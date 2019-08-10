ZERO stars, if possible - GO ELSEWHERE
by 10/08/2019on
This dealership is horrible. Nasir is dishonest, Donald is incompetent, and they still owe money for my trade 63 days after they possession of my trade in, and the deal was signed and closed. Do not trust anyone at Porsche of Arlington. Go to any other Porsche dealership
Porsche Targa 4S 2015
by 02/10/2018on
Porsche ARLINGTON found me the car I was looking for. Their approach was very professional and the commercial team was amazing.
Gold experience with first Porsche.
by 10/12/2017on
Polished and professional - perfect for a Porsche. Ruben Reyes was courteous, kept his distance but was quick to respond with a question. Hopefully, in a few years, I'll give Ruben some additional business.
Great experience purchasing a Porsche
by 09/19/2017on
Ruben Reyes and the rest of the staff at Porsche of Arlington were professional, courteous and provided a great experience for our first Porsche purchase. We purchased a new Macan S and are absolutely thrilled with the vehicle and our experience. We will continue to service our car here and will hopefully purchase more Porsches from here in the future.
Great Sales Experience
by 06/03/2016on
This is the second Porsche I have purchased new. After researching local dealerships for the particular model and features I wanted, I found myself actually willing to travel out of state to purchase this one recently from Porsche of Arlington. I highly recommend Nick Segedi, the gentleman that handled my sales experience. Nick was extremely knowledgeable, courteous and professional. He answered all my questions and followed up on the necessary transactions that made the purchase go smoothly, even from out of state. I highly recommend Nick to anyone interested in purchasing a Porsche vehicle. Nick continues to be responsive on any questions I have had at any time which is also greatly appreciated. Thanks - I love my new Porsche!
Another great experience at this store
by 03/14/2016on
I have purchased from this dealership before, use their service and parts department, and have dealt with many of the key folks who make things happen on a day to day basis. So I think I have a longer term perspective than most. This time around I sold two cars and bought a new 911 Turbo S. Nick was my sales guy... did a great job! Hector and Mario handled the paperwork... straightforward and efficient. And, Sammi Elkabir, the GM, put the deals together. I like dealing with Sammi because he is a no nonsense type of guy. You know where you stand, you can negotiate within the bounds of dealership margin, and I have always left the store with a grin on my face. In the DC area, this is the best place to buy a Porsche, in my opinion. It's also a great place to service your car. Ron, Ash and Troy are experienced service writers and Jeff, the shop foreman, leads a great team of techs in the service bays. For me... five stars... but I'd give them six if I could! -cbm
Great purchase experience
by 02/15/2016on
I just purchased a Porsche Cayenne diesel from Porsche of Alexandria and not only were they better priced than the other Porsche dealerships in the DMV area but also the professionalism and expertise of their sales associates in my case Nicholas really help me with selecting the Porsche that was right for me. I am extremely happy and would recommend this dealership to anybody in the market for a Porsche
Stay away...
by 09/04/2014on
This dealership is shady and changes the deal after you have agreed to a price or lease payment. They utilize high pressure sales techniques and have you meet with multiple "managers" who try and confuse the deal with changes to the payment structure. Also extremely poor customer service after you complete your purchase. If you are in the market for a Porsche, I recommend using a different dealer... Walk away....
porsche of my life
by 07/27/2012on
I have given Porsche of Arlington a top rating in all categories. The salesperson who dealt with us was friendly, informative, and helpful in all respects. He provided the information we needed and answered our questions in a frank manner. He did not pressure us at all. He conferred once or twice with his manager, who also talked with us and provided information and was responsive to our questions and concerns. The finance person we dealt with was also friendly and helpful. Our experience was totally positive. When buying luxury items, and paying top dollars for them, one expects 5 star treatment. And that is what I believe this Dealership has mastered!
STOOD UP BY INTERNET SALES MANAGER ALEX HAMDAN
by 04/22/2011on
This is the first time I have taken the time to submit a negative report about an experience with a car dealer. In particular, with Alex Hamdan, the Internet Sales Manager for Porsche of Arlington. I generally prefer to praise good work and usually don't waste my time recognizing poor service. But you, a would be Porsche buyer, like me, and Alex Hamdan deserve my effort. My experience with Alex Hamdan started with an e-mail to Porsche of Arlington. I was interested in a pre-owned Porsche and made an inquiry to the dealership to see if the vehicle as available and, if so, to make arrangements to come to the dealership (from out of state) that Saturday to test drive, and possibly purchase, the car. Alex replied promptly and told me that they did still have the car, he told me when he would be at the dealership on Saturday, and advised that the car would be there. So, that Saturday, I headed out to Porsche of Arlington with my father-in-law in tow (to drive my car home if I bought the Porsche) to possibly purchase my first Porsche. I was excited. To my surprise, it was hard to find the dealership. It was in a sort of run-down, dumpy building with a virtually non-navigable parking lot. After finally finding a parking space, we wandered around the used car lot to find the car, but we couldn't find it. So, we ventured inside the showroom to find Alex and the car. Upon entering the showroom we were greeted by a salesperson (not Alex) who asked if he could help us. We told the gentleman that we were there to see a specific, pre-owned car (and which one it was), and that we had e-mailed back-and-forth with Alex Hamdan about the car and seeing it that day. The salesman said he would go find Alex and the car. After some time maybe 10 minutes (one of) the Sales Manager(s) came over to us, introduced himself (not as Alex) and immediately apologized that the car was not available . . . and neither was Alex. He said Alex was in that day, but not available. The Sales Manager told us that, since it was a nice weekend, the General Manager had decided to take the car we were interested in (a convertible) home with him. In all fairness, he did offer to have the General Manager bring the car to the dealership if we were willing to wait a couple of hours. We simply couldn't. We told them that we thought this was unacceptable and I left my name for Alex. That following Tuesday I received a canned e-mail from Alex, the Internet Sales Manager, asking if I still was interested in the car that we had e-mailed about. I responded to him that I was so interested in the car that I drove out to the dealership to see him and the car that past Saturday, as we had agreed, only to find that neither he nor the car were there, as he promised they would be. Alex responded promptly, saying that he apologized for the misunderstanding, but I should have called him to confirm our appointment, and that I should let him know if there was any way for him to make it up to me. I responded that, if I could get away the next weekend, I would consider meeting him in Tysons Corner, which was much easier for me to get to from my house and not too far from Porsche of Arlington to be an inconvenience for him. Alex did not respond to my proposal. I e-mailed Alex that Friday or Saturday to propose that we set a time to meet in Tysons Corner on Saturday. I was going to be there and had some flexibility in my schedule. Instead of wanting to do anything he could to make it up to me (his words), Alex simply responded that Saturdays were busy days, so he was not willing to make the 20 minute drive to Tysons Corner. When I questioned him about this, he simply became short, belligerent and unprofessional and attacked me for the mistake the previous weekend. I can't speak authoritatively about Porsche of Arlington, but I can say that their Internet Sales Manager, Alex Hamdan, was terrible to work with. Alex was one of the most inconsiderate, unprofessional, unhelpful, rude, belligerent and offensive sales people that I have had an opportunity to work with. Frankly, I am surprised that Porsche employs sales people like Alex. I see from other postings here that Porsche of Arlington is not known for quality sales staff, but I would strongly urge you to find someone else to work with so you can save yourself the waste of time and displeasure that comes from working with Alex Hamdan.
Steer clear of sales......
by 01/12/2011on
I would not buy again from this dealership. Sales was underhanded, kniving, and lacked knowledge of porsches. Service on the other hand seems OK. Buy the car somewhere else and consider service here.
Porsche of Arlington is a Nightmare
by 09/05/2010on
The Better Business Bureau's Reliability Report for AV Auto Group (Porsche of Arlington's parent company) is F: [violative content deleted] I purchased a 2010 Cayman S from Mark Bennett at Porsche of Arlington in August 2010. As part of the purchase we negotiated the repair of two small door dings (reflective of the constant chaos at the dealer lot- someone backed into our other car while we were inside negotiating the sale). Although we were led to believe the repair would be simple and would be provided a Porsche loaner during the deal negotiation, the repair ended up taking a week, which I spent driving a Dodge rental car. During the course of the repair I was lied to, manipulated and ignored. I dropped the car off on a Friday morning, and although I had been told the body shop was open on weekends when I scheduled the drop-off, Mark told me the car would not be ready until Monday. On Monday I received a call telling me the car would be ready Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon I received a call telling me the car would be ready Wednesday morning. On Wednesday morning I arrived at the dealership at 10:00 AM. It took until 11:00 AM for someone to determine the car was still not ready. I found my car on the lot and noticed the paint touch ups had bubbles, so I sent the car back to the body shop. I was then told the car would be ready Thursday, but when I called the dealership I couldn't get anyone to tell me when the car would be ready. At 4:00 PM I received a call from another salesman telling me the power had just gone out in Arlington, and the detail crew could not finish the car. Bob Amin (the sales manager) called me later Thursday and promised to call me Friday morning to schedule delivery of my car to Rockville. Bob never called me on Friday and failed to answer any of my calls or reply to multiple voicemails. After reaching another salesman around noon I was able to schedule delivery for Friday afternoon. When the valet arrived late Friday he parked it on the curb of my work building, blocking the entryway. Security nearly had it towed away. After a long week I was happy to finally have my car back after so much grief with Porsche of Arlington. However, I had to take it be detailed immediately because Porsche or Arlington's detail shop left wax on almost every surface of the exterior and didn't do anything to the interior beyond vacuuming the rugs, despite being promised a "professional detail" as part of the sale agreement.
My first Porsche
by 08/25/2009on
friendly, courteous, knowledgeable and professional. I wanted to drive an Porsche but wasn't quite ready to buy, and they were still attentive but not at all pushy. The salesman was not discouraged and rude because of my indisisiveness. In fact he was very nice and informative about the car and really helped me in making up my mind. I am extremely happy and impressed with Porsche of Arlington and the staff that works there.
Worst retail experience ever
by 06/19/2009on
After many visits and several test drives, I settled on the car I wanted. The salesman invited me to come in, and, upon my request, confirmed with the manager that the car was available. I visited the dealership, committed to buying the vehicle, shook hands on the deal with the salesman, and offered a deposit. The salesman said he had other customers, and that it was fine to return in two days to do all the paperwork. Later that day, the manager called to say he was selling the car to another customer.