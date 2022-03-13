Brown's Fairfax Nissan
Customer Reviews of Brown's Fairfax Nissan
Perfect Buying Experience
by 03/13/2022on
The whole Brown’s Team was a pleasure to work with - particularly our sales all stars, Bobby and Lara. They made sure the new car buying experience was positive at every step. The team gave us information upfront, shared detailed pricing information to inform our decision, gave us a top price on our trade-in car, and kept in great contact throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Rude, unethical
by 02/14/2022on
I wanted to purchase a Nissan Altima and was repeatedly told that I should buy an extended warranty on tires plus 35K extra on oil changes. As I said, no no no repeatedly, they lowered the interest rate twice, but then without asking me, the finance person included those items in the contract against my wishes. I did not feel I had the opportunity to refuse as he seemed reluctant to accommodate me. I reluctantly signed the contract because I needed a car and it is hard to find cars these days. When I complained to the manager over the phone, Lara, she was rude and defensive. In the past, I once went there and got a new lease and broke my new lease early. The finance person lied to me and denied that there was an early termination fee and made up stories about it. I gave him the benefit of the doubt, but I got it confirmed by an employee lately. I will never purchase a car from them. I am also going to write to the corporate office and complain to them about this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent buying experience
by 12/28/2021on
Great buying experience from start to finish! The staff couldn’t have been more friendly and helpful. I will definitely recommend Brown’s Fairfax Nissan and look forward to a long relationship with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Customer Service!
by 07/30/2021on
The service team at Brown’s Fairfax is awesome. They really go above the call to make you feel welcome. From recognizing you by name when you walk in the door, to updating you throughout your wait so you know what’s going on, to explaining everything at the end so you know where you are in your maintenance schedule. They really do a great job in keeping you informed about your vehicle. I often only have contact with my service writer (who is very kind and explains everything to me), but the service manager is always nearby making sure everything is moving along and keeping up with the status of everyone’s service. It’s nice to know he’s right there involved inside the office and outside in the maintenance area. He never seems to rest! And speaking of the maintenance area, I never see or meet the team working on my car, but they deserve thanks and appreciation, too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Repeat Customers
by 06/17/2021on
The whole process with Oscar was smooth and pressure free. He and Naseer delivered on exactly what they promised us. The vehicle we wanted was just sold to another buyer, but Oscar and his team scurried to locate another exact match and we drove off in it happy customers! Tony was terrific in finance and there were no surprises. Wish other dealerships had more people like Oscar, Naseer, Tony and Lara!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Buying Experience
by 06/01/2021on
Friendly, welcoming staff and willing to spend the time to answer all of the questions. Not pushy at all. Truly a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A breath of fresh air
by 05/31/2021on
Brown’s Fairfax Nissan made the buying experience stress free. They were open and honest with all aspects and I didn’t feel like I was getting worked over by a car salesman. Visited several dealerships in Northern Virginia looking for good customer service and stopped after finding it here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experiencel
by 05/30/2021on
I was treated well from start to finish. They worked with me on price and gave me a better deal than anybody else. They were friendly and did not pressure me at any point. I would definitely return for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience!
by 04/15/2021on
Easiest car buying experience ever! Naseer called me to talk pricing. I had already driven the car at another dealership so I was almost ready to buy one. All the texts leading up to it from Jenni, Lara, and Oscar were great. Jenni dropped the car off to me. Lara FaceTimed me to go over questions I had about the features. Naseer came in with a price that worked for me. Talking to him by phone and him offering to bring the car to me to keep and test drive was exceptional. I appreciated the price, the willingness to bring the car to me, and the sale over the phone and by email. I didn’t come to the dealership until after I purchased the car to drop off the check. I had bought my last car from Browns Hyundai, and they were great too. I’m glad I found another Browns and they were exceptional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Nissan Leaf purchasing experience
by 03/23/2021on
Lara, Oscar and Kasi were all very friendly, responsive, and worked hard to find me a suitable vehicle and to match or beat the financial terms I had gotten from other dealerships, both on the sales price and for my trade-in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Again at Browns Fairfax Nissan
by 02/09/2021on
Sharon was wonderful with her help and patience. This is my 3rd vehicle and you are always fantastics. Excelente trato al cliente.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 12/27/2020on
Great purchase experience. Sales, manager and finance representative were diligent, respectful, fair and willing to do the best business for everyone. Dealer has a variety of trims for each Nissan model. Facilities were clean and they had the car ready as soon as I was done with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect car buying experience!
by 12/06/2020on
Leah was fantastic with answering questions, showing the vehicle, follow up and tutorials. Naseer was open and honest in price negotiations. The final payout was exactly what we agreed upon. Ayhem was knowledgeable and helpful with the final paperwork and financing. It was an outstanding, seamless experience. Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service!
by 11/06/2020on
We had a great car buying experience with Brown's Fairfax Nissan. Naseer and George took care of us and we are so happy with our new 2020 Nissan Murano. We appreciated the attention given to us in all aspects of our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly Recommend Brown's Nissan - Fairfax
by 08/04/2020on
I like the straight forward attitude at Brown's. They seem to follow the golden rule of treating customers like they'd like to be treated. Derik, Riko, and Ayham were all a pleasure to interact with. Keep doin' what you're doin'!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kais Alshehabi - very helpful!
by 07/29/2020on
I thought Kais Alshehabi was incredibly helpful and thoughtful. He wasn't pushy, but gave us space and time to think, which was appreciated. Working with him was a highlight. I would definitely work with him again should we need another car in the near (or distant) future. He's incredibly kind and a pleasure to talk to. He made the stressful process of looking at and buying a new car very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchasing a car
by 05/18/2020on
I recently did business with Brown's Fairfax Nissan and must say that I'm quite impressed with my experience at this dealership. From the initial communication with product specialist ALEC FORSHT, as well as the management support by used car sales manager BRANDON GASKINS, the entire process was extremely professional, straight-forward and respectful. Of course it's well-known that the business office can be quite stressful when purchasing a vehicle; however, not at Brown's Nissan when you have the pleasure of working with business manager EMMIR QUIROGA! Emmir is the epitome of what the financing process at a car dealership should be. Not only was he genuine throughout each step, but unlike some finance managers that try to talk you into purchasing every warranty and "rust and dust" product known to man, Emmir was very thorough in explaining each product, the pros and cons, as well as putting my needs first by offering his personal recommendation regarding a specific product/warranty/coverage. Not once did I feel pressured or uncomfortable when working with Emmir. Thank you, Emmir, for making this process seamless. In fact, thank you again to Alec, Brandon, and Emmir for living up to the Brown's motto, "buy happy." Even though a car-buying experience can be stressful, this particular one truly gave me the feeling of "buying happy." I look forward to doing business with Brown's in the future for my service and maintenance needs. 😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Okay but could be much better
by 09/21/2016on
Sales was excellent. Finance okay however willing to make my purchase a positive experience. Overall my experience didn't feel like I was getting a good deal. But I say again the sales department was professional, the best part of my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 09/07/2016on
Low pressure, lots of attention, great deal! Hopefully post purchase experience will be as good! I would recommend for anyone looking to purchase a car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nissan Sentra
by 08/24/2016on
Our Sales person and General Manager were helping us to accomplished our goal. These people are wonderful human beings, my husband and I think that was a win-win transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Browns Fairfax Nissan service visit
by 08/20/2016on
The service at Browns Fairfax Nissan at Fairfax Virginia was courteous, timely and efficient, The free car wash after service is a nice touch. The lounge offers free brinks, food and WiFi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
