they beat the competition by leaps and bounds.. no pressure heres the best pice you can possibly get take or leave it wanted the 2.0 premium in 6 speed manual they went out of the way to find me the last one on the east coast and still gave me thier quoted price. i was borderline to qualify for the special finance rate 20 points below the normal needed and they got the 3.9% for me..only had the car 3 days but by far the best purchase i ever made
1 Comments