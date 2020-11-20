Skip to main content
150 S Pickett St, Alexandria, VA 22304
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Passport Nissan of Alexandria

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(67)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by TL Greer on 11/20/2020

I made an out of state purchase on a vehicle that I had been searching for over a month to locate. Riko, my salesman helped me every step of the way and answered any questions that I had. I was very pleased with all the teams from sales, management and financing. I would recommend this dealership if you prefer a friendly, helpful, and stressless car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
67 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied customer

by Diane on 07/03/2021

Herb Gordon suddenly closed their doors the end of April. So I searched for a new service dealer to continue my maintenance for my Nissan Pathfinder. I took my car to Passport Nissan of Alexandria for service. I’m so grateful they were attentive to my needs and provided excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as always

by Stacey P on 06/08/2021

I have been getting my vehicle serviced here for 20 years. I no longer live in the D.M.V area but when I visit and need my vehicle serviced Passport Nissan is where I am taking my vehicle. A very special thank you to Richard Stenzel ( hope I spelled his last name correctly). He has been filling out my service request off an on for at least 12 of the 20 years. It's really like visiting an old friend. When Richard is busy and I can't wait or he is not working I still get great service from whomever I am blessed to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Jennifer on 05/05/2021

Very helpful and friendly staff. The service staff walked me through all the service needs of my vehicle. I’m very happy with the service. The car wash service could do a better job but overall I’m satisfied with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Walkin oil change

by Walkin Oil Change on 03/10/2021

They greeted me with a helpful smile and told me they would take me right away! Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great people providing courteous, trusted service

by Chun L on 03/02/2021

I am a repeat customer because the service department members are always helpful, courteous, and give trusted advice. This is the best dealership I have seen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!!!

by Yaskara on 11/09/2020

Our experience at Passport Nissan of Alexandria was superb! Kevin Galang our salesman was outstanding. There was no pressure, was very attentive and had a lot of patience answering all of our questions! I would definitely recommend Kevin to my friends & family that might be looking for a Nissan. My daughter loves her new 2020 Nissan Sentra!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan Xterra

by Nissan Xterra on 09/14/2020

Routine service inspection revealed damaged condenser in air conditioning system and rear axle damage, requiring replacement of the AC condenser and right rear axle. These were covered by extended warranty. Most importantly, the thorough inspection saved what could have been a major breakdown somewhere down the road for me. I greatly appreciate the excellent service manager, Walter Moxham, attention to detail by the service technician and straightforward customer service at Passport Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Repair

by jag28731 on 08/26/2020

Thank you!! Insurance made this a very difficult process but Walter in the service department saved the day. Walter was there every step of the way informing me of all issues and resolutions. He helped with the insurance process to finally get the insurance to cover their part. If it wasnt for Walter, I would of been stuck. Thank you for your hard work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!!

by JennieS on 12/27/2019

This is my second car from Passpot Nissan and was the easiest experience ever. My sales person Tony was professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle and options. Ryan was beyond awesome and had me out the door and in my new car in 2 hours!!! Never had such a great experience. Definitely feel like I am family and love everything about Passport. Walter in service is awesome, game me invaluable advice about the cars available, set me up with Tony and made sure Ryan was involved during the whole process. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I hate buying cars!

by Kathy on 11/10/2019

But Forrest at Passport made what has always been a chore a nice experience. He was very knowledgeable and respectful. I’ve been pressured and condescended to by car salesmen in the past, but there was none of that at Passport Nissan, just a straightforward, pleasant, pressure-free exchange.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Leonardo on 11/06/2019

Mr. Jose was great, he made sure everything was ok on my car , Thank you 😊😊

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

What service will they eliminate next

by Ed Wilson on 10/09/2019

I purchased a new Nissan Murano from this dealership last month and one of the great benefits of this dealership was they provided free car wash for the life of the car. I went to see about the car wash and was told that they no longer provided that service because the did not have space to provide the service. However the man in the service department they could wash the car for $12.95. What is next no free car inspection for life. I also hev not received the tags for my car one month after I purchased the car and no one at the dealership seams to know why or care. They just said to come back tomorrow and they will see if they can find my tags. What about my time I guess that is not important to this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service Ever

by BPC2010 on 09/11/2019

Jon Connor provided EXCELLENT services. It was a nice change of pace, he was upfront and explained everything that needed to be done and why; very professional and pleasant. He called when he said he would, great communication! I will definitely be returning here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service Jon Connor!

by GOConnor on 09/10/2019

Jon Connor was honest and very polite. He is very trustworthy and I will be returning to see him! Thanks Jon! I did not feel pressured and I walked away knowing what my problem was and how it was gonna be fixed! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Top Notch Service

by SarahPC on 09/10/2019

Jon Connor is a fantastic service advisor. I felt like I got the best advise and great prices. He did not rush explaining items to me and did not pressure me into anything that was not needed. I will be returning for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repeat service customer since purchase

by Lori on 05/27/2019

Passport Nissan service department does an excellent job of providing quality work. There was an item that was missed on my last maintenance visit, and was promptly completed within 2 days. I definitely recommend Passport Nissan for service. I have been using them for my maintenance since I purchased my vehicle in 2013. I find their prices very comparable to their competitors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Nissan Sentra

by Simpatica on 04/02/2019

I had a great experience purchasing my new Nissan Sentra again. Because my previous experience with this make and Model. I drove for 20 yrs. 166k No major repairs. Just in case, I needed a new backup car. Abdi, the Manager, was very pleasant and patient. As well Neil, the sales gentleman. I was flip-floping with the colors, and the schedule we supposed meet. They were both very professionals and patient,not pushy at all. They answered all my questions. I love my car, the color I wanted and price was reasonable. Thanks so much for the great service to both of them. I hope I will be able to drive my sentra another 20 yrs!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Silvia_E on 06/30/2018

Thanks to Manger Miguel, and help from Ronny Valdez; I had a great experience purchasing my new car. Both provided me with answers to all my questions and made the process very easy. Thanks so much for the great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Durafence1 on 06/13/2018

Bode was excellent, I highly recommend him to anyone thinking about buying a new car. He explained everything about our new car with such detail. I felt so well informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worse Dealer!

by Elizabeth on 05/01/2018

I gave a 1 Start because this Dealership has No Customer Service at all, from the Service Advisor ( Glen ) to the General Manager. All they care its getting their money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
videos
about our dealership

As part of the Passport Auto Group, Passport Nissan of Alexandria has been serving the northern Virginia community for over 25 years. We strive to provide every customer with excellence in both sales and service! We are located at 150 S Pickett Street, just minutes from the Van Dorn Metro stop.

Interested in a new car? We currently stock over 300 new Nissans, ranging from the Altima, Rogue, to the Titan! Looking to purchase a used car in Alexandria? We can assist you there as well. Visit our used car inventory page here to see what we have in stock. We also have a variety of certified pre-owned Nissans, which go through an extensive inspection to qualify. Don't see what you're looking for? Our client advisors would be more than happy to find your dream car, wherever it may be.

what sets us apart
Aggressive and Market Based Pricing PLUS tremendous lending power allows our clients to leave satisfied and drive home with no regrets!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

