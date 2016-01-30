5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a 2011 Genesis V8 4.6L on 8/4/10. I had been researching the Genesis since its arrival to the market in 2008. I had spent so much time researching the car, I never thought about taking the time to research dealerships and, specifically, customer experiences with particular dealerships. If you're reading this review, you're probably like me and have done endless amounts of research on exactly what you want and exactly what you're willing to pay for your new car. Most likely, you also probably know how you'd like your dealership experience to go when you get there from the time you walk in to the time you walk away with the keys to your new car. At least I did. I pretty much had it narrowed down to a few cars, but was leaning pretty heavily towards the Genesis. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I went in to test drive the Genesis. Fortunately, we met Ryan Gamble when we walked through the door. Ryan is extremely friendly and very patient. He took us both for a test drive and explained the differences between the different "packages" for the car. When we went to the dealership that day, we weren't actually thinking about buying a car for at least 4-5 more months and Ryan didn't try to push us or make us feel like we were wasting his time. He knew that if we wanted that car, then we were going to come back to the dealership, work with him, and purchase the car when we were ready. After driving the Genesis, and being there when the 2011s were unloaded off of the truck on 8/3, I decided that I couldn't wait any longer. To set expectations appropriately, which is always important, I sent Ryan an e-mail with what I wanted and exactly what I was willing to pay for the car. I also explained how I wanted to my dealership experience to go when I returned to make the purchase. I explained that I was providing my own financing and that I wasn't interested in any additional services/products that are typically sold during the "finance" portion of the conversation. Upon receiving my e-mail, Ryan called me back and we negotiated until we found a price that was fair and reasonable to both parties. The negotiation wasn't difficult. In fact, I didn't even meet or speak with a manager until I was about to drive off of the lot with my new car. Ryan introduced me to Danny Lee, who was extremely friendly and has definitely set the proper tone in the showroom. Since I came with my own financing, I let Ryan know when I wanted to pick up the car. When I arrived at the dealership, I spent only 10 minutes with Peter Choi (finance manager) to complete the sales paperwork. Peter was extremely nice. As requested, he didn't even mention any additional offerings. It was I who actually brought up the Auto Butler paint protection offering as I pondered the numerous ways that my gorgeous car's shine could be destroyed over the next few years. After finishing with Peter, I walked back out to the showroom while Ryan was putting the temp tags on the car. Before I left, Ryan spent about 20-30 minutes with me, making sure that I understood all of the main features the car had to offer, which is a lot. In summary, my experience was exactly what I had requested because I took the time to share my expectations. Realizing that most individuals who are considering the Genesis have also, most likely, worked with, or are considering, BMW, Lexus, Audi, etc. and are used to a certain type of customer experience, they adhered to my expectations and made my purchase the most seamless car transaction in my entire life. They have an A+ sales staff and I would highly recommend them! Read more