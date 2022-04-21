1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I signed a lease for X4 two months before our lease on X2 was up which we traded in; issue #1 we agreed one price at the beginning of the meeting; as we were taken to sign the lease with finance manager the payment changed; long story short my wife was furious and wanted to leave since the price changed seconds before we signed; i wanted to get over with it so we settle for a price that was in the middle between the agreed and the new one offered as we were about to sign the contract; the dealership promised to pay for the last payment on the old lease and lease disposition fee • Issue #2 couple of days later: we got a call from the dealership that something was wrong with the signed contract; they will resend to sign again which involved another hard inquiry on my credit score (so two hard inquiries in just few days) • Issue #3 End of January (our old lease payment is due): got a call from BMW Financial why I did not pay my last payment on the old lease (note I do not have my old car anymore); called dealership a couple of times; unresponsive but suggest we pay and they will reimburse; they send a check for a lower amount; the general manager, Venmos the difference (!?!) • Issue #4 begging of February: our payment on new X4 is due (Feb 7); the car is still not in the system; called dealership a couple of times; again slow response; they agree to pay for it and we reimburse them • Issue #5 first half of February (old lease is due): got a call from BMW Financial why I did not pay disposition fee on my old lease; called the dealership a couple of times- they sorted it • Issue #6 second half of February; when you sign a lease the dealership deals with registration and parking permit; we receive the temporary registration that expires on in two weeks (!?!?) and invalid parking permit; called dealership again; they blame it on DMV; in the end the dealership suggests we deal with registration and permit- as of now we now have temporary registration and temporary parking- more than two months after we leased the car • After all this the general manager says they hope they will not do business anymore with us. Read more