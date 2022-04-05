1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Roughly two weeks ago I purchased a vehicle from Ourisman Chantilly Kia. On the day of the test drive, I noticed there was a noise coming from the wheel area. We asked Mr. ______ what the thumping noise was and he stated that it was due to high performance tires and the sound would eventually go away after driving the vehicle a few minutes. Considering the tires did not stop making the sound, they decided to rotate the tires which did in fact minimize the sound. The salesman also indicated the threading on the tires was a little off but because the tires were in "good" condition they could not change them. So, a tire was no reason not to continue with the purchase. My girlfriend and I were extremely thorough with our questions and directly asked them why the vehicle was so cheap, after a few twists and turns they simply indicated that car had a bit of miles on it but otherwise the it was perfect! They further indicated that they were Ourisman; they provide all vehicles a Gold star check prior to selling any vehicle and would never sell anything damaged or not working properly. A day after the purchase I continued to hear the thumping sound so instead of taking back to the dealership I decided to take it to the BMW dealership near my home of record. I requested a "mini inspection" and a result they indicated that the vehicle perhaps needed to be aligned and of course found two other issues with it; the brake fluid had to replace and the rear brake light wasn't working. At that time I returned to the Ourisman and explained the situation to them. The vehicle was handed over to them on a Friday (2nd day after purchased) it was aligned but was returned on Monday, exactly on the day my warranty return policy expired. At first I could not hear the thumping noise so I figured it might have fixed the issue. Of course, to my dismay, the problem returned the next day. Once again, I returned to BMW and asked them for a full inspection in which cost me $150. BMW at that time indicated that the tires were no good. Two out of the 3 were cupped and driving at high speeds could cause an explosion. Furthermore, the vehicle was now driving sluggish due to a weak battery. I immediately returned to Ourisman and told them what I found out and handed over the inspection report. Immediately they indicated that they would not change any tires because a cupped tire wasn't a serious issue and wouldn't necessarily explode and instead of replacing the battery they simply charged it again which it indeed fixed temporarily fixed the issue. As for the tires, I spoke to the Manager and indicated this is an issue I had brought prior to buying the vehicle and it seemed that the dealership was simply trying to place a band-aid on the problem until my warranty return policy expired. At that time, he indicated that I drove away with the vehicle after it was aligned so it was no longer their problem and that no tires were being changed. They basically wiped their hands from the problem and were unwilling to do anything correct the problem. A few days later, I took the vehicle to Pep boys and had the tires changed, balanced, and aligned out of my own pocket ($792). At first, the sound wasn't there as loudly as it had originally sounded but of course, after a few miles the noise returned! Two days later I took the vehicle to tire specialist (MIDAS) and finally figured out what the issue was and then some. First off, the rotors needed to be replaced because the vehicle started shaking whenever I slowed/stopped. Then, they broke the news to me; they indicated that 3 out of the 4 wheels/rims were bent. I told them I had a warranty for the wheels and they indicated that the wheels were not covered due to some small print on the second page of the warranty. So, now I have a vehicle with bent wheels. This is a BMW and the wheels on this vehicle are not cheap. I contacted ______ and of course, I received no answer and no follow up response. Not until I texted him and indicated that I was reporting him and his dealership to the Better Business Bureau did I receive an answer. He indicated a few things that were completely false and made my blood boil! First off, he indicated that the reason the vehicle was marked lower than other vehicle with the same mileage was due to the tires which is completely false!!!!! (Have it on text message) It was never brought to my attention nor was it written anywhere on any document or was even posted on the internet. I am no tire expert and cannot view a tire with the naked eye and tell that it is no good; otherwise I would have never bought the vehicle unless the issues were solved. I have a text indicating that the vehicle is PERFECT when I originally told him I was looking at another vehicle! Furthermore, he indicated that they offered to change the tires for an additional $2000 which is also false! Not once did they offer and nor would I have accepted such a ridiculous offer when there were other vehicles for sale at a little higher price than this one. And finally, he indicated that I was told the car was selling in the current condition (as is) which is also completely false. I have never bought a vehicle which might have been marked "as is", it would have been ludicrous to purchase an "as is" BMW. I would have made a better, more logical determination had I known the vehicle's problems. What I don't understand is this, how is it possible that this dealership claims to take pride in selling great cars, new or used. According to them, all vehicles go through a thorough inspection and if the vehicle was found damaged or malfunctioning, the vehicle would not be sold because Ourisman is a reputable company, or at least that is what _______ said. If that is the case, then they should have known about the bent rims. At the very least they should have inspected the vehicle to see where the noise was coming from, who knows, it may have been something as serious as cupped tires, bent rims, and messed up rotors. Any REAL inspection would have noticed at the very least the cupped tires and damaged rotors. They misrepresented this vehicle claiming it was in great PERFECT condition and simply patched up the malfunctions long enough to avoid having the vehicle returned or they simply do not inspect their vehicles correctly which is a definite hazard to anyone purchasing a used car from them. Granted, a used vehicle may or may not have their issues eventually but definitely not a few days after the purchase. The salesman and the sales manager should be ashamed and I am completely disgusted in the manner they wiped their hands clean when the purchase was made. Items mentioned on the above-aforementioned should be noticed on ANY vehicle if a proper inspection is conducted prior to sell at least to ensure the safety of the vehicle and possible purchaser. If a problem is found and not fixed, then it should be up to the customer on whether or not to purchase the item or vehicle. I find it to be shocking and a complete dishonor to sell an item which is broken or not have the decency to properly inspect them item prior to sale. I paid for an item which I thought was a great or perfect condition; I did not purchase an "as is" vehicle. Read more