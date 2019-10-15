Customer Reviews of Hall Chevrolet Chesapeake
Shady Business
by 10/15/2019on
They have got to be the most dishonest outfit I’ve ever dealt with. I traveled 3 1/2 hours to purchase a 2019 rust bucket that is somehow protected by a GM service bulletin. The 2019 2500 Chevy LTZ is covered with rust and GM believes the service manager at the dealership stating that the rust is normal for a truck with 50 miles! You e got to be kidding me! Don’t get caught up in the unethical business conduct of this dealership! They got me good don’t let them get you to! Get on your knees not for them but to look at the undercarriage of your vehicle before you make a purchase! They or the transport truck traveled through road treatment and blame it on normal surface rust that does not affect the vehicle! The dealership told me it doesn’t snow there so it couldn’t have happened there! Unreal business conduct! They are the shadiest outfit I’ve ever dealt with, that’s what I get for not paying attention to all the signs out of the gate! Oh yeah it’s the worst place ever believe me! Want pictures of the rust just ask I’ll be glad to provide you pictures of the rust it’s unbelievable, to them it’s normal!
Hail to the hall!
by 11/27/2017on
Wow! I walked in knowing what I was looking for. My representatives Brittany was on it. She got to work and a short while later, I was sitting in my brand new 2018 Chevy Equinox. The whole experience was awesome. Then just when I thought they couldn't get better, out comes Jacob to guide me through all the bells and whistles of my new car. Jacob guided me through with the simplicity that I needed . Thanks again to Brittany, Jacob and the whole team who made it all happen. Hail to Hall Chevrolet.
Outstanding dralership
by 07/14/2017on
Family was about 300 miles from home towing a camper on vacation. We ran into a serious issue with our tow vehicle. I called Hall in chesapeake and asked if they could look at it short notice. Long story short we took the tow vehicle in. Even yhough we were in a serious bind they treated us like every other customer. Ended up purchasing a 2017 Ram 2500 at a great price and more than reasonable trade in value for the tow vehicle. Cant say enough good things about this dealership. We were in a bind but they still gave us a great experiance with a great deal. Thank you.
Review of car buying experience
by 02/17/2017on
I have never been treated so greatly. The sales people were very concerned about a deal that fits in my budget. I can't wait to drive this car.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 03/05/2016on
I was referred to Hall Chevrolet Chesapeake by the Navy Federal car buying service. I walked into the dealership thinking about buying a used car. After reviewing some options my fiancé and I drove off in the sweetest 2016 Impala LT with a great lease deal. I'm not gonna be stuck in an older car again. James and Zach were great to work with. They have definitely won us as customers for life!
Easy, fast, and LOWEST PRICE!
by 01/31/2016on
GREAT DEALERSHIP! I was looking for a 2016 Chevy Colorado. I already knew what features I wanted and set out for the lowest price. I first contacted every dealership within a 200 mile radius the last week of the month. I asked for their BEST price quote. When I got them, Hall was BY FAR the lowest. Nearly $1500 lower than the next guy. So, I made an appointment to do a test drive. When I showed up, I was created by both the Sales Manager Scott and the LOVELY Delores. Delores and I set out on a test drive and I found nothing at all wrong with the vehicle and it was even in the color I wanted. After looking at the numbers, we went in to the finance office and signed my check over. After, Delores helped me set up On-Star and walked me through all of the features of my new car. Taking ownership was quick and easy. I was in and out in less than an hour and a half. I even enjoyed the finance office! (NO ONE likes the Finance Office!) We talked about movies and golf resorts. All in all, outstanding dealership and overall car buying experience! I HIGHLY recommend checking out Hall Chevrolet! I am glad I did!!!
Easy
by 12/17/2015on
Smooth and quick deal making and purchase. Ricky, Rodney, and Matt were all friendly and helpful. I recommend these guys to anyone buying a Chevy!
Nice people at Hall
by 11/21/2015on
Ernest, my sales man was awesome. The entire team at Hall were great. They helped me choose accordingly. Zach in financing was a friendly guy who made the signing on the lines easy. I recommend Hall Chevrolet.
Excellent Customer Service from an Outstanding staff
by 11/14/2015on
The staff at Hall Chevrolet was excellent. Tristan answered all my questions and even asked me some I would not think to ask. He anticipated my needs and made my buying experience very enjoyable.
Terrible experience
by 09/10/2015on
Terrible customer service and customer satisfaction. Was promised things twice only to find out they can't or won't fulfill their promise. Wouldn't recommend them to anyone.
Great services!!
by 08/16/2015on
Earnest and his team got me my dream car. I feel a lot safer not just for me but also for my child.
Hall Chevrolet
by 08/09/2015on
This is the first new vehicle that I have purchased in over 15 years. Rick was fantastic!! He understood my needs and concerns and went out of his way to take care of me. I am the third member of my family that has purchased a vehicle from Rick and I will recommend him to any other member of my family.
Buying New Car
by 07/25/2015on
Salesman Tim was excellent. Walked us through every process. We were not expecting to buy a new car, but old car gave out. Our experience was excellent.
The Best Around!
by 07/11/2015on
My experience was great. Nat Harris was the best and so professional. I am in love with my new 2015 Malibu. I have always loved Chevy's but never owned 1 until NOW!!! Words can't express how excited I was when the deal was finalized. I'm still excited!!!
Great Service...Great Experience
by 07/02/2015on
Thank you for everything ... I love my new ride. Since I'm new to the State of Virginia; I didn't know what to expect. The sales department assisted me in every phase. I would do it again.
My Experience with Hall Chevrolet
by 06/11/2015on
Overall I am extremely satisfied with Hall Chevrolet. Tim and Joey made my shopping for a car fun, upbeat and enthusiastic. There was no drawn out process, I was in and out in no time as they were prompt, knew my needs and wants and were very professional. Everyone was pleasant and the Finance guys handled business as I received a great interest rate and walked away with my 2015 Chevy Cruze and I am super excited and loving it. I still have some learning to do about the car but Tim and Joey have let me know to call at anytime and they will help me out with anything that I can't figure out. I appreciate the calls and emails after and during the purchase as that ensured me that I was dealing with the best car dealership as they have great staff.
Great service, beautiful facility, friendliness
by 06/02/2015on
Loved the friendliness of the staff and the cleanliness of the facility. The staff very polite and enjoy to talk and work with. Loved the promptness of the staff to return a call and the knowledge of the vehicles they sell. Would recommend 100% again. We have 3 to get their license within 7 months apart with 2 at the same time. So definitely will be going back
Great effort
by 02/15/2015on
My purchasing experience of my 2015 Chevy Colorado from Hall Chevy in Chesapeake was great! From the salesman to the Finance person, they did a great job. Special thanks to Ed, who worked with my daughter, (the negotiator) to get me the best deal. Leo Pietila
Great Experience!
by 02/04/2015on
My overall experience in buying a brand new 2015 Chevrolet Silverado High Country was phenomenal! Best car buying experience to date! Rick A. was extremely patient and knowledgeable - and did not pressure me to buy right then and there! Hall allowed me to take the truck overnight to see if I liked it! Also gave me a good deal on my trade!!
Friendly and Professional Service
by 09/22/2014on
Upon requesting a new vehicle information David J. and his staff inmediately contacted me and assisted me throughout the entire process. All were very friendy and professional, definitely the environment I was looking forward when purchasing a new vehicle.
Superb
by 09/22/2014on
I had THE best experience at Hall. The entire staff was professional, courteous and experienced. I felt like part of the family. Will be doing business here again. Best experience I have EVER had at a dealership, special thanks to Nick Johnson!
