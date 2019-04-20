Great experience
by 04/20/2019on
The staff at Hall Hyundai Chesapeake is great, personable and easy to work with. They are not just trying to get a quota. Each customer is valued and they don't want to sell you a car they want to sell you all of your vehicles. Great Job!
Simply Awesome!!
by 01/22/2019on
From start to finish and from Nick to Mark, nothing but an excellent experience. I used USAA's Car Buying Program to purchase a 2019 Kona Ultimate. Mark my salesman even brought the car to my home for a 24 hour test drive, to ensure I really liked the vehicle. The experience was so great that my wife, sold them her Honda Pilot and bought a 2019 Santa Fe Limited 2.0T, also using the USAA Car Buying program. This dealership is by far the best dealership I have dealt with in Hampton Roads in the last 30 years!
Wow, just wow!!! What an incredible crew!!!
by 04/06/2018on
Awesome customer service--way above and beyond. Dani is so much fun to work with, and Christian and Jimmy were patient and super helpful. Kyle and Steve were fantastic, as well! I have never seen a team work so well together to make the magic happen! Congratulations for getting everything right!!! I'm a very, very happy customer!!!
Smooth as Silk
by 03/25/2018on
Low pressure salesmanship, knowledgeable staff, quick to the point no games on point experience! Big shout out to Christian Keyes for being chill and accommodating, and most of all attentive to what WE wanted fir model options and price point. Kyle the sales manager is the motor in their sales team machine and is on the money with knowledge of new models, fairness and making folks feel at ease. The close with financing was the quickest Ive ever had- inside of 50 minutes! Bravo Hall Hyundai! 3rd time buying there- highly recommend!
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 12/30/2017on
I cannot express how untypical my recent car buying experience was with Hall Hyundai Chesapeake. Dani Hunter and Kyle Snowden genuinely worked to understand what it would take for me to purchase a vehicle from them. Their low pressure sales presentation and determination to get me the deal that was needed is a refreshing change. I cannot say enough positive things about my buying experience.
Great service, Great deal!
by 11/13/2017on
Steve Johnson and Kyle Snowden's expertise and great customer service were key factors to ensure my son got his first car - a 2018 Hyundai Elantra; they went above and beyond and for that, my family and I are grateful. Looking forward to doing business with you again in the future!
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 06/12/2017on
After my car died and I was turned down by every bank, Dani went above and beyond to find me the perfect deal! Her and Kyle did an amazing job of working with my financial situation and getting me into a brand new car!
Best dealership in Tidewater
by 04/27/2017on
In conducting my new vehicle search I cast a wide net across the Tidewater region and this location consistently had best initial web interaction, prices, and staff follow-up where ultimately it was the best overall location in the end. In particular, Dani Hunter was extraordinary where she out-shined them all right from the start. She took the time to send me an innovative video of the car that I was looking at via the web and it was easy to discern that Dani would be somebody I definitely want to follow up with. Straightforward, honest, and polite--always. So, living on the peninsular I had plenty of dealership choices nearby but in the end this dealership with Dani along with other folks like Kyle (two-thumbs-up) and Farhan (spilled coffee desk) proved to be an excellent reason to go out of your way. I strongly suggest anybody shopping around to make sure you include the Hall Chesapeake location both online and for a visit later.
Dani Hunter Excellent Sale Rep!!!
by 01/27/2017on
Our new car buying experience was excellent, our sales person was Ms. Dani Hunter.. She was very personable , knowledgeable and patient. She was able to answer all of our questions. My wife and I really enjoyed working with Dani, she made our car buying experience with Hall Hyundai a very pleasant one.
Top notch experience.
by 04/20/2016on
Chrissie Mouing and Herbert Okine were my sales team and they were amazing. I was able to purchase my new vehicle with no hassles at all. They knew exactly what I wanted and helped me select the perfect new vehicle based on my needs. I will recommend this dealership and their staff to anyone I hear that is looking for a vehicle.
Great help from Joe and Mark
by 08/03/2015on
Joe got me into a car with Mark helping. Anyways finance did a great job in getting me into a car especially with my credit. I'm still in the works of finding out how to exchange my car with there 7 days or 1000 miles policy. I hope Mark or Joe will help me out. Thanks for getting me approved
herb's elantra sport
by 11/20/2014on
great team...mark mccarty was as straighforward as the managers allow,which was pretty damn good in my book.i think the negative reviews really suck,and should be removed !!
Great vehicle, Sorry sales experience
by 10/23/2014on
Didn't honor internet pricing. Had a free sales tax holiday promotion thru month of August that they didn't honor. I was told they only paid sales tax if I paid full MSRP. Paid $599.00 for dealer prep fees for pulling sticker from window and installing tags with half of the mounting screws. Car wasn't washed, chrome was smudged, three different tire pressures for four tires, and i'm stilling pulling plastic from interior. Was left on my own to figure out all the controls and operation of vehicle. Still learning. After leaving, I realized that I didn't have any of the paperwork that I signed. Tried for three weeks to get copies and still only received two signed papers after signing my name to at least twenty documents. Sales staff not at all customer friendly. I would have had a better experience running thru a pack of wolves with a side of beef tied to me. They should be equipped with ski masks and pistols. I may buy another Hyundai, but it won't be from a Hall dealership.
Outstanding Service
by 02/14/2014on
From the moment my vehicle arrived , I was greeted taking care of , explained in detail of what needed to be done and given an fast estimate to the turn around of my vehicle repair. Jason M. and the staff of Hall Hyundai Chesapeake exceeded my every expectation. Great customer service skills and prompt service. So grateful and so proud to be a Hyundai owner !!
Warning Hyundai Not Honoring Warranty
by 06/22/2013on
So I purchased the brand new Elantra Gt back 10 months ago when it first came out and have loved it until recently. I was on my way to D.C. and I broke down on 95. Apparently the oil plug fell out and the engine died soon after. Now it is knocking and I have to get a new engine. Since I've only put 15,000 miles on it and have had it less than a year I thought Hyundai would obviously cover it since I've heard such good things about their warranty and customer service (was actually one of the main reasons I went with Hyundai). But it has been a nightmare dealing with them. They are telling me that it is negligence on the people who had changed the oil (a Ford dealership, in which they informed me that would not void the warranty in any way if I had used them) and that they won't do anything for me. Even though I had gotten no oil light or overheating indicator light. They claim that at those speeds the oil is like water and would flush out very quickly after the plug falls out, which is probably why I did not get a warning light. They instantly assumed that my oil had been changed recently. It wasn't. It was replaced 4,000 miles ago. To me that isn't an improper installation of the oil plug. But, either way, how Hyundai is treating me is really disheartening. I was honestly expecting much more from the "number 1 warranty in the industry." To simply not even try to help me out or assist me in talking to Ford...I just feel like an un-cared for customer that they just want to kick to the curb and say "sorry bro, it's your problem, you bought the car." They estimated that it's about a $6,000 fix. I'm honestly just in shock right now. You buy a new car so things like this won't happen in the first place, but also so that in case something like this happens, the warranty would surely cover it. How can a company with such good customer relations reviews be so unsympathetic and not-understanding of a new customer having issues within the first year? And expect that I drop another $6,000 at the drop of a hat? Talking to the Hall Hyundai Dealership in Chesapeake, Va which with all of these issues are going through, they had agreed at one point to conference on the phone with the people from Ford so that all 3 parties could amicably discuss the situation. Then the time of the phone call comes and no one from Hall Hyundai calls in. I call them and they said that they were told not to phone in by their customer representative. But they weren't even going to give me the courtesy of telling me this. Again they were going to leave me out to dry. What's going on with Hyundai customer service? Why is breaking down so easily or is just this particular dealership? Oh and did I mention that when I broke down on the highway that the Hyundai assurance program that was supposed to be so helpful was simply going to tow me to the nearest Hyundai dealership (that was closed since it was Saturday) and that there were no rental places open in the area (since again, it was Saturday). So Hyundai was going to drag me into the middle of nowhere, to be left stranded. Luckily I had AAA and they were able to tow me to an airport to pick up a rental car. If not for AAA, I don't know what I'd do. Pretty much, if you're traveling and it's the weekend, the Hyundai Assurance program is pretty useless. I've had a rental car until last week when Hyundai bluntly said "we're not paying for the engine replacement, so we need to get you out of the rental as soon as possible." Just another instance of kicking me to the curb. Just unbelievable. Needless to say I will not be getting another Hyundai ever again (and I am going to sell the Elantra GT as soon as I can). My father that had recently purchased a Sonata will be getting rid of his as well just on the principal of how I am being dealt with by customer care.
Just purchased a new Hyundai Elantra
by 06/06/2013on
I was very pleased with my experience with Hall Hyundai. I was greeted by Richard J. He was very personable and attentive to detail. He answered all of my questions. I would highly recommend this dealership and salesman.
Beware of False Claims
by 03/21/2013on
John, our salesman, was truly the high point of our experience buying a vehicle from Hall. He was very friendly with no pressure, which was nice, and receptive to what we were looking for. John helped us find the perfect vehicle, and boy did he work hard. He was very thorough about keeping in contact with me and always made us feel like we were the most important customer at the dealership. We requested John provided us with a list of all the work that was done on our chosen vehicle at the shop, and the only issue that came up after the mechanical inspection was the tires were not new and would need to be replaced in the next 2 years, which we were ok with. Outside of that it was rock solid. Levi in finance helped complete the transaction, and there is where the real trouble begins. He did not put both myself and my wife on our vehicle the way we wanted and instructed us to have our bank fix it -- later, we discovered that would cost us over a hundred dollars in bank fees. He also couldn't give me any plates because "the DMV interface was down", but assured us we could come in the next day and get my plates. It took over a month, multiple visits to the dealership, and many calls to get my plates and registration. The following day it was raining, and my wife and I went to the store. I turn on the car only to be greeted with an air ride control light. I go to turn on my rear windshield wipers to rear the back window and nothing happens. I make a mental note to call the dealership and we head out. I go to make the right turn out of my subdivision and the turn signal freezes. It eventually starts clicking again, but I get that sinking feeling in my stomach that I might have bought a lemon. They fixed the air ride control at no cost, but they will not fix the rear wiper because "things frequently break on used vehicles" and they were unable to diagnose a problem with the turn signal. Since then, my brakes have started to squeal and dash lights flicker. I highly recommend John over any of the other many salespeople I saw while scouring Hampton Roads for a vehicle, and I am told the finance manager we dealt with is no longer employed by the company. The major mechanical issue with the vehicle was fixed to our satisfaction. If I could give individual scores: 5 stars to John, our salesman. His phone number (with his permission) is [Phone number removed]. 2 stars to the service center, who did not fix all issues but did fix the major mechanical one. 1 star to the managers, who were all rude, lazy and unwilling to help.
Great carbuying experience
by 02/26/2013on
I was very pleased with all aspects of buying my new Hyundai at Hall Western Branch. The salesman and sales mgr. were up front and I felt that I got the best price that they could give me. This was in stark contrast to another local dealer that felt slimey to work with. Hall gave great service from start to finish.
Best Car Buying Experience I Have Ever Had
by 01/18/2013on
Let me start off by saying I have bought a number of cars over the years. My experience at Hall Hyundai Western Branch was hands down the best experience I have ever had. From the initial response to my internet inquiry through the final purchase, I was always treated honestly, respectfully and transparently. There were never any hidden charges or any surprises. All pricing negotiations were very open and put in writing every step of the way. I never once felt pressured but always felt valued. The dealership definitely wanted to earn my business and didn't just expect it. It felt great knowing we were working together as a team. In particular, I have to give huge kudos for Yvonne from internet sales. She always made me feel like a valued customer even days later when she called just to check on how I liked the car. Again, BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE I have ever had. Many thanks to the whole Hall Hyundai Team.
Great Dealership, Great Product!
by 02/06/2012on
Purchased a new 2012 Genesis. I used USAA buying service for price and it was honored by dealership with no hassle. Top notch sales team, knowledgeable and honest. Went the extra mile to earn my business, brought up the exact car I wanted from a sister dealership in Elizabeth City, NC (80 miles away) within a couple hours. Most other dealerships would have tried to push me into an inventory car. Manager researched all possible rebates and incentives to make sure I got the lowest price possible. Great dealership, great product, car buying has never been so easy!! Thanks Hall Hyundai of Western Branch!!
Hyundai Elantra Review
by 01/08/2012on
I was very pleased with the sale transaction of this car. The sale person was very thorough with me. The Elantra is all that Edumunds said is it. I love my new Elantra... as I feel like I'm driving a Lexus at Hyundai price. It rides great, had good pickup, very stylish and I have received great compliments on this car. I love, love, love it. Will certainly buy another Hyundai.
