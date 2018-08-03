Customer Reviews of Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Chesapeake
Best Sales Team ever!!
by 03/08/2018on
We purchased a 2018 Dodge Durango from this location and everything went smoothly. Julian was the best Sales Consultant that we are ever dealt with in over 20 years of car buying. He made us feel comfortable with our decision with no added pressure. It felt like we were buying from family rather than a stranger. We recommend this location to anyone who is seeking a superb buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick & Easy!
by 01/13/2016on
I purchased a used car from Emily at this Hall dealership last weekend. The transaction went very smoothly and I am very happy with the outcome as well as the car! Completed all the paperwork including the financing in under 2 hours! That's almost a record.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just bought second car
by 01/08/2016on
Just bought my second car here, first one I bought by myself. They were an awesome group of people and didn't push me or try to rip me off. There was a huge selection of new and used cars and I definitely found the car for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep
by 09/13/2015on
Staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Not pushy at all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
