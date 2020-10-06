sales Rating

This dealership is the worst I have ever dealt with. They are dishonest and rude. I had just been in an accident which totaled my car and told them my credit history, inability to provide a sizeable down payment, and monthly payment limit. I even asked if this was possible. I was assured multiple times that it was. I smiled and told them I would take LITERALLY ANY CAR that fell into my price range. After days of not being called about applications, I found out that it was next to impossible for them to sell me (again) ANY CAR that fell into my monthly payment range. At this point I feel it's important to mention my monthly payment request was $300 or under. I don't think this is unreasonable at all. Each time I managed to get someone on the phone they'd give me the run around. Telling me something they knew I wanted to hear "oh sure we have a different car we can try for you" then when they said they'd call me "right back" about the finance applications, I'd have to wait a few more days while I racked up a huge rental car bill. When finally I'd had enough of this game (and it dragged on for a week and a half) I requested to speak to a manager. I was transferred to Max. I told him that I felt like a salesman's job is to sell cars and that I asked for ANY CAR that would fit into my budget. He told me I was being unreasonable. I told him that clearly his salesmen couldn't do their jobs. He insisted that they were doing their jobs, making it sound as though it was my fault for having the realistic expectation that they be able to sell me a car. When I told him that I was dissatisfied he insisted that he was working on a Sunday to help me specifically on this issue instead of spending time with his family. I was in shock. This man who I'd barely spoke to was telling me that I was the reason he came into work that day instead of spending time with his family? I apologized to him as I had no idea that his job was an inconvenience to him. He gave me the most vile "thanks for your call" I'd ever heard in the rudest tone I could imagine and hung up on me. Days later I went to carmax and got a car with my bad credit and lack of a down payment. It's $200 a month. And they gave me multiple options to choose from. Read more