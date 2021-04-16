Rosenthal Landmark Honda
Customer Reviews of Rosenthal Landmark Honda
deceitful and dishonest service department
by 04/16/2021on
BEWARE!! This is the worst dealership ever!! They are dishonest and rude!!! Brought our vehicle to this dealership for service because yet again the AC had stopped working. The problem has persisted since it was purchased new!! They said they would call us in 1-2 hours once they look at the vehicle. There was no communication from them for over a day. They then refused to cover it under warranty and said it would be a $1500 repair--mind you this is the 3rd time the exact same repair was needed in a few years. We told them we were not going to pay for a repair and went to pick up the vehicle. At that time, they told us we could not have our vehicle until we paid a charge of over $250. We were never told they were doing anything with our vehicle that would incur a charge, and we never gave authorization for them to do anything to our vehicle that would incur a cost. The service representative and general manager, were rude, dishonest and their business practices unethical! I would advise anyone considering have their vehicle serviced at this location to reconsider and look elsewhere. Friends don't let friends buy chevy and definitely don't them use this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible
by 03/14/2018on
Came to the dealership with a friend looking to lease a civic. The salesperson was trying to move us very fast, asking to apply for credit before we had even gotten a chance to see a car. He took us out to try and find one of the cars, rather than just grab the keys to one we might like. Once we settled on which one to test drive, the salesperson sat in the back seat on his phone and just told us to keep taking a right while he played on his phone. Our test drive was literally the little block that surrounds the dealership. No real road, no highway, nothing. Then when we got back inside he went right back to pushing the credit pull. He didn't want to try to find us the perfect car, or talk to us more about options. All he wanted was a credit app. On top of that he wouldn't talk numbers without pulling credit, and that is bs. Dealers know numbers and can estimate them, but he didn't want to. He wanted that credit app. We left and went right to Page Chevy and they were night and day better. Will not ever return to Landmark Honda.
They took my deposit
by 04/07/2017on
I visited on first week of April, initially they ran my credit check and as my employment contract was for one year, they denied to provide a finance, so asked them that i can try by my self. They said that in order to reserve the vehicle you just need to pay some amount which is refundable. Due to circumstance changed i asked them to refund my deposit. But they didn't refund. Insulted me in their office. Please save your money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Leasing Experience w/Honda Landmark
by 05/20/2016on
On 7 May 2016 I leased my third Honda Civic from Landmark Honda and would like to say to anyone reading this, that it was a very pleasant experience and did not take "hours" to complete. My leasing/purchasing agent was Mr. Minhaj Adeel, and I highly recommend him as a sales representative. I am not the most trusting person when it comes to car dealers so when I say it was a pleasant experience and recommend Mr. Adeel and Landmark Honda, I'm being truthful. Mr. Adeel, and the finance manager/Joe, were very helpful in working out the financial aspects of my lease and I am enjoying my new Civic. I have also recommended Mr. Adeel to my daughter who also drives a leased Civic from Honda Landmark. In closing, I am very pleased with the overall service/customer assistance I receive/have received at Landmark Honda and highly recommend the dealership to anyone interested in leasing or purchasing a Honda.
Dishonest Service Quote
by 01/21/2016on
Lying to price gouge?!?! You just lost a long-time customer... It really breaks my heart to write this, but I will NEVER purchase another vehicle nor service my current vehicle at Landmark Honda again. After buying two (2) vehicles from them, having both vehicles ONLY dealer-serviced for 10 and 6 years, respectively (with the exception of one brake repair by someone else to try to save money--you will see why below), spending well over ten thousand dollars on service alone over the years, AND referring someone who also purchased a vehicle from them, it's disheartening and heartbreaking to me that Sean Kearney would flat out LIE about the ability to do a repair. I am well aware that Landmark Honda and probably most dealers overcharge for service, but I have always paid it because they also seem to repair their vehicles the best. When Larry Shifflett, the current manager of the Service Department, was my team service manager, he was OUTSTANDING (no wonder he was promoted)! He was honest and always gave me discounts to make the cost more reasonable. However, with my second vehicle, they found something that needed to be repaired each time I went that would cost a minimum of several hundred dollars to fix--if not more. In fact, right after I purchased the vehicle that they said was in great condition and didn't require any repairs, they turned around and told me a couple of months later that it needed $1,200 of work!! In hindsight, that was a red flag but I still trusted them so I kept servicing my vehicle there. Recently, I took my vehicle to complete a series of repairs that cost over $2,000. I had a slow leak in one of my tires and asked if they could look at it and fix it, if possible. They did, and told me there was a nail that was too close to the rim and I would need a new tire for $200. I told Sean I have NEVER paid that much for one tire and was not about to. Today, I went to Kingstowne Auto Care; they said there was a tiny nail and repaired the tire for $25.00!!!!!! $25.00!!!!! After purchasing two (2) vehicles from Landmark Honda, having them serviced there faithfully for 16 years, paying thousands upon thousands of dollars in service fees AND referring someone else, they LIE to me to try to make $200?!?! Really, Sean?!?! I am beyond disappointed and hurt by their dishonesty, lack of loyalty and appreciation for a long-time customer. Clearly, that means absolutely nothing to Sean. As they saying goes, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. Well, you have likely fooled me many times in recent years but I trusted you so I kept returning. But now that I know you intentionally LIED to try to fool me again, shame on me if I trust you again. It's almost time for me to purchase another vehicle but I have such a bad taste in my mouth that it's highly unlikely I will purchase another Honda. Hope it was worth it...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
These guys dance around warranty work
by 05/17/2015on
I purchased a used (but almost new) Honda Pilot from Landmark. Upon the purchase my wife and I stated to the salesman that the car was making an awful lot of road noise, he stated (he knew nothing about this car) that this was normal and the road noise for honda pilots was common due to the AWD. A couple of weeks after purchase we noticed the road noise getting much louder and if you let your foot off the gas the vehicle slowed very rapidly and would not just roll when driving, would slow and stop if the gas pedal was not being pushed for acceleration. We returned the car and were told the wheel bearings in the front had gone bad, at this time the vehicle had 31,000 miles on it and we purchased it with 29,000.The dealer replaced the bearings(warrantied) but also noted on the work order that the bearings had caused the tire(s) to wear excessively/improperly. After a driving the vehicle for a few more months we noticed the slow down problem went away although the road noise remained, the car literally screams when on interstate or above the speed of 50mph. We took the car back to the dealer to have the other wheel bearings inspected and check on the road noise. At this time we are told there is no problem with the car, the bearings test fine although the road noise is coming from the tire. I then asked if the problem tire(knowing this was the one with the bad bearing previously) could be isolated and replaced to remove the noise, I was told to drive the car for 10,000 more miles and just replace all the tires. I was to the point to where I would even buy a tire myself(of which I don't feel I should be responsible for) but the dealer would not supply a cost to do so. The tires are almost new and in great shape, the warranty bearing problem obviously ruined one of them, again noted on my work order. BUT, the dealer just dances and dances around the fact that this car screams like a banshee going down the road at 50mph. So, I have a nice car, it looks nice and has a nice hefty monthly payment, although if I want it to drive and sound right I need to take it to a real Honda dealer that will work with me to correct it instead of just tell me to drive it that way. This after I purchased the car here and made note of the noise at purchase time to the salesman that knew nothing about the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
promises promises
by 05/17/2015on
Purchased a one year old Honda pilot from Landmark. The salesman had no education around the car whatsoever and continually asked us throughout the experience "are you going to buy a car today?? If you are not I need to move on to another customer." He made several promises throughout the purchase that were never lived up to, one was replacing a damaged tail light, another time he offered a free detailing on the dealer, also stated he would call us within a few days to verify we were pleased. None of this happened, when inquiring about the taillight I was told they had no idea what I was talking about, on the detailing everyone also played amnesia. At the time of purchase they actually tried to up the sticker price by another $1500, I caught this and was told they originally miss-priced the vehicle and that was now what I would have to pay. I told them this was unacceptable and they agreed to sell me the vehicle for the sticker price that was listed on it for the prior week that I was looking at it. My overall opinion of this dealer is 1) they just want to sell you a car with their financing and get you out the door 2) the sales people inside no nothing about the vehicles themselves and it is very apparent, even to the point where they will admit to you they know nothing about the model you are shopping and continually have to go ask someone else for the answers to your questions. 3) The Honda brand sells itself and that is how this place continues to exist. I was advised against buying a car from this dealer and did it anyway, I should have listened. If you want to buy a car from a dealer that will follow up, appreciate your business, and do what they say you should not purchase a car from this place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Landmark Honda is a scam !
by 04/14/2015on
I went to Landmark Honda because a friend of Freind worked there. He was going to give me a great deal. Worst decision I've ever made ! I put 5k down to lower my payments and it didn't lower it at all. When I took my car to have the interior and exterior sealed. Someone must of took my brand new car home that night because when I got it back the next day it had 60 miles on the odometer ! The salesman never got my phone working by Bluetooth and still till this day it doesn't work properly !
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Landmark Honda and Joe is the best
by 10/31/2014on
Joe Chedid helped my wife and I buy our first new car. It was the best experience we could have hope for. Joe was very nice and entire process was easy and quick. I would highly recommend contacting Joe to buy your next Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Buying Experience!
by 10/23/2014on
I recently purchased a new 2014 Honda CRV at Landmark Honda, and am very pleased that I did so. What a great salesperson, Jim!! He answered every question that I had and demonstrated the various features and options. He really helped me find just the right vehicle for my driving needs and kept me within my budget. Thanks Landmark for a great experience, I love my new Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I regret giving this dealer a sale.
by 09/07/2014on
This review addresses the sales department, not the service department. I had a miserable, infuriating experience with the sales team and do not recommend this dealership to anyone for any reason ever. They do not care about the customer and I'm very upset that I gave them a sale. I was dismissed, treated rudely, and blamed for the following situation. I purchased a 2014 Honda Accord from Landmark Honda a few weeks ago. I wasn't satisfied with the sales process to begin with as I felt a bit bullied but I accept my role in allowing that to happen. On my fourth day of ownership, a Saturday evening, the battery died on me while I was in New Jersey, 300 miles away from home. I was shocked and angry and immediately called the dealership and asked to speak with my sales rep. He's a nice enough guy and tried to help me figure out the issue since the service team had gone home for the day. I heard him ask for help from two different sales managers while I was on the phone. Neither could be bothered to speak to me directly and all they offered was "tell her to call roadside assistance" and implied that I'd "probably just left my lights on or something". I'm not an idiot nor a novice driver. No manager got on the phone to apologize or show me any concern or to walk me through the situation or to make me have any faith in this new car that had just failed me. In fact, they were entirely unhelpful and instead inferred that it was probably my fault. Infuriating. Thankfully, I had AAA and gave them a call. They arrived an hour later and gave me a jump then tested the battery -- the test came back as "bad cell". The battery was dead for good. AAA proceeded to follow me to the gas station so I could fill up and drive all the way back to VA without having to turn my car off, because it likely wouldn't turn back on. The following day I called the dealership again to get some help. I left a message for a manager to give me a call. 2 1/2 hours later I still hadn't received a call back so I called again and asked to be placed on hold until a manager could speak with me. I was pretty upset about this situation and to this point had had to navigate this entire ordeal on my own. After holding for several minutes I was finally connected with a sales manager named John P. My interaction with this individual made me so furious I was nearly brought to tears. He immediately took an attitude of "What's your problem?" and "Why are you bothering me?". He was rude, combative, tried to make me feel like an idiot, gave me misinformation and again, blamed me for the situation. I had friends in the room with me while I spoke with Mr. P and they couldn't believe how he treated me. He told me to call Honda roadside assistance to have my car towed to the dealership. I called and it turns out I don't have Honda roadside assistance. I called the dealership back to try to get some kind of help out of anyone. I was transferred to another sales manager named Theresa who was sufficiently apologetic and kind. However, she said she would call me back with a "plan" but I didn't get a call back until the next day. She says she wrote my number down wrong. Fine, but my number could have been tracked down on the paperwork at the dealership. On my own, I found out that the service department opened at 8am on Monday and planned to have friend jump my car so I could drive it there, then have my sister drive me to work. Again, making any effort to resolve this situation by myself, with no help from the dealership. When I pulled into the service bay the next morning, the gentleman in the service department immediately apologized for my inconvenience and said about my battery situation, "this isn't uncommon, unfortunately. It happens once or twice a month with new cars." That was a huge relief and within seconds, two days of frustration was eased a bit. He assured me that they would replace the battery (at no cost to me -- you better believe you're giving me a working battery I already paid for) and monitor my car throughout the day to make sure there weren't any other draws on the battery. Fine, great. I ran into my original sales rep as I was leaving and told him how upset I was with the whole ordeal. He introduced me to the General Manager, Joe W. I had only a few minutes before I had to head to work to express to him how I had been treated by his staff. He was apologetic but at this point I needed much more than an apology. When I picked up my car I was again subjected to rudeness and combativeness from Mr. P and W's offer to cover my 5,000 and 10,000 mile service (a total of $160) was a feeble response to my experience. However, after day 3 of losing sleep and being extremely upset about this situation, I had to let it go for my own good. I remain extremely regretful that I gave this dealership a sale and if I could return the car, I would. Avoid this place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
WHAT A RIP-OFF DEAL AT THIS DEALERSHIP!
by 07/11/2014on
When I helped my 20 yr old daughter get her first car and we found Landmark Honda might be a good place to shop. After an hour negotiating, I let my daughter test drive and so she think she found her car. I had to do something so I let her finish what she need to do. She was told since she is new first time buyer she cannot qualify for lower priced car (??). The sales rep lied big time!! I don't understand that in spite they said she cannot qualify, they gave her a 2010 Honda civic at a price almost like a new car 24,000 and the interest rate was a whooping 24%!!! All this I discovered after we went home and I read the docs. What a rip off.. that 2010 Honda civic was not even good condition and they sold it to her?? Never again should we shop at this place. BEWARE!! the sales rep say one thing and do another. The car broke down after a few weeks!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/24/2013on
I had a great experience in this dealership. The sale person, Maxwell O., was very helpful in finding the perfect car for me. I love my Honda Civic and I think I got a great deal buying it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Long-term care
by 11/24/2013on
In October, 2013 I purchased a 2013 Honda Fit Sport af Rosenthal Landmark Honda. Although this was the fifth Honda we've bought at this dealership starting in 1993, I was surprised at the outcome. Had thought it was time to try a different marque, and had been leaning away from Honda after several weeks' shopping. Almost as an afterthought decided to give Landmark a chance to show what they had. To make a long story short, my sales consultant, Gideon, in one very long afternoon earned my business with a new Fit that meets my needs perfectly and at a price I couldn't resist. My four previous Hondas were serviced exclusively by Landmark and the new one will be too. I've has the same service advisor, Chris, for over 10 years and throughout have found attention to detail, my convenience and satisfaction to be a number one priority. This is what I really call "long-term care".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Servicing Department
by 11/20/2013on
I've always had excellent service when I've brought my vehicles to them for scheduled/unscheduled maintenance issues and I've never had any problems. Brian in the servicing department has always treated me like my satisfaction was his number 1 priority. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
More service,More damages
by 09/19/2012on
I recently bought a new car.Since i wanted make more beautiful, I did sealajet service.after service,I found scraches,I complained it,It was difficult to have them fix it,another service to check up, again damage and scrache. they're denying also.Now I have a new car with damaged and scrached by them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Landmark Honda Option's 1. Settle (Suck it up) 2. Refund me all my money
by 01/23/2012on
I purchased a 2012 Honda Accord on January 6, 2012 from Landmark Honda, Alexandria, VA. I had a pre-approved check and the finance dept did the calculations on the computer and on the calculator. He wrote out the check for the wrong amount. If you knew you made a huge mistake like that, why would you cash my checks? I told the sales manager apparently you all have a history of making huge costly mistakes and taking advantage of women. I had paid for my tags, title, etc by check and with my credit card; I wanted to make sure that I had the items separate from the original amount of purchase. You hire financial personnel, to do what? Handle customer transaction/finance and this is their job to make sure mistakes are not made, especially when it comes down to your money. If they are not willing to suck up thier mistake, I will never ever go back to Landmark Honda again. I had spoken with the sales manager to inform him that they could eat the $2,220.00, but they said no. I wanted to bring the car back and get all my money back but they insisted that since I purchased the lojack and the wax on the car, which cost me close to a $1,000. They were not going to reimburse me. I informed them that after finding out this mistake, the car has already depreciated $500.00. And on top of that, when I spoke with sales manager he told me that I owed $3,???.00 vs $2,???.00. So now they are really trying to screw me over. This is a deal that I will never forget. I am a woman who has been taken advantage of; beware of Landmark Honda, Alexandria, VA! Rightfully the original charge was for $24,???.00, but if you knew you made this huge costly mistake and tried to cover it up, and then deposited the check, and come back to me on January 16, 2012 to tell me that I still owe money after I put the lojack and the wax on the car and now I cant return the car because I would be out of $1000, 00. I have had my car repairs done at this dealership since 1999, is this the thanks I get! I could have gone to any other dealership, but I trusted them, and they screwed me. Im going to pray on it, and determine if I want to take the loss and contact consumer protection since again, the finance (Robert) department told me that I owed $2,???. and then Jim (sales manager) told me that I owe $3,700.00 and as a woman I feel as though I am getting screwed! The end result is that if they don't suck up what ever monies is owed, then I have no other choice but to file a compliant with Alexandria Court House in order to retrive all my money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Landmark honda damaged cars in their possession and the refuses to take res
by 07/26/2011on
I dropped off my 2011 Honda Civic Coupe at the dealership due to a recall notice related to a defective rollover valve.i picked up the car in damaged condition;the rear bumper panel was slightly pulled away from the rest of the body on the driver's side and there was notch shaped gouge in the center of the bumper panel. I did not notice this immediately and when i returned with the vehicle, the service employee (Russell) disavowed all responsibilityfor the damage, told me it wasn't covered any warranty, and advised me to take it to a body shop to get it fixed (after giving the panels a few open handed slaps their junction point). Landmark Honda is dishonest, irresponsilble, incompetent, and knows nothing of customer service or solving problems-nor do they care to. I will never buy another Honda, nor will I ever deal with a honda dealership again. I will not even let aHonda dealership change the oil.Bad morals, bad ethics, and completely lacking in charachter and decency. Never again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
If you want a pleasant car buying experience, go here.
by 06/25/2011on
My husband and I just bought a new 2012 Honda Civic from Landmark and they were great to work with. The sales staff is nice, their pricing is competitive, and they made the car buying process easy, although maybe a little lengthy. They have been excellent on the follow-up service too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 04/27/2011on
I had a great experience with Landmark Honda and ended up purchasing a vehicle from them today. The sales person (Patrick) and manager were very helpful and patient. They even matched another quote from another Honda dealership. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I am very angry with the service at the Landmark Honda dealership.
by 10/27/2010on
Should I forget about purchasing a Honda? Does Honda have a better dealer in Northern Virginia? On Tuesday, October 26, 2010, I called the sales associate of the Landmark Honda Dealership in Virginia at 3:00pm to confirm buying the Honda Pilot EX 4WD in white. I gave the sales associate my word that I would be there in half an hour to purchase the car at the price we discussed over the weekend. He had been working with us for the past two weeks (they needed two weeks to bring in this specific color and model). At 3:20pm, my family and I arrived at the Landmark Honda Dealership. The car was outside, ready to go. The sales associate greeted us happily and indicated that someone else was thinking about buying the same car we wanted. A woman came out, looking at the car saying, "Calm down, I'm just looking." Our sales associate left for a few minutes, and when he came back, he told us that the other buyer (the husband of the woman) just bought the car a few minutes ago and he can no longer sell us the car. He told us we would have to look for another color or model. We were completely shocked and asked to speak with the sales manager, Charlie "Chuck" Singleton, immediately. I asked him why he sold the car to someone else when I told his associate I would come at 3:30pm. He replied saying,"We do not wait on people, because they do not show up most of the time." I could not believe that the manager would said something like this and he did not even show a sign of regret or say a word of sorry. They both just stood there and laughed, which was highly unprofessional. The manager should have asked the other sales associate to wait until at least 3:30pm (the time I said I would be there). He should have trusted me because I had been waiting for two weeks now. Also, the sales associate called multiple times in the morning telling me to go purchase the car. If the sales associate knew beforehand that someone else wanted to buy the car, he should have told me earlier or warned me of this. If they needed a deposit to hold the car, then they should have told me about that too. On our way out, my 15 years old daughter was very upset and said: "A good manager should be able to find a way to make both family happy and sell 2 cars." I am very angry with the way that the sales manager, Charlie "Chuck" Singleton, handled the sale. To me, trustworthiness is most important, especially when it comes to doing business. Charlie "Chuck" Singleton not only insulted and fooled us, he betrayed his business. This is really an unacceptable service experience with the Landmark Honda Dealership. Should I continue looking for this car with another Honda dealer or just forget about it?
1 Comments