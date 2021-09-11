1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BEWARE BEWARE BEWARE- 2018 Jeep failed inspection!!! I recently purchased a Grand Cherokee from Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Alexandria. This is the ABSOLUTE worst experience I have ever had buying a car. I live in Maryland so I had to take the car to get inspected in Maryland. The Jeep failed inspection because 3 of the 4 tires were worn to the tread line, dry rotted and had tears in the tires up to a few inches long. This dealership passed the Jeep for inspection at their shop, concerning!!! Jason(manager) stated they inspected the Jeep and “nothing” was wrong with the Jeep when it was inspected. It was clear to me after getting the Jeep inspected in Maryland from an unbiased shop that this dealership just stuck an inspection sticker on the Jeep window without ever inspecting the Jeep. The Jeep was clearly unsafe and shouldn’t have passed inspection at any reliable, competent shop. The oil life also should 100% life however it was very dirty and was the engine filter. Both needed to be addressed. It was evident that a VA inspection sticker was just slapped on the windshield and no issues were addressed with the Jeep. I highly recommend any vehicle that is purchased from this dealership get inspected by an independent shop, I learned the hard way by trusting a dealership who I thought was credible, well they aren’t. You have been warned. Jason the manager at the dealership stated who was the most ignorant person I have ever dealt with in a managerial position stated “we don’t guarantee that the vehicle will pass inspection outside the state of Virginia”. Why is this? Because you don’t really inspect your cars? The question is now… how did it pass VA inspection with 3 tires that didn’t have any tread on them and were dry rotted? He said the tires were fine when the Jeep left the dealership, so in one week from purchase the tires miraculous deteriorated once it left the dealership. Jason could care less. He is the stereotypical car salesman, [non-permissible content removed]. He made excuse after excuse which was lie after lie. This man lacks integrity. Jason then lastly stated if I wanted new tires then I shouldn’t “have been cheap by buying a used car”!! A 60k used car is cheap according to him. All he did was lash insults instead of addressing the issues with the Jeep. So unprofessional and just plain ignorance. Just know Jason apparently thinks anyone who buys used cars is cheap. Go somewhere else where management doesn’t insult customers for buying used cars or wanting to buy a car that is safe!!! Don’t fall for anymore Lies they may say in response to this. I have pictures and a failed inspection sheet to prove the facts I write about. Where is their evidence, don’t listen to the BS fluff they spew out to save face. I can support my claims, can they? Read more