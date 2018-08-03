Skip to main content
Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Chesapeake

3353 Western Branch Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Today 07:30 AM - 08:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
07:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
07:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
07:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
07:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
07:30 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Sales Team ever!!

by Riggs84 on 03/08/2018

We purchased a 2018 Dodge Durango from this location and everything went smoothly. Julian was the best Sales Consultant that we are ever dealt with in over 20 years of car buying. He made us feel comfortable with our decision with no added pressure. It felt like we were buying from family rather than a stranger. We recommend this location to anyone who is seeking a superb buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick & Easy!

by NotbuyinIt on 01/13/2016

I purchased a used car from Emily at this Hall dealership last weekend. The transaction went very smoothly and I am very happy with the outcome as well as the car! Completed all the paperwork including the financing in under 2 hours! That's almost a record.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just bought second car

by Jalights on 01/08/2016

Just bought my second car here, first one I bought by myself. They were an awesome group of people and didn't push me or try to rip me off. There was a huge selection of new and used cars and I definitely found the car for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep

by Rhpta001 on 09/13/2015

Staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Not pushy at all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Chesapeake is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

