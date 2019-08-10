sales Rating

This is the first time I have taken the time to submit a negative report about an experience with a car dealer. In particular, with Alex Hamdan, the Internet Sales Manager for Porsche of Arlington. I generally prefer to praise good work and usually don't waste my time recognizing poor service. But you, a would be Porsche buyer, like me, and Alex Hamdan deserve my effort. My experience with Alex Hamdan started with an e-mail to Porsche of Arlington. I was interested in a pre-owned Porsche and made an inquiry to the dealership to see if the vehicle as available and, if so, to make arrangements to come to the dealership (from out of state) that Saturday to test drive, and possibly purchase, the car. Alex replied promptly and told me that they did still have the car, he told me when he would be at the dealership on Saturday, and advised that the car would be there. So, that Saturday, I headed out to Porsche of Arlington with my father-in-law in tow (to drive my car home if I bought the Porsche) to possibly purchase my first Porsche. I was excited. To my surprise, it was hard to find the dealership. It was in a sort of run-down, dumpy building with a virtually non-navigable parking lot. After finally finding a parking space, we wandered around the used car lot to find the car, but we couldn't find it. So, we ventured inside the showroom to find Alex and the car. Upon entering the showroom we were greeted by a salesperson (not Alex) who asked if he could help us. We told the gentleman that we were there to see a specific, pre-owned car (and which one it was), and that we had e-mailed back-and-forth with Alex Hamdan about the car and seeing it that day. The salesman said he would go find Alex and the car. After some time  maybe 10 minutes  (one of) the Sales Manager(s) came over to us, introduced himself (not as Alex) and immediately apologized that the car was not available . . . and neither was Alex. He said Alex was in that day, but not available. The Sales Manager told us that, since it was a nice weekend, the General Manager had decided to take the car we were interested in (a convertible) home with him. In all fairness, he did offer to have the General Manager bring the car to the dealership if we were willing to wait a couple of hours. We simply couldn't. We told them that we thought this was unacceptable and I left my name for Alex. That following Tuesday I received a canned e-mail from Alex, the Internet Sales Manager, asking if I still was interested in the car that we had e-mailed about. I responded to him that I was so interested in the car that I drove out to the dealership to see him and the car that past Saturday, as we had agreed, only to find that neither he nor the car were there, as he promised they would be. Alex responded promptly, saying that he apologized for the misunderstanding, but I should have called him to confirm our appointment, and that I should let him know if there was any way for him to make it up to me. I responded that, if I could get away the next weekend, I would consider meeting him in Tysons Corner, which was much easier for me to get to from my house and not too far from Porsche of Arlington to be an inconvenience for him. Alex did not respond to my proposal. I e-mailed Alex that Friday or Saturday to propose that we set a time to meet in Tysons Corner on Saturday. I was going to be there and had some flexibility in my schedule. Instead of wanting to do anything he could to make it up to me (his words), Alex simply responded that Saturdays were busy days, so he was not willing to make the 20 minute drive to Tysons Corner. When I questioned him about this, he simply became short, belligerent and unprofessional and attacked me for the mistake the previous weekend. I can't speak authoritatively about Porsche of Arlington, but I can say that their Internet Sales Manager, Alex Hamdan, was terrible to work with. Alex was one of the most inconsiderate, unprofessional, unhelpful, rude, belligerent and offensive sales people that I have had an opportunity to work with. Frankly, I am surprised that Porsche employs sales people like Alex. I see from other postings here that Porsche of Arlington is not known for quality sales staff, but I would strongly urge you to find someone else to work with so you can save yourself the waste of time and displeasure that comes from working with Alex Hamdan. Read more