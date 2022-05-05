5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I say surprisingly good because my expectation of dealers in a sales motion is not very high. Our experience at Lindsay Lexus was about as transparent as one can get. Negotiations were fair and smooth, no high pressure tactics. We got a very reasonable price below market average. Our sales consultant (AJ) arranged two test drives before the day of purchase, including one at our house. The financing process was also very smooth. Paperwork was in order without any hidden fees or changes from verbal agreements. We got the hard sell at the financing office for add ons, which was expected and happens at every dealer. It’s fine and wasn’t uncomfortable. The only thing I think I didn’t like was the finance office using an iPad and a DocuSign-like app to sign the sales docs. Made it a little hard to flip between pages and compare line item amounts to make sure they all matched. We haven’t actually received our car yet because it’s in transit, so I will update this if needed upon delivery. But so far, Lindsay really lives up to what you would expect from the Lexus brand. Professionalism, transparency, customer service. No tricks, just a smooth and reasonable transaction. Read more