Brown's Fairfax Nissan

11010 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22030
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brown's Fairfax Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Highly Recommend Brown's Nissan - Fairfax

by Mike on 08/04/2020

I like the straight forward attitude at Brown's. They seem to follow the golden rule of treating customers like they'd like to be treated. Derik, Riko, and Ayham were all a pleasure to interact with. Keep doin' what you're doin'!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Kais Alshehabi - very helpful!

by Robin0099 on 07/29/2020

I thought Kais Alshehabi was incredibly helpful and thoughtful. He wasn't pushy, but gave us space and time to think, which was appreciated. Working with him was a highlight. I would definitely work with him again should we need another car in the near (or distant) future. He's incredibly kind and a pleasure to talk to. He made the stressful process of looking at and buying a new car very easy.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Purchasing a car

by Michael Thompson on 05/18/2020

I recently did business with Brown's Fairfax Nissan and must say that I'm quite impressed with my experience at this dealership. From the initial communication with product specialist ALEC FORSHT, as well as the management support by used car sales manager BRANDON GASKINS, the entire process was extremely professional, straight-forward and respectful. Of course it's well-known that the business office can be quite stressful when purchasing a vehicle; however, not at Brown's Nissan when you have the pleasure of working with business manager EMMIR QUIROGA! Emmir is the epitome of what the financing process at a car dealership should be. Not only was he genuine throughout each step, but unlike some finance managers that try to talk you into purchasing every warranty and "rust and dust" product known to man, Emmir was very thorough in explaining each product, the pros and cons, as well as putting my needs first by offering his personal recommendation regarding a specific product/warranty/coverage. Not once did I feel pressured or uncomfortable when working with Emmir. Thank you, Emmir, for making this process seamless. In fact, thank you again to Alec, Brandon, and Emmir for living up to the Brown's motto, "buy happy." Even though a car-buying experience can be stressful, this particular one truly gave me the feeling of "buying happy." I look forward to doing business with Brown's in the future for my service and maintenance needs. 😊

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Okay but could be much better

by robinkwallace on 09/21/2016

Sales was excellent. Finance okay however willing to make my purchase a positive experience. Overall my experience didn't feel like I was getting a good deal. But I say again the sales department was professional, the best part of my purchase.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience

by Piettemw on 09/07/2016

Low pressure, lots of attention, great deal! Hopefully post purchase experience will be as good! I would recommend for anyone looking to purchase a car

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Well Done!

by AbteenKarimi on 08/16/2016

I was given a very good price for my new Nissan Altima. Both the salesman and the finance manager were friendly, knowledgable, and did an excellent job overall. I would certainly recommend your dealership to others, and the experience I had there was by far the best I had at the dealerships I visited.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great car purchase experience

by jacskate on 08/16/2016

Very easy transaction. Fair pricing and value for my trade in. I would recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Tyler's Rogue

by Tylercook on 08/11/2016

The service was remarkable. Very well put together easygoing dealership with a great team. Looking forward to be a future customers

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

High Standards With Friendly Service

by JTylersan on 08/04/2016

My Versa was in for its 30K Mile service maintenance. I appreciated how detailed and extensive the list of items that were serviced. It gives me a good impression that my car is being well maintained. My miles may be low for a four year old car but it came out of the service with pep and it still drives like it was new. More importantly, I like the people who work there. They are professional, friendly and upbeat. I typically wait on my car when it is serviced and the crew makes sure my stay is pleasant and comfortable.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by OliviaDelisi on 08/01/2016

Truly exceptional service :) Steve was very helpful and informative. I will definitely go back there next time. Thank you Nissan!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great service!

by MQuiles_118 on 07/31/2016

A familiar face. William Gray is why I chose this dealership. I am familiar with the Nissan Brand am a loyal customer and love it!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Solid Customer Service

by MKParker on 07/30/2016

Jermaine King has been nothing but AWESOME! I've had to bring my car in for several repairs lately, one of which was still under warranty and I've been treated with respect and kindness each time. I've been updated on status, given a loaner vehicle, and basically treated like a family member. I have been very impressed with the level of customer service I have received at Brown's Nissan Fairfax.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Altima

by FennieT on 07/16/2016

The friendliness of the sales rep. Their knowledge of the vehicle. Very thorough in explaining everything pertaining to the vehicle including all features. Preparing the vehicle for delivery.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

09 July 2016 visit

by InUiChoe on 07/11/2016

Courteous, greeted by name when I walked in, handled the process without issues. Clear an concise explanation of what work was needed and what could be delayed.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by zolli6769 on 07/03/2016

Customer service was excellent. Steve had left for the day and the young man that sits next to him acknowleged me as soon as I came in and got someone to assist me and get me checked in. That same young man came out and explained everything to me in detail to ensure I understood the invoice, what was completed and the recommendations for my car. I really appreciate his customer service. Sorry I can't recall his name right now! appreciate his customer service. Sorry I can't recall his name right now!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Brown's Nissan Experience

by Guy_Barnes on 06/25/2016

The staff at this location was very cordial and they fulfilled all of my needs. There were some possibilities that could have been fixed, but the staff talked with me and we reached a determination that benefited the whole.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Diann D

by DIANNDJR on 05/30/2016

my saleslady, Sharon Connacher, makes my transaction smooth and she goes out of her way to see that I get the car with all the "

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Service

by Sudhir_Oberoi on 05/24/2016

Steve really cares about his clients. When he explains a service needed, he means from the bottom of his heart the need and not try to make an extra buck for the dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

My car passed inspection

by CassieJoB on 05/07/2016

I liked that even though I came in with out a scheduled appointment or even expecting to go there that day, I was taken care of quickly and courteously. My car had failed inspection that day and Jermaine, my usual Service Representative, made sure that I left with, as he put it "with a smile on my face." He immediately identified my car's problem and got me on my way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Mother's Day Gift

by Ollison on 05/05/2016

The sales advisor, Mr. Jon Thia, was committed to providing me the car I wanted and did not pressure me into buying a car I did not want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Top Quality Service

by Brenda_B on 04/09/2016

I appreciate that there were complementary donuts and fruit as I hadn't eaten. The staff were very polite and explained everything well and I really liked that they washed the car for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

