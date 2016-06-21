Customer Reviews of Hall Nissan Chesapeake
06/21/2016
We recently brought a vehicle from Hall Nissan in Chesapeake. I was very pleased with our experience. We worked with Keith and he did not with hold information to try to make a sale. My husband and I did not feel pressured to buy a vehicle. Overall we would return to purchase another vehicle. They were really helpful and did do their best to work with us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
10/25/2015
My husband and I had a great experience at Hall Nissan of Chesapeake buying a new SUV for our growing family. Russell was very down to earth and easy going throughout our whole experience. We never felt like we were being pushed to look at vehicles that were way over budget or more extravagant than we needed. We traveled a bit out of the way to this location and do not regret the decision at all! Everyone we felt with from salesperson, to finances, to management were all professional and very personable. Thanks to Russell T, Brian H, And Jamal for the excellent service!!!! A+ all the way.
Verry Happy
09/12/2015
Sales staff was extreamly helpfull, they gave me a good price for my trade in. So far the 2011 rouge I purchaed is beyond my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awful
10/23/2014
Hmm, has anyone noticed that on Google reviews, out of the 15 positive reviews with names posted, 5 have the last name Foley(the name of the manager). ....Very interesting coincidence! Being as I'm not a Foley, my experience was just awful! Tried to get me to sign for an 11% APR when the Nissan Chevrolet across the street(unbeknownkst to them) had already offered a 3.56% APR. I decided to shop around to see if I could get a better rate. They wasted 3 hours of our time(I had a 2 and 4 year old with me) to even inform me of the rate. Then they tacked on 500 to the sticker price for nitrogen tires and tinted windows which I didn't even want! Very shady and the manager was extremely rude. At least Rick Joyner was polite and apologized for his manager's behavior. Went back to Hall Chevrolet and spoke to Dave Jenson and was promised the car would be saved till that evening since I was ready to sign. He also marked down the car for me knowing the situation I was in. I received a call from Mr. Jenson just a hour later saying the car had been bought earlier that morning. Oddly, I received multiple calls from Hall Nissan later that day and the following day that the car was available and I could bring my trade-in at any time for a better deal. The two companies seem to be in competition even though they are both hall auto. I took my business elsewhere, thank goodness, and received a 2013 nissan with 31,000 miles vs a 2008 nissan with 82,000 miles! Paid just $1000 more, didn't have to trade in my old car, and received a loan from a family member in order to avoid any unfair interest rates. These places are so shady and treat you like an idiot who doesn't realize they can do better. Perhaps it's because I'm a single mom or female in general. Or God forbid because they knew I really needed a car immediately since my 4 yr old daughter had been listed for a liver transplant. I'm not sure which, but they sure need to step their game up, particularly Hall Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!
06/18/2013
I recently purchased a pre-owned auto from Hall Nissan Western Branch; all the associates and managers I dealt with were very personable and I believe to be of very good character. Even though I was only purchasing a used vehicle (not even a Nissan), they provided me a top-notch customer experience as if I were buying a new vehicle - which was great, because the vehicle was new to me and a major purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fair deal
05/16/2013
Bought a '13 Altima last week. Sales associate Eric K. was very helpful and professional. Armed with my Edmunds paperwork and TMV info I was able to walk out with a nice car and a great price. They catered to my Military service as they offered me additional discount. The only thing I didn't like was that they had an extra "dealer" sticker to mark up the price with none sense things like Nitrogen in the wheels and Pin Stripe. An additional Emergency Kit was also listed, and I later found out that the vehicle came with a factory kit already in the trunk. Either way, I was able to negotiate past this and was not charged at all for this "extra" sticker. Overall Eric K. and Manager James gave me a great deal. Aside from the wait time my experience there was pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
06/12/2012
I purchased a car last week from the dealership. It was a brand new Nissan that was on sale online. We were given the internet sale price of the car. The salesmen Lamar was very helpful and kind. We enjoyed our experience will again purchase a vehicle from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I must've had an "I'm Stupid" sign around my neck
03/12/2012
I am not a fan. I perused the Hall website for several days before coming across a few vehicles at different sites. I came across a 2005 Infiniti G35 for 14000 that I wanted to test drive. I went to the Hall Nissan on Western Branch. If you are familiar with the area then you know Hall Chevrolet and I think Hall Hyundai are also on Western Branch across the street. I let the young man know that I was unsure if the Infiniti was at that dealership or at one of the ones across the street. He told me that he would take a look, but ended up asking a lot of questions about me and what I was looking for prior to. Then he asked for my keys to appraise my car since I was trading it in. This was all before I ever saw the Infiniti. It all made me a little uneasy, but I was interested in the appraised value of my car so I allowed him to get that done. Once he spent a good half hour getting all kinds of information from me then he went across the street to see about the Infiniti and returned empty handed. He told me the car was being painted. Interesting because there were already plenty of pictures of the car on the website. The uneasiness returned. Then he wanted MORE information so that he could offer me "First Right of Refusal" on the vehicle. Still focused on that Infiniti, I relented - against my better judgement. But what was more is that they still hadn't returned my keys. This was an hour into the appointment. An appraisal can't take that long, can it? So, I gave him the information - which led to a credit check - of course! I felt that it was beneficial to me so I allowed him to do so. I continued to ask him about the appraisal of my car and he would offer an arbitrary "Oh, he's still working on it," or "He's going to put it all on a paper once we figure out the car." To speed this story up, once my credit was run, I was no longer a customer but a credit score. He assured me no bank would give me a loan for a car as old as the Infiniti and it would be best to put me in a newer car. He said he could offer me an Altima that "fits your needs" and brought out this gorgeous red 2012 20th Anniversary Altima with all the bells and whistles. The entire time I am still looking for this appraisal (we are past hour two, and on our way to hour 3 at this point) and am still offered the same arbitrary statements. I test drive the Altima and it is revealed to me that it is 25000. I previously told the young man that I could only afford $300 a month for a car payment. There was NO WAY they were going to fit that Altima into that price range. And I was right. He brought out the "paper" with my appraisal on it - still no keys. First, they were NOT going to offer me that beautiful Altima I just test drove. No. They were going to offer me a 2011 Altima that was previously used as a rental car. A car I hadn't even seen yet. It was 19000. The payments on this car - upwards of $450 a month. Now, I'm angry. Because now I've spent 3 hours of my time here, and I have gotten nowhere. So of course, after I reject the offer he sends his manager over. Antoine. Now, Antoine is where the story really begins. Because he comes over and talks to me as if I am delusional because I want a mid-size vehicle with my credit and I want the payments to be $300. "It's not gonna happen," he says. Then he wants me to look at a Versa or a Sentra so that I can "build my credit". He assures me no bank is going to finance a car that is a 2005 or a 2006 for me because my interest will be so high, and if they did the length of the loan would be short. I hear him. I really do. But, for one thing, I do not appreciate Antoine's familiar tone with me. I am not your friend or even your ally at this point. You think talking to me like this, after I've been through every hoop there is with the other guy, is going to make me buy a car from you? Is it because I'm a woman? Or maybe it's because I'm black. Or maybe I was just hit with the stupid stick before I walked in, eh, Antoine? In either case, I walked out of there without even thinking twice about ever returning to this dealership. What's more? Antoine had about 10 or 11 cars on his lot in my price range that were mid-size vehicles - they just weren't Nissans. I had even mentioned to Junior that I was in love with the 2011 Hyundai Sonata- that they had on the website at Hall Elizabeth City! Did he try to sell me that car? The car I actually liked? No. Of course not. Lastly, and this is directly to you Antoine, You were wrong. I was able to walk into Hampton Chevy Mazda the next day and walk out with a 2007 Saturn Aura, fully equipped with everything I wanted. That's how ready I was to buy. You missed that sale. I hope this experience teaches you a few things about your customers. Especially young, black, educated, determined women.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and Switch
02/04/2012
On their website, there was a new Maxima advertised with an Internet price of $34,000 for that car. Once we got to the dealership, the sales person offered it to us for $38,000. When we asked why the price difference, he basically said that they advertise that price just to get people in their door. It's not the money, but the principle. I would have paid $36,000 for that car if it was advertised as such; I felt like I was being scammed the whole time I was there. This a low-budget business practice. We went across the street and bought another car from a different dealer for $39,000. I don't like to deal with a business that I can't trust.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Atrocious Customer Service!!!
01/26/2012
On Sunday October 23rd, my wife and I drove from Richmond VA to purchase a 2011 Nissan Xterra. The sales associate we interacted with was Joyce Jordan. As we took the truck for a test drive I noticed the pin striping was missing on the passenger's side rear door. Also some of the edges of the pin striping on the driver's side fender were coming up. From previous experience, I knew with the edges not being sealed down it would eventually cause the pin striping to peel off. My wife and I live in Richmond so before we signed all of the paperwork. The sales manager, Antwon (I'm not sure of his last name), said he would try and get with the other sales manager who lived near us (Mark Joseph) to meet with us to swap cars for a day so we could get the problem corrected. Antwon said he was planning on having the all of the pin stripes removed from the vehicle and redone. During that week Mark made arrangements with us and let my wife borrow his Altima Thursday Night October 27th while he brought our Xterra back to the dealership to get corrected. At the time we also let him know the valve stem cap to the driver's side rear tire was missing. Mark said he was going to have the guys at the dealership completely one over the car again to make sure everything was correct before he brought it back to us and both issues would get corrected. On Friday night, October 28th, Mark dropped our Xterra off at my wife's work. My wife noticed the valve stem cap was still missing so she informed Mark. Mark informed my wife that he was certain that it had been replaced before he left the dealership and it must have fallen off or the threading may be stripped. He then told my wife that he would return either the following Wednesday or Thursday (November 2nd or 3rd) and replace it for her while she was at work. Due to my wife and I's work schedule's, I did not see the pin striping job until the next Monday October 31st. The work completed on the passenger's side looked very nice, but the driver's side fender was not touched. Next on Wednesday or Thursday, my wife was expecting to have the valve stem cap replaced and she was going to tell Mark about the pin striping on the driver's side, but he never showed up or didn't notify us that he was not planning on it. On Friday November 4th, I called Mark on the phone and informed him about the fender and asked about the valve stem cap. I also expressed concern about not wanting to drive our Xterra down to Chesapeake if we didn't have to. Mark said he would have his pin striping guys come to my house and fix it. Also on Sunday (November 6th) he could drive to my wife's work and replace the valve stem cap. I told him that it would probably be easier if he just mailed a couple of valve stem caps to my house (in case the threading was striped) as apposed to him going to my wife's work. He agreed and said he would put them in the mail. Mark also said he would have his pin striping guys call me to set up an appointment for them to come out to my house. Well the weekend came and went as well as Monday and Tuesday and I still hadn't heard anything. On Wednesday (November 9th) I called at approximately 9:00 - 9:30 am and spoke with Mark again. He said he had to order the valve stem cap, but it came in on Tuesday and he had put it in the mail. Mark also said he was going to call the pin striping guys and he would call me back in 1 hour. Well 1:00 came and I still hadn't heard anything back from Mark so I called again. This time I spoke with Antwon and he informed me that Mark had gone to a corporate meeting that lasts approximately 3.5 hrs, but he would text him to check on the status of my situation. Antwon said he would call me back in an hour and a half to let me know the status. Approximately 1.5 hrs later I received a phone call from Antwon, he said he just received a response from Mark and Mark stated he was working on it. Antwon also said he was going to stay on Mark to ensure my problem gets corrected. I expressed my concern to Antwon about being told something and it not being followed through with. I understand there are unforeseen problems, but I wanted to be kept in the loop if something I have been told can not happen. Antwon understood and he agreed he would follow up with Mark and call me back that night. Since Antwon has done a good job thus far with keeping up with things and following through with the things he has told me, I said ok. Well 8:30 pm came and I still hadn't heard anything from either Mark or Antwon so I called the dealership again. When I bought the car the dealership was opened until 9:00 pm, but I found out the dealership switched to their winter hours so they closed at 8:00 pm. Since I was getting the run around and my issues were not getting addressed, on November 10th I decided to email the General Manager Robert Cole. I informed him with basically the exact same information I am writing in this review and told him I was getting completed frustrated with being lied to on numerous occasions. The day after I emailed Mr. Cole, (November 11th); Mark Joseph called me to give me the information to schedule an appointment and get my pin striping fixed. I was finally able to get it fixed on November 14th at a local shop. HOWEVER, it took an additional week and another time of being lied to before we received the valve stem cap. Mark first said he was going to be near my home so he would place them in my mailbox on November 16th. He never showed up and we never received them. I then called and complained on November 17th and Mark stated he would deliver them to my house on Friday November 18th after he got off work. His reason for not delivering the valve stem cap to my house on the 16th was because his wife called him and he had to go home instead of fulfilling his commitment. Finally, he delivered the valve stem cap to my wife at where she works on Friday, November 18, 2011! Since it took just short of a month after we purchased our Xterra to get our pin striping corrected and to receive 1 valve stem cap; in addition to, being Lied to Numerous Times by a Sales Manager; I will never do business with Hall Nissan of Chesapeake again! Follow Up... When I bought the Xterra on October 23rd, Joyce Jordan told we would receive our 1st Oil Change for free and since we live so far from the dealership arrangements would be made to have it done in Richmond. I was told to call and speak with her sometime Mid January or when the truck had around 3750 miles on it. When my Xterra hit 3750 miles, I followed up with Joyce and tried to find out what locations in Richmond I could go me to get my oil changed. Joyce then informed that the only way to get my 1st oil change free is if I drive the truck back to the dealership in Chesapeake and there wasn't a place near me to get it done. Again More Lies!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Pleasant Buying Experience
01/20/2008
I went to this dealership armed with my Edmund's pricing data and left with a brand new 2008 Altima 2.5 S at less than the TMV price with no haggling needed. The internet sales staff, the financial manager, and general professionalism of this dealership's staff was excellent. The Altima was originally not my first choice but a detailed explanation of features and a test drive convinced me that this was the car to buy.
