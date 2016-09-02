5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were so far upside down in our trade we felt like we were drowning. John Shore and everyone at Robert Woodall Nissan definitly saved us! They were patient with all our questions and they worked with us through the whole process. I was really concerned with our payments going up because of the negative equity but let me tell you...they heard me and they made it happen! My payment is within $1.00 of my old car!!! That is including the extended warranty (which we didnt have before) and GAP insurance. I am so glad that we chose Woodall Nissan and we love our new Nissan Sentra SR!! They have definity gained our trust and all of our business! Read more