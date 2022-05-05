Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria
Customer Reviews of Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria
Great Customer Service
by 05/05/2022on
It is never easy shopping for a car, but Mr. Boyd Whiten made my experience less stressful. He was very patient, pleasant and professional. Mr. Boyd answered all my questions and concerns and we finally closed the deal. I am glad he was my sales rep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service as always. Been a service customer at Lindsey for 20+ years
by 04/27/2022on
Been going to same service rep, Juan Biaz, for 20+ years. Professional in every way, straight shooter and honest to the bone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/21/2022on
Took my car into Lindsay Lexus and received friendly excellent service. Our rep Tony was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Surprisingly good experience
by 04/01/2022on
I say surprisingly good because my expectation of dealers in a sales motion is not very high. Our experience at Lindsay Lexus was about as transparent as one can get. Negotiations were fair and smooth, no high pressure tactics. We got a very reasonable price below market average. Our sales consultant (AJ) arranged two test drives before the day of purchase, including one at our house. The financing process was also very smooth. Paperwork was in order without any hidden fees or changes from verbal agreements. We got the hard sell at the financing office for add ons, which was expected and happens at every dealer. It’s fine and wasn’t uncomfortable. The only thing I think I didn’t like was the finance office using an iPad and a DocuSign-like app to sign the sales docs. Made it a little hard to flip between pages and compare line item amounts to make sure they all matched. We haven’t actually received our car yet because it’s in transit, so I will update this if needed upon delivery. But so far, Lindsay really lives up to what you would expect from the Lexus brand. Professionalism, transparency, customer service. No tricks, just a smooth and reasonable transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy Customer
by 03/22/2022on
The service location is at 1575 Kenwood Ave. I had a great master customer service representative. He was professional and very helpful I was extremely happy with the service my car felt better from being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lindsey Lexas
by 03/19/2022on
Le provided outstanding service during recent visit. Very helpful with information and recommendations. No pressure deciding
Lindsay Service Tony E
by 03/04/2022on
He’s always great. Others there can improve service on things such as ensuring car gets washed as part of service visit. Second time in recent visits they missed this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reliable Service with David Fajerski of LIndsay Lexus
by 02/26/2022on
I have been a service customer of Lindsay Lexus, Alexandria, VA since I purchased my used 2014 ES 300h from NC. David "Ski" Fajerski has been my service representative since I started taking my Lexus there the summer of 2016. Ski has a good knowledge of cars so it does not take any extra effort to communicate with him about maintenance. I had never been a fan of obtaining service at a dealership before working with David. He always has a pleasant demeanor and it has been easy to trust his service package recommendations. I alternate my Lexus maintenance service with a local mechanic I have worked with for years; therefore, it is not always straight forward to know if the X0,000 or the X5,000 mile package is best option. Ski has not let me down once. I have have remained a loyal customer and plan to do so for the foreseeable future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service from Tammy at Lindsay Lexus
by 02/24/2022on
Tammy has provided excellent service for many years that I have been taking my Lexus vehicles to Alexandria. I highly recommend her and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impromptu service call
by 02/18/2022on
Had to make an urgent service stop. Was one of if not Mike's first customer of the day. Upon listening to the issue he took care of it promptly and efficiently. Strongly appreciate his excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman Mark Coleman
by 02/02/2022on
Mark is honest, straightforward, and a pleasure to deal with. We highly recommend him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service
by 01/27/2022on
Destiny made me feel like a friend was taking care of me. She’s professional and a pleasure to talk to. Highly recommend! Jonathan who originally greeted me was very pleasant also! Car inspection and oil change done and clean car to take home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tammy is the Best!!!
by 01/21/2022on
She’s very friendly and professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease excellent
by 01/19/2022on
I leased my RX 4 years ago. Nazir was great- he communicated clearly and was very knowledgeable about the lease and what it entailed. Today I worked with Jessica to complete buying my vehicle. She did an excellent job. She organized and explained all the forms clearly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 01/12/2022on
Always great service by Juan Baez. Very customer focused
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great as usual!
by 11/22/2021on
I had my Lexus recalls addresses and 45k service. Andrew explained the service’s and coordinated the loaner. Overall spectacular visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
James is the best
by 11/22/2021on
We have been working with James in the service department for over 10 years, and his service always exceeds expectations! I just want to publicly recognize him for such wonderful customer service and always taking care of us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Car Buying Experience
by 11/02/2021on
Kevin was a great salesman and very helpful in purchasing my first Lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Service at Lindsay!
by 10/24/2021on
My service rep Sherry Lewis is wonderful! We've know each since I bought my first Lexus at Lindsay Lexus Alexandria years ago. She gets a 5 star rating because she makes sure my vehicle gets the care and time it requires to maintain excellence every time I need to visit! Sherry listens with a smile. She's knowledgeable, professional and makes sure I am clear on all services that the vehicle will receive. She always ensures that I have a loaner car or that I have the shortest wait time possible. Thank you Sherry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greatest Service Rep of All Time
by 10/22/2021on
Lindsay Lexus service is the best! We have been a Lexus family since 2004. We have never had a problem with the work performed on our vehicles. My service rep, Tammy Simone, has been and is the “Greatest of all time! She very professional, she volunteers explanations regarding recommended servicing, and informs us of available discounts. She makes us smile! Thank you Lexus thank you Tammy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rockstar service @ Lindsay Lexus
by 10/16/2021on
Nguyen @ Lindsay Lexus is definitely a rockstar when it comes to handling your service needs. I have taken my RX 350 F sport the past few times for service and Lee has gone above and beyond to make sure I have an easy, awesome, and prompt service experience. To the dealership, I want to let you guys know that you have a gem working for you. I have 3 different luxury cars that I get serviced at different locations. Lee definitely provides the best experience hands down!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
