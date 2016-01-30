Alexandria Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Alexandria Hyundai
So outstanding we bought two Sonatas!
by 01/30/2016on
Alexandria Hyundai is an exceptional auto dealership. There is a high level of personal attention to making the process of buying a new car a good memory, an experience that results in repeat business and referrals. I bought my first Hyundai - a 2016 Sonata Limited - and it was seamless throughout. Two months later, my wife purchased a 2016 Sonata Limited from Alexandria Hyundai. Regardless of manufacturer, the entire new car and truck industry has undergone major changes - it's all about selling greater numbers of vehicles. As a result, I found some dealers who were high pressure, who pestered me with phone calls and too many promotional emails. Alexandria Hyundai is locally owned and run by a team of professionals who are accountable to their customers, first and foremost. I highly recommend Alexandria Hyundai.
Worst experience ever
by 08/19/2015on
This place does not cater to customer service. You walk into the showroom and no one greets you. You have to find a salesperson. Once you tell them what you want, they bring out their invoice and are unwilling to negotiate at all. It was a waste of time going to this location because they are only concerned with making large margins on each of their cars. If you want to make a deal and go home happy (without feeling insulted), I highly recommend either Fairfax or Chantilly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honest, expedient and enjoyable sales service
by 03/21/2015on
I leased a 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT from Alexandria Hyundai and couldn't be happier with my experience. Ken Hong was nothing like the typical car salesman. Absolutely no pressure and very easy to deal with. Jeff, the finance guy, was the same way. Everyone took their time explaining car features, contractual terms, etc. And I walked away with a great deal. It was almost too easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best car-buying experience in my lifetime
by 07/28/2012on
After 40 years of buying cars and dealing with all types of sales personnel at dealers, I went to Alexandria Hyundai on the recommendation of a friend. Our salesman, Mike Halpern, was the most professional and honest sales person with whom I have ever dealt. He and the entire staff at Alexandria Hyundai made the car purchase trouble-free. In fact, we had completed almost 90% of the whole deal over the phone before I ever met with Mr. Halpern or stepped foot on the dealer's lot. He is an A+++++ first class sales person. I will recommend Alexandria Hyundai to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alexandria Hyundai is a great place to buy a car!
by 06/24/2012on
I have spent a lot of time with staff members at Alexandria Hyundai, and the theme that comes out consistently is that we want our customers to be happy with their purchase of a car and with their service. MIke the salesman treated me with respect and all due consideration, and never applied any pressure regarding my purchase. If I asked questions about details about the car, he gave me straight and truthful answers. As I got to my decision point, he simply asked, "do you want the car?" The answer was yes. I have had a number of questions about the proper operation, maintenance, and functionality of the car, and Dennis, the service manager, has given me answers in proper detail that have been appropriate to the level of the questions and to my level of understanding. If I have had questions about the availability and appropriateness of parts and accessories, Grant, the parts guy, has been very helpful. I have also talked to most members of the service department, and they have been consistently very helpful, attentive, responsible, and responsive to my scheduling requirements and related needs. They have never suggested service that my car did not need, but they have been responsive to my questions about proper maintenance and treatment of the car. And by the way, the car itself is a great car: it is very well engineered, very responsive to my commands, and very thoughtfully put together in human factors terms. I can also see that Hyundai is constantly making improvements to their cars, and that is evident as you look through the history of the models, features, realibility issues, and the like. Their customer satisfaction survey is also designed to help them make improvements over the years. If you have a car that you're happy with AND you have a dealership that stands behind their car and keeps it going properly AND they are a source of information about the car, you have a great deal. That's where I am -- I don't just have a car that I drive: I have that, but I also have a dealership that I can call on at any time, for service, for information, and to meet my requirements as they relate to my car. I have a great deal with this car. I can sincerely recommend Alexandria Hyundai as the place to buy a great car and get it serviced so that it will last for years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 06/12/2012on
At the end of May 2012, I leased a new 2013 Elantra from this dealership. My partner and I walked in after coming from a Ford car dealership where we were treated to same old routine of smooth-talking pressure-filled salesmanship. As two women who had been sporadically car shopping for about 6 months we had been treated to this routine multiple times. At Hyundai Alexandria we had a completely different experience. Mike H. greeted us promptly, but did not pounce on us. He listened carefully, provided information and help when necessary and, most importantly, treated us with respect. I can't remember who we dealt with for the financial part of the transaction, but this person was also very considerate, helpful and professional. I would more than recommend this dealership, Mike H. and Elantras in general. Our car is fantastic!!! If you want a great car and want to be treated well in the process of buying this car -go to Hyundai Alexandria.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Internet Shopping
by 05/30/2012on
Contacted dealer via internet, recd a quote. Later visited dealer in person, met w/ internet sales mgr. Contact was professional, price quote appreared competitive. Eventulaly chose another brand based on price and comfort. Did not like the stiff, choppy ride of the Genesis. <Dan>
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very satisfied
by 04/06/2012on
I came to this dealership not expecting to buy a car, but I did that very day. The deal was too good and the salesman, Navid, was helpful, informative and did not apply pressure. I am very surprised someone gave him a negative review, which was not my experience. Being surprised that these cars do not come with spare tires, I went back to purchase a spare and the parts guys Grant and Glenn (hope I got the second name right) were super, too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Happy Customer!
by 04/01/2012on
I have bought my first car from Alexandria Hyundai earlier this year. I must say my experience with Alexandria Hyundai has been extremely positive. The staff is really friendly. Ken Hong, the sales consultant that helped me with finalizing the deal on the car has been extremely helpful and professional in his dealing. I was out of the showroom with a 2012 Elantra within 3 hours. The finance officer Jeff Linsey was extremely helpful in explaining financial details and has been following up with me on every minor detail. I highly recommend a visit to Alexandria Hyundai for people who look to buy a Hyundai car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Tucson Owner
by 03/04/2012on
I had a great experience with my 2012 Tucson AWD Limited purchase. Financing terms were ideal and was approved in a jiffy. My salesperson, Joon, was very friendly, knowledgeble and accommodating. Best of all my purchase price came in below Edmond's True Market Value price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst experience ever
by 02/20/2012on
My terrible experience was with a salesman named Navid. If you want a terrible car buying experience, go to this dealer. Navid and his manager all are very tricky guys. They gave me a price quote by email and then flooded me with emails, calls pushing me to buy. Then when I dropped by and they refused to honor their quoted price. When I showed them the email, they pretended that they cannot locate the record in their system. Wasted 2 hrs handing my smartphone (show them the price-quoted email) to manager A, manager B, and manager C. Then they told me that they would not give me the car at the quoted price. And their new "promotional" price was $2000 more. The only reason was "you know this is a very good car". They also tried to cheat me into paying them for a never existed car. BTW, even their quoted price, which they refused to honor, was much higher than other dealers. Another dealer wanted to sell me the car at a lower price. But I am very upset at Hyundai and especially sick with this dealer. I bought a Honda instead from another dealer on the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
CLEAN YOUR BATHROOMS!!!
by 07/03/2011on
I visited Alexandria Hyundai this 4th of July weekend with the intention of purchasing a new vehicle. I happened to stop off at the restroom prior to talking with anyone there and I was DISGUSTED by what I found! IT WAS TOTALLY DISGUSTING! DIRTY! FILTHY!!! I mean, I was grossed out by the condition of the bathroom! I left as quickly as I could! I will not go back to Alexandria Hyundai! If their bathrooms are that dirty, what does this say about the rest of Alexandria Hyundai!? CLEAN YOUR BATHROOMS!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Super Car offerred and sold by outstanding sales men
by 05/03/2011on
Tested Sonatas and both Genesis's several times. Left alone to fully test and retest drive and experience each vehicle. Finally, went on line and within 31/2 hours had the Genesis I selected from their inventory parked in my driveway at a fantastic savings. All questions answered clearly and honestly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car from Superior Dealer
by 10/14/2010on
In first week of Sept 2010. I purchased a new 2011 Genesis V-6 from this dealership. Visited many of the dealers in Northern Virginia and Maryland in test driving various makes and models. Discovered Hyundai 2011 Sonata and both 2011 Genesis sedan models offered best vehicles for the money by a wide margin. Test drove Hyundai models at this dealer several times over the previous years and have been always served very quickly and treated in a top of the class fashion by Bryan Boone. When I finally settled on what I think was the best buy and that subsequently confirmed by Consumer Reports October issue recommendation of the Genesis V-6, I approached over the internet. From the time I logged on to their Web Site until I drove the car out the door with the right color (and and great price too) was three hours!!!! You cannot beat their price and service anywhere else!!!! Try 'em and you'll be glad you did.
Ask for Ryan Gamble!
by 08/05/2010on
I just purchased a 2011 Genesis V8 4.6L on 8/4/10. I had been researching the Genesis since its arrival to the market in 2008. I had spent so much time researching the car, I never thought about taking the time to research dealerships and, specifically, customer experiences with particular dealerships. If you're reading this review, you're probably like me and have done endless amounts of research on exactly what you want and exactly what you're willing to pay for your new car. Most likely, you also probably know how you'd like your dealership experience to go when you get there from the time you walk in to the time you walk away with the keys to your new car. At least I did. I pretty much had it narrowed down to a few cars, but was leaning pretty heavily towards the Genesis. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I went in to test drive the Genesis. Fortunately, we met Ryan Gamble when we walked through the door. Ryan is extremely friendly and very patient. He took us both for a test drive and explained the differences between the different "packages" for the car. When we went to the dealership that day, we weren't actually thinking about buying a car for at least 4-5 more months and Ryan didn't try to push us or make us feel like we were wasting his time. He knew that if we wanted that car, then we were going to come back to the dealership, work with him, and purchase the car when we were ready. After driving the Genesis, and being there when the 2011s were unloaded off of the truck on 8/3, I decided that I couldn't wait any longer. To set expectations appropriately, which is always important, I sent Ryan an e-mail with what I wanted and exactly what I was willing to pay for the car. I also explained how I wanted to my dealership experience to go when I returned to make the purchase. I explained that I was providing my own financing and that I wasn't interested in any additional services/products that are typically sold during the "finance" portion of the conversation. Upon receiving my e-mail, Ryan called me back and we negotiated until we found a price that was fair and reasonable to both parties. The negotiation wasn't difficult. In fact, I didn't even meet or speak with a manager until I was about to drive off of the lot with my new car. Ryan introduced me to Danny Lee, who was extremely friendly and has definitely set the proper tone in the showroom. Since I came with my own financing, I let Ryan know when I wanted to pick up the car. When I arrived at the dealership, I spent only 10 minutes with Peter Choi (finance manager) to complete the sales paperwork. Peter was extremely nice. As requested, he didn't even mention any additional offerings. It was I who actually brought up the Auto Butler paint protection offering as I pondered the numerous ways that my gorgeous car's shine could be destroyed over the next few years. After finishing with Peter, I walked back out to the showroom while Ryan was putting the temp tags on the car. Before I left, Ryan spent about 20-30 minutes with me, making sure that I understood all of the main features the car had to offer, which is a lot. In summary, my experience was exactly what I had requested because I took the time to share my expectations. Realizing that most individuals who are considering the Genesis have also, most likely, worked with, or are considering, BMW, Lexus, Audi, etc. and are used to a certain type of customer experience, they adhered to my expectations and made my purchase the most seamless car transaction in my entire life. They have an A+ sales staff and I would highly recommend them!
proud new H Santa Fe owner - Josh was great to work with to seal the deal!
by 06/10/2010on
Car buyers - As hard as it is to decide to cut the cord to a car you've loved (in my case a Volvo convertible) and find the next new vehicle, Josh made the entire process very comfortable. He created no pressure unlike other car dealers. He was able to give me a good trade-in price too. I felt informed about the vehicles and options and the amazing warranty and my new kiwi green Santa Fe is shining in my driveway. Thanks Josh and Alexandria Hyundai - here's to the next 100,000 miles. Cheers! Your friendly, local, proud new Hyundai owner
Great Sales Experience
by 03/16/2010on
I was in the market for a new Tucson and had searched several Hyundai dealers in my area. I chose to drive 3 hours to Alexandria Hyundai because they offered the most reasonable price and were very professional to deal with on the phone. Once I got there, the sales experience was fantastic! My salesman, Ryan Gamble, was quick and efficient, and so was the signing of all the paperwork. I highly recommend this dealership! They did not mail my license plates to me before the temporary registration expired. I could not use my car for three days, and it took multiple phone calls to get a tracking number for the shipment. The processing fee includes the Dealership handling taking care of the registration and license plates, and this situation was not handled correctly. Even though my license plates were late, I would still return to and recommend this dealership.
Very Positive Buying Experience- Highly Recommend Mike Halpern
by 02/10/2010on
My husband and I purchased a 2010 Elantra (love the car so far!) from Alexandria Hyundai this past November, and we were very pleased with our overall experience with the dealership. We went in well-informed and already- decided about the car we wanted and the price range we'd accept...Our sales rep was Mike Halpern, and he was wonderful to deal with. He was very knowledgeable about Hyundai in general, but especially the Elantra (he owns one, which is the kind of testament to a car I like to see in a salesperson). And he had sincere pride in the dealership and their customer service, which made us feel even better about our purchase. He was patient, informative and never pressured us, and he has remained available after our sale for anything that we may need. We got a fair price, and our dealing with Jeff in Finance was surprisingly easy and low pressure, which we much appreciated since the F&I experience in car buying can often by more daunting than car negotiation. The Service Department so far has been great to deal with (we had a minor issue with a lock that malfunctioned and they fixed it promptly for us). Overall, we would highly recommend Alexandria Hyundai- and specifically Mike Halpern as a sales rep.
WORST DEALERSHIP EVER!!!!!
by 02/06/2010on
In january of 2010 me and my fiance purchased a used 2005 mercedes their with only 26k miles. Test drove the car, light was out on the car, our salesman Navid said he would take care of it. While negotiating with Navid he was trying to confuse me with numbers when in all reality I am just becoming insulted. In the end I got the price where I wanted it and proceeded to handle the finance end of the deal. After the car was ready I asked Navid if the light had been replaced and he informed me I could get one at any gas station. Again I am thinking no [violative content deleted] I can get one at a gas station but I should not have to. In any case I shrugged it off. We drove around 5 hours away to get to alexandria hyundai so we decided to stay in a hotel. Approximately 3 miles after leaving the dealership, the dash begins to beep and say engine oil is low. So Navid says to bring it back tomorrow and we will take care of it. So we go back to the dealership and 4 hours later they change the oil. If your wondering, yes I could simply add a quart of oil and remedy this, but its just the point. So we begin heading home and around 3 hours into the trip, dash beeps and apparently we have a headlight out. At this point I am extremely aggravated, I call they say have it replaced and send us the bill. So I do this and calm myself down until......Me, my fiance, 2 year old son go on shopping trip 3 days later, we notice a extremely bumpy ride. I take it to a tire shop merely thinking it is just out of alignment, however they inform me that my 2 front tires have separated from themselves. At first I am skeptical thinking they just want me to buy tires but they actually show me the tires. Then the technician informed me this is extremely dangerous to run tires in this condition. I told him I just bought it three days ago and he just chuckled and responded by saying "guy if that was me I would sue their [violative content deleted] off." He then stated that a dealership needs to inspect tires before they sell that vehicle and in no way should they have passed that inspection. At this point I am enraged and sadly the majority of the rage is not caused by the fact that I have had my family in an unsafe vehicle, but the fact that I have let these ignorant individuals deal with me like this. At this point and time I am thinking I am going to take the car back to alexandria hyundai and drive it through the glass right into the showroom. Anyways after fighting with their [violative content deleted] sales manager Jason over the phone, we did receive credit for the tires. Although he had the nerve to try to get me to pay for half of the cost of the tires. I would buy a car from a junk yard before going back to this place. I cannot speak for the other salesman at that dealership, but Navid and Jason are well [violative content deleted]. Not too mention very [violative content deleted]. If you are thinking about buying from this dealership, I urge you to weigh other options. And I will be willing to answer any questions about this deal if needed. my email is [violative content deleted]
Made buying a car easy!
by 11/18/2009on
Just bought a car from Alexandria Hyundai. We worked with Scott, who was very friendly and courteous. He was patient and didn't try to talk me into a more expensive model, which I appreciated. We came in with a quote from another dealer, and they great about beating the price and not giving us a hard time. They were efficient and made buying the car as easy as it could be. Definitely recommend the dealership and ask for Scott!
Good Car, Good Dealership
by 11/16/2009on
Would like to say that I went there skeptical I would find a car I'd like. Sales Consultant Byran helped me pick out different colors. I sat in a few cars. Checked out the colors and look. He was very patient. (!) I eventually settled on the Silver Blue Santa Fe. I rate the whole transaction from viewing, to test driving, to financing, to number crunching and to driving away a 11 out of 10, 10 being the best. Glad I bought my Santa Fe there. They were very willing to work with me to find and buy my first new car. I thought it would be a very stressful event, but it went well. I had a very good idea what I wanted going in there but they helped me materialize it. I've bought pre-certified before... but after renting a hyundai the weekend before knew I wanted to buy a new one. Thanks, Bryan and all at Hyundai Alexandria.