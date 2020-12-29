Sheehy Honda
Top notch Dealership.
by 12/29/2020on
This is the 2nd new Car I have bought from Sheehy. I have nothing but good things to say about my experience. Not only did they beat the other sellers but gave me a better deal than I was looking for. Highly recommended!!
Very Disappointed
by 09/13/2021on
If I could give 0 stars I would. Came to terms in principle to buy a vehicle. Called the used car manager, Dean Schulyer Used Car Manager, 8 times and emailed 6 times to make a $500 deposit. He would not answer me. Then sold it to another party a day and a half after the deal in principle was made. Totally dishonest. Stay away folks....
Excellent all around!
by 11/15/2016on
I bought a used 2013 Honda civic from this dealership. My salesman was Jason Smith. I was blown away by amazing customer service is was provided by the whole team, especially Jason and business manager Erica. I highly recommend not only him, but the dealership. They made my car buying experience a stress free one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So Nice I Bought Twice
by 10/28/2016on
In April of 2016 I purchased a 2016 Honda CRV from Tawfique and Sheehy Honday. My wife and I felt that Tawfique was willing to work with both our family's needs and our budget. We negotiated back and forth about the overall price but when Tawfique went as low as he could was straight-forward with us about that. We bought the car and enjoyed it for 4 months until another driver hit our car. Insurance decided to total the car and began working with us to replace the car. I called Tawfique back and he agreed to help put our same deal from May in place, which was a big relief for us. I felt that he and Robert K. did their very best to get me the same deal on the same vehicle with similar financing. While I hope not to replace this car for at least 10 years, if I had to I would certainly call Tawfique at Sheehy Honda a third time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 08/13/2016on
Bought a new Honda Accord. I am very satisfied with the staff at this location. Very professional staff and excellent service. The process of getting a new car was long but it was well worth it. They take the time to explain and very detailed. Uris del Pozo was a excellent sales person to deal with and his team mates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service Honda Pilot
by 01/12/2016on
I had to bring my 2006 Pilot in for service because of steering problems. Rachel Bryant wrote up service ticket. Within 3 hours she contacted me with diagnosis, quote, and estimated turn around time for repair. Since parts had to be ordered I received daily updates. My pilot was ready just as I was told it would be. Very pleased with my service and I'll go back again when needed. Great service, very professional and accurate. If you need service ask for Rachel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Only Place To Buy A Car~ For Sure!
by 06/03/2015on
I just recently purchased my second car from Sheehy Honda and must say....NO ONE in the Maryland area came even close to the fantastic deal I got, not to mention the GREAT customer service my salesmen, Carl Stewart provided us with. No push, no hassle, just kind and professional and went out of his way to make sure I got what I wanted. Also in Finance, Robert Kirksey was helpful and made sure I was happy with my deal. All in All You cannot go wrong when you buy at Sheehy Honda! Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 05/27/2015on
Jad Mawazini helped me yesterday work on a trade in and new car. He was courteous, polite, professional, and most importantly: honest and patient. I would absolutely recommend him and I will be going back to him.
Could not be happier
by 03/27/2015on
From the first call to the dealership (a month ago_ to the purchase of the car (today) I could not have been more satisfied with the entire experience. Very rare to find at car dealerships! Thank you Sheehy Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Car Buying experience Ever
by 07/25/2014on
I had the worst car buying experience of my entire life. I am a single parent Army Soldier stationed at Fort Meade, MD. I decided to go to Sheehy Honda thinking it was a reputable dealership. They sold me a 2009 Toyota Camry and to make the long story short not even two months later the vehicle died on me and was told by their service department, it needed a new engine. The worst part about all of this it is when I contacted the general and service managers about the situation, their only answers were you should have bought the extended warranty we offered you and you are pretty much stuck with the repairs well over 3000 dollars. Now I'm getting ready to deploy and I'm stuck with a 13,000 loan and a dead car that I only got one good month of use if that. I am working with the Post Commander to have them put on the Prohibited List of establishments for Soldiers to go to. If they did this to me a SFC of 17yrs in the Army what are they doing to our brand new younger Troops. Spread the word please. This can't happen again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Bad New Car Buying Experience at Sheehy Honda,
by 06/26/2014on
I came to Sheehy Honda, Alexandria, VA shopping for a new Honda Odyssey. After going through the regular negotiation process we settled on the price. Then the paperwork started. I signed all the paperwork, took the keys, started the car and about to drive out of the dealership. Suddenly, out of nowhere the sales person comes running desperately towards my car telling me that there was a problem with paperwork. I go in again and find that they had put the wrong sales price in one of several papers. At this stage both Erica K and Dean S were extremely rude. Dean said I could leave the car and walk out. They made new paperwork which I signed all over again and left. When I reach home, I again find serious mistakes in the paperwork. Next day when I called them to fix it, they were extremely unresponsive. Till today they haven't fixed the paperwork. Do not go to Sheehy Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Felt condescended to and not heard.
by 02/26/2012on
I contacted the dealer to get a price on a Honda Fit manual transmission. The salesman kept sending me prices for automatic and was extremely condescending. Eventually, I just stopped dealing with him, as he seemed convinced that, despite me having better deals in writing, I wasn't very good at addition. I asked him to delete my information and copied in his sales manager. If this is how they treat their internet customers, I shiver to think how they treat someone in the showroom.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/02/2011on
I just bought a 2012 Honda Fit and was able to get the price sorted online, and the online price I was quoted was almost what I paid when the dealer wrote up the invoice (he was off by 0.07 cents!). In buying this vehicle, I knew exactly what I wanted (this is my third Honda, I had done all the research, etc.) and did not want to waste a lot of time playing the "sales games." I emailed the "Internet Department" of 10 Honda Dealers in the DC metro area. Only two gave me a price online, Sheehy was one of them. The others either sent me generic marketing materials or tried to get me to come in to their dealerships. I found the sales person I worked with at Sheehy (Mohamed Thabet) to be very straightforward with everything. And while I was waiting for the car to come in, he kept me posted. And at delivery, there were no hidden surprises. Kudos to Sheehy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
honda civic 2010 service
by 10/12/2011on
Do not go to this dealership for repaires as they do not do what you ask. My son and I have bought 3 cars form this dealership and was happy with the buying experience, but they let me down in the repaire area.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
honda civic service review
by 10/12/2011on
I brought my 2010 honda civic in for some warrenty work. I made the appointment the day before and the service person who answered the phone was rude and hung up on me without asking for my name. When I got to the service, he said I was not in the system for a appointment. They finally took a look at my car. Told them I was having trouble with the tire pressure light . They said my tires were not at the correct pressure. I checked them the day before and they were at the manufacture spects that was on the door. I was having a problem wit the cars transmission in that while on the highway the trans is pulling or searching for the gear. They said it didn't have a problem, so they didn't do any thing. The car has 8500 miles on it. they did fix the noise when you tune the wheel hard, by retorqueing the bolts on the front wheels. They also changed the idle speed , so the car dose not lurch forward when the cars engine is cold. So in review the service is like most places they just want your money, even more so that we are in this recession. I will be taking my car to Hollin Hall in alexandria va a honest place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch Tactics
by 11/02/2010on
Please avoid this company at all costs! I just tried to buy a car there jointly with my son to help establish his credit. They advertised on their web site, a 2007 Honda Civic, 44,000 miles, great condition, for $11,999. We started the process last night. Today when I called back, the price was listed at $12,471! I saw the website; my son saw the website, and Masud, the salesman, quoted that same price last night. Today he quoted a whole new price, which made absolutely no sense and wasn't anything near what was discussed the night before. He tried to slip a $750.00 "Extra, something to do with oil changes etc" into the deal, the tax went up, a $250.00 reconditioning fee was added, and a $389.00 processing fee was tacked on. The total monthly payment was $265 per month. I asked what the APR% was and he wouldn't tell me because he didn't know. I was calculating it and they were trying to charge me 11-12% interest. I know $265.00 doesn't sound like much, but with a down payment and decent APR%, the payment should have been around $200.00 monthly. I understand it's a business and their job is to take your money. If you are happy and they are happy, then it was a good deal. What upset me the most was their "Bait and Switch" tactic they used to try to hook me. I was transferred to the sales manager "Will Roberts" who asked me if I had "made a copy or snapshot of their website with the $11,999 price listed". You know, it didn't occur to me to have to do this. I thought I was dealing with a reputable company. He told me "I was wrong and/or it was a clerical error". Anyway, please stay away from this company. In my personal opinion, they are [violative content deleted]. I will be contacting the Better Business Bureau, the nearby military installations, and the Attorney General's Office to file a complaint.
Not a pleasant Experience.
by 10/20/2010on
I purchased a Honda from them recently and had a bumpy experience. The sales mans were nice upfront but they could not provide any discounts. All the negotiations were up with the finance manager and sales manager who were inflexible and arguing. They are hard bargainers and never allowed to smooth-en the deal. The finance manager did not allow to take the car even though we had paid down payment and told we will arrange the rest from our bank. There was no problem with the delivery. The car had several stains. The managers told they will remove and never committed. At the end i had to live with half cleaned vehicle as the purchase was done.
[violative content deleted], deceptive, dishonest, poor integrity - DO NOT BUY FROM THEM!
by 05/08/2010on
I took my girlfriend to Sheehy Honda; spoke over the phone several times with the sales associate and agreed upon a price for a Honda Civic EX along with the appearance package and got the quoted price emailed to me. The inital process went okay but they did not live up to their trade-in value ad. They said buyers would get 'PLUS get 120% of KBB trade-in-value.' I took my vehicle to other honda shops and they offered $3,800 (Rated good condition); Sheehy honda offered $3,000 initially and I brought their ad to the sales manager Russ Zakeri's attention. He kept telling me 'up to 120%' and I pulled the ad out and told him that's not what it said. He kept insisting 'up to.' I told him other dealers were offering 3,800. I eventually got 3,600 for the trade and took it b/c they had the color my girlfriend wanted (it still wasn't 120% of KBB like they said but just looking to move on). This was the inital disturbance; it got worse. I worked with Curtis Bryant in the financial office and it was a nightmare from the start. The initially agree upon price was higher than what was discussed with the sales associate. Curtis switched the final price around and the journey continued. I was caught off guard when he told me I had to pay in $850 to get the 1.9% rate and I said that was never discussed in my initial conversations with Andre Raven (sales associate) or the sales manager. In my phone conversations, Andre assured me that anyone could get 1.9% financing basked on good credit. The sales manager got involved and briefly showed me a paper of the incentives for their vehicles. I walked out of the office for about twenty minutes to make phone calls to other honda dealers to see if this was right. I told the honda dealers they were charging me $850. The incentive was: $850 deduction for a coupe OR 1.9% financing $650 deduction for a civic OR 1.9% financing A couple honda dealers said I was getting screwed and that i shouldn't be charged to get the 1.9% rate. Another one said I should only have to pay $650 and not $850. I was confused in what to believe but they were closing soon so had to decide. All dealers agreed that the incentive was $650 so I was going to at least fight that part whether I had to pay it or not. I listened to the one honda shop who said I had to pay $650 since it seemed to match what Sheehy honda was telling me so eventually went with it. I went back in the office and told them I spoke with other honda dealers and what they said. The sales manager and the Curtis said they made a mistake and I should only have to pay $650 in order to get that rate. I find it hard to believe that both individuals made the same mistake. Based on how things were going, I'm rather confident they knew they were trying to get additional money from me. After more investigation, I later figured out that what they did was took away the buyer incentive ($650 or $850) at the initial negotiated price but I was never told this. Andre never mentioned that I would have to pay the 3.99% rate; I was always led to believe I would get the 1.9% rate but by default, I was going to have to pay 3.99% all along. I traveled to a Honda shop in MD and to this one (at least 2.5 hr trip); I was at Sheehy Honda for about 2-3 hours and they were closing soon so I ended up paying the $650 to get the 1.9% not really understanding everything (not smart but based on circumstances, i did it). Had I not traveled so far or if the other dealer had the same color, I would have walked out in a heartbeat. I was satisfied w/ the price I got for the vehicle despite the obstacles I had to get over to get that. I called them the next day and complained about this process and get a futher explaination on why I had to pay for the extra $650 but they said it was too late and that I signed the papers and there's nothing that can be done. While this is true, it obviously didn't settle well with me. $650 isn't a whole lot in the grand scheme of things but I th
Very Favorable Experience
by 04/25/2010on
We had been looking at Civics online for a little while. I went there with my family and the sales associate, Masud, was generous with his time and was very low pressure. He answered our questions, but never seemed inclined to guide us to a more expensive option or sell unnecessary features. He had more of a consultant than sales disposition. I don't consider myself a great negotiator, but I stuck to my guns from my online research (or my Dad's research) and walked out of there with a 2010 Civic for what I thought was a great price. I think it's good to walk in there with some research printed in hand - it allows the sales associate to show his or her manager that they're dealing with an informed customer with little wiggle room on price. The other people there also seemed pleasant and generally professional. At closing, they didn't push additional warranties, etc, after I told them that I wasn't interested. In general, I think it may be hard to review Sheehy as whole, since we interacted with only a few people there. Masud, however, was great and I'll be recommending him specifically to friends.
Worst experience ever
by 03/08/2009on
In Sept. 07, after months of research and reviewing local ads, I located the Honda I wanted at the Sheehy dealership. I called first to verify the price, availability, finance rate and headed in to the dealership. After more than 4 hours, one story after another from both the sales rep and the finance dept. which contradicted the ad and the phone call, I managed to close the deal. Subsequent to that purchase, we have had one service appt that took hours longer than promised, resulted in a ding to the front of the car when the mechanic hit the garage door and a generally rude staff. Bottom line, I will NEVER buy from the dealership again nor will I take it there for service. Hard to believe this dealership is listed as "premier" on this website! I would never recommend it to anyone!
Best Honda Dealership in the Area
by 03/29/2008on
Despite what we read from the other reviews, we took a ride over to Sheehy to get a look at their inventory. Sheehy is the closest dealership to us, and we have been servicing our 04 Civic EX there since moving to Virginia. We met with their Internet Sales department after e-mailing the dealership for a quote on an '08 CR-V EX-L and getting a reasonable offer. We were met prompty, and professionally and were not hasseled in the least. We walked off the lot a few days later with the car we wanted, with a no hassle price. They also shipped the color combination my wife wanted from another Sheehy dealership, without adjusting the out-the-door price. We got a good value for our trade-in, and were overall very pleased. Give these guys a shot, because they were very resonable, and willing to beat the best offer we got from competator dealers. Ask for Percy!
