Buying car Experience
by 12/12/2015on
I recently brought a Toyota Rav4 2015 from Jack Taylors Alexandra Toyota on December 11, 2015 and I want to share my experience with all of you. Before I came to the dealership, I worked with Freddy, the internet sale manager, on the phone for half a day figuring out the deal. During this time, I worked with several of other dealerships as well, and one offered me the RAV4 XLE for around $26,300 out the door price. Jack Taylors wanted to beat this price so they offered me $25,995. When I came in to the dealership, Freddy was really helpful, he took the car out so we can have a test drive. Everything looked like it was going smoothly, or so I thought. After we settled on the price, Freddy ran my credit and said I was qualify for 0% interest and the out the door price is $25,995 just like we agreed on the phone. The last step, we were waiting for the finance department to finalize our paper work. We waited for almost 15 minutes. Then, Freddy came out and said he made a mistake. He used the incentive which is 500$ off for Toyota RAV4 2016 on my deal which is the Toyota 2015. Therefore, the actual price of the vehicle was $26,495. I was outrageous because I spent the whole morning there already and possibly missed my other deal. I asked to speak to the other manager, his name is George. He came in and apologized for Freddys mistake. However, they took no initiative to own up to their mistake. They said either I pay $500 or there is no deal today. Basically, they wanted me to put in an extra $500 or there will be no deal. Of course, I would not pay an extra $500 for their mistake. The problem escalated to their general sale manager, and he approved to sell the car for us for $25,995. The problem here is I know everyone can make a mistake but as a business they have to take responsibility for it. Its not right to make customers suffered for THEIR mistake. Finally we had a deal and signed the paper work. With that said, Jack Taylor did offered me a really good deal on the vehicle. Freddy was really friendly and helpful. I want to thank the general sale manager who took responsible for their mistake and resolved it. I would give this dealership 5 stars but because of this incident I can only give it 3.5 stars. So just make sure everything is correct before you sign the paper work!
Good service
by 07/17/2015on
I recently Leased a 2015 Camry form a salesman named Jim, a guy with long hair. He offered great service. I was very nervous walking in but he took great care of me. He took his time and explained the process to me. He had to searching for the car i wanted and never complained once. He was able to find the car i wanted from a nearby dealership. The cons i have: The car took a couple of hours to go pick up from another dealership that was less then 10 miles away. The guy that went to get the car was dirty and there were grease and dirt marks everywhere. (they haply cleaned but it took another hour) There was a ding in the edge of the door where the paint was missing and the metal cracked. They had no problem getting it repaired, but the job that the body shop did was very poor. I probably could have done just as well in my garage. Jim took the car back and 3 days later i had my car. This process took over a week total Overall: Jim was the selling point on the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent car buying experience
by 05/20/2014on
During my purchase of a new vehicle I worked with Sales and Leasing Consultant Jim B. Mr. B was a great co-pilot during my recent purchase; he was professional, knowledgeable and personable. It was refreshing to work with the type of person that my employer needs to hire more of, Humble and Professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Dealer Cost
by 02/28/2014on
I bought my 2014 Toyota Tundra model# 8345 yesterday from a dealer who needed to sell it asap to make his monthly quota. I purchased it for $29,530 excluding tax and tags with $500 cash back. The actual dealer cost of the Tundra model# 8345 (double cab SR 4x4 5.7L 8 ft bed) is around $29,000. My dealer threw in the tow mirrors, paint protection and stainless steel exaust tip free. My selling price was the Edmunds.com invoice price minus the destination charge of $995. The dealer was so happy to actually be selling a Tundra that they subtracted the dealer processing fee from the sales price. It took me 120 days of shopping/haggaling to get the price I wanted on the Tundra. Everything that they claim is not negotiable, really is when they need to sell a truck. The Tundra is the #4 selling truck. I love my truck and I love Toyota. I am putting this out there so no one gets taken for a ride on the price. There are a lot of dealers especally in the DC area trying to get top dollar all because of the new touch screen. Good luck to all that are in the market. No replies are needed this is strictly FYI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Kabuki Theater
by 08/26/2013on
I am purchasing a new SUV through a car buying service. The targeted price of the SUV was $35,309. I spoke to Oliver A. at the the internet sells at Jack Taylors Alexandria and made it clear that I wanted to pay the targeted price or less. I don't want to haggle or have to keep chancing the price. I spoke to the internet salesman at least 4 time to make myself clear that I was not interested in paying any more than the targeted car buying service. There was not Oliver could have misunderstood me. I called him and explained that I did not want to spend the day trying to buy a car, lets not waste each others time. We looked at the car, then he brought me to his office to explain the car was a different amount, he would have to talk to his sales manager to get the price because he really wanted to sell the car to me. H went to his sales manager and came back with a series of prices, inventory price, MRSP, list price, the internet price and the car buying service but he was talking to the sales manager and he be back. I asked specifically if he was going to sell the car to me at the targeted price or less, I could not get Oliver to give me a straight answer. I was not about to waste any more time with this "bait and switch" technique. I don't appreciate the waste of my time. I've always held the Toyota Dealership in high esteem, now not so much. I really don't like the Kabuki Theater between the sales staff and the management. I'll make sure the people I know that the Toyota Dealers are just like the GM deals with newer facilities.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchase of 2013 Toyota Corolla LE
by 11/17/2012on
I recently purchased a new Toyota from Alexandria Toyota. From start to finish they were more than professional and made sure that I was getting what I wanted. This new Corolla will now join its older brother (1995 Corolla) which continues to run like a clock. Many thanks to the staff at Alexandria Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience all around
by 11/01/2012on
From beginning to end, I had excellent service from the entire staff. No pushy sales chatter, just calm & coherent discussion. I'll definitely buy another car here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alexandria Toyota - the Best Dealership
by 04/22/2012on
I love Alexandria Toyota their sales team, maintenance department, everything. I was a bundle of nerves going to buy a new car for the first time in many years. But I came away from Alexandria Toyota having the best car buying experience of any in the past. Jerry Hodges was professional, courteous and honest in his dealings with me as a new car buyer. He answered all of my questions directly and never made me feel pressured to make a purchase. The process was smooth from beginning to end. There was no haggling back and forth over price and options. Instead, I was given a fair price on the car from the start. I had done my homework and knew going in what other dealerships were offering in terms of price for the car. And the first price I was given at Alexandria Toyota beat all of the others. Moreover, the price I was given for trade-in on my old vehicle was equally fair. Mr. Hodges took his time with me and never made me feel rushed to make a decision. He went above and beyond to make this a pleasant experience for me. Since then, I have continued to deal with Alexandria Toyota on a regular basis for maintenance on my car. Jerry Hodges and the other members of the team that I dealt with on the one day I was there to make my purchase remember me each time I come, as they do all of their customers, and treat me as a valued member of the Alexandria Toyota family. The maintenance department is excellent. Again, it is always a positive experience where you walk away feeling that you have been treated fairly, honestly and professionally. Over the years, I have recommended Alexandria Toyota to everyone and will continue to do so. They deserve all the awards they have received and many more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Impressed with the staff of Jack Taylor's Toyota
by 01/19/2012on
I went to Jack Taylor's based on overwhelmingly positive reviews, and I was not disappointed. After speaking with Louis Costley earlier that day I decided to stop in on my way home from work. Although unannounced, he had keys readily available for a couple sedans that surpassed the specifics that I had told him I was looking for. No rush, no pressure - he gave me the keys and with no more than a strong handshake invited me to test drive my choice, check back with him if I had any questions. After I decided on a car that I liked - we negotiated price, trade in value, and after agreeing on numbers we could both live with Louis linked me up with Cindy Weygandt to discuss financing & warrantee. Like Louis, Cindy gave me the impression of genuine caring, presenting multiple options without any pressure when I leaned one way or another. Purchase complete, and without any prompting on my part Louis insisted that I bring back my car later that week to get a free detail, offering a free loaner, before I even thought to ask. I was impressed with their selection, and I love my car, but what really made the difference was the customer service. They got all the little things right, from the cup of coffee, to the complimentary tank of gas. I was raised to believe that the quality of the people you buy from is just as important as the product that you are buying. Louis, Cindy, and everyone else I came in contact with at Jack Taylor's Toyota were top quality.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
second great experience
by 08/18/2011on
Like my prior experience with JT Toyota, nothing but positives. Kenny R and Kristi M were very professional and genuinely nice people, making the buying experience very comfortable. I have been through rough interactions with other dealerships, and after two great experiences here I would not buy a Toyota without coming to Jack Taylor first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
