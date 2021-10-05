Motor Mile Kia
Customer Reviews of Motor Mile Kia
Best car buying experience
by 05/10/2021on
I couldn't tell you how well our visit went. Kris rupe did everything he could for us to get a new vehicle. I will be a returning customer. Couldn't recommend Kris enough
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience
by 05/10/2021on
I couldn't tell you how well our visit went. Kris rupe did everything he could for us to get a new vehicle. I will be a returning customer. Couldn't recommend Kris enough
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Motor Mile Kia was WONDERFUL!
by 05/10/2021on
Joey at Motor Mile Kia in Christiansburg, VA was wonderful! He asked all of the necessary questions, listened to what we wanted and needed, clarified each step of the process and was in constant communication. He was never pushy, but always helpful. We would recommend Motor Mile Kia to all of our friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 05/08/2021on
Very organized and professional and everything was explained thoroughly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing experience
by 05/04/2021on
I had the best time shopping for my new car with Mike! He was very knowledgeable and really helped me get a sweet deal. I’m recommending him to all my friends and family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales
by 04/19/2021on
Sales people were great to deal with no pressure to buy.Sheeler motor mile is your one stop place for any type of vehicle you want they have acres and acres of cars best prices I drove 97 miles to deal with them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Shelors
by 04/17/2021on
Very pleased with the sales personel. Knowledgeable and helpful ,answered all my questions had a very good attitude and was pleasant to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Shelor Motor Mile
by 02/02/2021on
A great buying experience. Joey Hess did a good job of explaining things, and was low-pressure. We test drove the Kia Niro EV and loved it. Joey worked with us on the price and we were able to make the deal happen. Unlike other dealerships I've dealt with, they didn't try to sneak extra charges or change conditions when the contract was printed. Very refreshing! This is the third car we've purchased from Shelor and we plan to come back when we need another.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tony
by 01/22/2021on
Service was excellent 👍 This was my first time service. Tony was exceptional at helping me with everything I needed and answering my questions!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Kia recall upgrade
by 01/21/2021on
My guy was super awesome and nice and very very helpful explained everything to me! Got the job done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall
by 11/16/2020on
I had to take my car for a recall. Everyone we met there was polite and very kind. It took a little over an hour, but the waiting area was comfortable and clean. I am very happy to be a Shelor Loyal Customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
KIA Sportage
by 10/30/2020on
Everyone was very friendly and wanted to help. The person who helped me with my car was Tony at the Motor Mile dealership in Christiansburg, VA and when I told him I would be driving to New Jersey soon, he made sure to do other checks on the car such as oil, windshield wiper fluid, tire pressure, etc to make sure everything was good for my ride home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Routine Maintenance
by 10/20/2020on
Had the Kia Soul in for some routine maintenance. Scheduled a 8:15 AM appointment and I was back on the road shortly after 9AM with fresh oil, tires rotated and a new cabin air filter. Just too easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Seltos purchase
by 10/13/2020on
We have traded with Shelor multiple times over the years and got a really great deal this time, too. My only complaint with Shelor is that the process takes ALL DAY.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied with service
by 09/03/2020on
Tony was very friendly. He took his time to explain all of the services listed on the invoice, and I didn't feel rushed when my car was completed. Overall, I'm very satisfied with the service here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thorough and Patient
by 08/10/2020on
We purchased my Niece's first brand new car. It was the perfect car buying experience for her. She will have high standards with every car purchase in her future. We had so many questions and they were all answered. We requested to see so many cars and we saw them all. Our Sales Rep McKinley was amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 08/06/2020on
In and out with no problem very efficient service writer Stacy is the best
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
kia
by 07/17/2020on
Thank you so much for the great service that you provided me. From the moment that i got there you were friendly, and answered all my questions. You explained everything to me and provided excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wosre service ever
by 07/16/2020on
I arrived for my 9:40 appointment for an oil change...first in line for kia service....a few cars pulled in while i waited for a rep....finally had a rep bring me questionnaire to fill out...sat in waiting romm for about an hour...noticed my car sitting outside waiting room...asked receptionist to check on it for me....was told they were finishing paperwork and would be over soon..after another 45 minutes i asked again....same answer ...after another 15 minutes i went outside to wait and noticed my car was running....asked agian about status and was told service rep had gone to lunch....so i told her i was taking car and leaving....9:40-12:00 for an oil change....first time using service department....probably find someone else to service my vehicle..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Sedona recall
by 07/09/2020on
I had a very good experience this time. My van was serviced in the time I was told. However, the two previous times either took longer than told (oil change took 2 hours) or was disappointed in service provided (needed new pads and rotors after passing inspection less than a month beforehand from same dealer). Travis was professional and courteous. I would recommend him to anyone. I just hesitate to trust service performed on my car there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Buying Experience
by 07/09/2020on
Just bought my very first Kia from Motor Mile Kia and it was a very pleasant experience. Richard took care of me from the very start of the process with friendliness and patience, answering any questions I had about the cars I was looking at and test driving. When I decided on the car I wanted and after making the purchase, He made sure to go over everything I needed to know about the car and how to operate the new functions of the car I wasn't familiar with and what the driver aids actually did or would do in certain weather conditions. Very Friendly Staff and Everyone there made sure every surface you would touch was cleaned and sanitized during this Covid-19 Pandemic we are all dealing with. Darren who I was with for the final paperwork was Great Too! Very friendly and he thoroughly explained everything I needed to sign and any questions I had about the car warranty. I can't say enough Good things about the entire staff at Kia Motor Mile. Thanks to all of you for helping me. I will recommend this Dealership to everyone looking for a New Kia!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Kia Soul
by 07/02/2020on
Great response to our needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments