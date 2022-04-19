Cavalier Mazda
Difficult car search
by 04/19/2022on
I was looking for one particular model of Mazda, and in one particular color, but there were none in stockat this dealership. Jordan, my sales agent began a search of other Mazda dealerships that would be close enough for a trade between the 2 dealers to get what I wanted. With the current supply chain problems, his search had to expand to the whole east coast, with no luck. I eventually bought a car that was on their lot, which was close enough to my specifications, and am satisfied with it. But Jordan should be complimented for spending a lot of time searching for exactly what I originally wanted.
Glad we stopped in.
by 04/09/2022on
Very professional dealership. All staff were courteous and attentive. Our sales representative Phil Wilson said what he would do and did what he said! He found the car we wanted in the trim and color that was our first choice. We drove away satisfied.
Zoom zoom again.
by 04/05/2022on
I was thoroughly impressed with Phil Wilson and the rest of the team at Cavalier Mazda. They made my purchase east and quick. There were absolutely no surprises and price, warranty and service contract were just what I needed. This was my 4th new Mazda and that’s all I’ll ever buy. Thanks.
Easy to work with and went the mile
by 02/01/2022on
Austin and the rest of Cavalier Mazda made the buying process easy. No pressure. Great followup locating our CX-5, then after locating one in Florida, finding another with exact features , in Richmond, shortening the delivery time. The whole Sales process went smooth, to the point it overcomes the typical car sales stereotype. Recommend Austin and Cavalier Mazda to everyone looking for great cars and exceptional communication and customer service.
Mazda sales
by 09/26/2021on
Highly recommended. The me sales process was easy, straightforward and quick.
Don't Expect Warranty Service Without A Lot of Legwork
by 12/30/2020on
This is a reposted review from my last one that the dealership asked me to reconsider after they fixed the brakes. Additional customer service issues have been added 11/2020 Again their service department needs work. I am now having issue with my side mirrors not folding all the way with a lot of play in the mirror housing that they are currently unable to replicate, which I will say fixes itself every so often so that I will just need to video tape for conclusive evidence. If it was just that, I wouldn't be as annoyed as I am. The issue is that my driver side mirror vibrates at highway speeds which causes the image to be shaky and disorienting. It happens to me everyday on the highway at 60-70mph and sometimes 55mph, but apparently neither the technician nor the manager are able to replicate it. I am annoyed because this issue disorients me every single day I drive the CX-5, but they say that compared to the other CX-5s, they see no difference. Be prepared to pull teeth and videotape the actual issues with your Mazda if you expect proper warranty service at this dealership. Invest in a wide view dash cam so you can document these issues as they come up. I know I will now since I am never believed at this dealership. 11/2019 The sale service is great, but the service department is a mixed bag. The first oil change I had with them, they had used the wrong filter as they did not realize my CX-5 was one of the new Turbos and they may have used the wrong oil as well according to the paperwork. The wrong filter had also been installed when I had the oil replaced after finding out about the incorrect filter and oil after the first change. On an additional note, I have had a brake squeak since a few months after I purchased the car. The dealership has apparently been unable to replicate the issue every single time. I've had the squeak daily since and it's getting frustrating since I know 100% that this squeak is not normal. It's not rust-related nor is it wear and tear since I am now just into 12000 miles on my vehicle (8 months after I started having this issue). There is even a service bulletin describing my exact issue (04-004/19). Mazdas drive great, but if I knew the warranty service and dealership after-service were going to be like this then I would have reconsidered the purchase here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Experience Ever
by 02/17/2020on
We couldn't have asked for a better experience in leasing our new Mazda CX5 Grand Touring. The patience and persistence of our salesperson Susan was top notch. She found the perfect vehicle for our needs and made sure the rest of the process was smooth and quick. Cant say enough great things about Cavalier Mazda!
2019 CX-5 Purchase
by 10/19/2019on
Very pleased with the vehicle and staff at Cavalier Mazda. Reached agreement on a fair deal including trade in of our RAV4. Fred was very knowledgable about the vehicle and scheduled prompt service for the tow hitch installation and to resolve a clear coat blemish...even drove a loaner car to our house for that service. The CX-5 Signature trim is a beautiful car and a pleasure to drive.
Superb customer service!!!
by 05/14/2017on
I had a wonderful experience going through the Usaa buyers program. Conversing with Mark helped make my decision to purchase through cavalier Mazda out of the dealers in the area. Upon arrival at the store Mike displayed a very warm and welcoming experience while maintaining extreme professionalism. I had a very quick and effiecient experience and I was able to get the vehicle of my choice at a very good cost. Highly recommend Cavalier Mazda.
Customer Service
by 03/20/2017on
3-20-2017 they charge me $120.00 to check engine light to tell me If the problem they find is not the problem then they will charge me another $60.00 to get an overall check done. They told me ERG part will cost $692.40 plus labor another $200.00 more dollars then on top of that they did not have the part wanted to keep my car until Wednesday with no courtesy car available then proceed to tell me about renting a car. This is not good customer services why would you keep my car for three days and leave me with no sort of transportation at all. Now I had to pay for the part before they even order it then go back when the part come in to the service dept. This whole process needs to be look at because you are charging me close to $900.00 and can not guarantee me that is this the correct part that I need. If this is not the part I have pay another $60.00 to get an overall service check something is wrong with this picture.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I heart Cavalier Mazda
by 05/29/2015on
Aamar Lewis was my sales consultant very professional and attentive to my needs as customer. The overall experience of the dealership was professional, friendly and detailed about service, the actual vehicle and extended plan options. It was the best Car buying experience I've ever had.
Great Dealership
by 06/28/2014on
Stand by their vehicles and their work. Prompt, courteous and professional. I will probably buy a Mazda 3 or Mazda CX5 next and if so it will be from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incompetent Service Advisor
by 06/13/2010on
My wife bought a new 2009 CX9 in fall 2009 thru an employee discount program. Sales guy was kind of a [violative content deleted]. Anyway, went in for routine service in June 2010 and informed them the AC was not as cold as it use to be. As it turned out the cabin filter was dirty. They replace the filter for $50. Aftermarket filters are as low as $5. After my wife left the shop she notice the blower motor made a lot of noise on high speed which was not there before. She went back to the dealer a couple days later and the service advisor Alan Livingstone gave her a lame excuse there is nothing wrong with the motor and that is the way it suppose to work. The bottom line they did nothing to fix the noisy blower. I had a strong suspicion what the problem was, particles in the squirrel cage blower wheel. I've had this problem with other vehicles before. So I spent 4 minutes to open up the glove box, remove the filter cover, pulled out the filter, reached in and pulled out a couple of tree leaves, and put it back together. This was the problem, no more blower noise on high speed. This service advisor is totally incompetent. He'd rather argue with my wife and feed her a line of BS than to get a service tech to look at it. So far, service department is batting a 1.
Best Buying Experience
by 01/23/2010on
I received a quote for a new 2010 CX-9 over the internet and unlike other dealers in the area it included the destination charges in the quote. The salesman Mike Chasteen was courteous and took his time to explain features and incentives. What I liked most is the no pressure atmosphere of the whole buying experience..
Great Service Department
by 01/23/2010on
The service department is opem Saturdays and has after hours drop off service so it is very convenient. I have found the service staff to be very knowledgeable and their work excellent.
