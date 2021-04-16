1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This review addresses the sales department, not the service department. I had a miserable, infuriating experience with the sales team and do not recommend this dealership to anyone for any reason ever. They do not care about the customer and I'm very upset that I gave them a sale. I was dismissed, treated rudely, and blamed for the following situation. I purchased a 2014 Honda Accord from Landmark Honda a few weeks ago. I wasn't satisfied with the sales process to begin with as I felt a bit bullied but I accept my role in allowing that to happen. On my fourth day of ownership, a Saturday evening, the battery died on me while I was in New Jersey, 300 miles away from home. I was shocked and angry and immediately called the dealership and asked to speak with my sales rep. He's a nice enough guy and tried to help me figure out the issue since the service team had gone home for the day. I heard him ask for help from two different sales managers while I was on the phone. Neither could be bothered to speak to me directly and all they offered was "tell her to call roadside assistance" and implied that I'd "probably just left my lights on or something". I'm not an idiot nor a novice driver. No manager got on the phone to apologize or show me any concern or to walk me through the situation or to make me have any faith in this new car that had just failed me. In fact, they were entirely unhelpful and instead inferred that it was probably my fault. Infuriating. Thankfully, I had AAA and gave them a call. They arrived an hour later and gave me a jump then tested the battery -- the test came back as "bad cell". The battery was dead for good. AAA proceeded to follow me to the gas station so I could fill up and drive all the way back to VA without having to turn my car off, because it likely wouldn't turn back on. The following day I called the dealership again to get some help. I left a message for a manager to give me a call. 2 1/2 hours later I still hadn't received a call back so I called again and asked to be placed on hold until a manager could speak with me. I was pretty upset about this situation and to this point had had to navigate this entire ordeal on my own. After holding for several minutes I was finally connected with a sales manager named John P. My interaction with this individual made me so furious I was nearly brought to tears. He immediately took an attitude of "What's your problem?" and "Why are you bothering me?". He was rude, combative, tried to make me feel like an idiot, gave me misinformation and again, blamed me for the situation. I had friends in the room with me while I spoke with Mr. P and they couldn't believe how he treated me. He told me to call Honda roadside assistance to have my car towed to the dealership. I called and it turns out I don't have Honda roadside assistance. I called the dealership back to try to get some kind of help out of anyone. I was transferred to another sales manager named Theresa who was sufficiently apologetic and kind. However, she said she would call me back with a "plan" but I didn't get a call back until the next day. She says she wrote my number down wrong. Fine, but my number could have been tracked down on the paperwork at the dealership. On my own, I found out that the service department opened at 8am on Monday and planned to have friend jump my car so I could drive it there, then have my sister drive me to work. Again, making any effort to resolve this situation by myself, with no help from the dealership. When I pulled into the service bay the next morning, the gentleman in the service department immediately apologized for my inconvenience and said about my battery situation, "this isn't uncommon, unfortunately. It happens once or twice a month with new cars." That was a huge relief and within seconds, two days of frustration was eased a bit. He assured me that they would replace the battery (at no cost to me -- you better believe you're giving me a working battery I already paid for) and monitor my car throughout the day to make sure there weren't any other draws on the battery. Fine, great. I ran into my original sales rep as I was leaving and told him how upset I was with the whole ordeal. He introduced me to the General Manager, Joe W. I had only a few minutes before I had to head to work to express to him how I had been treated by his staff. He was apologetic but at this point I needed much more than an apology. When I picked up my car I was again subjected to rudeness and combativeness from Mr. P and W's offer to cover my 5,000 and 10,000 mile service (a total of $160) was a feeble response to my experience. However, after day 3 of losing sleep and being extremely upset about this situation, I had to let it go for my own good. I remain extremely regretful that I gave this dealership a sale and if I could return the car, I would. Avoid this place. Read more