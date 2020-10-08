Motor Mile Mitsubishi

2240 Roanoke St, Christiansburg, VA 24073
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Motor Mile Mitsubishi

4.4
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (2)
sales Rating

Great to deal with

by Silveraider1 on 08/10/2020

Dealt with Steve who was great to work with even with all covoid protocols to follow. Got the vehicle I wanted got gooddeal. Will buy from again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
11 Reviews
service Rating

Not satisfied!

by Shelor sucks on 08/19/2020

I bought a car from Shelors used car lot. The day I bought the car the brakes started squealing(after I signed the paperwork of course). They agreed to check them out and I took it back the next day. The mechanic only removed the wear bar from the brake pads claiming it was bent. Once I left a different brake pad started squealing. I called back and asked to speak to the sales manager who told me “noisy brakes are considered good because it’s metal on metal and you know they’re working.” Clearly he knows nothing about cars so I’m unsure why he’s working a car lot. He told me to call motormile Mitsubishi on the following work day but after being talked down to and the manager and mechanic acting like I had no idea what I was talking about and like I was a stupid girl I decided to just get my boyfriend to fix the problem because there WAS a problem. I will never buy from Shelor again and I suggest you don’t either.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

service Rating

service for recalls

by Retta13 on 08/18/2020

I brought my car in for service for a few recalls. It was quick. They were courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great to deal with

by Silveraider1 on 08/10/2020

Dealt with Steve who was great to work with even with all covoid protocols to follow. Got the vehicle I wanted got gooddeal. Will buy from again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Super helpful and caring

by Whitney Davis on 07/22/2020

I recently bought a 2020 Kia Forte at Shelor Motor Mile and had a very good day experience with this dealership. Bill Burchette sold me my car and answered any questions I had and made the whole thing super easy and not stressful! Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great easy experience!

by DeannaH on 07/01/2020

Friendly staff and helpful. Well worth the trip to give these guys an opportunity to earn your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Shelor Motor Mile

by Silveraider1 on 06/28/2020

Fantastic service made purchase easy even with covoid protocols in place. Tommy was great to work with. Will definetly recommend anybody looking to purchase vehicle to go to Shelor Motor Mile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service and inspection

by Anne Donovan on 04/24/2020

Travis was very polite and engaging. I was able to stay out of the rain and be comfortable in a neat Suburban.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Professional Atmosphere

by Shepherdmom on 01/09/2020

Service dept. was quick and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Coupon guy on 01/08/2020

Had a coupon from Mitsubishi and Shelor. All the coupon said was $26 for an oil change. It didn't specify if it had to be synthetic oil or not. The guy who took my car in didn't tell me his name. He didn't seem interested in his job at all. I showed the coupon and he said he could get the price close to the $26 coupon. I only had an oil change, that's it. (My car only uses 3.1qts) $45 is what came out to. Thank goodness I didn't get my rotors turned for $70, that could've ended up costing $140 on top of the $45 oil change. He showed me my multipoint and mentioned that he didn't expect that I would buy a cabin air filter or engine air filter. After I refused them, he left and that's the last I saw of him. The nice lady at the desk took my money and I was on my way. Please don't give out these coupons if you aren't going to accept them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
