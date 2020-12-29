1.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I took my girlfriend to Sheehy Honda; spoke over the phone several times with the sales associate and agreed upon a price for a Honda Civic EX along with the appearance package and got the quoted price emailed to me. The inital process went okay but they did not live up to their trade-in value ad. They said buyers would get 'PLUS get 120% of KBB trade-in-value.' I took my vehicle to other honda shops and they offered $3,800 (Rated good condition); Sheehy honda offered $3,000 initially and I brought their ad to the sales manager Russ Zakeri's attention. He kept telling me 'up to 120%' and I pulled the ad out and told him that's not what it said. He kept insisting 'up to.' I told him other dealers were offering 3,800. I eventually got 3,600 for the trade and took it b/c they had the color my girlfriend wanted (it still wasn't 120% of KBB like they said but just looking to move on). This was the inital disturbance; it got worse. I worked with Curtis Bryant in the financial office and it was a nightmare from the start. The initially agree upon price was higher than what was discussed with the sales associate. Curtis switched the final price around and the journey continued. I was caught off guard when he told me I had to pay in $850 to get the 1.9% rate and I said that was never discussed in my initial conversations with Andre Raven (sales associate) or the sales manager. In my phone conversations, Andre assured me that anyone could get 1.9% financing basked on good credit. The sales manager got involved and briefly showed me a paper of the incentives for their vehicles. I walked out of the office for about twenty minutes to make phone calls to other honda dealers to see if this was right. I told the honda dealers they were charging me $850. The incentive was: $850 deduction for a coupe OR 1.9% financing $650 deduction for a civic OR 1.9% financing A couple honda dealers said I was getting screwed and that i shouldn't be charged to get the 1.9% rate. Another one said I should only have to pay $650 and not $850. I was confused in what to believe but they were closing soon so had to decide. All dealers agreed that the incentive was $650 so I was going to at least fight that part whether I had to pay it or not. I listened to the one honda shop who said I had to pay $650 since it seemed to match what Sheehy honda was telling me so eventually went with it. I went back in the office and told them I spoke with other honda dealers and what they said. The sales manager and the Curtis said they made a mistake and I should only have to pay $650 in order to get that rate. I find it hard to believe that both individuals made the same mistake. Based on how things were going, I'm rather confident they knew they were trying to get additional money from me. After more investigation, I later figured out that what they did was took away the buyer incentive ($650 or $850) at the initial negotiated price but I was never told this. Andre never mentioned that I would have to pay the 3.99% rate; I was always led to believe I would get the 1.9% rate but by default, I was going to have to pay 3.99% all along. I traveled to a Honda shop in MD and to this one (at least 2.5 hr trip); I was at Sheehy Honda for about 2-3 hours and they were closing soon so I ended up paying the $650 to get the 1.9% not really understanding everything (not smart but based on circumstances, i did it). Had I not traveled so far or if the other dealer had the same color, I would have walked out in a heartbeat. I was satisfied w/ the price I got for the vehicle despite the obstacles I had to get over to get that. I called them the next day and complained about this process and get a futher explaination on why I had to pay for the extra $650 but they said it was too late and that I signed the papers and there's nothing that can be done. While this is true, it obviously didn't settle well with me. $650 isn't a whole lot in the grand scheme of things but I th Read more