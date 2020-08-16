Visit to the dealership
I was urged by Abigail to come in because she promised to honor the out the door price for the honda car i was interested in buying. Needless to say her offer was a few thousand dollars off.
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER BUYING A CAR Honestly, if someone even paid me to buy a car from this dealership I wouldn’t because no amount of money is worth the mental stress and lack of customer service skills this dealership has. First, they leased us a car without having proper approval from Honda. Then they called me and told me I had to finance or return the car and take my trade in and pay for the cleaning they did on my trade. Then when I agreed to financing for a reasonable amount, they forced me to come back in and made me wait 2 hours before calling me up instead of having the paperwork ready to go. When we got up to finance, the amount they told me over the phone was different than the amount that was discussed on the phone. The finance director is a rude man and said, “I don’t care what sales told you this is what I have for you, take it or leave it.” I decided to walk out at this point and then the salesman harassed me to bring the car back. Finally they called me and apologized and brought the paperwork to my house and finally signed everything. Now they’ve had my trade for over 20 days and they haven’t paid off the balance with Capital One on my trade. I let the salesman know to please look into this for me and he didn’t get back to me because he was off and didn’t have anyone else reach out to me. Then when I tried to call the dealership to the finance department no one answered. I had to drive 30 mins to the dealership to get any answer on this for me. When I got there none of the managers even knew what was going. This is the worst car buying experience I’ve ever had. Honda of Fairfax has a huge problem with internal communication and how they treat their customers. Most of the people in there are fake and just put on a smile to get you to buy a car but don’t care about what they are putting you through. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED GOING ELSEWHERE.
Fixed a problem with electrical tape
My car stalled on Monday and needed to be towed to Honda. The Honda Roadside Assistance that I purchased was useless and I got rid of Triple A because they made it sound like it was all I would need. My fault. My car stayed at Honda all day Tuesday and they told me that a fuse was blown and said it was because I had an air purifier plugged into the 12V power outlet. They told me not to plug anything in and the car should be fine. Then what are the outlets for?! I obliged because I had a trip to NY planned this weekend and didn't want to take any chances. Lo and behold Thursday night my car stalled again and had to be towed again! They had the car half the day Friday and said that the fuse blew because the wires behind the rearview mirror were frayed, probably because I had been hanging parking tags from the rearview mirror. They fixed the problem with no charge which I appreciated. It was only later that I realized that they "fixed" the car by wrapping the wires in electrical tape. I wish there was a way I could add a picture to this review because I know it sounds unbelievable but it's true. A Honda dealership fixed my car by wrapping a visible car part in electrical tape. I'm done with Honda and I'm about to trade my car in for something more reliable and get it from a dealership that has better ratings. I've had the other typical issues there, such as service providers trying to sell me repairs that my car didn't need. They had someone call me after each service to ask me my experience and I told them what the service person did, not knowing that they would have that person call me and argue with me. I had moved on from that but the electrical tape...I can't. I won't ever be back.
Horrible Sales Rep
I went to the Rosenthal Fairfax Honda, 11020 Fairfax Blvd,Fairfax, VA 22030 dealership to buy Honda CR-V 2017. At the entrance Mr. Samy/Sami welcomed me and i told my requirements. I also said, "if i get a good deal, i will buy the car today". Initially Mr. Samy was in good terms and showed the features of the car and gave me option of Honda CR-V 2016 as well. Since i was not sure about the 2016 model i said i need some time to think and would like to see the prize difference between different models. I asked about the prizes and quotes for Honda CR-V 2016, 2017 etc. and he was reluctant to give me the prizes. He asked me to choose only one model and not all. He also started arguing that i promised him that i will buy a car today, which i never did. He was so arrogant and showing such attitude like "Do it as i say" or "Do or Die". He was rude and with no sales representative skills. I just walked out of the dealership. Not sure why, people with such temperament work as a sales representative. I will never step into Fairfax Honda, 11020 Fairfax Blvd,Fairfax, VA 22030
worst customer service on service center.
I bought car but when you go for servicing worst customer service. Kendall jackson, worst. Honda need some experience people for customer service. Worst experience.
What A Major Difference One Impressed Customer!
I cannot express how wonderful this dealer is to do business with! What a massive difference! I purchased a 2017 Honda Accord Touring at another dealer. Two weeks later I was in a terrible accident and the car was deemed a total loss. I did not want to return to the previous dealer as the whole buying experience there was a nightmare! GEICO recommended Fairfax Honda and I cannot say enough or express enough how great this dealer and its staff truly is! I wanted another 2017 Accord, and with the 2018 due to release this month they held a unit for me while my insurance company settled with AHM finance. My sales person John Balkenbush actually delivered my vehicle. My totaled one I was just handed the keys by the "other dealer". John actually taught me things about my car I didn't even know about. The whole process from signing to driving away was about 1 hour! They expressed compassion over my situation, worked with me, and my new car was delivered with a beautiful showroom look! Thank you to the entire staff for all that you did, and especially John for showing me cool things I had no clue about! John really knows his Honda products well! I would highly recommend this dealer to anyone, and definitely John as there salesperson if you really want to know all there is to know about Honda!
Misleading and Dishonest Customer Service-Bait and Switch
I visited their dealership to look at a manual transmission car advertised on Edmunds. While there, the sales rep told me about another manual car which I preferred over the more expensive car. I test drove it and expressed my strong interest. I asked the sales rep to hold it for one day and he checked with his manager who agreed to hold it for 24 hours. I made an appointment to return the next day around 7:00pm. The sales rep called me the next day around 4:00pm to confirm the appointment which I confirmed. 20 minutes later, the sales rep called me to let me know that the car had been sold, but offered the other, more expensive car. I asked to speak with the general manager and was not able to leave him a voicemail. I spoke with a sales manager who basically said that's the way they do things. I left a message with the general manager's assistant asking to speak with the general manager and have not received any response.
Fairfax Honda is very easy to work with
This was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Jesse Colunga was so easy to work with, and made it a breeze. Everyone was very honest with us, and I would happily recommend Jess and Fairfax Honda to anyone.
Best Place to Buy a New Honda!
I contacted several Northern VA dealerships in the area trying to gather information for my purchase. I contacted Fairfax Honda and the sales manager, Kenny S answered the phone. He was very professionally and provided the information that all the prior dealerships declined to answer. We made an appointment and I was greeted by him when I came in. He already had his sales advisor clean the car and it right outside ready for me. The paperwork was done in less than 15 minutes and before you know it was in finance and taking my car home within one hour. AMAZING! I recommend this dealership to anyone that does not like the normal dealership games that most dealerships in the area play. Very straightforward, very professional and service is top notch. Thank you.
Phenomenally well run dealership
I have bought a number of cars over the years and this was by far the most professionally run operation I have experienced. My salesman, Mohammad O was an extremely professional, well mannered, and knowledgeable young man straight out of college. After deciding on the car he went over all the bells and whistles on it and answered every question I had. He was extremely patient with me as I am not the most tech savvy guy. As I was going through the financing process I, again, encountered extremely professional, polite, and happy employees...people you could tell enjoyed their job and worked very hard at the same time, it was impressive to say the least. The financing process was efficient, meticulous...and never once did I feel that they didn't have my best interests in mind. The leadership at Rosenthal Fairfax Honda has cultivated and created a fine tuned machine equal to the fine tuned machines they sell. I will recommend this dealership to all of my family and friends...best experience I have ever had buying a car.
Great Job
I was very pleased with our visit to Rosenthal Honda. Basky was responsive, polite and accomodating. He was honest and forthright. Ryan the finance manager was also efficient and wonderful to work with. Everything began with a short email for information, there was no game playing and no trying to "get over"
Exactly As Advertising
We recently purchased a 2014 CR-V from Carlos F. at Rosenthal Honda. He responded quickly to our emails and delivered the car we wanted at the recommended target price. With a terminal at his desk, he was able to quickly access the answers we needed. All negotiations were done over the internet. The transaction was low stress and as advertised.
TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE
I was incredibly disappointed in the customer service and the argumentative behavior of the manager and sales representative. Instead of trying to offer the best price the manager tried to make me pay above the MSRP. They ended up wasting a few hours of my time and insulted my intelligence. Dont waste your time at this dealer!!!
Same Old Sales Treatment
Having discussed the car I was looking for by phone with salesman Sam, I was quite disappointed when, following the test drive, he quoted me a lease price that was based on a sales price $2300 above MSRP. It was both a waste of my time and an insult to my intelligence.
Lied about repairs needed
I took my car into Fairfax Honda to get a recall taken care of and to get an estimate on maintenance service. The estimate came with 2 separate estimates. But there was an item on one list that is an overlap of a service on the other estimate. So that was a double charge for almost the same maintenance item. I told them Ill decide on where to take the car for maintenance later and to just do the recall. Later in the morning, I got a call from them indicating that they noticed that my state inspection will be expiring soon and that they would do it for free. I hesitated because it wasnt due for while, but he insisted that its better for me since the car is already there and repeated that it was for free. I said ok. They called back saying that the inspection failed because my front and side engine mounts were broken. He gave me a price, which of course was high, and tried to convince me to get them to repair it since its already there and now that I have a failed inspection sticker. I went elsewhere to get it fixed due to the high price and something told me not to trust them. When I took it to an independent auto repair shop, they said that the front mount was not broken at all. After repair of the side mount, my car was taken to get the state inspection and it passed; basically the front mount was not broken. I did get a 3rd independent check on the front engine mount and again was told no damage to front mount. I talked to Oscar the head of service and he did not even apologize. He kept insisting that it was broken. I feel that Fairfax Honda is just trying to rip people off and customer service is not good.
3 hours
Very good experience from the sales man Joseph Grosso. Did all the homeworkonline. Got the price. Matched the other lowest offer. Was very helpful from the purchase to take the car home.
Great Experience!
My fiancée and I were looking at the new Honda Civic 2012 as first-time car buyers, and the sales representative we had was fantastic! Unlike some other dealerships that had been a bit aggressive, Tony was calm, knowledgeable, and not pressuring in the least! He was also one of only two salesmen to actually test-drive a car with us - most dealerships gave us the keys and let us try it on our own. Having a representative there to answer additional questions was really nice. The after-market items were negotiable to a point (as always), and there was some pressure to buy an extended warranty, but we decided against it. Still, Tony's friendliness made us return to him for the sale, and it was a pleasure working with him. Ask for Tony! :) -Ross
sales review
excellent sales assistance from Chris Kraus
Car broke down while test driving! Unprofessional staff
This was about a year ago but I will never go back to this dealership. I was at the start of my car hunting and was interested in a CRV. I was considering new, but the first salesman that came up to us dealt in used Hondas and convinced me to test drive a year old CRV in good condition. He brought the car up and I got in. Not even a half a mile into the road I noticed the car was driving really rough. It then started smoking and we had to pull off onto a small patch of grass near an off ramp on the road. Cars were whizzing by us and the salesman was cursing his head off about the piece of (censored) car and so on. He called someone to pick us up and after waiting a long while a man in his own personal vehicle with windows down and music blasting told us to get in. He was a horrible erratic driver, almost got us into an accident and wasn't even courteous enough to turn the music down. He dropped us back off at the car dealership and told us to wait inside. We waited, thinking we were going to get an apology. Instead our salesman sends another salesman over to us to show us the new cars...no apology, no nothing. We shook our heads and walked out. Never have I been treated so unprofessionally at a dealership. It was bad enough the car broke down..but there is no excuse for the awful customer service. Later our salesman told us he took the car from the service dept, thinking it was fixed when it wasn't. How dense can you be!?
Very difficult Staff
My wife's car has had some issues. Previous dealers were very helpful. This last week a plastic cover on the passenger's front side came off while the car was parked. Seeing as her car had <8000 miles and was less than a year old I told her to take it to the dealer. I thought that this would be a clear cut case of warranty repair. My wife went to the dealer handed them the part and asked them to fix it. At first the staff was polite and responsive. They told her the worst case scenario would be $5 dollar per plastic plug require to reattach the part. We left to visit a friend and received a call from the dealer about an hour later. She was upset to hear that the repair would be $400. She handed the phone to me as I am more versed in car parts and transactions. The dealer repeated that there was damage to a tire and that the repair would be over 400 dollars including the cost of the tire. I thought a moment and gave them permission to replace the tire. I knew that tired can be expensive parts and assumed that this was all related to that issue. The dealership called again an hour later (2hrs from drop-off) to tell us that they did not have a tire in stock. They said they would do the work and not charge us for the tire related work. Another hour later (3hr) they called again to say the work was done. We went to pick-up the car. They gave us a bill of about 200 dollars. I was a little confused. I talked to a head technician about the issue. I asked why the work wasn't covered by the warranty. He responded that the cover fell off while my wife was driving and became lost. They had to replace the part. He further detailed that there was damage to the tire. I tried to explain that there must have been a miscommunication and there the part fell off the car while parked and that the tire had not been replaced and therefor was not at issue. The technician repeated himself several times and became very abrasive to talk to. I gave the technician the benefit of the doubt and paid the bill. I assumed that there had been some miscommunication and it wasn't the tech's fault. We left and went to the tire store. The tire people told us there was no damage to any of the tires. They did not know what we were talking about. We further discovered that the wheel cover part was still in the trunk of the car. This had me upset as the technician had previously told me that the part was lost when it came off the car. A fact that I knew to be in error, but had assumed the technician had been told by the previous tech. This position was not defensible in light of the fact that the part was present in the car. I dropped my wife off and went back to the dealer to remedy the situation. I asked to speak to the manager and had the tech repeat the comments to his manager that he had uttered to me previously. Upon the comment about the missing part I noted that the part was present in the car through the entire process. The manager defended the technician stating that it was not their job to search the car. I retold them that my wife had told them about the part when she dropped off the car. The manager proceeded to call my wife a liar. Both the manager and the tech became VERY abrasive and began levying insults against my wife at my statements that they were in error. Not being my wife I again relented and gave them the benefit of the doubt. I left to tell my wife I had little success. She stated that not only had she told them about the part, but she had physically handed the part to them. They were the ones who placed the part in the trunk. Upon hearing this we both returned to the dealership. We talked with several high level sales manager and after some time we were able to get them to admit fault and initiate a partial refund. In all we talked with three managers over the course of 2 hours (after the initial 3 hour wait) to get a partial refund on work that wasn't ever really authorized. I would have to r
Pushy
The sales staff is very pushy and quick to take advantage. When I went with my wife to buy a car the sales staff was helpful and very nice. As soon as I walked away to answer a cell phone call the sales person pressured my wife to purchase a different car in a different color than she had wanted. The staff was only polite to the extent they had to be.
