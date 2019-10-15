Shady Business
They have got to be the most dishonest outfit I’ve ever dealt with. I traveled 3 1/2 hours to purchase a 2019 rust bucket that is somehow protected by a GM service bulletin. The 2019 2500 Chevy LTZ is covered with rust and GM believes the service manager at the dealership stating that the rust is normal for a truck with 50 miles! You e got to be kidding me! Don’t get caught up in the unethical business conduct of this dealership! They got me good don’t let them get you to! Get on your knees not for them but to look at the undercarriage of your vehicle before you make a purchase! They or the transport truck traveled through road treatment and blame it on normal surface rust that does not affect the vehicle! The dealership told me it doesn’t snow there so it couldn’t have happened there! Unreal business conduct! They are the shadiest outfit I’ve ever dealt with, that’s what I get for not paying attention to all the signs out of the gate! Oh yeah it’s the worst place ever believe me! Want pictures of the rust just ask I’ll be glad to provide you pictures of the rust it’s unbelievable, to them it’s normal!
Hail to the hall!
Wow! I walked in knowing what I was looking for. My representatives Brittany was on it. She got to work and a short while later, I was sitting in my brand new 2018 Chevy Equinox. The whole experience was awesome. Then just when I thought they couldn't get better, out comes Jacob to guide me through all the bells and whistles of my new car. Jacob guided me through with the simplicity that I needed . Thanks again to Brittany, Jacob and the whole team who made it all happen. Hail to Hall Chevrolet.
Outstanding dralership
Family was about 300 miles from home towing a camper on vacation. We ran into a serious issue with our tow vehicle. I called Hall in chesapeake and asked if they could look at it short notice. Long story short we took the tow vehicle in. Even yhough we were in a serious bind they treated us like every other customer. Ended up purchasing a 2017 Ram 2500 at a great price and more than reasonable trade in value for the tow vehicle. Cant say enough good things about this dealership. We were in a bind but they still gave us a great experiance with a great deal. Thank you.
Review of car buying experience
I have never been treated so greatly. The sales people were very concerned about a deal that fits in my budget. I can't wait to drive this car.
Best car buying experience ever!
I was referred to Hall Chevrolet Chesapeake by the Navy Federal car buying service. I walked into the dealership thinking about buying a used car. After reviewing some options my fiancé and I drove off in the sweetest 2016 Impala LT with a great lease deal. I'm not gonna be stuck in an older car again. James and Zach were great to work with. They have definitely won us as customers for life!
Easy, fast, and LOWEST PRICE!
GREAT DEALERSHIP! I was looking for a 2016 Chevy Colorado. I already knew what features I wanted and set out for the lowest price. I first contacted every dealership within a 200 mile radius the last week of the month. I asked for their BEST price quote. When I got them, Hall was BY FAR the lowest. Nearly $1500 lower than the next guy. So, I made an appointment to do a test drive. When I showed up, I was created by both the Sales Manager Scott and the LOVELY Delores. Delores and I set out on a test drive and I found nothing at all wrong with the vehicle and it was even in the color I wanted. After looking at the numbers, we went in to the finance office and signed my check over. After, Delores helped me set up On-Star and walked me through all of the features of my new car. Taking ownership was quick and easy. I was in and out in less than an hour and a half. I even enjoyed the finance office! (NO ONE likes the Finance Office!) We talked about movies and golf resorts. All in all, outstanding dealership and overall car buying experience! I HIGHLY recommend checking out Hall Chevrolet! I am glad I did!!!
Hall Chevorlet
they were fast and did exactly what they said they would do, also provided me with a new vehicle off of the lot and my choice while my care was being serviced. great people and service
Another recall
Time for an oil change so I also called about a recall letter dealing with auto hatch support system. I got a phone tag run-around about the recall. Frustrating. I finally got an appointment and authorized the maintenance to include determination of a small leak. That turned into a water pump replacement (warrantee) and rack and pinion replacement. They had to comp us a rental since it dragged on overnight. There is another recall waiting in the wings. My wife is thinking jinx and lemon fir a4 yeast old car. We're up to almost a half dozen recalls. Painful.
Easy
Smooth and quick deal making and purchase. Ricky, Rodney, and Matt were all friendly and helpful. I recommend these guys to anyone buying a Chevy!
Just a customer
service reps did not acknowledge me while standing right in front of them. A simple I will be right with you would've been fine. customer service is everything.
Very Pleased With Service
I took my 2011 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab with 59,000 miles into Hall once I heard some knocking in the engine. They immediately took my truck, provided me a rental and got the truck back to me in a few days (free of charge). The staff, especially Mike Rudisill were very helpful and friendly. After a less than pleasant experience with a different shop, I was pleasantly surprised with how accommodating this service department was.
fuel filtering problem
I was overall satisfied with the work but I want to make a note to the dealership that I bought the vehicle 5 years ago and the information about the warranty I bought was incomplete in Hall's files. I purchased a 6yr/60,0000 mile warranty but Hall had me down for no more than the Chevrolet warranty. I was overall charged for a $800plus job. I found my warranty paperwork and was very happy with Service Person Tony and the time he put in to ensure I was satisfy. He took the time to look into the paperwork and was very friendly about it. Normally I feel incredible pressure from your other service members to perform work on my vehicle is not required just a nice to have. Tony was friendly and diligent. Don't get me wrong. I continue to bring my call to Hall because I am very satisfied with the quality of work I receive. I just cringe at the fact that I have to fight off a sale.
Nice people at Hall
Ernest, my sales man was awesome. The entire team at Hall were great. They helped me choose accordingly. Zach in financing was a friendly guy who made the signing on the lines easy. I recommend Hall Chevrolet.
Excellent Customer Service from an Outstanding staff
The staff at Hall Chevrolet was excellent. Tristan answered all my questions and even asked me some I would not think to ask. He anticipated my needs and made my buying experience very enjoyable.
Warranty Oil Change
Previous experience with Hall's Service dept. prompted this return with my new 2016 Corvette Z06. Although it did not appear they had my records in the computer from my 2014 Corvette, the reentering of basic information was quick and simple. The work performed was as warranted by GM and promised by Hall.
Exceptional Customer Service!
My visit to Hall Chevrolet, Western Branch, was exceptional. Customer service and the quality of the service performed on my car was like no other. Any service advisor there will provide outstanding customer service, but if you want the ultimate experience of customer service and professionalism I recommend Bill Smith. He will take care of you and explain everything in a way that you will leave the dealer feeling like you are part of a family.
Friendly atmosphere
Overall I am very pleased with my first car service. As always the team makes you feel welcomed and at home.
Terrible experience
Terrible customer service and customer satisfaction. Was promised things twice only to find out they can't or won't fulfill their promise. Wouldn't recommend them to anyone.
Great services!!
Earnest and his team got me my dream car. I feel a lot safer not just for me but also for my child.
Great place overall
Hall Chevy was very helpful in finding the potential issue that other dealerships couldn't find!
Hall Chevrolet
This is the first new vehicle that I have purchased in over 15 years. Rick was fantastic!! He understood my needs and concerns and went out of his way to take care of me. I am the third member of my family that has purchased a vehicle from Rick and I will recommend him to any other member of my family.
