Horrible business practices
05/04/2022
Horrible business practices! I put down 1k to reserve a Kia K5 on 3/17 which was scheduled to be delivered on 4/23. That date comes and Oursman Kia informs me that I would have to wait longer as the car wouldn’t be arrive until 5/5. On 5/1, I had a single missed call and voicemail left on my phone which I didn’t receive until later as I was on military duty. The following day Oursman Kia told me that they had sold the car out from under me but they would “make it worth your time”. They informed me that they could have another car in 2 more weeks. Very clear that they sold the car I had reserved for what was likely a bigger profit than what they had promised me. I waited 45 days for the vehicle and they sold it within 24 hours of notifying me that it had arrived earlier than anticipated (3/3 vs 3/5). Clearly they value making an extra buck over loyalty or honoring agreements Bad way to do business or make/keep customers. What makes this worse is that I was unable to immediately respond to the phone call due to being on military duty. I got back to them the following day. Apparently my time is of no value as I can wait weeks past the originally promised delivery date and they can’t wait 24 hours for a response. They took 1k of my money to hold a vehicle and wasted my time only to sell the car out from under me and ask me to wait longer. Will be returning to pick up my deposit and take my business elsewhere. Do yourself a favor and avoid this dealership as they clearly fail to uphold deposit agreements and have no regard for their customers.
Bad Business
02/16/2022
Bad experience...went there to look at a car, I wasn't asked if I wanted to see the car, drive the car, nothing. I then inquired about the car online and still wasn't asked if I wanted to come in see the car, nothing. The GM sends me an email apologizing and asking how he can assist and gives me his number. Never got a response back from him and I don't think he was the actual one that even sent me the email. I sent an email telling them what's been going on and that I am not a happy customer. I then get an email from someone saying the GM is very busy and asking how they can help. By this time I am OVER IT! This is not the way to treat customers and I would never buy a car here!
Too many lies
01/02/2018
Too many lies seems like thats all they know how to do the Kia in Chantilly Virginia I was lied to on the phone and when I got there and at the end Billy Brown got upset and was the point it look like he was going to have a stroke I would not recommend this dealership
Horrible experience/ dishonest
05/02/2016
Bought two cars at the same time. I was assured by GM Chris Bell that all fees from previous leased car who I also bought from there will be waived. Was surprised with a bill from Kia 2 months later. GM was so unhelpful and denied the whole thing. It is my fault for not checking the paperwork. Untrustworthy and your typical battle and switch. Be aware.
Poor Service
10/23/2015
Recently moved to the area and went to this well-rated Kia dealership for vehicle service. The amount of disservice and discredit the Service Dept showed, specifically JD Alison, was very disappointing. Enough so that I walked away before entrusting my vehicle with him. Am now going to another Kia dealership even if further away and inconvenient.
Warranty Issues Not Resolved
11/16/2014
My wife and I own a 2014 KIA Forte purchased November 2013 from Ourisman KIA of Chantilly. The Forte is a great car that we use commuting a hundred plus miles daily. The only downside is purchasing it from Ourisman KIA of Chantilly because of their service department. We thought it would be an advantage to have a dealer close to work and why we selected this dealership. On our experiences in returning the car for warranty issues we worked with the service manager. There are four issues needing attention. (1) The left rear window is working intermittingly; (2) The CD player resets itself to track one periodically. We listen to audio books and never the same CD twice so the CD is not the issue. (3) On a cold night with freezing rain and you open the doors the seals will stick to the frame. (It is not enjoyable to repair door seals at 4:00 a.m.!) (4) Scraping noises with the wipers. My wife took the car in for service on an engine light and also complained of loud noises coming from the wipers. On the next rain storm the wiper came apart scratching the windshield and leaving marks. Here is a rundown of how the service manager handled the issues. On the rear window issue I was told it is working now. I said it was an intermittent problem, how did they check it? Again I was only told it is working now. On the CD player I was told I couldnt find a CD to test the unit. What?? How stupid do they think we customers are? When I told him this he said let me push this reset button and that should take care of it. Well Im still going down the road with a CD player that resets itself to track 1. On the door seals, he said the door was engineered that way from Kia and they would not fix it. On the windshield issue the service manager said this issue is not covered by warranty. I said they should take ownership since it was already in for repair once. The service manager agreed with me and said he would have to get a specialist in to buff it out. It has been three months now and I do not expect to hear from him. Basically, we received no service or none of our items on a new car were fixed that day and we still have the issues. This trip for service was after the inconvenience of finding someone to provide me with transportation to and from the dealership and work in which I report at 6:00 a.m. Ourisman KIA is a convenient place to shop but service for warranty issues is a challenge. They have left us feeling that they only want to push a new car sale but not stand behind the car or provide the services. It will be worth the extra cost to purchase a new car from a dealership that provides proper warranty service. Next time I will shop my small town dealer.
Vehicle Buyers and Trade-In Customers Beware
12/22/2013
As a quick update, almost 1 month has passed and still no attempts have been made by the dealership to resolve this issue (note that dispute resolution has been filed with the BBB and State Attorney General's office). Please exercise extreme caution if dealing with this dealership, as business ethics appears to be of secondary importance compared to their profit margin.
Horrible expeirence thus far...
04/18/2013
Roughly two weeks ago I purchased a vehicle from Ourisman Chantilly Kia. On the day of the test drive, I noticed there was a noise coming from the wheel area. We asked Mr. ______ what the thumping noise was and he stated that it was due to high performance tires and the sound would eventually go away after driving the vehicle a few minutes. Considering the tires did not stop making the sound, they decided to rotate the tires which did in fact minimize the sound. The salesman also indicated the threading on the tires was a little off but because the tires were in "good" condition they could not change them. So, a tire was no reason not to continue with the purchase. My girlfriend and I were extremely thorough with our questions and directly asked them why the vehicle was so cheap, after a few twists and turns they simply indicated that car had a bit of miles on it but otherwise the it was perfect! They further indicated that they were Ourisman; they provide all vehicles a Gold star check prior to selling any vehicle and would never sell anything damaged or not working properly. A day after the purchase I continued to hear the thumping sound so instead of taking back to the dealership I decided to take it to the BMW dealership near my home of record. I requested a "mini inspection" and a result they indicated that the vehicle perhaps needed to be aligned and of course found two other issues with it; the brake fluid had to replace and the rear brake light wasn't working. At that time I returned to the Ourisman and explained the situation to them. The vehicle was handed over to them on a Friday (2nd day after purchased) it was aligned but was returned on Monday, exactly on the day my warranty return policy expired. At first I could not hear the thumping noise so I figured it might have fixed the issue. Of course, to my dismay, the problem returned the next day. Once again, I returned to BMW and asked them for a full inspection in which cost me $150. BMW at that time indicated that the tires were no good. Two out of the 3 were cupped and driving at high speeds could cause an explosion. Furthermore, the vehicle was now driving sluggish due to a weak battery. I immediately returned to Ourisman and told them what I found out and handed over the inspection report. Immediately they indicated that they would not change any tires because a cupped tire wasn't a serious issue and wouldn't necessarily explode and instead of replacing the battery they simply charged it again which it indeed fixed temporarily fixed the issue. As for the tires, I spoke to the Manager and indicated this is an issue I had brought prior to buying the vehicle and it seemed that the dealership was simply trying to place a band-aid on the problem until my warranty return policy expired. At that time, he indicated that I drove away with the vehicle after it was aligned so it was no longer their problem and that no tires were being changed. They basically wiped their hands from the problem and were unwilling to do anything correct the problem. A few days later, I took the vehicle to Pep boys and had the tires changed, balanced, and aligned out of my own pocket ($792). At first, the sound wasn't there as loudly as it had originally sounded but of course, after a few miles the noise returned! Two days later I took the vehicle to tire specialist (MIDAS) and finally figured out what the issue was and then some. First off, the rotors needed to be replaced because the vehicle started shaking whenever I slowed/stopped. Then, they broke the news to me; they indicated that 3 out of the 4 wheels/rims were bent. I told them I had a warranty for the wheels and they indicated that the wheels were not covered due to some small print on the second page of the warranty. So, now I have a vehicle with bent wheels. This is a BMW and the wheels on this vehicle are not cheap. I contacted ______ and of course, I received no answer and no follow up response. Not until I texted him and indicated that I was reporting him and his dealership to the Better Business Bureau did I receive an answer. He indicated a few things that were completely false and made my blood boil! First off, he indicated that the reason the vehicle was marked lower than other vehicle with the same mileage was due to the tires which is completely false!!!!! (Have it on text message) It was never brought to my attention nor was it written anywhere on any document or was even posted on the internet. I am no tire expert and cannot view a tire with the naked eye and tell that it is no good; otherwise I would have never bought the vehicle unless the issues were solved. I have a text indicating that the vehicle is PERFECT when I originally told him I was looking at another vehicle! Furthermore, he indicated that they offered to change the tires for an additional $2000 which is also false! Not once did they offer and nor would I have accepted such a ridiculous offer when there were other vehicles for sale at a little higher price than this one. And finally, he indicated that I was told the car was selling in the current condition (as is) which is also completely false. I have never bought a vehicle which might have been marked "as is", it would have been ludicrous to purchase an "as is" BMW. I would have made a better, more logical determination had I known the vehicle's problems. What I don't understand is this, how is it possible that this dealership claims to take pride in selling great cars, new or used. According to them, all vehicles go through a thorough inspection and if the vehicle was found damaged or malfunctioning, the vehicle would not be sold because Ourisman is a reputable company, or at least that is what _______ said. If that is the case, then they should have known about the bent rims. At the very least they should have inspected the vehicle to see where the noise was coming from, who knows, it may have been something as serious as cupped tires, bent rims, and messed up rotors. Any REAL inspection would have noticed at the very least the cupped tires and damaged rotors. They misrepresented this vehicle claiming it was in great PERFECT condition and simply patched up the malfunctions long enough to avoid having the vehicle returned or they simply do not inspect their vehicles correctly which is a definite hazard to anyone purchasing a used car from them. Granted, a used vehicle may or may not have their issues eventually but definitely not a few days after the purchase. The salesman and the sales manager should be ashamed and I am completely disgusted in the manner they wiped their hands clean when the purchase was made. Items mentioned on the above-aforementioned should be noticed on ANY vehicle if a proper inspection is conducted prior to sell at least to ensure the safety of the vehicle and possible purchaser. If a problem is found and not fixed, then it should be up to the customer on whether or not to purchase the item or vehicle. I find it to be shocking and a complete dishonor to sell an item which is broken or not have the decency to properly inspect them item prior to sale. I paid for an item which I thought was a great or perfect condition; I did not purchase an "as is" vehicle.
Dis-respectful and arrogant Sales Representative
12/24/2012
We had 2 visits to this dealer and both the times we were depressed by the attitude of Mr. Purcell J. The attitude is really sad for a dealer salesperson. A question like "Were you not listening?" is too arrogant and disrespectful to a customer. I am surprised that I just walked out of the dealership without giving the person a piece of my mind. The sales representative needs to be more calm and respectful of a customer. I will make sure that all my colleagues and friends I know are made aware of this person and the dealership where he works. I will definitely buy a new Kia Optima this Christmas. But it will definitely not be at this Dealership.
Great Experience Buying my Kia
04/11/2011
I never intended to buy a Kia but I wanted to try a Sorento to satisfy my curiosity. I was going to buy a Venza. My salesman, D.J. listened to my list of "have to haves" and he was able to find "my" car. It had everything I wanted and more at a better price than the Venza. D.J., Purcell, and Billy made my buying experience pleasant and smooth. I was able to go back a week later and get all my technology questions answered by Brian who was patient and understanding and able to explain every question I had. I will recommend Chantilly Kia and I'm really pleased with my Sorento. Ann in Fairfax
