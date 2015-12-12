3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently brought a Toyota Rav4 2015 from Jack Taylors Alexandra Toyota on December 11, 2015 and I want to share my experience with all of you. Before I came to the dealership, I worked with Freddy, the internet sale manager, on the phone for half a day figuring out the deal. During this time, I worked with several of other dealerships as well, and one offered me the RAV4 XLE for around $26,300 out the door price. Jack Taylors wanted to beat this price so they offered me $25,995. When I came in to the dealership, Freddy was really helpful, he took the car out so we can have a test drive. Everything looked like it was going smoothly, or so I thought. After we settled on the price, Freddy ran my credit and said I was qualify for 0% interest and the out the door price is $25,995 just like we agreed on the phone. The last step, we were waiting for the finance department to finalize our paper work. We waited for almost 15 minutes. Then, Freddy came out and said he made a mistake. He used the incentive which is 500$ off for Toyota RAV4 2016 on my deal which is the Toyota 2015. Therefore, the actual price of the vehicle was $26,495. I was outrageous because I spent the whole morning there already and possibly missed my other deal. I asked to speak to the other manager, his name is George. He came in and apologized for Freddys mistake. However, they took no initiative to own up to their mistake. They said either I pay $500 or there is no deal today. Basically, they wanted me to put in an extra $500 or there will be no deal. Of course, I would not pay an extra $500 for their mistake. The problem escalated to their general sale manager, and he approved to sell the car for us for $25,995. The problem here is I know everyone can make a mistake but as a business they have to take responsibility for it. Its not right to make customers suffered for THEIR mistake. Finally we had a deal and signed the paper work. With that said, Jack Taylor did offered me a really good deal on the vehicle. Freddy was really friendly and helpful. I want to thank the general sale manager who took responsible for their mistake and resolved it. I would give this dealership 5 stars but because of this incident I can only give it 3.5 stars. So just make sure everything is correct before you sign the paper work! Read more