My wife's car has had some issues. Previous dealers were very helpful. This last week a plastic cover on the passenger's front side came off while the car was parked. Seeing as her car had <8000 miles and was less than a year old I told her to take it to the dealer. I thought that this would be a clear cut case of warranty repair. My wife went to the dealer handed them the part and asked them to fix it. At first the staff was polite and responsive. They told her the worst case scenario would be $5 dollar per plastic plug require to reattach the part. We left to visit a friend and received a call from the dealer about an hour later. She was upset to hear that the repair would be $400. She handed the phone to me as I am more versed in car parts and transactions. The dealer repeated that there was damage to a tire and that the repair would be over 400 dollars including the cost of the tire. I thought a moment and gave them permission to replace the tire. I knew that tired can be expensive parts and assumed that this was all related to that issue. The dealership called again an hour later (2hrs from drop-off) to tell us that they did not have a tire in stock. They said they would do the work and not charge us for the tire related work. Another hour later (3hr) they called again to say the work was done. We went to pick-up the car. They gave us a bill of about 200 dollars. I was a little confused. I talked to a head technician about the issue. I asked why the work wasn't covered by the warranty. He responded that the cover fell off while my wife was driving and became lost. They had to replace the part. He further detailed that there was damage to the tire. I tried to explain that there must have been a miscommunication and there the part fell off the car while parked and that the tire had not been replaced and therefor was not at issue. The technician repeated himself several times and became very abrasive to talk to. I gave the technician the benefit of the doubt and paid the bill. I assumed that there had been some miscommunication and it wasn't the tech's fault. We left and went to the tire store. The tire people told us there was no damage to any of the tires. They did not know what we were talking about. We further discovered that the wheel cover part was still in the trunk of the car. This had me upset as the technician had previously told me that the part was lost when it came off the car. A fact that I knew to be in error, but had assumed the technician had been told by the previous tech. This position was not defensible in light of the fact that the part was present in the car. I dropped my wife off and went back to the dealer to remedy the situation. I asked to speak to the manager and had the tech repeat the comments to his manager that he had uttered to me previously. Upon the comment about the missing part I noted that the part was present in the car through the entire process. The manager defended the technician stating that it was not their job to search the car. I retold them that my wife had told them about the part when she dropped off the car. The manager proceeded to call my wife a liar. Both the manager and the tech became VERY abrasive and began levying insults against my wife at my statements that they were in error. Not being my wife I again relented and gave them the benefit of the doubt. I left to tell my wife I had little success. She stated that not only had she told them about the part, but she had physically handed the part to them. They were the ones who placed the part in the trunk. Upon hearing this we both returned to the dealership. We talked with several high level sales manager and after some time we were able to get them to admit fault and initiate a partial refund. In all we talked with three managers over the course of 2 hours (after the initial 3 hour wait) to get a partial refund on work that wasn't ever really authorized.