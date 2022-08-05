1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Avoid at all costs unless you want a Deathtrap! GM’s words “it’s a risk buying a car”. I spent $54,000 on a used Escalade. I live 300 miles away so I was handed to Armin the sales consultant to do a video walk around. I asked multiple times are there any noticable scratches or dents because I can’t see that well via facetime. Armin stated theres nothing wrong at all, the vehicle is flawless. It looks like it was in the showroom still! I booked a flight the same day. Hour drive to the airport, $250 flight down from Ny to VA. Arrived almost 945. Armin and finance manager were nice to stay and wait for me, now I know why. I signed my papers and went outside (1030pm in the dark on the side of their building) I also now know why. Car looked ok in the dark. I looked around the car and seemed ok. Get on the road for a 5 hour trip home. Vehicle dash and mechanics reset on me with an error to service driver assist system. Didnt think too much of it. Drove home and parked the car at 4am. 9am wake up and go outside excited to show my wife her new car and immediately notice that not 1, not 2 but all 4 doors have severe damage that was covered up. Deep scratches and a terrible repaint job on the drivers door. I immediately text Armin who gets me in touch with a very condescending manager named Shawn. Basically telling me I bought the car and theres nothing they can do. I relied heavily on this sales person to be my eyes and to give me an honest valuation on the cars condition and was lied to. I hired a local mobile detailer to attempt address the issues. I make this clear to Armin via text and Shawn on the phone that he was coming Friday to try and repair. $500 later they were able to lighten the drivers door paint job but theres still a crease. Passengers side is only repairable by a body shop. Send invoice to Armin. Shawn calls and flips out that he was only expecting an estimate when I clearly told him they were coming to attempt a repair and he said “hopefully theyll be able to handle it, lets see what happens”. Suddenly he has no memory of this convo and says he can offer me $200. The doors will easily cost $1500-2000 to fix. This suddenly became the least of my concerns last night as Im driving my pregnant wife , 2 year old and 4 year old home doing 70mph on the highway and the entire car shuts down as im driving. Dashboard goes out, headlights go off and engine stops!!!! About 8 seconds later everything comes back on as Im Terrified Pulling over. I Take pictures of the dash with the same message again and immediately email shawn and armin to have a manager or owner please call me in the am. Drive home super cautious now as this vehicle could potentially kill my family. Wait all day. No call. I call shawn and he never read my email. Explained situation he refers me to the GM, Lee. Lee calls me later on and I explain my frustration about the damage and the dangerous situation and he says “we can offer you $200”. “Thats all we can do”. “I would suggest not driving the vehicle and having it towed somewhere to have it fixed.” “Its a risk buying a car”. I just spent $54,000 on a car, was severely mislead on its condition and now im risking my life, my families lives and other peoples lives by driving it. So Im out $500, plus I need to pay a body shop to repair the damage (The GM says well thats something you want to do I cant help you with that) I actually dont want to do that I just want a vehicle in the condition the sales consultant told me it was in, not scratched to all hell. Im now also going to have to pay for a tow to the nearest cadillac dealer 45 miles from my house and be without the car I just bought 2 weeks ago while they fix the mechanical issues. The GM hopes its covered under his Ford warranty. This place is a disgrace to reputable dealerships. I’m preparing my story now for my 178k Instagram followers and 82k facebook fans. They’re going to have a field day with this. All I know is youre lucky I didnt crash with my family in the car!Terrible, Terrible, Terrible business!!!!!! Karma will handle you guys. AVOID. Read more