Motor Mile Mitsubishi
Customer Reviews of Motor Mile Mitsubishi
Brandon Mitchell Was Great
by 11/30/2021on
Brandon found exactly what I wanted and the payments I needed including an extra rebate!
1 Comments
60 years old/ First New Car
by 10/06/2021on
I really felt that that wanted to help me with purchasing my car. I am so excited I have never owned a brand new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Shelor Motor Mile was great!
by 09/01/2021on
My experience with Shelor Motor Mile was great! Kris Roop is the salesman to help you find a vehicle. Most friendly and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Car
by 08/30/2021on
Very quick and put alot of effort into getting us exactly what we wanted would definitely recommend him to a friend or family !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing experience
by 06/01/2021on
I had a wonderful experience at Shelor motor mile Kia and Mitsubishi center. My sales consultant Nicole Neri was amazing. Tommy at the Ford center worked hard to find me a car even one that wasn't a Ford. Melissa in finance was super friendly and stayed late to get everything done for me. I left with everything I needed and felt like an important part of the family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great place
by 05/11/2021on
Walked in and worked with Dedrick and he was a great guy and did what he could do to help me out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Inspection, routine maintenance
by 05/04/2021on
Prompt, efficient service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Deals & Excellent Services
by 03/01/2021on
5-Stars for service and we love our new used cars! I would high recommend their dealerships to anyone in the Tri-State area. Great selection of used and new vehicles! We purchased two used vehicles and got great deals on both rides! Save money and upgrade your vehicle... win-win!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change and tire rotation
by 01/06/2021on
Scheduled an oil change, tire rotation and computerized vehicle inspection. Also asked them to check two tires as they were needing air a few times a week. Good job but was there almost 3 hours. Would have been better if they would at least have checked in with me maybe an hour into the process for a status update.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always excellence
by 11/10/2020on
Between my wife and I we have bought over 12 vehicles from Shelor. Great staff all the way thru the process and thank you Dorian for going the extra mile
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Not satisfied!
by 08/19/2020on
I bought a car from Shelors used car lot. The day I bought the car the brakes started squealing(after I signed the paperwork of course). They agreed to check them out and I took it back the next day. The mechanic only removed the wear bar from the brake pads claiming it was bent. Once I left a different brake pad started squealing. I called back and asked to speak to the sales manager who told me “noisy brakes are considered good because it’s metal on metal and you know they’re working.” Clearly he knows nothing about cars so I’m unsure why he’s working a car lot. He told me to call motormile Mitsubishi on the following work day but after being talked down to and the manager and mechanic acting like I had no idea what I was talking about and like I was a stupid girl I decided to just get my boyfriend to fix the problem because there WAS a problem. I will never buy from Shelor again and I suggest you don’t either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
service for recalls
by 08/18/2020on
I brought my car in for service for a few recalls. It was quick. They were courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great to deal with
by 08/10/2020on
Dealt with Steve who was great to work with even with all covoid protocols to follow. Got the vehicle I wanted got gooddeal. Will buy from again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super helpful and caring
by 07/22/2020on
I recently bought a 2020 Kia Forte at Shelor Motor Mile and had a very good day experience with this dealership. Bill Burchette sold me my car and answered any questions I had and made the whole thing super easy and not stressful! Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great easy experience!
by 07/01/2020on
Friendly staff and helpful. Well worth the trip to give these guys an opportunity to earn your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Shelor Motor Mile
by 06/28/2020on
Fantastic service made purchase easy even with covoid protocols in place. Tommy was great to work with. Will definetly recommend anybody looking to purchase vehicle to go to Shelor Motor Mile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service and inspection
by 04/24/2020on
Travis was very polite and engaging. I was able to stay out of the rain and be comfortable in a neat Suburban.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional Atmosphere
by 01/09/2020on
Service dept. was quick and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 01/08/2020on
Had a coupon from Mitsubishi and Shelor. All the coupon said was $26 for an oil change. It didn't specify if it had to be synthetic oil or not. The guy who took my car in didn't tell me his name. He didn't seem interested in his job at all. I showed the coupon and he said he could get the price close to the $26 coupon. I only had an oil change, that's it. (My car only uses 3.1qts) $45 is what came out to. Thank goodness I didn't get my rotors turned for $70, that could've ended up costing $140 on top of the $45 oil change. He showed me my multipoint and mentioned that he didn't expect that I would buy a cabin air filter or engine air filter. After I refused them, he left and that's the last I saw of him. The nice lady at the desk took my money and I was on my way. Please don't give out these coupons if you aren't going to accept them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best experience ever!
by 03/26/2019on
This has been the best car buying experience ever!We didn't have to deal with 14 people,Nicole was our go-to girl and she met our expectations 1000%.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments