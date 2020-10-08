service Rating

Had a coupon from Mitsubishi and Shelor. All the coupon said was $26 for an oil change. It didn't specify if it had to be synthetic oil or not. The guy who took my car in didn't tell me his name. He didn't seem interested in his job at all. I showed the coupon and he said he could get the price close to the $26 coupon. I only had an oil change, that's it. (My car only uses 3.1qts) $45 is what came out to. Thank goodness I didn't get my rotors turned for $70, that could've ended up costing $140 on top of the $45 oil change. He showed me my multipoint and mentioned that he didn't expect that I would buy a cabin air filter or engine air filter. After I refused them, he left and that's the last I saw of him. The nice lady at the desk took my money and I was on my way. Please don't give out these coupons if you aren't going to accept them. Read more