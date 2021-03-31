BMW of Alexandria
Customer Reviews of BMW of Alexandria
DO NOT BRING YOUR CAR HERE. AVOID
by 03/31/2021on
I would like to start off by saying that the negative reviews on this dealership have proven to be true and this was the most unpleasant experience that I have ever had with a dealership. This entire experience felt nothing less than rude and discriminatory. This is my first BMW and my first BMW service experience and it has put a damper on my view of the BMW brand as a whole. To begin, I called into the dealership and spoke to a service advisor named Karina Gonzalez (who is the rudest, most unprofessional advisor that I've ever dealt with before) and explained to her that I wanted to come in for a service since my vehicle has an active service contract. I asked her to verify that my information showed up in the system before coming in since bmw USA has updated it. She then verified and set my appointment for 10:30am. Upon arriving, she lied to my face stating that my car cannot be serviced on the basis of the service warranty not being transferable from the original purchaser which was incorrect per BMW USA because of my particular service contact type. At this point, I explained to her that she is may have the wrong information because the particular service contract on my vehicle is not attached to any individual owner but is attached to the vehicle. I also explained to her that BMW USA said that the dealer should call them if they have any questions. Instead of calling, she spoke to the service manager and explained that she felt the contract wasn't valid versus actually doing some research into the matter or calling BMW USA. She then walked me over to the finance manager (who I was told name is Chris) to try and sell me a "refresh" aka "extended service plan". Upon arriving to the finance manger's office, she went into the office and left me outside of the office with the door closed to adamantly prove, in my opinion, why she was right about service non transferability. I had to ask to knock on the office window and ask from the outside of the office if I could come into the office to be a part of the conversation. How rude and unprofessional? When I was finally offered to come inside, I was never introduced nor did I receive an introduction from either Karina or the finance manager. The service manager began the conversation by looking at his computer screen and telling me that that there was nothing that he can do on his end since I purchased a "used" car which they sold at their dealership in the past. I reexplained the details that I received from BMW USA and told him that BMW USA asked that the dealer to call if there were any issues or concerns. The finance manger then told said "Well you can call on your cell phone if you want". I then asked again if they could call from their office since BMW requested that the dealer call if there were any questions. The finance manager's arrogant response to me was "Well, I can call in an hour and a half because I have to help someone who is actually buying a "new" car because that's what I do. I'm the finance manager". At this point I'm wondering that if the finance manager wasn't able to help with this issue, why was I brought to you? To be reminded that I purchased a used car and that you sell new cars as if my concerns aren't as important? After this awful experience, I ended up reaching back out to BMW again and ended up getting my service done (under my exact service contract with no issues at all) by another Certified BMW dealership in my area just an hour later. This Certified BMW dealer also verified that BMW of Alexandria was misinformed. I want to end this review by saying, BMW of Alexandria has lost a future customer and I will make sure to let others know that they should not take their money to this dealership because they are rude, uniformed, and lack customer relation skills. I've read other reviews about this BMW location and realized that it seems others have had similar sentiments regarding this dealership and Karina Gonzalez in particular.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Service
by 08/20/2019on
I took my BMW in for a new battery after years with the same one and no issues. BMW of Alexandria replaced it. Within 90 days, my vehicle stopped on me and I had to tow it to BMW of Alexandria. BMW of Alexandria charged $500+tax for a diagnostic and told me two items needed replacement costing $3,700. I was told by BMW Alexandria this may NOT fix the problem (parasitic drain?) and that BMW Alexandria could not check individual parts since no one would pay for them if the "fix" didn't work. I asked BMW rep if BMW expected me to purchase new parts with no expectation of them working and should they fail I would repurchase new items again? When she replied "yes" I was done. I requested my vehicle and was told that it would be at least an hour which turned into more than 90 minutes. BMW of Alexandria said they were charging my battery all night. Does this sound like it may have been a bad battery? My vehicle was driven around the building by BMW techs to the tow truck and I took it to another mechanic. They checked my vehicle for days (including each part individually that I was told by BMW of Alexandria could not be done) and found nothing wrong with it. Took it back and BMW Alexandria replaced my battery AGAIN which I told them I felt was the problem to begin with!!! I believe it was initially a bad battery, but BMW of Alexandria never acknowledged that and this ended up costing me more than $1,200 (bad battery+tow+diagnostic+tow+time off work). Totally disappointed in the customer service. Unfortunately, I will sell my BMW before I'll take it back to BMW of Alexandria.
Great Experience
by 07/21/2019on
I had a great experience working with Kanchan Sedhai. He accommodating my schedule and permitted me to take as much time in the car as I wanted. Although I ended up choosing a different car at a different dealership, I recommend working with Kanchan to anyone.
***Horrible sales experience***
by 09/08/2016on
I found the car online & placed an interest to look at the vehicle including a time that worked for my busy schedule. The sales rep immediately started to excessively email, call and text my cell phone. He wasn't working the day I could go in & was trying to change my request. The pushiest example of car sales I'd ever experienced. When I went into the dealership on my timeframe. I didn't have a particular sales rep I assumed all of them were trained & knowledeable. Clearly my mistake! The vehicle wasn't made available to look at even though the sales rep clearly knew I was coming. I was informed that it was still on the truck & couldn't be brought down even though I had scheduled a time to come & see it. I sat around for @45 minutes waiting for the sales rep to finally find a set of keys to a vehicle that I wasn't buying for a test drive with 'something similar.' When we got back she muddled through the paperwork. Another hour later I was reassured a personal check would be fine when I picked up my car the following evening. I was also assured all of the paperwork was in order & I would be in & out the door in 30 minutes the vehicle would be ready. The day of pickup I arrived at 7pm as scheduled with the rep after working all day. The sales rep was nowhere to be found & the other reps dismissed me stating he would be along. 10minutes later he shows up. Paperwork that was already signed the previous day has to be re-signed. He informs me the vehicle is not in fact out front waiting. It's still in the back and I can see it after everything is done. I was Not applying for a loan but my credit still has to be ran. Another 10-15minutes later he comes back & informs me a personal check will not be sufficient. I understand this part is on me but could & should have been determined the previous day!! Even though I asked several times & was reassured the previous day that I didn't need to go to the bank. 15-20minutes later mngt informs me my only option is to return the following day with certified funds. After being at the dealership for over an hour I was refunded my deposit & left without purchasing the vehicle. Car buying is supposed to be fun & this dealership just made it one of the most negative experiences I've ever had. Splurging on myself for a new to me 2016 BMW shouldn't be stressful, embarrassing & a waste of my time!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Car Buying Experience with Osman A.
by 06/25/2015on
My husband and I have just had a great cat buying experience with Osman A. at Alexandria BMW. Osman responded very quickly to our initial inquiry via e-mail. When we arrived for a test drive, he greeted us while both vehicles had already been waiting right in front of the main office ready for us. Osman not only answered all of the technical questions that we had, but also suggested some alternatives. We did not feel any pressure to close the deal, but instead, it was very helpful to discuss various options with him. We ended up placing a custom order for a new BMW, but even prior to us placing the order, Osman had thoroughly searched the database of existing cars to see if a vehicle that met our requirements was available somewhere else so that we could have it sooner. We were also happy to receive a discount off of the MSRP of the new car, which Osman had successfully negotiated for us. Placing the order for a new car took no longer that 30 minutes. Overall, our car buying experience turned out to be very positive due to Osman's competence, a friendly, helpful attitude, and resourcefulness.
Returning Customer- More Happier than the First Time!
by 06/17/2015on
I am a BMW returning customer. I leased my first BMW almost three years ago. Today, I returned that vehicle and entered into a new lease. My car guy, Paul H. Blakeman, is truly incredible. He informed me of options months ago via email and although I no longer live in his sales area- I decided to drive across country just so that I can continue to work with him. This speaks volumes to the level of customer service that Paul provides. I can honestly say that when I walked away from making "the deal" I did not have any buyer's remorse. Paul presented me with all the best options for me within my budget and helped me make the best decision. I truly appreciate Paul for all of his hard work and for treating me with so much car. Paul is very passionate about his customers and his smile was just as large as mine (if not larger) once we finished all of our paperwork. He truly is my "car guy" and I plan to work with him again in another 3 years!
Excellence in all Areas
by 04/10/2015on
Sue Adebo in service did an excellent job in handling all four of my repairs in a timely and professional manner. I was able to get all items on my repair list completed in one visit. BMW of Alexandria exemplifies excellence in Customer Service, Auto Maintenance & Repair, Sales & Marketing, and Professionalism, which is why I will continue to do business with them. S. Jefferies
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Experience!
by 03/12/2015on
I was a little concerned about going to this dealer based on the reviews here, but a coworker purchased a car here a few weeks earlier and recommended his sales guy. I am so glad I took his advice! Not only were they able to give me a price that was almost $2k less than another BMW dealer in Maryland, but the sales guy was professional, responsive and very low key. The entire experience was painless. In addition, they were able to beat the interest rate I had been quoted by my bank. My last car was a Lexus and I was extremely unhappy with the sales process. And frankly, I wasn't happy with the first BMW dealer I went to either. When you're spending this kind of money, you want to feel good about it and I definitely do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad service
by 12/01/2014on
I purchased pre-owned mini cooper 2012 from BMW of Alexandria on July 30/2014. The sale man was great and very helpful on that day. Since I walked into business office. The financial officer was trying to sell the car warranty. As soon as I say "NO" to ignore the warranty. He thew the paper right in front at me and ask me to sign the paper. I might not buy a $70,000 vehicle but the used mini is still cost me money to buy it. I was decided to leave but since the sale man was really helpful I just let it go. Two days later after the big rainy day. The scratch was coming off from the car which was not shown on the day I purchased. Seems like the paint job was not completely done well. OR it's not dry enough for the rain day. Now the license plate became to be a big issue. I was asking to keep the same license plate. However BMW said they will taking care of. I don't have to worry about anything. On August 22, 2014 I had a call from BMW says the license plate was ready for pick up. I called the lady back but she wasn't there and she never got back to be. I thought that was just the mistake calling because I never requested for the new license plate. On November 26, 2014 I was trying to renew my current license plate. Guess what I found out. DMV system is showing that my current license plate has been transfer to the other license plate which I never ask for. That's right!!!!I've been driving with invalid tag for 4 months. I could a get caught from the police from driving invalid tag. On November 28, 2014 I contact BMW Alexandria right away. "Hugo" he was a sale man was helping us out since the day be began the purchase says I had an invalid tag before the day I purchased the car with them. Which is not truth. I had a copy of my old registration show that the tag will not expired until Jan 2015. Also the sticker on the license plate show it's expired on Jan 2015. Seems like he was trying to blame DMV and me for the mistake. BMW will not take care of anything. I asked the front desk lady for the store manager she said the manager is not in the office today. They left us like we are no body there. I felt very disappoint on the customer service. Never experience this bad customer service in my life. I was the worst decision I made in my life that I step to this dealership and bought the car with them. Very sad and disappointed. I hope my experience will benefit to someone.
GREAT BUYING EXPERIENCE - RECOMMEND SAM L
by 07/03/2014on
I purchased a new BMW 335i from this dealer, working with Sam L. Sam did a great job of handling my factory order and keeping me posted on the car's progress. Sam appreciated that we wanted an efficient buying process, and the dealership largely accommodated our desired approach - no extra add-ons or extended pitches. It was an efficient negotiation process, and Sam worked very hard with me on the price to earn my business. I can definitely recommend Sam L and the dealership team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
unethical
by 06/19/2014on
I worked out a deal on a beautiful M3 and when I showed up ready to pick it up I discovered that the car had been in an accident, I felt that the manager who was handling the sale knew about it and did not disclose it until I pressed for it and actually found obvious signs of the accident. I was trading a car in which had some minor paint done on the front fender because of a scratch that affected the metal, he noticed that but lead me to believe that he was not aware of the major repair work done on the car he was selling. I was disappointed to learn that after I spent time working the deal out and this was never mentioned and moreover because the first time we met he told me that they were a full disclosure dealer.What a shame.
Used car sales - Buyer beware
by 05/28/2014on
Where to begin? This will be a long review. The short version: Don't buy a used car from them and get the warranty if you do. You'll need it. The long Version: The car I was sold was a "well-maintained, leased and serviced at BMW Alexandria car." The car I bought has required two visits to the mechanic for engine issues, the most recent incident left me on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck. I've owned the car for 7 months and driven it less than 7k miles. This is a 5 year old BMW!! The experience with this dealership has been pretty bad from the start. After the test drive, the salesman and I came to the conclusion that our valuation of the car was too far apart, so I asked him to let me know if the price of the car goes down. Two weeks later, I noticed the car had been reduced and now much closer to my valuation, so I expected a call. I waited three days, but no call. I guess they didn't really want to sell this car (I should have left it alone there). Unfortunately, I went in and bought the car outright. From this point on they treated me as if they were doing me a favor. The registration was completed incorrectly, which I pointed out to the finance guy before I signed the paperwork. I showed him the paperwork I filled out. He printed out a new doc to reflect the information he wrote down. He responded with "it doesn't matter how I fill it out. The DMV will correct it." Then he decided he didn't want to register the car for me at all, and told me to do it on my own. He also told me that they would ship my title directly to the DMV in two weeks, so that I could complete the registration. Whatever, fine. I waited three weeks just to be sure. I got to the DMV and everything this dude said was incorrect. The paperwork was filled out incorrectly and the title was not shipped to the DMV. Mind you, I live over an hour away from the dealership. I call up BMW to explain their error. The title/finance guy denied making the mistake and tells me there's nothing he could do. He forgot that he gave me a copy of the paperwork I filled out with the correct registration info "to hang on my wall." Reluctantly, he acquiesced and I had to drive back out there to correct the title transfer documents. I called a week later to determine the status and the back office had no idea where my title was and could not tell me when it would be processed. I had them send me renewed temporary plates. Two weeks later they located the title and shipped it to me. Fast forward four months. During a beautiful Saturday afternoon drive, I had just passed a car and began to slow down when my car lost all engine power. The car started to shutter and bog down like it was about to stall. WTF? I called the service department to see when the spark plugs were changed. They said never. The car had almost 60k miles on it and should have been changed at 35k. I was upset. How can you call a car well maintained without doing a tune-up? The service guy told me he'd call me back. No response for two days. I decided to leave a message for the service manager requesting a call back to discuss. No response. Finally, I called the used car sales manager. He told me that he would look into it. He called back the next day to let me know that the plugs were changed and that it was easy to miss on the service report. Hmm...you guys don't know how to read your own service reports? I decided to do my own research and identified the problem. I had the car serviced and then sent the pictures to the sales manager to show him what his well-maintained car looked like. No response. I called him two weeks later asking for an explanation. He told me that's what warranties are for. Nice. Fast forward two months. After 15 minutes of light driving my car's temp light comes on and the car loses all power. I'm stuck on a windy road with no shoulder and a blind corner. I managed to get the car off the road without incident and towed home. I left a message for the used car sales manager. No response. Very long story short....don't buy a used car from these guys and don't expect to be treated like a valued customer. I should have bought an audi or a lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BMW in Alexandria is Excellent
by 01/02/2013on
I brought my BMW into Alexandria BMW for service and was provided a loaner car even though it was just for basic maintenance. I was planning on waiting but due to getting a free BMW loaner (of my choice!), I decided to take the BMW X3 since the forecast was calling for light snow. This was my first visit and I am very impressed with their huge facility and customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 star all aroound
by 08/17/2012on
since I bought the car here I also service it here, well I have only been in one time so far and have to say im comforted that these guys will be the ones to handle my car issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW still Rocks!
by 08/17/2012on
I bought a BMW 5series from BMW of Alexandria and truly was the easiest and best experience ever! I worked with sales without having to make one than one trip and that was to pick up the car. He sent me pictures of each car I wanted and worked within a reasonable price frame. I had visited various dealerships before and their prices were outrageous, I absolutely love my CAR!! I couldn't ask for more!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overheating problem caused by battery
by 05/20/2011on
My first dealing with BMW of Alexandria, other than a test drive. My 2008 535xi was overheating, and stalled when the temp got too high. I called the dealer in the afternoon, and they had me bring the car right in. The checked me in, and got me a loaner within a few minutes. The vehicle is under warranty. The next morning, by 10:00, they called and told me it was a battery problem and that they had replaced the battery and they performed a couple of reccomended warranty service items (which I approved upon dropping the vehicle). Overall, a great experience. Much better than I expected after reading a few older reviews. On a different issue I did try to contact the service department and got sent to voice mail multiple times, and only received a call back days later, so I'd reccomend calling in the afternoon, as they did not seem as busy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not what I expected...
by 01/25/2011on
I took my recently purchased BMW 7 series to have an extensive check performed on the vehicle. I read great reviews of there service department and even though they were an hour away from my residence I seen it worth the drive for great service. The vehicle was not under warranty and had approximately 56k miles. On top of having the check performed I had concerns of my own that I discovered such as the alignment and stereo system. When I received the vehicle back I was more than displeased. The alignment still felt way off and the stereo still popped and crackled. I was assured by my service adviser Steve that BMW's just pull to the right and it was more than likely the crowning of the roads. To add they said they could not "replicate" the stereo issue. I was not pleased but I need to have my vehicle state inspected so I had little time to think about the issue. I took the vehicle in and not only did it fail the state inspection they found more things wrong with my vehicle. They said the alignment was off which I just paid $170.00 to have fixed. They said my pads were near their end and my rear rotors where to thin to pass state inspection. To top it all off they said one of my tires was missing a lug nut. Now paying upwards of 300 dollars just to look at my vehicle and tell me what's wrong with it let alone to have me pay you after the fact to fix it I was more than displeased. After calling back with my issues and speaking with the service manager Bob I was reassured he would personally call me in the morning to have me a BMW loaner and receive my car again. The next day around 3pm I still received no call and after countless calls to Bob I never received a response. Fed up I called the general manager Mike. Mike was more than friendly and a real go getter in the situation. He made me feel confident that my issues would be handled after all credibility I had in the company was destroyed. Unfortunately the trend of talking a good game but not delivering remanded the same. When I was notified for pick up via email (no call made...) I was told that they replaced the lug nut but when they took off the lugs to seat them evenly they noticed one of the lugs was much shorter and not OEM spec and alerted me that there might be more on the other wheels...Now knowing that I paid to have the vehicle inspected and notified of ANY and EVERY issue I was baffled that they didn't even check the other wheels let alone fix the issue or ask me if I wanted it fixed! I seriously wonder what I even paid for as far as the inspection goes. At this point I figured it was time to cut my losses, pack up and move on. My issues were never resolved, I was about 2k invested into service with only half of my worries taken care of and to top it all off when I left the dealership no more than two minutes after I left the lot my flat tire alert came up. Even with them knowing there was an issue with the tire I guess topping it off with air long enough for me to take it to another service center was to much to ask. Service was sub par and customer relations blew my mind, I gave free range to tell me anything that was wrong with the vehicle and the only things found were things I pointed out, it was as if this company doesn't like making money?!?! The GM was a good guy and I can't be mad at him, he's only as good as his weakest worker which which was more than likely my service adviser which I would be surprised if he holds a job there much longer. Rule of thumb, if a service adviser tells you that your 100k + BMW just naturally "pulls" to the right, politely smile and run the opposite direction.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Find another dealer
by 01/08/2011on
Find yourself another dealer. They are condescending, rude, no customer relations skills, and they will find a way to rip you off. My first encounter was mostly uneventful, having stopped in to look at new cars when my other BMW was at lease end. They made zero effort to negotiate price below list, despite even turning in another BMW lease (no customer brand loyalty, apparently because the initial lease was from another dealer). They offered only to waive the $350 disposition fee on the old lease, which is standard BMW financial pricing. I called two other area BMW dealers (VOB and Passport) after that trip, and immediately had offers over the phone that were $120 less per month on the lease and zero b.s. fees that BMW Alexandria charges (admin fees). (All other terms were the same.) After pointing out that I had an offer on a much nicer Benz for far less money, they essentially said go enjoy the Benz (which I have now done). I tried to return my car to them at lease end just as BMW Financial directed. More unreturned phone calls for days only to finally get someone days later who evidently couldn't be bothered to do his job. I turned in the car only to have it fly-specked and some bogus nicks treated as "major" damage. When I complained that none of these things qualifies as major damage when using the BMW-supplied disc for sizing up damage, I was told to have my eyes checked. (Having turned in several other leased cars, I know this dealer's standards are incredibly strict.) The service guy said I should just take it to the place I got the car if I didn't like it. (No mention of the fact that BMW allows an inspection by an independent third-party.) When I said I expected courtesy and service, he said it wasn't his problem because we didn't buy the car from him. Everything I said elicited a rude response or chauvinistic comment. I complained to the manager, who to his credit was courteous, but the only thing he cared about was whether I was buying a new car. If I agreed to lease from him -- and i am in the market for a second car-- he'd "take care" of the charges, but otherwise he could care less how his service person acted. He simply told me that his man had been a good employee for years. He even suggested he could find more damage on the car and make the turn-in process even more expensive. Gee, that really makes me want to come back to you for my next car! It was patently obvious that they wanted to squeeze more money out of me at lease end. I've leased several other luxury cars and never been charged for damage before, even when I made it clear I was changing brands. If you're in the market for a BMW -- which I still think are generally nice cars -- you'd be well advised to go to another dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
bmw of arlington
by 08/21/2009on
BMW of Arlington gave me the Greatest overall Price, Value & Customer Service. Everyone I met there was pleasant & friendly. They have a very clean & well maintained showroom & accessory store. BMW Of Arlington exceeded all my expectations.I found the car over the internet and spoke to a salesperson. Then I drove an hour & half, they had my car & the paperwork all ready for me. I got into the new 2009 X5 Dream car that I wanted & at a price I could afford. They treated me with respect, no games, easy to understand paperwork & nice welcome aboard BMW gifts. I received a sincere follow up for doing business with them & to see if there were any questions. I will definetly recommend them to family and friends. I also was went back to the service departmen to have some accessories put in and they were very honest and full professionals checking and double checking to make sure all parts were installed perfectly .
Bmw of arlington no hassle
by 05/14/2009on
I recently was in the market for a vehicle since my lease was ending on my Infiniti. Short version is that I drove pretty much everything... and narrowed my choice down to a 3 series coupe. I requested online quotes from several BMW dealers, BMW of Arlington was the one responded promptly with not only a detailed quote of the car but also with details on how I could order one. Over the course of an email exchange I made an appointment to perform a test drive and when I arrived I was very impressed with the dealership. The salesman I spoke to on the phone was ready to go when I arrived, quickly found a car and we did the test drive. When we were through he showed me around the lot and we found a 335i coupe that was perfect. When I showed up for my appointment to pick-up the car ,the whole process was handled professionally, everyone was courteous and I was in and out within 30 minutes. In fact the longest time was spent on showing me the features on the coupe. I would highly recommend BMW Of Arlington to anyone. I will definitely be going back there for my next purchase.
Great Service
by 03/21/2009on
Took my 550i here for service on 3 occassions and the service was always excellent and on time. Service techs and knowledgeable and accessible. Receptionists are REALLY beautiful, too. Not that it matters (much).
1 Comments