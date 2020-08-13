Brown's Arlington Honda
Customer Reviews of Brown's Arlington Honda
Great Employees makes great services
by 08/13/2020on
J P is the best, he is very knowledgeable and very helpful. he is been servicing my cars since 2010 I purchase a new accord on 2014 that he recommended me and I am very happy whit the car and his services great employee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer
by 04/11/2020on
speed, efficiency and skilled of staff. Kenny Najiy, my service manager is the best. As a senior citizen who knows very little about cars, Ken is very patient with me when explaining things to me.<br>
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great work by Browns Honda.
by 04/06/2020on
Jose was great, as well as his supervisor. Cannot think of his name off the top of my head. But he and the finance lady really worked hard to make the deal happen. I will be back as the team really did an excellent job. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Brown's gives good service.
by 04/01/2020on
Thorough explanation of what is needed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I’ll buy my next car at Brown’s!
by 03/23/2020on
Great customer service and I left very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great job, as usual!
by 03/21/2020on
I have been going to Brown's for many years. Brown's and I kept my 2005 running well for 9 years. I hope my new Insight lasts as long!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience at brown's Honda
by 03/20/2020on
Alan mayo, my service advisor is and has always been very very helpful and professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone I know who owns a honda to get their service needs taken care of by Alan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service
by 03/20/2020on
They are fast efficient and professional. Very attentive and make sure you are being taken care off
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All’s well that ends well, but the road was a little bumpy...
by 03/20/2020on
The drop off and pick up process was easy. I also ended up getting my problem fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 03/17/2020on
Every single time I come in for service I always feel very welcomed. Anthony Matos and Manny always are so helpful whether making my appointment over the phone or just guiding me through the service report for my car. Anthony always goes above and beyond to explain in detail what my car needs or might need in the near future cant thank him enough for always being so helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer
by 03/15/2020on
JP Perez the service rep is phenomenal and overall the service is super efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thought the sales person was easy going.
by 03/09/2020on
the salespeople were nice. No pressure, which is great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly service
by 03/07/2020on
Making the appointment was easy. Allen was very friendly and helpful when I arrived to drop off the car. Allen called later that Wednesday afternoon to explain that he had to order a part and would not have the car ready until Friday and offered to provide a loaner car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership
by 03/06/2020on
Boris was the best. He really worked with me and had excellent knowledge of the cars at the dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recent Service on my 2002 Honda Accord
by 03/06/2020on
I have an older car so I depend on a good performance so I can maintain the efficient operation of my vehicle without any mechanical problems. The technician who worked on my vehicle performed an outstanding job. Also, Kenny Najiy always provides excellent service with a smile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
13 years of great service
by 03/06/2020on
I've had same service advisor for 13 years; he's helpful, informative, friendly as always!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Experience from my service manager Ken Najiy!
by 03/06/2020on
Everything. The great attention of Ken Najiy my service rep to all my needs from taking care of the work on my car to all my needs while waiting for the service to be finished. Ken always explains everything in detail the work done on my car, the pricing, etc. The superior customer care and work on my car will always keep me coming back to Brown's Honda for all my service needs. I can't say enough about the awesome treatment I always receive from Ken. Thanks Ken!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Maintenance
by 03/02/2020on
Rep seems honest with what services are needed for my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Arlington Honda
by 02/29/2020on
I’m always impressed by the communication and customer service provided by the reps and support staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service would recommend this dealership
by 02/28/2020on
My service advisor was really nice and had great customer service. He made sure my car was okay and made me have a great experience with the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review of Service
by 02/28/2020on
No charge for VA annual safety inspection
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
