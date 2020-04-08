sales Rating

I recently did business with Brown's Fairfax Nissan and must say that I'm quite impressed with my experience at this dealership. From the initial communication with product specialist ALEC FORSHT, as well as the management support by used car sales manager BRANDON GASKINS, the entire process was extremely professional, straight-forward and respectful. Of course it's well-known that the business office can be quite stressful when purchasing a vehicle; however, not at Brown's Nissan when you have the pleasure of working with business manager EMMIR QUIROGA! Emmir is the epitome of what the financing process at a car dealership should be. Not only was he genuine throughout each step, but unlike some finance managers that try to talk you into purchasing every warranty and "rust and dust" product known to man, Emmir was very thorough in explaining each product, the pros and cons, as well as putting my needs first by offering his personal recommendation regarding a specific product/warranty/coverage. Not once did I feel pressured or uncomfortable when working with Emmir. Thank you, Emmir, for making this process seamless. In fact, thank you again to Alec, Brandon, and Emmir for living up to the Brown's motto, "buy happy." Even though a car-buying experience can be stressful, this particular one truly gave me the feeling of "buying happy." I look forward to doing business with Brown's in the future for my service and maintenance needs. 😊 Read more