1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

John, our salesman, was truly the high point of our experience buying a vehicle from Hall. He was very friendly with no pressure, which was nice, and receptive to what we were looking for. John helped us find the perfect vehicle, and boy did he work hard. He was very thorough about keeping in contact with me and always made us feel like we were the most important customer at the dealership. We requested John provided us with a list of all the work that was done on our chosen vehicle at the shop, and the only issue that came up after the mechanical inspection was the tires were not new and would need to be replaced in the next 2 years, which we were ok with. Outside of that it was rock solid. Levi in finance helped complete the transaction, and there is where the real trouble begins. He did not put both myself and my wife on our vehicle the way we wanted and instructed us to have our bank fix it -- later, we discovered that would cost us over a hundred dollars in bank fees. He also couldn't give me any plates because "the DMV interface was down", but assured us we could come in the next day and get my plates. It took over a month, multiple visits to the dealership, and many calls to get my plates and registration. The following day it was raining, and my wife and I went to the store. I turn on the car only to be greeted with an air ride control light. I go to turn on my rear windshield wipers to rear the back window and nothing happens. I make a mental note to call the dealership and we head out. I go to make the right turn out of my subdivision and the turn signal freezes. It eventually starts clicking again, but I get that sinking feeling in my stomach that I might have bought a lemon. They fixed the air ride control at no cost, but they will not fix the rear wiper because "things frequently break on used vehicles" and they were unable to diagnose a problem with the turn signal. Since then, my brakes have started to squeal and dash lights flicker. I highly recommend John over any of the other many salespeople I saw while scouring Hampton Roads for a vehicle, and I am told the finance manager we dealt with is no longer employed by the company. The major mechanical issue with the vehicle was fixed to our satisfaction. If I could give individual scores: 5 stars to John, our salesman. His phone number (with his permission) is [Phone number removed]. 2 stars to the service center, who did not fix all issues but did fix the major mechanical one. 1 star to the managers, who were all rude, lazy and unwilling to help. Read more