Customer Reviews of Pohanka Acura
Great experience
by 12/08/2020on
Michael Pena was great to work with. He listened to what I was looking for and helped me choose the right car for me. He answered all of my questions and made my car buying a pressure-free experience. I would recommend him to people I know. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to Michael and Pohanka Acura .
Horrible service over all
by 01/07/2022on
Please read this review. Supervisor is known for calling customers liars and believes in his short lived advisors. Long story short, make sure all the notes in the bill are correct and make sure your concerns are noted on each ticket. Also ask for the survey right away as we haven’t received one the last couple of times because our experience there. We have spent 10s of thousands of dollars there and this is how we are treated. About a year and ahold ago we received a recall alter about the oil consumption issue seen in the MDX and in other models. We brought in o us car for a typical service. “Note we have seen the low oil light on before, usually comes on around the 20% left. The advisor greeted as usual. We told them what service we needed and showed him the letter. He said we didn’t need to worry about this. As we didn’t qualify for it. We moved on and chalked it up as nothing to worry about. Well the consumption got worse to where I would have to add almost 2 quarts of oil before it was time to change the oil. Mind you no leaks. I brought this up twice and both times I was told it maybe the mechanic who wasn’t there anymore didn’t put enough oil on the engine. What? The time before last it made some sense because my windshield wiper fluid ran out a week after service. The fluids were not checked or topped off obviously. The very last service I brought it up again and this is when the advisor Alex said there is an oil consumption issue and a test should of been done when brought up before. He Looked in his notes and saw nothing in his service records that either my wife and I ever brought up. Performed the test, brought it back and Alex was not there. Supervisor (no name sorry) said that we didn’t qualify because we were pay our warranty period. I explained that we had brought it up prior and the at least the very first time with letter we were well within the limits. 125k 8 year warranty extension on this recall…He said there was no mentioned in the notes so there was nothing he could do about it. What? What do you mean by say there is nothing in the notes from previous visits? Doesn’t mean we didn’t bring it up. He pretty much said my advisors note everything and all concerns. If it isn’t in the notes then the issue was never brought up. I guess they don’t make money of stuff like this so why would they? My wife and I are both liars and pretty much shook it off like it was nothing. And walked away as if I wasn’t important anymore. Tall skinny guy said he’d been there for 10 years. I wish I would of got his name. Anywho we will never go back to Pohanka and will deal with the inconvenience of Rosenthal for now on. Meaning it’s further away. Maybe they don’t have the service advisor turnover like Pohanka
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
so much for honesty !!!!
by 12/04/2021on
I purchased a 2016 Porsche Macan turbo 46K MILES PRICE 54,000$ from pohanka Acura (pohanka automotive group) and got it shipped to sanford Florida 800$ for the transport. the salesman I dealt with Al Gavri described the car as immaculate not a scratch nor a dent according to him. the pictures and videos provided were not that good of quality but I decided to trust the salesman description as immaculate. the car arrived around 5 in the morning with I then met the carrier to pick up the car and the first thing he pointed out was the hood bumper and headlight that were not aligning as if the car had been in an accident. he then pointed out that it was like that at the time he picked it up from pohanka Acura and provided me with pictures from the inspection before loading it up on the carrier. besides the misalignment of the hood bumper and headlight the vehicle warning sensor was sensing the hood as if it was open when it was shut. besides that I found broken glove box scratches, dings and two puddles of oil in my clean garage floor. I then contacted Al Gavri and notified him of my findings and waited for a call back for day or two thats when I was told that they would refund me my money but they will not refund the transport expense and that I would have to send the car back at my expense 800$ to Florida and another 800$ to send the vehicle back to them 1600$ that I would be out of pocket and no car. I then spoke to General Manager Courtney Lindquist and told her that I would like all my money including the transport refunded or have them stand behind their dealer warranty and take care of the cost of the repairs, her answer was we are not taking care of the repairs and my only choice was to send the car back at my expense and that they will not refund me for the transport. with no other choice I took the vehicle to a local reputable Porsche shop for a full inspection of the vehicle at my expense 200$ and this were their findings. Drivers Choice Motors Inc 199 West Marvin Ave longwood fl 32750 *LARGE FRONT COVER OIL LEAK *REAR TIRES AT WEAR BAR *BODY DRAINS CLOGGED *MULTIPLE UNDERBODY PANELS MISSINGFASTENERS *FRONT BUMPER AND HOOD MISALIGNMENT ISSUES AT LOWER LEFT AND RIGHT SIDE . ALLIGNMENT ISSUES APPEAR O BE ACCIDENT DAMAGE *STEERING WHEEL PHONE CONTROLS DO NOT WORK TRAILER HITCH CONTROL UNIT NOT CODED *TRANSMISSION FAULTS STORED FOR CLUTCHES OVERHEATING AND CLUTCH VALVES STUCK IN GEAR FOR GEAR TRAIN HALF 1 AND 2 *CHIP IN WINSHIELD *FRONT HEADLIGHTS HAZED - CRAZING *TRANSFER CASE STARTING TO SLIP UNDER LOAD AND JERKING WHEN STARTING AND STOPPING still trying to get all this mess resolved with no hope. worst experience I've had purchasing a vehicle from a supposedly reputable dealer. the most dishonest and unprofessional people I have ever dealt with. do not buy from these people
Stay away from this Acura place.. truly they don't care about customer svc.
by 04/10/2021on
Displeased with this place. went to lease a new MDX and bait/switched to a demo with 2k miles.. went in to let them know I am paying new prices not used prices.. and would like them to switch me to a new car.. not even 24 hrs old from sigining. Left car with them, canceling deposit check now, and they don't want to switch me to a new one. I'm going to see what my legal recourses are. Stay away.. horrible experience so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2020 Acura ILX
by 12/01/2020on
Michael Pena at Pohanka Acura was an amazing salesman. He was highly professional and courteous the entire time. We were looking at a 2018 Acura ILX but got a better deal on a 2020 Acura ILX that we now love!! Michael delivered the car to us at our home as we are 2 hours away with one working car and crazy work schedules and was in the middle of moving. We will definitely be back!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing first time experience
by 11/11/2020on
Farheen Chaudhry and her team made my first buying experience here at Pohanka Acura amazing. They were super knowledgeable, gave me a fantastic deal and no pressure to buy, it was fantastic, thank you for everything and i will definitely be returning for future needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealership
by 10/21/2020on
I was very happy with the service I got there. They stuck to their promise online and gave me the same deal once I got there. Both sales and finance people were friendly and nicely explained all the options
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great advisor Farheen Chaudhry
by 10/09/2020on
I appreciate the great customer service provided by Pohanka Acura. My sales advisor was Farheen and she was a pleasure to work with. She is patient and personable. I left feeling good about spending my money
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recent Purchase
by 08/26/2020on
Purchasing our car at Pohanka Acura has always been a great experience! We just purchased our 3rd Acura and we have always had excellent customer service. Michael Pena was our most recent sales consultant. He was extremely helpful, professional, and courteous and made us feel a part of the Acura family. He did not rush us to make a decision and we really appreciated his patience. Michael introduced us to his sales manager and the GM stopped by to speak with us. Everyone was so helpful! We highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing Experience
by 06/30/2020on
I went to this dealership and had a great experience. From the sales gentleman, Amir, to the sales manager and finance department. Although the process was lengthy, we felt we were treated with respect and listening to our needs. We, not only got a new car but we were also given a outstanding service! I will def go back to Amir and to Pohanka Acura for my next purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience, Elizabeth was great!
by 06/28/2020on
From start to finish, we had a great experience buying our Acura from Pohanka Acura. Elizabeth Frasier was our wonderful salesperson and I had communicated with her days prior to our appointment with a wish list of models and trims we wanted to see, she accommodated us and made our appointment run smoothly. She was very knowledgeable with the features of the vehicles and answered all our questions. All in all it was a great buying experience and we would recommend Elizabeth to help you find your next vehicle. It was a warm and welcoming experience all around, highly recommend Pohanka Acura and Elizabeth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Al Gavri and Pohanka are to be commended
by 06/26/2020on
My 6th Acura lease in a row over 15 years, but my first with Pohanka. Al Gavri did a great job on my lease transaction. The process was efficient and seamless, and his (and Pohanka's) handling of the transaction were excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura TLX 2020
by 06/22/2020on
My first Acura, I had a awesome experience with Shahtab at Pohanka Acura Chantilly buying a 2020 TLX Gave me a great deal, offered me maximum saving , I am not a easy customer, he was patient, very kind and professional. Definitely deserves 5 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thanks Michael and Janaka! Great car buying experience
by 06/04/2020on
I had a great experience at Pohanka Acura in Chantilly. The two sales people I worked with were very knowledgeable about the product and very patient with my questions. Great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I bought a MDX last weekend and had a great experience
by 05/27/2020on
I bought a MDX last weekend and had a great experience. Farheen is an excellent salesperson. She explained details of pros and cons for various options. She provided excellent customer service and was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. She answered all of our questions and took time to explain the options available. If you’re interested in visiting the Pohanka Acura dealership, I highly recommend Farheen as a sales agent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 05/13/2020on
Only a safety inspection but received excellent treatment from staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with a very capable service representative
by 05/13/2020on
The sales representative knew exactly what was needed and how long it would take No guesses with him Everything went according to the timeline. In fact the car was ready to go before the established due time I will certainly ask for Cedrick next visit
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service once again
by 05/12/2020on
I have been a Pohanka Acura customer for over 20 years and I have never had a problem with any service ever. In fact it’s all the way in other direction: excellent! Yesterday I had the car in for service. Steve provides the kind of high quality service I have come to expect form Pohanka. Thorough and timely. The work was completed ahead of schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the Drive!
by 05/06/2020on
We purchased a 2017 Acura MDX from Pohanka Acura through LInda Hemmer, Sales Consultant. The price was tremendously competitive so we drove almost 7 hours from central Ohio to purchase and pick it up! LInda negotiated the price over the phone with no differences in the out the door final price when we picked it up. Both LInda and the dealership were professional and helpful. The Acura MDX was just as it appeared in the photos; like new and with low mileage. We were excited to find such a extremely competitive price after searching online and speaking with many dealerships within a 500 mile range of central Ohio. Buyers, however should be aware that documentation and dealer fees differ from state to state so ask for an itemization and explanation when negotiating the price. Also, it is wise to know what your state and county sales tax rates are. Buyers should be well educated and informed during the search process; purchasing a vehicle should never be an emotional decision. Pohanka Acura is worth the drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good Experience @ Pohanka Acura
by 04/27/2020on
I worked with Nick one of the salesman @ Pohanka Acura. He was very knowledgeable and helpful during my car buying experience. He followed up with me as needed and was always extremely professional. Additionally, I worked with Flip the Business Manager who listened to my feedback and did not pressure me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Success
by 04/03/2020on
Shane Tabit, service was courteous, knew exactly what service needed to be done, and followed up when my vehicle was ready. All around from Shane to the cashier staff, it was a positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
