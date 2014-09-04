1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was greeted at Fairfax Hyundai in such a way that I seemed to have come at a bad time (2:30 p.m. on a Wednesday), but was lead to an Elantra out in the lot anyway. When we returned to the inside of the dealership to discuss prices, I was asked to take a seat at a table while the salesman got his manager. The manager came and immediately asked me, before greeting me: "Why don't you buy now? Why aren't you going to buy the car now?" I told him that I was just starting to gather prices from other dealers, and he said, "I can't guarantee the price except for today, so you need to buy now!" I was already extremely put-off by how he was talking to me, but decided to humor him. I asked what the price would be. He told me it was, "$2500 under MSRP." I asked what MSRP was, and he gave me a vague answer. I asked him to write down some of these numbers he was throwing out, and I was denied that because, "I can't guarantee the prices, it's only for today, so I can't write it down." If I had only caught a whiff of the BS before, then at this point the stench was filling the room. After being told that they can't write numbers down, the manager asked if I would buy the car. I said I'm not sure and I'd like to see the numbers on paper, and then the manager left. The salesman then repeated that I couldn't see any numbers, and then shook my hand, and I left. This is not only extremely rude and no way to speak to anyone, let alone a potential customer, it's also a terrible way to sell cars. Read more