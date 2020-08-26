service Rating

An expert in the business and new at Pahanka’s car care service desk, you must have Kati H. as your representative. I have had many representatives at this dealership, and rarely did I leave feeling like an up-charge was attempted or came my way. My visit in December I was truly dreading because it was required for the state inspection. This anxiety was compounded by my previous visit when the representative pitched me $5K+ of work. Mind you I bring my car in for all it’s service updates, etc. Prior to my visit I did some initial cost research and found it interesting that some dealerships allow you to set up appointments online and select the service you want that includes the pricing for your car make:and model. I call that true transparency! I am very appreciative of Kati’s efforts to ensure things went well by clearly defining the scope and costs of work. I know she went over and beyond! We both knew there was a fair cost for the work that needed to get done. My experience with Kati H. at the dealership was welcoming. She made me feel right at home chatting it up with an old girlfriend. I can not recall the last woman representative I have seen working at the service center. I am THRILLED she is part of the Pohanka Team. The words to describe her are knowledgeable, fair, open and empathetic. Remember- ask for Kati H as your car care representative. Read more