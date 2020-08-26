Pohanka Acura

Pohanka Acura

13911 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly, VA 20151
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pohanka Acura

4.9
Overall Rating
(53)
Recommend: Yes (52) No (1)
sales Rating

Recent Purchase

by Cunninghamba on 08/26/2020

Purchasing our car at Pohanka Acura has always been a great experience! We just purchased our 3rd Acura and we have always had excellent customer service. Michael Pena was our most recent sales consultant. He was extremely helpful, professional, and courteous and made us feel a part of the Acura family. He did not rush us to make a decision and we really appreciated his patience. Michael introduced us to his sales manager and the GM stopped by to speak with us. Everyone was so helpful! We highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Experience

by Roberto Isidro on 06/30/2020

I went to this dealership and had a great experience. From the sales gentleman, Amir, to the sales manager and finance department. Although the process was lengthy, we felt we were treated with respect and listening to our needs. We, not only got a new car but we were also given a outstanding service! I will def go back to Amir and to Pohanka Acura for my next purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience, Elizabeth was great!

by TG on 06/28/2020

From start to finish, we had a great experience buying our Acura from Pohanka Acura. Elizabeth Frasier was our wonderful salesperson and I had communicated with her days prior to our appointment with a wish list of models and trims we wanted to see, she accommodated us and made our appointment run smoothly. She was very knowledgeable with the features of the vehicles and answered all our questions. All in all it was a great buying experience and we would recommend Elizabeth to help you find your next vehicle. It was a warm and welcoming experience all around, highly recommend Pohanka Acura and Elizabeth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Al Gavri and Pohanka are to be commended

by Sunil on 06/26/2020

My 6th Acura lease in a row over 15 years, but my first with Pohanka. Al Gavri did a great job on my lease transaction. The process was efficient and seamless, and his (and Pohanka's) handling of the transaction were excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Acura TLX 2020

by Ali Sajid on 06/22/2020

My first Acura, I had a awesome experience with Shahtab at Pohanka Acura Chantilly buying a 2020 TLX Gave me a great deal, offered me maximum saving , I am not a easy customer, he was patient, very kind and professional. Definitely deserves 5 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thanks Michael and Janaka! Great car buying experience

by Sarah P on 06/04/2020

I had a great experience at Pohanka Acura in Chantilly. The two sales people I worked with were very knowledgeable about the product and very patient with my questions. Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I bought a MDX last weekend and had a great experience

by Nadia S on 05/27/2020

I bought a MDX last weekend and had a great experience. Farheen is an excellent salesperson. She explained details of pros and cons for various options. She provided excellent customer service and was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. She answered all of our questions and took time to explain the options available. If you’re interested in visiting the Pohanka Acura dealership, I highly recommend Farheen as a sales agent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by James on 05/13/2020

Only a safety inspection but received excellent treatment from staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great experience with a very capable service representative

by RPL on 05/13/2020

The sales representative knew exactly what was needed and how long it would take No guesses with him Everything went according to the timeline. In fact the car was ready to go before the established due time I will certainly ask for Cedrick next visit

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service once again

by Don Shaw on 05/12/2020

I have been a Pohanka Acura customer for over 20 years and I have never had a problem with any service ever. In fact it’s all the way in other direction: excellent! Yesterday I had the car in for service. Steve provides the kind of high quality service I have come to expect form Pohanka. Thorough and timely. The work was completed ahead of schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Worth the Drive!

by Pohanka Acura on 05/06/2020

We purchased a 2017 Acura MDX from Pohanka Acura through LInda Hemmer, Sales Consultant. The price was tremendously competitive so we drove almost 7 hours from central Ohio to purchase and pick it up! LInda negotiated the price over the phone with no differences in the out the door final price when we picked it up. Both LInda and the dealership were professional and helpful. The Acura MDX was just as it appeared in the photos; like new and with low mileage. We were excited to find such a extremely competitive price after searching online and speaking with many dealerships within a 500 mile range of central Ohio. Buyers, however should be aware that documentation and dealer fees differ from state to state so ask for an itemization and explanation when negotiating the price. Also, it is wise to know what your state and county sales tax rates are. Buyers should be well educated and informed during the search process; purchasing a vehicle should never be an emotional decision. Pohanka Acura is worth the drive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good Experience @ Pohanka Acura

by Eve on 04/27/2020

I worked with Nick one of the salesman @ Pohanka Acura. He was very knowledgeable and helpful during my car buying experience. He followed up with me as needed and was always extremely professional. Additionally, I worked with Flip the Business Manager who listened to my feedback and did not pressure me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Success

by Mike on 04/03/2020

Shane Tabit, service was courteous, knew exactly what service needed to be done, and followed up when my vehicle was ready. All around from Shane to the cashier staff, it was a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome service

by Evelyn on 03/24/2020

Mr.Yong Kim worked with me and it was an amazing experience! Spending time in a dealership has never been feel comfortable like this time. He respects his customers and is such a considerate person. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Yong Kim was awesome

by Steve on 03/16/2020

I wouldn't have bought my Acura unless there was Yong Kim. He knows how to make a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine service

by Happy customer on 03/16/2020

Top quality and professionalism as expected from a dealership where the vehicle was purchased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

25 Years of good service

by Excellent Service on 03/14/2020

Wow! i just realized this. For 25 yrs. Jerry Soriano was at door to help us with big and small issues to keep our Acura on the road in tip top condition. Bravo Jerry and Pohanka.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Farheen Chaudry

by Areeba on 03/03/2020

I recently got my Acura MDX This was the smoothest and most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had. Excellent customer service from start to finish (big shout out to Farheen) This was an ideal car-buying experience. Phonka are very honest and friendly people; they create a welcoming atmosphere and truly want the buyer to be satisfied. Farheen make sure the transaction went smoothly for us, she explain each and every aspect of car to us in detail we test drive the car and she make sure to get us the best deal in best price. This will be my first stop when I'm back in the market for a new car. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

great purchase experience

by Jim Wolffe on 02/13/2020

Pohanka was the only dealer that responded to my internet query with an immediate competitive offer. Others played various games. Yong Kim was an excellent sales rep taking me through the whole process. I appreciated fair, open, and honest negotiations on my difficult to evaluate trade in. One of my best car buying experiences, measured over a 50 year span.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by SatisfiedCustomer2020 on 02/10/2020

I took my car in for a regular maintenance checkup and once again Pohanka did not disappoint. I pulled up without an appointment and was quickly greeted and checked in. My car was serviced, washed and ready to go within 30 min. I always receive awesome service here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Service Rep Just Arrived

by Best Service Rep Just Arrived on 01/12/2020

An expert in the business and new at Pahanka’s car care service desk, you must have Kati H. as your representative. I have had many representatives at this dealership, and rarely did I leave feeling like an up-charge was attempted or came my way. My visit in December I was truly dreading because it was required for the state inspection. This anxiety was compounded by my previous visit when the representative pitched me $5K+ of work. Mind you I bring my car in for all it’s service updates, etc. Prior to my visit I did some initial cost research and found it interesting that some dealerships allow you to set up appointments online and select the service you want that includes the pricing for your car make:and model. I call that true transparency! I am very appreciative of Kati’s efforts to ensure things went well by clearly defining the scope and costs of work. I know she went over and beyond! We both knew there was a fair cost for the work that needed to get done. My experience with Kati H. at the dealership was welcoming. She made me feel right at home chatting it up with an old girlfriend. I can not recall the last woman representative I have seen working at the service center. I am THRILLED she is part of the Pohanka Team. The words to describe her are knowledgeable, fair, open and empathetic. Remember- ask for Kati H as your car care representative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Pohanka Acura is the World's Largest Acura Dealer 16 Years Running! (Based on 2004-2019 AHM New Acura Volume Sales). Browse our huge selection of new, certified and pre-owned inventory. We provide FREE Virginia State Inspection for the life of your vehicle ownership, and it applies to other vehicles in your household! We provide a host of benefits to repeat customers.

We also have the largest Service Department in the nation, open extended hours 7 days a week! No Appointment Necessary - Just Bring It In, and enjoy a private/quiet waiting area with TVs, free WiFi, and Starbucks coffee. We also have the largest loaner fleet in the DC area!

Come see why Pohanka Acura is #1!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Korean
Spanish

