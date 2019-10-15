1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They have got to be the most dishonest outfit I’ve ever dealt with. I traveled 3 1/2 hours to purchase a 2019 rust bucket that is somehow protected by a GM service bulletin. The 2019 2500 Chevy LTZ is covered with rust and GM believes the service manager at the dealership stating that the rust is normal for a truck with 50 miles! You e got to be kidding me! Don’t get caught up in the unethical business conduct of this dealership! They got me good don’t let them get you to! Get on your knees not for them but to look at the undercarriage of your vehicle before you make a purchase! They or the transport truck traveled through road treatment and blame it on normal surface rust that does not affect the vehicle! The dealership told me it doesn’t snow there so it couldn’t have happened there! Unreal business conduct! They are the shadiest outfit I’ve ever dealt with, that’s what I get for not paying attention to all the signs out of the gate! Oh yeah it’s the worst place ever believe me! Want pictures of the rust just ask I’ll be glad to provide you pictures of the rust it’s unbelievable, to them it’s normal! Read more