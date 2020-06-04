Jose was great, as well as his supervisor. Cannot think of his name off the top of my head. But he and the finance lady really worked hard to make the deal happen. I will be back as the team really did an excellent job.
Thank you.
J P is the best, he is very knowledgeable and very helpful. he is been servicing my cars since 2010 I purchase a new accord on 2014 that he recommended me and I am very happy whit the car and his services great employee.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Alan mayo, my service advisor is and has always been very very helpful and professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone I know who owns a honda to get their service needs taken care of by Alan.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Every single time I come in for service I always feel very welcomed. Anthony Matos and Manny always are so helpful whether making my appointment over the phone or just guiding me through the service report for my car. Anthony always goes above and beyond to explain in detail what my car needs or might need in the near future cant thank him enough for always being so helpful!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Making the appointment was easy. Allen was very friendly and helpful when I arrived to drop off the car. Allen called later that Wednesday afternoon to explain that he had to order a part and would not have the car ready until Friday and offered to provide a loaner car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have an older car so I depend on a good performance so I can maintain the efficient operation of my vehicle without any mechanical problems. The technician who worked on my vehicle performed an outstanding job. Also, Kenny Najiy always provides excellent service with a smile.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Great Service Experience from my service manager Ken Najiy!
by Gary on 03/06/2020
Everything. The great attention of Ken Najiy my service rep to all my needs from taking care of the work on my car to all my needs while waiting for the service to be finished. Ken always explains everything in detail the work done on my car, the pricing, etc. The superior customer care and work on my car will always keep me coming back to Brown's Honda for all my service needs. I can't say enough about the awesome treatment I always receive from Ken. Thanks Ken!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
