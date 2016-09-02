Robert Woodall Nissan
Customer Reviews of Robert Woodall Nissan
Above and Beyond
by 02/09/2016on
We were so far upside down in our trade we felt like we were drowning. John Shore and everyone at Robert Woodall Nissan definitly saved us! They were patient with all our questions and they worked with us through the whole process. I was really concerned with our payments going up because of the negative equity but let me tell you...they heard me and they made it happen! My payment is within $1.00 of my old car!!! That is including the extended warranty (which we didnt have before) and GAP insurance. I am so glad that we chose Woodall Nissan and we love our new Nissan Sentra SR!! They have definity gained our trust and all of our business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience!
by 02/03/2016on
Had a wonderful experience with this dealership! The saleman John Shore was so nice and patient with us. The manager Dean was so nice also. We highly recommend this place if you are looking to purchase a vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 01/14/2016on
John Shore helped us so much with purchasing a brand new truck for my husband. He was unlike other dealers and did not make us feel as though we had to purchase a vehical right away, and he constantly worked with us. He always welcomed us any time we came to the dealership and helped us with any questions we had. He did not bug us like other dealerships do, and was always so nice and approachable. We will be coming back for future purchases in later years!!
CUBE 09
by 06/23/2011on
The dealer was nice, friendly answered all of our questions. We test drove the car til we was satisfied. explained everthing in full details. offered us a free car wash& cleaning. We was pleased with his service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes