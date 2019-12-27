This is my second car from Passpot Nissan and was the easiest experience ever. My sales person Tony was professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle and options. Ryan was beyond awesome and had me out the door and in my new car in 2 hours!!! Never had such a great experience. Definitely feel like I am family and love everything about Passport. Walter in service is awesome, game me invaluable advice about the cars available, set me up with Tony and made sure Ryan was involved during the whole process. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a new car.
Thank you!! Insurance made this a very difficult process but Walter in the service department saved the day. Walter was there every step of the way informing me of all issues and resolutions. He helped with the insurance process to finally get the insurance to cover their part. If it wasnt for Walter, I would of been stuck. Thank you for your hard work.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This is my second car from Passpot Nissan and was the easiest experience ever. My sales person Tony was professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle and options. Ryan was beyond awesome and had me out the door and in my new car in 2 hours!!! Never had such a great experience. Definitely feel like I am family and love everything about Passport. Walter in service is awesome, game me invaluable advice about the cars available, set me up with Tony and made sure Ryan was involved during the whole process. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a new car.
But Forrest at Passport made what has always been a chore a nice experience. He was very knowledgeable and respectful. I’ve been pressured and condescended to by car salesmen in the past, but there was none of that at Passport Nissan, just a straightforward, pleasant, pressure-free exchange.
I purchased a new Nissan Murano from this dealership last month and one of the great benefits of this dealership was they provided free car wash for the life of the car. I went to see about the car wash and was told that they no longer provided that service because the did not have space to provide the service. However the man in the service department they could wash the car for $12.95. What is next no free car inspection for life.
I also hev not received the tags for my car one month after I purchased the car and no one at the dealership seams to know why or care. They just said to come back tomorrow and they will see if they can find my tags. What about my time I guess that is not important to this dealership
Jon Connor provided EXCELLENT services. It was a nice change of pace, he was upfront and explained everything that needed to be done and why; very professional and pleasant. He called when he said he would, great communication! I will definitely be returning here.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Jon Connor was honest and very polite. He is very trustworthy and I will be returning to see him! Thanks Jon! I did not feel pressured and I walked away knowing what my problem was and how it was gonna be fixed! Thank you
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Jon Connor is a fantastic service advisor. I felt like I got the best advise and great prices. He did not rush explaining items to me and did not pressure me into anything that was not needed. I will be returning for service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Passport Nissan service department does an excellent job of providing quality work. There was an item that was missed on my last maintenance visit, and was promptly completed within 2 days. I definitely recommend Passport Nissan for service. I have been using them for my maintenance since I purchased my vehicle in 2013. I find their prices very comparable to their competitors.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a great experience purchasing my new Nissan Sentra again. Because my previous experience with this make and Model. I drove for 20 yrs. 166k No major repairs. Just in case, I needed a new backup car. Abdi, the Manager, was very pleasant and patient. As well Neil, the sales gentleman. I was flip-floping with the colors, and the schedule we supposed meet. They were both very professionals and patient,not pushy at all. They answered all my questions. I love my car, the color I wanted and price was reasonable. Thanks so much for the great service to both of them. I hope I will be able to drive my sentra another 20 yrs!!!
Thanks to Manger Miguel, and help from Ronny Valdez; I had a great experience purchasing my new car. Both provided me with answers to all my questions and made the process very easy. Thanks so much for the great experience!
Im really happy with the professional and great service I always get every time I get my car serviced at Passport Nissan of Alexandria. Cudos to the Richard Stenzel for always providing great customer service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a great time with Ronny Valdez and Miguel, well informed and knowledgeable about the vehicles, they did all the best to ensure high quality and great service. Excellent experience from beginning to end. I highly recommend Passport Nissan VA.
The customer service that Tenzin Thinley and Mike Petros displayed was so great that I would recommend anyone that is looking to purchase a Nissan to go to passport Nissan of Alexandria, VA. They were very nice and knowledgeable. No pressure, but made sure that if you are looking to buy a car, this is the place to buy it because they will work very hard to make sure you get exactly what you want and not what they think you should buy. I cannot say enough about these two young men. If I ever purchase another car, it will be from passport Nissan of Alexandria. The process was great from the time I walked in the door and only got better. Everyone at the dealership was just the best.
I highly recommend stopping by or calling to make an appointment with Assistant Sales Manager, JD Pittman. There is no hassle and no pressure when working with JD. You discuss your vehicle requirements and JD does the rest to ensure you are completely comfortable and satisfied with your vehicle search. The very first time I met JD at Passport Nissan of Alexandria, I let him know I was only there to test drive a 2017, Red, Nissan Maxima. That is exactly what JD Pittman and I did. I didnt care for the interior color and thanked JD for his time and left. Weeks later I was searching the USAA website for the purchase of a 2017, Grey, Nissan Maxima through TruCar.
I was reconnected with JD and he and I found the right color with all the options I required. I wanted a spoiler and my husband wanted a Silver Nissan Maxima Platinum Edition and JD Pittman hung in there with us the entire step of the way.
Have purchased over 20+ vehicles in my lifetime and this new car purchase with JD Pittman as my Sales Manager was the best experience I have ever had.
I highly recommend JD Pittman to anyone. He has definitely turned out to be a great friend...
Thanks JD!!! You are one of a kind!!! (Date of purchase 3/31/17)
God Bless,
LM Karr
Had a completely satisfying purchase experience at Passport Nissan. Traded in two cars, and bought another, and the process was painless well managed, and fast. The team was courteous, extremely knowledgeable, and easy to work with - they understood what I wanted to happen and then they made it happen. A very pleasant surprise!! From first contact, to appraisal and valuation, to sales agreement and finally to finance, every member of the Passport
team that I dealt with was at the top of their game. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them. A standout organization in the sales department.
As part of the Passport Auto Group, Passport Nissan of Alexandria has been serving the northern Virginia community for over 25 years. We strive to provide every customer with excellence in both sales and service! We are located at 150 S Pickett Street, just minutes from the Van Dorn Metro stop.
Interested in a new car? We currently stock over 300 new Nissans, ranging from the Altima, Rogue, to the Titan! Looking to purchase a used car in Alexandria? We can assist you there as well. Visit our used car inventory page here to see what we have in stock. We also have a variety of certified pre-owned Nissans, which go through an extensive inspection to qualify. Don't see what you're looking for? Our client advisors would be more than happy to find your dream car, wherever it may be.
what sets us apart
Aggressive and Market Based Pricing PLUS tremendous lending power allows our clients to leave satisfied and drive home with no regrets!