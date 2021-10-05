5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just bought my very first Kia from Motor Mile Kia and it was a very pleasant experience. Richard took care of me from the very start of the process with friendliness and patience, answering any questions I had about the cars I was looking at and test driving. When I decided on the car I wanted and after making the purchase, He made sure to go over everything I needed to know about the car and how to operate the new functions of the car I wasn't familiar with and what the driver aids actually did or would do in certain weather conditions. Very Friendly Staff and Everyone there made sure every surface you would touch was cleaned and sanitized during this Covid-19 Pandemic we are all dealing with. Darren who I was with for the final paperwork was Great Too! Very friendly and he thoroughly explained everything I needed to sign and any questions I had about the car warranty. I can't say enough Good things about the entire staff at Kia Motor Mile. Thanks to all of you for helping me. I will recommend this Dealership to everyone looking for a New Kia!! Read more