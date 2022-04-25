Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria
Customer Reviews of Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria
God is good!!?
by 04/25/2022on
Jasper was excellent!!! Professional and courteous and kept us updated throughout the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Stay Away from Lindsay Cadillac
by 01/07/2022on
Please be careful around their General Manager, Tim Robinson. He lacks integrity and frequently covers up for his employees. This is coming from a good guy, who is hard working, and doesn’t want others to get burned. Trust me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
STAY AWAY FROM LINDSAY CADILLAC
by 12/10/2021on
Classic bait and switch dealership. Employees have no integrity and will do just about anything for a sale. Please don't make the same mistake that I made! Never again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
AMAZING SERVICE!!!!
by 11/29/2021on
This is my second pitch through Lindsay. I came in with a wish list of everything I wanted but not sure where to start. They took amazing care of me and had me in and out seamlessly. Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Best in the DMV
by 09/18/2021on
Courtesy, respecting customer needs, providing options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ashley was fantastic! The team did a great job! Great experience!
by 05/14/2021on
Very professional and friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Very Happy!
by 02/20/2021on
Very happy with my service appointment! Gino is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great service
by 12/10/2020on
Great service with not much up sell
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Tire Purchase
by 10/01/2020on
Donna was the best help. I needed new tires and she scheduled my appointment and found me a great deal on 4 new tires Great Service At A Great Price. Thanks. Brendan
Gino is awesome!
by 09/25/2020on
Gino was a very helpful service representative. He took care of me, with answering questions that I had and listened to my concerns I had with my vehicle. He worked collaboratively with the technician to resolve my concern. I appreciate Gino’s help- he is awesome!
Service
by 07/23/2020on
Great customer service. Was able to get an appointment quickly. Work was completed in a reasonable amount of time. Would come back. I would give 5 stars but my car was dirty when I received it back. It may have been washed after service but when I received it was dirtier than when I dropped it off.
Excellent in Service
by 10/11/2019on
I normally don't write reviews for any customer-oriented business unless it is highly exceptional in terms of quality of service or it turned out to be very negative experience. I can tell you from my personal experience that Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria is definitely the former because of their product, people and service. I was thoroughly impressed with how knowledgeable, professional and friendly their sales representatives were when I interacted with them both over the phone and in-person. In fact, I want to call out my particular sales rep, Mr. Jay Emejuru, for his honesty, diligence, excellent service and professionalism because if it wasn't for him, I would have not taken the time to write this review. Like most experienced car buyers, I conduct my own thorough analysis and research on all prospective vehicles regardless if the vehicle new or used and nothing angers me more than you are fed a line of bs from a car salesman who is trying meet his monthly sales quota. What I liked the most about Jay he responded to all my questions with respect to history of the vehicle with integrity, and when he didn't know the answer to my question, he researched it and got back to me promptly with the correct response based on his research. I really appreciated his willingness to help. In my interactions with Jay, I always felt that I was in control of the car buying process and he me assisted tremendously by providing me the answers I needed to make an informed decision. Seasoned car buyers understand that buying a vehicle is a significant financial commitment and I wanted to make sure I wasn't buying a lemon or being pushed a vehicle I didn't want. Jay accomplished all of this in highly respectful and courteous manner. Regardless of the quality of the vehicle, I would never buy or finance a vehicle from dealership that ignores or looks down upon prospective customers with hubris and treats them like garbage. Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria gets it. They understand that "service to the customer" is extremely important--it makes the difference between customer walking out angry or a vehicle sold. My interactions with Jay Emejuru are a testimony to this fact. Based on my favorable experiences, I would highly recommend Jay Emejuru and Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria to any potential future car buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Lindsay Cadillac Excellence
by 09/27/2019on
I was treated like an old friend by Will Lang at Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria, Virginia. The staff there did everything to make my end-of-lease experience easy and the signing of my new lease efficient. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recent Purchase of a 2019 Cadillac XT4
by 08/01/2019on
We recently purchased a 2019 Cadillac XT4 from Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria and were very happy with the quality of service we received from Sales & Leasing Professional, Micky Pickeral and Finance Manager, Gerardo Romero. We found him pleasant, professional, detailed oriented, and willing to go above-and-beyond to ensure we were happy with our car selection. Mickey never made us feel pressured or rushed. If you want a really great customer experience, ask for Micky.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
ExCadiGuy
by 07/19/2019on
I came into the service center and was greeted by kenia. She said they did not have my appointment because I did it online and proceeded to tell me I should have called even tho she knows it’s more of a hassle. Wrong answer. This is the second time I made an appointment online and it not be there. Either don’t allow online appointments or fix it. I had confirmations and everything. Then she also told me they didn’t have any loaners available. Which ended up being a lie. So this encounter started off bad. Craig took over and even though he was supposed to be off he helped and started to smooth things back over and even got me a loaner which supposedly did not exist 5 minutes earlier. Craig started to restore my faith in the dealership which was good as I’m in the search for a new car. Well that faith was short lived. As I was waiting for my loaner car at the loaner desk the service manager (I assume because he had a desk that overlooked everyone and was behind glass doors that weren’t shut). He called Craig into his office and began to berate him because he took care of a previous customers tire issue and the manager laid into him about it. He asked Craig how he got to the decision to replace this tire and all that kind of stuff. It was completely inappropriate to berate an employee in front of customers. That is a sign of a poor leader. and it started to ruin my view of this dealership. Then the manager asked Craig “is the big burly guy the loaner guy?” First off that’s completely rude and inappropriate. I may be a heavy guy but saying anything inappropriate to describe a person, especially a customer, is just wrong and hurtful. I will not spend another penny at this dealer which is sad because I am in the market for a new car. Then when I came back to pick up my car kenia decided to answer the phone while I was standing there and proceeded to tell that customer that they will not work on her vehicle even tho the lady bought it there. Supposedly it was too old but kenia was not good at handling the call especially while I stood there waiting. Completely bad experience. Won’t be back.
Bad quality service, unprofessional
by 07/15/2019on
I took my vehicle for repair, a day after the service advisor called me to tell me that lindsay cadillac is not going to perform repairs on my vehicle. That i need to wait for the manager aproval first. So i had to go pick my vehicle and i waited half hour for lindsay cadillac to bring my keys back.. still waiting for the manager to call me and explain to me why they cant perform repairs..
Mr
by 06/04/2019on
Great customer service.. I did not show up for my two previous appointment due to personal issues but when I came in for service an unannounced, I was welcomed and provided excellent service. Thank you for your flexibility
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bait and switch on website
by 04/27/2019on
I am unimpressed with Lindsey Cadillac's sales operation. I made a special trip there to see a car that is pictured on Edmunds as available, but they said it has already been sold. I think they bait-and-switch on good deal cars to get you in the door, then try to sell you less desirable vehicles. Would not go back there.
Gone are the days of making things right
by 02/04/2019on
I bought a used vehicle from Lindsay Cadillac on January 12th. It was fairly easy we went in test drove and made the deal it was after that I had the issues.I paid cash for the vehicle and they ran my credit anyway which should never have happened. When we test drove the vehicle the windshield was fine, however when the sticker was remover the scratched and the passenger side so badly that we have to have it replace. When I contacted the dealership I was initially told that the vehicle was sold as is which I agreed but when I signed the contract the windshield wasn't all scratched up. At this point we would not recommend Lindsay Cadillac on the credit issue alone since this should never have happened in the first place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
We Love Lindsay Cadillac!
by 11/19/2018on
My family has purchased many Cadillacs at Lindsay and it is always a very pleasant experience. The sales staff is very knowledgeable and very easy to work with. Jasper Fazio sold me my most recent Cadillac and she was a joy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
SYLVIA Snyder
by 11/09/2018on
My car was towed to Lindasy for repair of radiator and transmission hose. Good work; the car is fine now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
