Great to deal with
08/10/2020
Dealt with Steve who was great to work with even with all covoid protocols to follow. Got the vehicle I wanted got gooddeal. Will buy from again.
Not satisfied!
08/19/2020
I bought a car from Shelors used car lot. The day I bought the car the brakes started squealing(after I signed the paperwork of course). They agreed to check them out and I took it back the next day. The mechanic only removed the wear bar from the brake pads claiming it was bent. Once I left a different brake pad started squealing. I called back and asked to speak to the sales manager who told me “noisy brakes are considered good because it’s metal on metal and you know they’re working.” Clearly he knows nothing about cars so I’m unsure why he’s working a car lot. He told me to call motormile Mitsubishi on the following work day but after being talked down to and the manager and mechanic acting like I had no idea what I was talking about and like I was a stupid girl I decided to just get my boyfriend to fix the problem because there WAS a problem. I will never buy from Shelor again and I suggest you don’t either.
service for recalls
08/18/2020
I brought my car in for service for a few recalls. It was quick. They were courteous.
Super helpful and caring
07/22/2020
I recently bought a 2020 Kia Forte at Shelor Motor Mile and had a very good day experience with this dealership. Bill Burchette sold me my car and answered any questions I had and made the whole thing super easy and not stressful! Highly recommend!
Great easy experience!
07/01/2020
Friendly staff and helpful. Well worth the trip to give these guys an opportunity to earn your business.
Shelor Motor Mile
06/28/2020
Fantastic service made purchase easy even with covoid protocols in place. Tommy was great to work with. Will definetly recommend anybody looking to purchase vehicle to go to Shelor Motor Mile.
Service and inspection
04/24/2020
Travis was very polite and engaging. I was able to stay out of the rain and be comfortable in a neat Suburban.
Professional Atmosphere
01/09/2020
Service dept. was quick and efficient
Oil change
01/08/2020
Had a coupon from Mitsubishi and Shelor. All the coupon said was $26 for an oil change. It didn't specify if it had to be synthetic oil or not. The guy who took my car in didn't tell me his name. He didn't seem interested in his job at all. I showed the coupon and he said he could get the price close to the $26 coupon. I only had an oil change, that's it. (My car only uses 3.1qts) $45 is what came out to. Thank goodness I didn't get my rotors turned for $70, that could've ended up costing $140 on top of the $45 oil change. He showed me my multipoint and mentioned that he didn't expect that I would buy a cabin air filter or engine air filter. After I refused them, he left and that's the last I saw of him. The nice lady at the desk took my money and I was on my way. Please don't give out these coupons if you aren't going to accept them.
Best experience ever!
03/26/2019
This has been the best car buying experience ever!We didn't have to deal with 14 people,Nicole was our go-to girl and she met our expectations 1000%.
