Highly Recommend Brown's Nissan - Fairfax
by 08/04/2020on
I like the straight forward attitude at Brown's. They seem to follow the golden rule of treating customers like they'd like to be treated. Derik, Riko, and Ayham were all a pleasure to interact with. Keep doin' what you're doin'!
Kais Alshehabi - very helpful!
by 07/29/2020on
I thought Kais Alshehabi was incredibly helpful and thoughtful. He wasn't pushy, but gave us space and time to think, which was appreciated. Working with him was a highlight. I would definitely work with him again should we need another car in the near (or distant) future. He's incredibly kind and a pleasure to talk to. He made the stressful process of looking at and buying a new car very easy.
Purchasing a car
by 05/18/2020on
I recently did business with Brown's Fairfax Nissan and must say that I'm quite impressed with my experience at this dealership. From the initial communication with product specialist ALEC FORSHT, as well as the management support by used car sales manager BRANDON GASKINS, the entire process was extremely professional, straight-forward and respectful. Of course it's well-known that the business office can be quite stressful when purchasing a vehicle; however, not at Brown's Nissan when you have the pleasure of working with business manager EMMIR QUIROGA! Emmir is the epitome of what the financing process at a car dealership should be. Not only was he genuine throughout each step, but unlike some finance managers that try to talk you into purchasing every warranty and "rust and dust" product known to man, Emmir was very thorough in explaining each product, the pros and cons, as well as putting my needs first by offering his personal recommendation regarding a specific product/warranty/coverage. Not once did I feel pressured or uncomfortable when working with Emmir. Thank you, Emmir, for making this process seamless. In fact, thank you again to Alec, Brandon, and Emmir for living up to the Brown's motto, "buy happy." Even though a car-buying experience can be stressful, this particular one truly gave me the feeling of "buying happy." I look forward to doing business with Brown's in the future for my service and maintenance needs. 😊
Okay but could be much better
by 09/21/2016on
Sales was excellent. Finance okay however willing to make my purchase a positive experience. Overall my experience didn't feel like I was getting a good deal. But I say again the sales department was professional, the best part of my purchase.
Great experience
by 09/07/2016on
Low pressure, lots of attention, great deal! Hopefully post purchase experience will be as good! I would recommend for anyone looking to purchase a car
Well Done!
by 08/16/2016on
I was given a very good price for my new Nissan Altima. Both the salesman and the finance manager were friendly, knowledgable, and did an excellent job overall. I would certainly recommend your dealership to others, and the experience I had there was by far the best I had at the dealerships I visited.
Great car purchase experience
by 08/16/2016on
Very easy transaction. Fair pricing and value for my trade in. I would recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Tyler's Rogue
by 08/11/2016on
The service was remarkable. Very well put together easygoing dealership with a great team. Looking forward to be a future customers
High Standards With Friendly Service
by 08/04/2016on
My Versa was in for its 30K Mile service maintenance. I appreciated how detailed and extensive the list of items that were serviced. It gives me a good impression that my car is being well maintained. My miles may be low for a four year old car but it came out of the service with pep and it still drives like it was new. More importantly, I like the people who work there. They are professional, friendly and upbeat. I typically wait on my car when it is serviced and the crew makes sure my stay is pleasant and comfortable.
Great service
by 08/01/2016on
Truly exceptional service :) Steve was very helpful and informative. I will definitely go back there next time. Thank you Nissan!
Great service!
by 07/31/2016on
A familiar face. William Gray is why I chose this dealership. I am familiar with the Nissan Brand am a loyal customer and love it!
Solid Customer Service
by 07/30/2016on
Jermaine King has been nothing but AWESOME! I've had to bring my car in for several repairs lately, one of which was still under warranty and I've been treated with respect and kindness each time. I've been updated on status, given a loaner vehicle, and basically treated like a family member. I have been very impressed with the level of customer service I have received at Brown's Nissan Fairfax.
Altima
by 07/16/2016on
The friendliness of the sales rep. Their knowledge of the vehicle. Very thorough in explaining everything pertaining to the vehicle including all features. Preparing the vehicle for delivery.
09 July 2016 visit
by 07/11/2016on
Courteous, greeted by name when I walked in, handled the process without issues. Clear an concise explanation of what work was needed and what could be delayed.
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/03/2016on
Customer service was excellent. Steve had left for the day and the young man that sits next to him acknowleged me as soon as I came in and got someone to assist me and get me checked in. That same young man came out and explained everything to me in detail to ensure I understood the invoice, what was completed and the recommendations for my car. I really appreciate his customer service. Sorry I can't recall his name right now! appreciate his customer service. Sorry I can't recall his name right now!
Brown's Nissan Experience
by 06/25/2016on
The staff at this location was very cordial and they fulfilled all of my needs. There were some possibilities that could have been fixed, but the staff talked with me and we reached a determination that benefited the whole.
Diann D
by 05/30/2016on
my saleslady, Sharon Connacher, makes my transaction smooth and she goes out of her way to see that I get the car with all the "bling" that I request and works with my budget. She's the best.
Service
by 05/24/2016on
Steve really cares about his clients. When he explains a service needed, he means from the bottom of his heart the need and not try to make an extra buck for the dealer.
My car passed inspection
by 05/07/2016on
I liked that even though I came in with out a scheduled appointment or even expecting to go there that day, I was taken care of quickly and courteously. My car had failed inspection that day and Jermaine, my usual Service Representative, made sure that I left with, as he put it "with a smile on my face." He immediately identified my car's problem and got me on my way.
Mother's Day Gift
by 05/05/2016on
The sales advisor, Mr. Jon Thia, was committed to providing me the car I wanted and did not pressure me into buying a car I did not want.
Top Quality Service
by 04/09/2016on
I appreciate that there were complementary donuts and fruit as I hadn't eaten. The staff were very polite and explained everything well and I really liked that they washed the car for me.
