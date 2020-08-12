1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Please read this review. Supervisor is known for calling customers liars and believes in his short lived advisors. Long story short, make sure all the notes in the bill are correct and make sure your concerns are noted on each ticket. Also ask for the survey right away as we haven’t received one the last couple of times because our experience there. We have spent 10s of thousands of dollars there and this is how we are treated. About a year and ahold ago we received a recall alter about the oil consumption issue seen in the MDX and in other models. We brought in o us car for a typical service. “Note we have seen the low oil light on before, usually comes on around the 20% left. The advisor greeted as usual. We told them what service we needed and showed him the letter. He said we didn’t need to worry about this. As we didn’t qualify for it. We moved on and chalked it up as nothing to worry about. Well the consumption got worse to where I would have to add almost 2 quarts of oil before it was time to change the oil. Mind you no leaks. I brought this up twice and both times I was told it maybe the mechanic who wasn’t there anymore didn’t put enough oil on the engine. What? The time before last it made some sense because my windshield wiper fluid ran out a week after service. The fluids were not checked or topped off obviously. The very last service I brought it up again and this is when the advisor Alex said there is an oil consumption issue and a test should of been done when brought up before. He Looked in his notes and saw nothing in his service records that either my wife and I ever brought up. Performed the test, brought it back and Alex was not there. Supervisor (no name sorry) said that we didn’t qualify because we were pay our warranty period. I explained that we had brought it up prior and the at least the very first time with letter we were well within the limits. 125k 8 year warranty extension on this recall…He said there was no mentioned in the notes so there was nothing he could do about it. What? What do you mean by say there is nothing in the notes from previous visits? Doesn’t mean we didn’t bring it up. He pretty much said my advisors note everything and all concerns. If it isn’t in the notes then the issue was never brought up. I guess they don’t make money of stuff like this so why would they? My wife and I are both liars and pretty much shook it off like it was nothing. And walked away as if I wasn’t important anymore. Tall skinny guy said he’d been there for 10 years. I wish I would of got his name. Anywho we will never go back to Pohanka and will deal with the inconvenience of Rosenthal for now on. Meaning it’s further away. Maybe they don’t have the service advisor turnover like Pohanka Read more