Ourisman Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Ford Lincoln
BUYER BEWARE
by 05/08/2022on
BUYER BEWARE! Do not purchase a used vehicle from this dealer and I would be wary of their service department. They are either falsifying inspection records or not even performing them. I purchased a vehicle in October that was Ford Blue Advantage Certified and just VA State Inspected by them and it needed $1200 worth of tires in the first 30 days due to abnormal wear (steel belts exposed) caused by an open recall they did not in fact fix. They stated that the tires were passed as almost new and they had fixed the recall. Either the inspection was wrong or the open recall caused the wear. In either case they should have reimbursed me for the tires. There has been no wear to the new tires since the other dealer fixed the recall. Recently cost $4000+ to repair an engine issue that should have been caught in all of their inspections. Luckily I purchased a 3rd party warranty (not from them) and had the work done at another Ford dealer as I would never deal with Ourisman again. They do not stand behind their inspections/certifications or service. The Sales experience was fine but the rest a disaster. Ford Corporate shockingly really has no control over individual dealers so a complaint has been filed with the VA Motor Vehicle Dealers Board. STAY AWAY FROM OURISMAN FORD OF ALEXANDRIA!
Avoid unless you want a deathtrap!!!
by 12/02/2021on
Avoid at all costs unless you want a Deathtrap! GM’s words “it’s a risk buying a car”. I spent $54,000 on a used Escalade. I live 300 miles away so I was handed to Armin the sales consultant to do a video walk around. I asked multiple times are there any noticable scratches or dents because I can’t see that well via facetime. Armin stated theres nothing wrong at all, the vehicle is flawless. It looks like it was in the showroom still! I booked a flight the same day. Hour drive to the airport, $250 flight down from Ny to VA. Arrived almost 945. Armin and finance manager were nice to stay and wait for me, now I know why. I signed my papers and went outside (1030pm in the dark on the side of their building) I also now know why. Car looked ok in the dark. I looked around the car and seemed ok. Get on the road for a 5 hour trip home. Vehicle dash and mechanics reset on me with an error to service driver assist system. Didnt think too much of it. Drove home and parked the car at 4am. 9am wake up and go outside excited to show my wife her new car and immediately notice that not 1, not 2 but all 4 doors have severe damage that was covered up. Deep scratches and a terrible repaint job on the drivers door. I immediately text Armin who gets me in touch with a very condescending manager named Shawn. Basically telling me I bought the car and theres nothing they can do. I relied heavily on this sales person to be my eyes and to give me an honest valuation on the cars condition and was lied to. I hired a local mobile detailer to attempt address the issues. I make this clear to Armin via text and Shawn on the phone that he was coming Friday to try and repair. $500 later they were able to lighten the drivers door paint job but theres still a crease. Passengers side is only repairable by a body shop. Send invoice to Armin. Shawn calls and flips out that he was only expecting an estimate when I clearly told him they were coming to attempt a repair and he said “hopefully theyll be able to handle it, lets see what happens”. Suddenly he has no memory of this convo and says he can offer me $200. The doors will easily cost $1500-2000 to fix. This suddenly became the least of my concerns last night as Im driving my pregnant wife , 2 year old and 4 year old home doing 70mph on the highway and the entire car shuts down as im driving. Dashboard goes out, headlights go off and engine stops!!!! About 8 seconds later everything comes back on as Im Terrified Pulling over. I Take pictures of the dash with the same message again and immediately email shawn and armin to have a manager or owner please call me in the am. Drive home super cautious now as this vehicle could potentially kill my family. Wait all day. No call. I call shawn and he never read my email. Explained situation he refers me to the GM, Lee. Lee calls me later on and I explain my frustration about the damage and the dangerous situation and he says “we can offer you $200”. “Thats all we can do”. “I would suggest not driving the vehicle and having it towed somewhere to have it fixed.” “Its a risk buying a car”. I just spent $54,000 on a car, was severely mislead on its condition and now im risking my life, my families lives and other peoples lives by driving it. So Im out $500, plus I need to pay a body shop to repair the damage (The GM says well thats something you want to do I cant help you with that) I actually dont want to do that I just want a vehicle in the condition the sales consultant told me it was in, not scratched to all hell. Im now also going to have to pay for a tow to the nearest cadillac dealer 45 miles from my house and be without the car I just bought 2 weeks ago while they fix the mechanical issues. The GM hopes its covered under his Ford warranty. This place is a disgrace to reputable dealerships. I’m preparing my story now for my 178k Instagram followers and 82k facebook fans. They’re going to have a field day with this. All I know is youre lucky I didnt crash with my family in the car!Terrible, Terrible, Terrible business!!!!!! Karma will handle you guys. AVOID.
Mr
by 02/07/2020on
I receive the best services !All staff are nice !I will recommend the Ourisman Automotive of Virginia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people, great customer service
by 01/27/2020on
Always great service, profesional, honest people. Jose the Manager is always checking for customer satisfaction. So far great!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New to VA
by 01/08/2020on
Chris was a great help. I am new to the area and driving to the location was my first time on the road in VA. I was also impressed when Chris told me about his MS degree related to engineering and cars. Good to know I chose to work with someone who would be honest with me - as a fellow STEMy. I was a little shocked by the price of mounting a license plate to the front of my car. I think the price was a bit steep, but it needed to be done so I had it placed with you. Overall, good service and will come back with my Ford Focus in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Job
by 01/07/2020on
Excellent job. Did exactly what I asked and above expectation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
20000 Mile Maintenance
by 01/06/2020on
I scheduled a standard maintenance for my 2018 Ford Mustang for early Saturday morning. The team took my car right on time and completed it quickly and completely. Job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
jane peregoy
by 01/06/2020on
The customer service lady at cashier office was great. She corrected a charge that should not been on the bill. But they did not do car wash as promise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Weekend surprise!
by 12/15/2019on
the staff was great from the moment we walked in the door. everyone was very helpful and ensured we understood the service for the recall. we got our car back several hours ahead of time. I would definitely come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Last two services performed
by 12/15/2019on
The former service adviser I had (Joon Ko) was the reason I always returned to Ourismans for service on my vehicle because of his personality, friendliness, commitment, and he always addressed my concerns. When service was performed , he explained in details what was done, and gave recommendations for future service. He would call and give me a progress report and an approximate date/time for completion. I always felt I was getting that VIP treatment. I can not say I get the same treatment from the current service adviser, he needs to kick it up a notch. A new alternator was installed, and my car keys had to be reprogrammed, however the valet key does not work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 11/23/2019on
I always find the staff at Ourisman friendly and informative. They know their products!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ourisman ROCKS!
by 11/14/2019on
From it's sales, finance and service, I've never had a had experience with this Dealership. Longtime customer (20+ years: '97 Contour, 03 Ranger, 17 Escape and now 19 F-150) that will go nowhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 11/12/2019on
I was greeted in a friendly manner upon my arrival and it lasted until I departed. I was kept abreast on the progression of my service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln MKZ
by 11/12/2019on
Very helpful and responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Decline in Service Level
by 11/08/2019on
I have noted a decline in the great service I have always received at Ourisman over the past two visits. Previously when my car was returned, it was freshly washed. Not so my last two visits. In fact, on my visit this week, it took 25 minutes after settling my bill for my car to be brought around. I went back to the cashier after about 15 minutes and let her know I was still waiting, so she went and asked again for it to be brought around front. I went back again nearly 10 minutes later to let her know I was still waiting. After that, the car was brought around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms
by 11/04/2019on
When I first entered the service department, they young man Mike was on the front and appeared a little frustrated. His original demeanor towards me was not pleasant, however when I brought it to his attention, he was apologetic
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience!
by 11/01/2019on
Very nice people, always making feel the customer important and all the staff members are with a great energy, great attitude, smiling and really taking care of the customers. They perform a very good job and the waiting time is fair. Is always nice to use the coupons they send you by mail for oil change or for other services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 10/27/2019on
After purchasing cars from other dealerships, Ourisman is a breath of fresh air.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 10/23/2019on
Very welcoming advisor at arrival. Noted issues to be checked in the car. All issues were taken care of and fixed promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 10/21/2019on
You do good job working on on the cars fast results in and out that's good thing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unscheduled visit
by 10/16/2019on
Minor problem with a low tire pressure warning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes