Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria
Beware. Vehicles don’t pass inspection
by 11/09/2021on
BEWARE BEWARE BEWARE- 2018 Jeep failed inspection!!! I recently purchased a Grand Cherokee from Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Alexandria. This is the ABSOLUTE worst experience I have ever had buying a car. I live in Maryland so I had to take the car to get inspected in Maryland. The Jeep failed inspection because 3 of the 4 tires were worn to the tread line, dry rotted and had tears in the tires up to a few inches long. This dealership passed the Jeep for inspection at their shop, concerning!!! Jason(manager) stated they inspected the Jeep and “nothing” was wrong with the Jeep when it was inspected. It was clear to me after getting the Jeep inspected in Maryland from an unbiased shop that this dealership just stuck an inspection sticker on the Jeep window without ever inspecting the Jeep. The Jeep was clearly unsafe and shouldn’t have passed inspection at any reliable, competent shop. The oil life also should 100% life however it was very dirty and was the engine filter. Both needed to be addressed. It was evident that a VA inspection sticker was just slapped on the windshield and no issues were addressed with the Jeep. I highly recommend any vehicle that is purchased from this dealership get inspected by an independent shop, I learned the hard way by trusting a dealership who I thought was credible, well they aren’t. You have been warned. Jason the manager at the dealership stated who was the most ignorant person I have ever dealt with in a managerial position stated “we don’t guarantee that the vehicle will pass inspection outside the state of Virginia”. Why is this? Because you don’t really inspect your cars? The question is now… how did it pass VA inspection with 3 tires that didn’t have any tread on them and were dry rotted? He said the tires were fine when the Jeep left the dealership, so in one week from purchase the tires miraculous deteriorated once it left the dealership. Jason could care less. He is the stereotypical car salesman, [non-permissible content removed]. He made excuse after excuse which was lie after lie. This man lacks integrity. Jason then lastly stated if I wanted new tires then I shouldn’t “have been cheap by buying a used car”!! A 60k used car is cheap according to him. All he did was lash insults instead of addressing the issues with the Jeep. So unprofessional and just plain ignorance. Just know Jason apparently thinks anyone who buys used cars is cheap. Go somewhere else where management doesn’t insult customers for buying used cars or wanting to buy a car that is safe!!! Don’t fall for anymore Lies they may say in response to this. I have pictures and a failed inspection sheet to prove the facts I write about. Where is their evidence, don’t listen to the BS fluff they spew out to save face. I can support my claims, can they?
Don’t
by 05/06/2020on
Most car dealerships will go to extreme lengths to make a sale, salespeople can be downright pushy. This is not the case at Ourisman. Trying to have someone contact you is like pulling teeth, even with a stated interest in wanting to buy one of their vehicles. I was told I’d get a call back the following day regarding financing, four days elapsed and I had to call them again. Received the same old song and dance, still haven’t heard anything and the car I was looking at has now sold. There seems to be a breakdown in communication on sales end here. I wouldn’t recommend this dealer as they don’t seem to care about the prospective buyer or about doing business.
Excellent customer service; Outrageous cost
by 12/31/2019on
The customer service was excellent. The staff were courteous and answered all my questions. They promptly responded to my call, made an appointment, and took care of the check engine light within a few hours. The quote I received, however, for other issues identified was outrageously high. I was able to get everything done at half the price elsewhere. For this reason, I would not recommend going to the dealership for repairs to a friend. 5 stars for customer service, 1 star for the cost.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grand Jeep Cherokee 2012
by 12/26/2019on
I was very satisfied to return to Ourisman Jeep Dealer for my oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Ourisman of Alexandria
by 11/29/2019on
I was very satisfied with the service received at Ourisman of Alexandria. Willie did an exceptional job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty work saved me $5,000
by 11/23/2019on
I took my 2016 Grand Caravan into Ourisman Dodge last week with transmission problems (actually had it towed in - too dangerous to drive!). One of the service writers - Howard - had been recommended to me from another repair shop and he did a great job helping me. Explained everything - all the alternatives; what I may have to pay; what the powertrain warranty may cover; etc. Turns out I needed a lot of work on the transmission - would have cost me about $5,000. However, Howard and the powertrain warranty made sure that I didn't have to pay anything! A very good experience all around. Make sure to ask for Howard when you go in there. Nice guy and very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Needs Improvement
by 11/11/2019on
Customer service needs improvement, hospitality is not there. They are nice and pushy when they want you to purchase a vehicle, and after that, customer service is terrible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ram service
by 11/04/2019on
professional quick and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 11/02/2019on
Outstanding customer service.,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 09/27/2019on
Excellent service provided by Ms. Lynn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service visit Ourisman & Geico after rear end accident
by 08/15/2019on
I was rear ended in my parking lot and needed bumper and side door repairs. Ourisman & Geico made this service as painless as possible. Pleasant scheduling, drop off, rental, pick up and in person interactions. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Situation Turned Out Okay
by 07/10/2019on
This is my second experience with something going wrong with my car, but this was much worse. However, Lynn at Ourisman is amazing! She talked to me in language I understood, let me know the challenge of getting these parts but got them quickly anyway, and did not try to hard sell me on any other issues or to buy a new car. I fundamentally dislike talking to car dealerships but Lynn is an absolute gem! Professional, approachable, and knowledgeable. Absolutely first class! I would not go elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional, great job.
by 07/02/2019on
I was in for 2 new tires. Everyone was courteous, prices were competitive and I had a quick turn around. The waiting room was clean and had wi-fi & cell phone chargers. I also leased my car from this dealership and was very happy w/ my Rep, and his thoroughness of demonstrating new features of my Jeep and how to use them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 03/21/2019on
Was awesome doing business at this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Honest Service
by 03/18/2019on
Took my Jeep Liberty in for a diagnostic. Ourisman gave me a complete report along with all associated costs and timeline to complete work. I decided against the work; my vehicle is past its prime, but I was satisfied with the service call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/14/2019on
Howard was great. He kept me posted and he seem very pleasant doing it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/14/2019on
Howard was great. He kept me posted and he seem very pleasant doing it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/03/2019on
My experience at Ourisman was great, they were very helpful and got the work done fast! I will be returning!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 02/26/2019on
My salesman Mamo did a phenomenal job. Thank you for being so patient with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!!!
by 02/22/2019on
I had a complex problem on a new vehicle. Tim worked diligently with multiple vendors to fix the issue!!! Great customer service and a customer forward focus! Makes me want to continue driving a dodge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I liked the Service writer
by 02/22/2019on
Writer was courteous, and showed me what I needed with recommendations. I forgot his name but he was the young guy towards the rear. (I think of Latin descent). I appreciated his honesty and his ability to answer my questions. Very straight forward and willing to assist any way he could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes