Fair Oaks Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Fair Oaks Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Fair Oaks Motors was on point!!
by 04/01/2022on
Fair Oaks dealership provided excellent selection of vehicles, phenomenal pricing, reasonable financing options, and excellent customer service. Bonnie was attentive, kind, provided several options for vehicles that would fit my needs. I left today with a 2018 Grand Jeep Cherokee!!
Happy Customer!
by 10/29/2021on
Wonderful car buying experience! Would highly recommend! Definitely recommend working with Bonnie she is fantastic!
Highly recommend!!
by 07/02/2021on
If you or anyone you know are in the market for a new or used vehicle, I would highly recommend visiting Fair Oaks Motors! The entire team is absolutely fantastic! Bonnie made sure I understood all of the paperwork involved in my transaction and even stayed after hours to answer all of my questions. Thank you so much Bonnie! I couldn’t be happier with my purchase!
Awful Customer Service
by 06/10/2020on
I have been dealing with multiple salesmen and two managers for the past month in an attempt to buy a car. I was ready to buy the car but they were apprehensive about giving me necessary safety and vehicle history documents. They first sent me documents for the wrong car and then sent abbreviated versions of documents the final time. Managers stepped in to remedy the situation but either never returned calls or never sent requested information. The manager also refused to let me take the car to a local mechanic which is a large red flag. As an appropriate end, the GM of the dealership bought the car and no one informed me. This dealership on the whole provided a terrible experience and I caution anyone interested in buying a car from them.
Stay clear of this place
by 04/21/2018on
I found then on the internet looking for a Jeep Wrangler. I found one for $24,900 w 15k miles. I offered $22,500 and was told their is no way they can do we have more than that in it. So I settled and chose to pay asking price. Salesman said he would email me the financing forms. I provided them my email and he texted me back saying sorry the car is sold. Ok i say, it happens. 4 days later i am searching still for a jeep and found this jeep on the site but now listed for $22,999. What? I went to their web page and it said if i finance w them i get another $500 off. $22,499? My original offer that they could not do 4 days ago? I emailed them w interest in still buying it. The internet sales Manager replied, yes the jeep is still available. I replied asking if i could get the financing forms and the original saleman replied back, sorry the jeep has been sold. Oh and by the way, they did offer to sale me a $31k jeep instead. Bate and switch is alive and well!!! I would not trust them if i were you!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst dealership. Do not fall into this trap
by 11/11/2017on
I recently bought a 2010 Toyota Highlander from this dealership and the engine is already down 1 month after I purchased the vehicle. Two weeks after I got the car, the check engine lights came on. Buying from this dealership is the worst mistake Ive ever made in life and now I am paying for it. I wish I could give them a zero star. Do not fall victim to their crap and end up like me. Run, run, and never look back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
STAY AWAY!
by 10/23/2017on
I wish I could stop ANYONE walking through these doors to RUN! Never seen a more dishonest dealership in my LIFE! This place has brought NOTHING but a fincial burden into my life. When youre paying that much for a car, you think they would help you out when they knowledge sell you a car with issues that they dont disclose to you. I bought a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, within 8 hours of having the car the check engine light came on. I had to take off work to go back and get it fixed, they never told me what was fixed. The following day I had it inspected where it failed, bc or extreme dry rot to all four tires ( so you guys took tires off of the car & replaced them with old tires, or knowingly didnt replace them). The rear shocks were also leaking, and they also didnt know about that? GIVE ME A BREAK!!! They assured me it would pass inspection with flying colors and also told me the car was in great shape. Being a women, I looked at the car and it appeared to look perfect. Looks are clearly deceiving. I cant believe these people can sleep at night knowing how much they are screwing people over. They clearly have the money and could have better business if they HELPED and RETURNED phone calls. But once you sign the paper you wont hear from them again. If they happened a few years down the road I would expect it, NOT without 24 hours of the car being mine. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM HERE , I promise this place will be NOTHING but a burden in your life. Ive never been so upset over something & its awful how much money Im having to pay for their lies!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience!
by 09/26/2017on
I bought a van this past weekend at Fair Oaks Jeep Dodge dealer. It was a great experience mainly because of my Sales Person. His name was Sully Chilli. I never felt like I was being pressured. Most times when I buy a car from a dealer I leave feeling like I did not get a good deal and I was pretty much forced into a deal. Sully, was so wonderful, I never felt like that at all. If I ever buy another car I will see Sully, he is so knowledgable about all the cars on the lot and very in-tune to what you need and want. I can not say enough nice things about him. You must go see Sully!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't buy used cars here!
by 09/18/2017on
We bought a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix from here on Sunday September 17, 2017. Paid cash and it still took over 3 hours to complete the deal, but that's not the worst part. On the way home, about 12 miles tops, in the new to us car purchased for my son the ABS and traction control lamps came on accompanied by a service engine soon light. Used car lots can be filled with the infamous used car sales folks so we avoid them. We went to a larger new/used dealer to get our used vehicle, and it seems they reset the codes to make a sale... this is a horrible way to do business. We'll contact them tomorrow, but I doubt they'll make it right given the circumstances. Good luck future customers or should I say victims?
Bonnie, David, Max & Cliff were awesome!
by 04/12/2017on
I wasn't quite ready to purchase my JEEP yet, but Bonnie's help and knowledge, loving the test drive, and price they gave me I decided to pulled the trigger. GREAT experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales team
by 04/04/2017on
I came here looking to replace my 2002 Chevy Trailblazer with a 4Runner that they had on the lot. The salesperson I dealt with was Frankie Cox. She was professional with a great bubbly personality and made my car buying experience pleasant and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 04/03/2017on
Frankie Cox was excellent in helping me find the perfect car for me. She was professional, knowledgeable and patient with me. I am very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience, Frankie Cox was great!
by 04/03/2017on
Awesome experience, great staff. My sales person, Frankie Cox, was honest, knowledgeable, caring, to the point, and straight forward. I never had a better car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Cherokee
by 03/31/2017on
I came to this dealership with my mom trying to lease a car. Ended up coming out with a great deal and it was just because of Spencer and his manager David I ended up going home with a Cherokee. If you are considering to get a Jeep I recommend talking to Spencer and have the deal signed by David!! :)
Waste of time
by 03/26/2017on
There is clearly a lack of respect for their customers' time. So many employees standing around and people waiting. I understand if a consultant doesn't want to help but they should just tell me upfront and not leave me sitting there without a word. There are so many other dealerships with better service and deals. You have the buyer power - don't waste your time. Additionally, if you are an expat, save your time and use a middleman like ExpatRide. You can basically buy the car upfront but no one wants to help you. Never found it so hard to spend money in my life.
I would give 0 stars if I could
by 12/20/2016on
This dealership is the worst I have ever dealt with. They are dishonest and rude. I had just been in an accident which totaled my car and told them my credit history, inability to provide a sizeable down payment, and monthly payment limit. I even asked if this was possible. I was assured multiple times that it was. I smiled and told them I would take LITERALLY ANY CAR that fell into my price range. After days of not being called about applications, I found out that it was next to impossible for them to sell me (again) ANY CAR that fell into my monthly payment range. At this point I feel it's important to mention my monthly payment request was $300 or under. I don't think this is unreasonable at all. Each time I managed to get someone on the phone they'd give me the run around. Telling me something they knew I wanted to hear "oh sure we have a different car we can try for you" then when they said they'd call me "right back" about the finance applications, I'd have to wait a few more days while I racked up a huge rental car bill. When finally I'd had enough of this game (and it dragged on for a week and a half) I requested to speak to a manager. I was transferred to Max. I told him that I felt like a salesman's job is to sell cars and that I asked for ANY CAR that would fit into my budget. He told me I was being unreasonable. I told him that clearly his salesmen couldn't do their jobs. He insisted that they were doing their jobs, making it sound as though it was my fault for having the realistic expectation that they be able to sell me a car. When I told him that I was dissatisfied he insisted that he was working on a Sunday to help me specifically on this issue instead of spending time with his family. I was in shock. This man who I'd barely spoke to was telling me that I was the reason he came into work that day instead of spending time with his family? I apologized to him as I had no idea that his job was an inconvenience to him. He gave me the most vile "thanks for your call" I'd ever heard in the rudest tone I could imagine and hung up on me. Days later I went to carmax and got a car with my bad credit and lack of a down payment. It's $200 a month. And they gave me multiple options to choose from.
STAY AWAY
by 12/13/2016on
I am a police officer out of North Carolina. I took time out of work and drove 5 hours to Virginia, to purchase a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. On the drive back to North Carolina, I noticed that the vehicle was vibrating at 70 MPH. This vehicle currently has 829 miles, I took it to a local delearship reference the aforementioned issue. Well I was advised that the tires had flat spots from where it was sitting at the dealers lot for 6 months. Called Fairoaks back, they basically told me they were not going to replace the tires. Long story short I am going to buy four new tires on a brand new vehicle with 829 miles. Thanks Fairoaks Chrysler Jeep. Oh and I also contacted Chrysler, which met negative results
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Just had to honor advertised price
by 12/01/2016on
While the sales guy was polite and pleasant, he refused to negotiate, and failed to even meet the online advertised price of the vehicle. He was $4k higher than the advertised online price. When asked he said he couldn't do anything at this time. So, I purchased at another dealer, who's advertised online price was cheaper, on the same vehicle. Same MSRP, same year. Not only did they honor their online price, but they bent over backwards to get me better financing by taking off another $1000 from that price. Shop around, you will find better deals elsewhere.
Great service and car buying experience
by 11/30/2016on
I've now bought three cars from this dealership and each time I've felt I've been treated fairly. I am happy with my car buying experience and loved the salesperson each time. Special mention to Frankie; she really went above and beyond to answer all my question and concerns.
Great buying experiance
by 10/13/2016on
My wife and I were very pleased with the service I received. My sales associate Marcus and his sales manager Max Bashar are simply outstanding. They made my car buying experience enjoyable and answered all my questions. Staff was very helpful and worked with me with on my terms and availability.
David Black was very helpful
by 10/12/2016on
My husband and I had a wonderful experience at Fairoaks Motors in Chantilly. David Black gave us a wonderful deal on our trade in which was a Sienna. We purchased a 2014 Grand Caravan, which we love!! Thank you David Black for making this car shopping experience smooth and easy!!