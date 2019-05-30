5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

All the staff were great. Got a loan prior to going and with VSA being a part of USAA Car Buying Service, this was an extremely quick and painless process. Quincy was there for everything I needed or asked and even got his hands dirty helping to clean and wipe the vehicle down after the sale because my kids were melting down. Easiest experience I've ever had at a dealership. VSA was recommended to me and I will do the same. Read more