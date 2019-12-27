sales Rating

I highly recommend stopping by or calling to make an appointment with Assistant Sales Manager, JD Pittman. There is no hassle and no pressure when working with JD. You discuss your vehicle requirements and JD does the rest to ensure you are completely comfortable and satisfied with your vehicle search. The very first time I met JD at Passport Nissan of Alexandria, I let him know I was only there to test drive a 2017, Red, Nissan Maxima. That is exactly what JD Pittman and I did. I didnt care for the interior color and thanked JD for his time and left. Weeks later I was searching the USAA website for the purchase of a 2017, Grey, Nissan Maxima through TruCar. I was reconnected with JD and he and I found the right color with all the options I required. I wanted a spoiler and my husband wanted a Silver Nissan Maxima Platinum Edition and JD Pittman hung in there with us the entire step of the way. Have purchased over 20+ vehicles in my lifetime and this new car purchase with JD Pittman as my Sales Manager was the best experience I have ever had. I highly recommend JD Pittman to anyone. He has definitely turned out to be a great friend... Thanks JD!!! You are one of a kind!!! (Date of purchase 3/31/17) God Bless, LM Karr Read more