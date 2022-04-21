Customer Reviews of BMW of Fairfax
Go to Erick of BMW Fairfax
by 04/21/2022on
Erick of BMW Fairfax helped me purchase my latest BMW and was very nice, friendly, honest, efficient, and helpful. Then I was able to work with Feroz to finalize the paperwork. And he was just as friendly and helpful. They were both great to work with and I would highly recommend contacting Erick if you're looking for a BMW.
Stay away
by 03/17/2022on
I signed a lease for X4 two months before our lease on X2 was up which we traded in; issue #1 we agreed one price at the beginning of the meeting; as we were taken to sign the lease with finance manager the payment changed; long story short my wife was furious and wanted to leave since the price changed seconds before we signed; i wanted to get over with it so we settle for a price that was in the middle between the agreed and the new one offered as we were about to sign the contract; the dealership promised to pay for the last payment on the old lease and lease disposition fee • Issue #2 couple of days later: we got a call from the dealership that something was wrong with the signed contract; they will resend to sign again which involved another hard inquiry on my credit score (so two hard inquiries in just few days) • Issue #3 End of January (our old lease payment is due): got a call from BMW Financial why I did not pay my last payment on the old lease (note I do not have my old car anymore); called dealership a couple of times; unresponsive but suggest we pay and they will reimburse; they send a check for a lower amount; the general manager, Venmos the difference (!?!) • Issue #4 begging of February: our payment on new X4 is due (Feb 7); the car is still not in the system; called dealership a couple of times; again slow response; they agree to pay for it and we reimburse them • Issue #5 first half of February (old lease is due): got a call from BMW Financial why I did not pay disposition fee on my old lease; called the dealership a couple of times- they sorted it • Issue #6 second half of February; when you sign a lease the dealership deals with registration and parking permit; we receive the temporary registration that expires on in two weeks (!?!?) and invalid parking permit; called dealership again; they blame it on DMV; in the end the dealership suggests we deal with registration and permit- as of now we now have temporary registration and temporary parking- more than two months after we leased the car • After all this the general manager says they hope they will not do business anymore with us.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stay away!
by 11/13/2021on
I leased a BMW X4 back in 2019 from this dealership. I returned the car a couple of months early due to used car prices going up. After returning the car in Sept and paying all the amount that I owed including property taxes I get another bill with more property taxes from Oct to this coming December even though I do not have the car anymore! Also last year they charged me for a parking ticket that I disputed and probably was going to get dismissed. This dealership literally emptied my bank account. I will never ever return to this place again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Beware Of Service
by 08/27/2021on
Going to have to give this BMW service location a whopping 1 stars. The old myth about service departments stereotyping and taking advantage of a what seems to be a clueless female is the daily practice here at Bmw of Fairfax. From the moment that service bay door comes rocking up like the speed of light, prepare yourself. All eyes on you, like a vulnerable baby deer in headlights of oncoming 495 morning traffic. You’re defeated! As expected the recommended and critical items will be explained in the attempt to persuade me into completing all work when coming in for a simple oil change. 3 hours later and “3 critical oil leaks” while my home garage shows no signs of leakage over the last 5 years, they still have the audacity to offer a $4,000 discounted price for the repairs. As if that wasn’t enough you still attempt the old “stripped drain bolt “ trick. Less then a mile down the road all tire pressure lights came on, over the next two days the tires continued loosing air. When all else fails they'll loosen your valve steams. Mike Walker's attitude; I'd compare it to a nuclear reactor! Keep it proactive not reactive boss! Remember every problem has a solution. Not the experience I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BMW of Fairfax
by 06/25/2021on
Can’t say enough good things about BMW of Fairfax. Everyone works tirelessly at their highest level, and always responds to a customer needs, “very professional”. David my representative is the best, and has always made me feel welcomed. Lastly, I have never had any problems or attitude from BMW of Fairfax compared to Alexandria. Great experience, and our car feels new again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Return buyer - second great experience
by 06/19/2021on
We decided to upsize to a larger vehicle after having a baby, and Erick Bautista went above and beyond to help us select and test a vehicle and make the buying process as streamlined and easy as possible. Can’t thank him and the team enough for their help in getting this deal done so efficiently!
Basic service
by 06/18/2021on
Simple oil change. Made sure everything was right and even reminded my fool self on the best ac settings.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW of Fairfax - A+
by 06/01/2021on
I could not be more pleased with my recent purchase experience with BMW of Fairfax. Every aspect of from initial meeting, test drive, order to delivery was extremely professional and painless. My salesman, Eric Bautista, knows his BMWs and knows how to treat a customer. His communication throughout the entire process was exactly what you would expect from a top-notch establishment like BMW fo Fairfax. He was an absolute pleasure to work with and highly recommend him if you are in the market for a BMW. I was floored by the beauty of my car - 2022 M850iX Grand Coupe, Frozen Bluestone Metallic exterior, Red/Black interior - when I laid eyes on it, and was equally impressed by the VIP delivery treatment from Eric and the rest of the staff.
CPO purchase
by 05/27/2021on
Quick and smooth purchase experience. I worked with Alan Khani in the CPO department. Alan and the entire team were patient with my questions, requests for extra test drive time, phone calls, etc. This is my second purchase at BMW of Fairfax and I highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistency
by 05/19/2021on
One of the most difficult things for a business to do is to deliver consistency to the consumer. BMW of Fairfax once again has displayed their ability to do just that. They identified the appropriate vehicle for me, which fit my situation perfectly. The entire process from pricing to delivery was exceptionally smooth. And I’ve been doing this with them for over a decade! If you want to be respected as a consumer, it’s BMW of Fairfax.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Rep
by 05/06/2021on
Eric was thorough and transparent He answered all my questions and I was able close the deal on my bmw.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased the BMW 530e (PHEV) from BMW Fairfax ths past weekend.
by 05/03/2021on
The car was used as a loaner vehcle and had 4,338 miles on it but was also close to $10,000 off of the MSRP price. They had it detailed and ready to go when I got up there on Saturday. They were very efficient and respectful of my time. It was an easy buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/26/2021on
Nana and the rest of the team here were extremely helpful. This was the first car I bought from a dealership and they made it a seamless process. They were patient, answered all my questions and hooked me up with great pricing. Will definitely be doing business with these guys again soon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Asad Khan
by 04/17/2021on
Excellent experience. Asad did a fine job. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review of Asad Khan
by 04/08/2021on
Excellent experience. Very clear and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/30/2021on
As always, BMW of Fairfax impresses...Service is top notch and excellent customer service. Kuddos to Shea Lueder for ensuring quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Dream Car
by 03/29/2021on
I went to BMW of Fairfax, solely to LOOK at a vehicle of interest, and little did I know I would be driving away from there in the vehicle of my dreams!! There was no long drawn out wait, no being passed around from office to office, and my salesman, Alex Zelkin was the absolute best!! There was no pressure, he allowed me to go as fast or slow as it took, I couldn’t have asked for a better car buying experience 😁😁 I am beyond happy with my vehicle purchase, I really am, thank you, Alex!!! And I surely can NOT leave out the professionalism and hospitality from the finance manager, Feroz...you couldn’t ask or get a better team!!
Great experience
by 03/23/2021on
I had efficient and great service at BMW of Fairfax.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just purchased a new X3 xline 3.0i
by 03/16/2021on
We did our research on dealers that we would like to purchase from and decided on Fairfax. They did not disappoint. We stopped by one Saturday and test drove a used X3 and later decided on a new car. We got a great deal (thanks Erick) on the exact car we were looking for. Ours was a special order which came in on time and built to specification. Overall a great experience - the one we were hoping for.
Great service friendly staff
by 02/11/2021on
Great service friendly staff. I just completed a visit to Fairfax Bmw. I was greeted by friendly staff that made me feel comfortable. They did not make me wait long in a clean environment.Mark Stout was fabulous as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/26/2021on
Dealership is A1. Provided a loaner and delivered car on time. Excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
