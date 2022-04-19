1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is a reposted review from my last one that the dealership asked me to reconsider after they fixed the brakes. Additional customer service issues have been added 11/2020 Again their service department needs work. I am now having issue with my side mirrors not folding all the way with a lot of play in the mirror housing that they are currently unable to replicate, which I will say fixes itself every so often so that I will just need to video tape for conclusive evidence. If it was just that, I wouldn't be as annoyed as I am. The issue is that my driver side mirror vibrates at highway speeds which causes the image to be shaky and disorienting. It happens to me everyday on the highway at 60-70mph and sometimes 55mph, but apparently neither the technician nor the manager are able to replicate it. I am annoyed because this issue disorients me every single day I drive the CX-5, but they say that compared to the other CX-5s, they see no difference. Be prepared to pull teeth and videotape the actual issues with your Mazda if you expect proper warranty service at this dealership. Invest in a wide view dash cam so you can document these issues as they come up. I know I will now since I am never believed at this dealership. 11/2019 The sale service is great, but the service department is a mixed bag. The first oil change I had with them, they had used the wrong filter as they did not realize my CX-5 was one of the new Turbos and they may have used the wrong oil as well according to the paperwork. The wrong filter had also been installed when I had the oil replaced after finding out about the incorrect filter and oil after the first change. On an additional note, I have had a brake squeak since a few months after I purchased the car. The dealership has apparently been unable to replicate the issue every single time. I've had the squeak daily since and it's getting frustrating since I know 100% that this squeak is not normal. It's not rust-related nor is it wear and tear since I am now just into 12000 miles on my vehicle (8 months after I started having this issue). There is even a service bulletin describing my exact issue (04-004/19). Mazdas drive great, but if I knew the warranty service and dealership after-service were going to be like this then I would have reconsidered the purchase here. Read more