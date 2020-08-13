5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Everything. The great attention of Ken Najiy my service rep to all my needs from taking care of the work on my car to all my needs while waiting for the service to be finished. Ken always explains everything in detail the work done on my car, the pricing, etc. The superior customer care and work on my car will always keep me coming back to Brown's Honda for all my service needs. I can't say enough about the awesome treatment I always receive from Ken. Thanks Ken! Read more