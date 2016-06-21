1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On Sunday October 23rd, my wife and I drove from Richmond VA to purchase a 2011 Nissan Xterra. The sales associate we interacted with was Joyce Jordan. As we took the truck for a test drive I noticed the pin striping was missing on the passenger's side rear door. Also some of the edges of the pin striping on the driver's side fender were coming up. From previous experience, I knew with the edges not being sealed down it would eventually cause the pin striping to peel off. My wife and I live in Richmond so before we signed all of the paperwork. The sales manager, Antwon (I'm not sure of his last name), said he would try and get with the other sales manager who lived near us (Mark Joseph) to meet with us to swap cars for a day so we could get the problem corrected. Antwon said he was planning on having the all of the pin stripes removed from the vehicle and redone. During that week Mark made arrangements with us and let my wife borrow his Altima Thursday Night October 27th while he brought our Xterra back to the dealership to get corrected. At the time we also let him know the valve stem cap to the driver's side rear tire was missing. Mark said he was going to have the guys at the dealership completely one over the car again to make sure everything was correct before he brought it back to us and both issues would get corrected. On Friday night, October 28th, Mark dropped our Xterra off at my wife's work. My wife noticed the valve stem cap was still missing so she informed Mark. Mark informed my wife that he was certain that it had been replaced before he left the dealership and it must have fallen off or the threading may be stripped. He then told my wife that he would return either the following Wednesday or Thursday (November 2nd or 3rd) and replace it for her while she was at work. Due to my wife and I's work schedule's, I did not see the pin striping job until the next Monday October 31st. The work completed on the passenger's side looked very nice, but the driver's side fender was not touched. Next on Wednesday or Thursday, my wife was expecting to have the valve stem cap replaced and she was going to tell Mark about the pin striping on the driver's side, but he never showed up or didn't notify us that he was not planning on it. On Friday November 4th, I called Mark on the phone and informed him about the fender and asked about the valve stem cap. I also expressed concern about not wanting to drive our Xterra down to Chesapeake if we didn't have to. Mark said he would have his pin striping guys come to my house and fix it. Also on Sunday (November 6th) he could drive to my wife's work and replace the valve stem cap. I told him that it would probably be easier if he just mailed a couple of valve stem caps to my house (in case the threading was striped) as apposed to him going to my wife's work. He agreed and said he would put them in the mail. Mark also said he would have his pin striping guys call me to set up an appointment for them to come out to my house. Well the weekend came and went as well as Monday and Tuesday and I still hadn't heard anything. On Wednesday (November 9th) I called at approximately 9:00 - 9:30 am and spoke with Mark again. He said he had to order the valve stem cap, but it came in on Tuesday and he had put it in the mail. Mark also said he was going to call the pin striping guys and he would call me back in 1 hour. Well 1:00 came and I still hadn't heard anything back from Mark so I called again. This time I spoke with Antwon and he informed me that Mark had gone to a corporate meeting that lasts approximately 3.5 hrs, but he would text him to check on the status of my situation. Antwon said he would call me back in an hour and a half to let me know the status. Approximately 1.5 hrs later I received a phone call from Antwon, he said he just received a response from Mark and Mark stated he was working on it. Antwon also said he was going to stay on Mark to ensure my problem gets corrected. I expressed my concern to Antwon about being told something and it not being followed through with. I understand there are unforeseen problems, but I wanted to be kept in the loop if something I have been told can not happen. Antwon understood and he agreed he would follow up with Mark and call me back that night. Since Antwon has done a good job thus far with keeping up with things and following through with the things he has told me, I said ok. Well 8:30 pm came and I still hadn't heard anything from either Mark or Antwon so I called the dealership again. When I bought the car the dealership was opened until 9:00 pm, but I found out the dealership switched to their winter hours so they closed at 8:00 pm. Since I was getting the run around and my issues were not getting addressed, on November 10th I decided to email the General Manager Robert Cole. I informed him with basically the exact same information I am writing in this review and told him I was getting completed frustrated with being lied to on numerous occasions. The day after I emailed Mr. Cole, (November 11th); Mark Joseph called me to give me the information to schedule an appointment and get my pin striping fixed. I was finally able to get it fixed on November 14th at a local shop. HOWEVER, it took an additional week and another time of being lied to before we received the valve stem cap. Mark first said he was going to be near my home so he would place them in my mailbox on November 16th. He never showed up and we never received them. I then called and complained on November 17th and Mark stated he would deliver them to my house on Friday November 18th after he got off work. His reason for not delivering the valve stem cap to my house on the 16th was because his wife called him and he had to go home instead of fulfilling his commitment. Finally, he delivered the valve stem cap to my wife at where she works on Friday, November 18, 2011! Since it took just short of a month after we purchased our Xterra to get our pin striping corrected and to receive 1 valve stem cap; in addition to, being Lied to Numerous Times by a Sales Manager; I will never do business with Hall Nissan of Chesapeake again! Follow Up... When I bought the Xterra on October 23rd, Joyce Jordan told we would receive our 1st Oil Change for free and since we live so far from the dealership arrangements would be made to have it done in Richmond. I was told to call and speak with her sometime Mid January or when the truck had around 3750 miles on it. When my Xterra hit 3750 miles, I followed up with Joyce and tried to find out what locations in Richmond I could go me to get my oil changed. Joyce then informed that the only way to get my 1st oil change free is if I drive the truck back to the dealership in Chesapeake and there wasn't a place near me to get it done. Again More Lies!!! Read more